In addition to being the Northwest’s largest supplier of grapevine material for growers, the Judkins family also devotes resources to growing grapes near Red Mountain for winemakers. The Roberts family and winemaker Mark Bosso got their hands on a lot of Sagrantino — a muscular red variety that few beyond the Umbria region of Italy have heard of. And while not a wine for the faint of heart, it’s a cherry bomb that packs a punch. Think of cherry taffy from Bruce’s Candy Kitchen, Red Finnish Licorice and plum jam with Gunpowder tea tannins and final burst of cherry/pomegranate juice. It screams for pork ribs, a well-marbled porterhouse steak, Usinger’s bratwurst or mushroom dishes. Awards: Women’s International (best of class/double gold).

13 DAYS AGO