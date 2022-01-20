ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oak Knoll Winery 2019 Reserve Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, $20

Cover picture for the articleThe first winery in Oregon’s Washington County observed its 50th anniversary in 2020, and erstwhile dairyman Jeff Herinckx is well into his second decade as the family’s...

Westport Winery 2018 Courage Red Wine, Yakima Valley, $33

In addition to being the Northwest’s largest supplier of grapevine material for growers, the Judkins family also devotes resources to growing grapes near Red Mountain for winemakers. The Roberts family and winemaker Mark Bosso got their hands on a lot of Sagrantino — a muscular red variety that few beyond the Umbria region of Italy have heard of. And while not a wine for the faint of heart, it’s a cherry bomb that packs a punch. Think of cherry taffy from Bruce’s Candy Kitchen, Red Finnish Licorice and plum jam with Gunpowder tea tannins and final burst of cherry/pomegranate juice. It screams for pork ribs, a well-marbled porterhouse steak, Usinger’s bratwurst or mushroom dishes. Awards: Women’s International (best of class/double gold).
Review: 2019 Metz Road Pinot Noir Riverview Vineyard Monterey

Metz Road is another label from Scheid Family Wines, a prolific producer in California. This pinot bottling hails from the sustainably farmed Riverview Vineyard in Monterey. This pinot noir could easily be mistaken for a Russian River bottling, thicker with black fruit than red, a bit gummy with notes of rhubarb and some licorice in the mix. A hint of dark chocolate gives the wine some nuance, but the experience comes across as rather tight and underdeveloped. Time in cellar might help to temper the wine and help the flavors coalesce, but I’m not certain of that.
MONTEREY, CA
King Estate Winery 2017 Sonrisa Vineyard Tempranillo, Columbia Valley $50

Even though it is in the Rattlesnake Hills of the Yakima Valley, there’s some natural synergy between Sonrisa Vineyard and King Estate. Both the winemaker, Brent Stone, and the grower, Nick Loeffler, are products of Washington State University. And while Sonrisa is devoted to Iberian Peninsula varieties, Loeffler’s organic farming practices fit with the desired approach of Ray Nuclo, King Estate’s director of vineyard operations. Stone develops a dense and deep style of Tempranillo, which can handle the 27 months in nearly 50% new French oak. That shows in the black cherry, dark plum and baking spice tones, which make for a remarkably elegant version of this Spanish red. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer judging (Outstanding!).
DRINKS
Maryhill Winery 2019 Winemaker’s Red, Columbia Valley $18

For the second straight vintage, Richard Batchelor has received a Platinum for his entry-level proprietary red blend program, which leads with Cabernet Sauvignon and gathers up 11 other varieties to the mix for this latest example. Our panels don’t judge by price, so this bottling stands on its own merit, bringing an abundance of black and blue fruit notes, led by black cherry and blueberry, while receiving a nice touch of oak, showing in a lick of chocolate in the close. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
DRINKS
Bundschu family’s Sonoma Valley winery Abbot’s Passage names executive chef

Kyle Kuklewski is becoming the executive chef of Abbot’s Passage Winery & Mercantile. Kuklewski will be responsible for developing, launching, and executing the culinary program at the winery, according to Bundschu Company, the Sonoma-based owner. Abbot’s Passage, opened in 2020, is located on a historic property in Glen Ellen...
SONOMA, CA
Latah Creek Wine Cellars 2019 Familigia Vineyard Rosé of Malbec, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14

Best Buy! Three of the Conway family’s six career Platinums have been for their work with Malbec, and this marks their second time for the rosé with fruit from near the Gorge Amphitheater. Mountain berries, white peach and citrusy notes are cast within brilliant acidity that’s reminiscent of biting into a golden raspberry. The family suggests serving their rosé with pork, chicken or Street Cod Tacos, a recipe from Ellena Conway that’s posted on the Latah Creek website. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding).
DRINKS
Chris Daniel Winery 2017 Petite Sirah, Columbia Valley $30

For the second straight year, Napa Valley winemaker Chris Stewart has brought home a Platinum with his Petite Sirah from Jerry Milbrandt’s Northridge Vineyard. It’s a rich, fruity and delicious example of the cross between Peloursin and Syrah created in the 19th century by Francois Durif. Descriptors include huckleberry jam and cordial cherries, which help explain the dense and silky texture that finishes with juiciness rather than taut tannins. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
DRINKS
Thurston Wolfe Winery 2020 Albariño, Yakima Valley $20

Wade Wolfe scored his 30th career Platinum, which places him in a tie for seventh on the all-time list. Three of the most recent are for his work with this brilliant Spanish white grape, which the Ph.D in plant genetics from University of California-Davis asked the Crawford family to plant for him in their vineyard near Prosser, Wash. This screams Albariño with its hints of quince, Bosc pear, lemon curd and minerality that are bathed in beautiful acidity. Awards: Seattle Wine Awards (gold), Bellingham Northwest (gold).
From Waterfalls To Wineries: 17 Wonderful Experiences In Willamette Valley, Oregon

Oregon’s Willamette Valley was named 2016 Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast. With over 675 wineries, Willamette Valley extends for over 100 miles between the forests of the Coast Range and the peaks of the Cascade Mountains, ranging from just south of Eugene to north of Portland. Enjoy sipping award-winning wines, enjoying fine dining, strolling along historic buildings, visiting beautiful waterfalls, bird-watching, cycling, and visiting a nationally recognized aviation and space museum; this is the Central Willamette Valley in Oregon.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Wine Wednesday: Rosé Pinot Noir

Michelle is trying Davis Bynum Jane’s Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir, from Russian River Valley. Grab your own bottle at Artale Wine Co.
DRINKS
The Pinot Noir After-Party

Well let’s give David Fraschetti a rousing applause for putting on one of the best wine tasting events we’ve seen in a long, long time. That’s for certain!. As we wrote on last week, “Pinot Envy at the Pinot Noir Fest”, Fraschetti’s “Passion 4 Pinot” wine event held at the JW Marriott, brought 60 world class wineries to pour their best Pinot Noir bottlings. For those of you vino enthusiasts who were there—well, you know what a fun time was had. For those of you who missed it, we know that next year, it will be on your wine-stained calendar.
DRINKS
Domaine Holesinsky 2019 Gertschen Vineyard Buhljolais Rosé of Syrah, Snake River Valley, $12

Best Buy! Southern Idaho winemaker James Holesinsky celebrated the 20th anniversary of his eponymous project in 2021, and he and chemist/wife Caitlin, are producing the best wines in the history of the Hagerman Valley brand. This project with Syrah from nearby Gertschen Vineyard leads to an expressive rosé that’s filled with watermelon, golden raspberries and spice in the nose. Inside, it’s beautiful with kiwi, mango and nectarine flavors, capped by delicious acidity, a combination that lifted this atop the rosé category at this year’s Platinum. Awards: Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Competition (gold), American Fine Wine Competition The Rosé Competition (gold).
DRINKS
Palencia Wine Co. 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Royal Slope, $20

The Frenchman Hills in the recently established Royal Slope American Viticultural Area in the Columbia Basin continue to be a sweet spot for Victor Palencia’s Sauvignon Blanc program, and his deft deployment of 500-liter Hungarian oak puncheons have enabled him to win six career Platinums for Sauvignon Blanc across three brands. This is fresh and flirty as white peach and nectarine get a lift from a touch of spritzy acidity that leads into a finish of lemon drop. Award: Bellingham Northwest (gold).
DRINKS
Brian Carter Cellars 2019 Oriana White Wine, Yakima Valley $25

Brian Carter produces just one white wine under his eponymous brand, and he named it for the Latin term for “golden lady.” Primarily a Rhône blend, it leads with Viognier (49%) and Roussanne (41%) with some Riesling to boost the fruit profile. It’s well-measured as it rolls out fresh peach, guava and nectarine, but wet stone and minerality give it a spot at the dining table rather than just the back patio. Enjoy it with scallops on a bed of mushroom risotto alongside market vegetables. Award: Savor NW (gold).
DRINKS
A Napa Wine Legend Has Released a Pair of Seriously Exciting Pinot Noirs From West Sonoma

Check the meaning of the word “proem” in Merriam-Webster, and you’ll find “preliminary comment”—a preface or a prelude. Joseph Phelps Vineyards expands that, poetically, into “a preamble to a story.” It would seem that the story they have to tell with their newest wines is of the ever-increasing potential of their Freestone Estate in far-west Sonoma, and they’ve bottled the preamble in the form of two remarkable new Pinot Noirs off the property: Proem No. 1 and Proem No. 2—wines that offer vivid expressions of exceptional, small blocks in two of the estate’s vineyards. The story isn’t unique. As a skilled...
SONOMA, CA
Reustle – Prayer Rock Vineyards 2018 Estate Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley $36

The amazing diversity of Southern Oregon viticulture, Stephen Reustle’s 40-acre enclave in particular, is on display each year at the Platinum Awards. This signals his sixth career Platinum for Pinot Noir, and it exudes elegance from the start. The spectrum includes cherry and plump raspberry with forest floor and anise, and it continues to please as it opens up. Awards: American Fine Wine Invitational (double gold) Savor NW (gold).
Clearwater Canyon Cellars 2018 Merlot, Lewis-Clark Valley $28

Coco Umiker earned her second career Platinum back in 2014 via a 2012 Merlot from her home state of Idaho. She’s back with this example from the Lewis-Clark Valley, where she traditionally pulls from Umiker Estate Vineyard as well as Rock n’J Vineyard, the easternmost vineyard in Washington state. It bursts with black raspberry, mocha and coffee notes in a complex fashion that includes a sense of meatiness. Just as importantly, the tannins are in line, which is no easy feat with Merlot in the Northwest.
Coventina Vineyards 2016 Reserve Tempranillo, Southern Oregon, $45

This 10-acre property between the Rogue River and the dairy for Rogue Creamery has a layered relationship with grower/winemaker Herb Quady, whose team at Barrel 42 works with Coventina CEO Chris Amen on her wine program. Their combined efforts earned Coventina its first two Platinums, led by this classic Rogue Valley example. The product of fruit certified as organic by the Oregon Tilth is deep and dark with cherries, plum and black currant, joined by spice box, earthiness and cigar box. Elevated acidity and firm tannins from this blend of clones 5 and 11 make it an ideal pairing with David Gremmels’s world-renowned Oregon Blue cheese. Award: International Women’s Wine Competition (gold).
Hightower Cellars 2018 Red Mountain Reserve Red Wine, Red Mountain $55

Tim and Kelly Hightower share the winemaking and blending decisions, and that marriage of responsibilities continues to reveal itself with Meritage-type releases such as this Cabernet Sauvignon (88%) and Cabernet Franc (12%). Fruit-wise, it’s an even 50/50 split between the Hightowers’s Out of Line Vineyard and nearby E&E Shaw with a collection of Cab clones 6, 8 and 32. As usual, there’s brilliant balance and expression of the fruit core featuring black cherry, cassis and blackberry as new leather and pencil shaving notes are sifted into the background and polished off with a nibble of blueberry. Award: Cascadia International (gold).

