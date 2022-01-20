ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Sharp resolvent estimate for the Baouendi-Grushin operator and applications

By Victor Arnaiz, Chenmin Sun
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this article we study the semiclassical resolvent estimate for the non-selfadjoint Baouendi-Grushin operator on the two-dimensional torus $\T^2=\R^2/(2\pi\Z)^2$ with Hölder dampings. The operator is subelliptic degenerating along the vertical direction at $x=0$. We exhibit three different situations:. (i) the damping region verifies the geometric control...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Sharpness of Bernoulli percolation via couplings

In this paper, we consider Bernoulli percolation on a locally finite, transitive and infinite graph (e.g. the hypercubic lattice $\mathbb{Z}^d$). We prove the following estimate, where $\theta_n(p)$ is the probability that there is a path of $p$-open edges from $0$ to the sphere of radius $n$: \[ \forall p\in [0,1],\forall m,n \ge 1, \quad \theta_{2n} (p-2\theta_m(p))\le C\frac{\theta_n(p)}{2^{n/m}}. \] This result implies that $\theta_n(p)$ decays exponentially fast in the subcritical phase. It also implies the mean-field lower bound in the supercritical phase. We thus provide a new proof of the sharpness of the phase transition for Bernoulli percolation. Contrary to the previous proofs of sharpness, we do not rely on any differential formula. The main novelty is a stochastic domination result which is inspired by [Russo, 1982]. We also discuss a consequence of our result for percolation in high dimensions, where it can be seen as a near-critical sharpness estimate.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Composition operators on Herz-type Triebel-Lizorkin spaces with application to semilinear parabolic equations

Let $G:\mathbb{R\rightarrow R}$ be a continuous function. In the first part of this paper, we investigate sufficient conditions on $G$ such that. \{G(f):f\in \dot{K}_{p,q}^{\alpha }F_{\beta }^{s}\}\subset \dot{K}_{p,q}^{\alpha }F_{\beta }^{s}. \end{equation*} holds. Here $\dot{K}_{p,q}^{\alpha }F_{\beta }^{s}$ are Herz-type Triebel-Lizorkin spaces. These spaces unify and generalize many classical function spaces such as...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unified Mobility Estimation Mode

In literature, scientists describe human mobility in a range of granularities by several different models. Using frameworks like MATSIM, VehiLux, or Sumo, they often derive individual human movement indicators in their most detail. However, such agent-based models tend to be difficult and require much information and computational power to correctly predict the commutation behavior of large mobility systems. Mobility information can be costly and researchers often cannot acquire it dynamically over large areas, which leads to a lack of adequate calibration parameters, rendering the easy and spontaneous prediction of mobility in additional areas impossible. This paper targets this problem and represents a concept that combines multiple substantial mobility theorems formulated in recent years to reduce the amount of required information compared to existing simulations. Our concept also targets computational expenses and aims to reduce them to enable a global prediction of mobility. Inspired by methods from other domains, the core idea of the conceptional innovation can be compared to weather models, which predict weather on a large scale, on an adequate level of regional information (airspeed, air pressure, etc.), but without the detailed movement information of each air atom and its particular simulation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolvent#Baouendi Grushin#H Lder#Hamiltonian#Laplace#Subelliptic#Ap#Oc#Spectral Theory
arxiv.org

Multi-view Monocular Depth and Uncertainty Prediction with Deep SfM in Dynamic Environments

3D reconstruction of depth and motion from monocular video in dynamic environments is a highly ill-posed problem due to scale ambiguities when projecting to the 2D image domain. In this work, we investigate the performance of the current State-of-the-Art (SotA) deep multi-view systems in such environments. We find that current supervised methods work surprisingly well despite not modelling individual object motions, but make systematic errors due to a lack of dense ground truth data. To detect such errors during usage, we extend the cost volume based Deep Video to Depth (DeepV2D) framework \cite{teed2018deepv2d} with a learned uncertainty. Our Deep Video to certain Depth (DeepV2cD) model allows i) to perform en par or better with current SotA and ii) achieve a better uncertainty measure than the naive Shannon entropy. Our experiments show that a simple filter strategy based on the uncertainty can significantly reduce systematic errors. This results in cleaner reconstructions both on static and dynamic parts of the scene.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Approximating moving point sources in hyperbolic partial differential equations

We consider point sources in hyperbolic equations discretized by finite differences. If the source is stationary, appropriate source discretization has been shown to preserve the accuracy of the finite difference method. Moving point sources, however, pose two challenges that do not appear in the stationary case. First, the discrete source must not excite modes that propagate with the source velocity. Second, the discrete source spectrum amplitude must be independent of the source position. We derive a source discretization that meets these requirements and prove design-order convergence of the numerical solution for the one-dimensional advection equation. Numerical experiments indicate design-order convergence also for the acoustic wave equation in two dimensions. The source discretization covers on the order of $\sqrt{N}$ grid points on an $N$-point grid and is applicable for source trajectories that do not touch domain boundaries.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extended Randomized Kaczmarz Method for Sparse Least Squares and Impulsive Noise Problems

The Extended Randomized Kaczmarz method is a well known iterative scheme which can find the Moore-Penrose inverse solution of a possibly inconsistent linear system and requires only one additional column of the system matrix in each iteration in comparison with the standard randomized Kaczmarz method. Also, the Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method has been shown to converge linearly to a sparse solution of a consistent linear system. Here, we combine both ideas and propose an Extended Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method. We show linear expected convergence to a sparse least squares solution in the sense that an extended variant of the regularized basis pursuit problem is solved. Moreover, we generalize the additional step in the method and prove convergence to a more abstract optimization problem. We demonstrate numerically that our method can find sparse least squares solutions of real and complex systems if the noise is concentrated in the complement of the range of the system matrix and that our generalization can handle impulsive noise.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Smoothed Model-Assisted Small Area Estimation

In countries where population census and sample survey data are limited, generating accurate subnational estimates of health and demographic indicators is challenging. Existing model-based geostatistical methods leverage covariate information and spatial smoothing to reduce the variability of estimates but often assume the survey design is ignorable, which may be inappropriate given the complex design of household surveys typically used in this context. On the other hand, small area estimation approaches common in the survey statistics literature do not incorporate both unit-level covariate information and spatial smoothing in a design-consistent way. We propose a new smoothed model-assisted estimator that accounts for survey design and leverages both unit-level covariates and spatial smoothing, bridging the survey statistics and model-based geostatistics perspectives. Under certain assumptions, the new estimator can be viewed as both design-consistent and model-consistent, offering potential benefits from both perspectives. We demonstrate our estimator's performance using both real and simulated data, comparing it with existing design-based and model-based estimators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase-resolved visualization of radio-frequency standing waves in superconducting spiral resonator for metamaterial applications

Superconducting microcircuits and metamaterials are promising candidates for use in new generation cryogenic electronics. Their functionality is largely justified by the macroscopic distribution of electromagnetic fields in arranged unit cells, rather than by the microscopic properties of composite materials. We present a new method for visualizing the spatial structure of penetrating microwaves with microscopic resolution in planar superconducting macroscopic resonators as the most important circuit-forming elements of modern microelectronics. This method uses a low-temperature laser scanning microscope that examines the phase (i.e., direction) and amplitude of local radio-frequency currents versus the two-dimensional coordinates of the superconducting resonant structure under test. Phase-sensitive contrast is achieved by synchronizing the intensity-modulated laser radiation with the resonant harmonics of the microwave signal passing through the sample. In this case, the laser-beam-induced loss in the illuminated area will strongly depend on the local phase difference between the RF carrier signal and the spatially temporal structure of the focused laser oscillation. This approach eliminates the hardware limitations of the existing technique of radio-frequency microscopy and brings the phase-sensitive demodulation mode to the level necessary for studying the physics of superconducting metamaterials. The advantage of the presented method over the previous method of RF laser scanning microscopy is demonstrated by the example of the formation of standing waves in a spiral superconducting Archimedean resonator up to the 38th eigenmode resonance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase Diagram of the Contact Process on Barabasi-Albert Networks

We show results for the contact process on Barabasi networks. The contact process is a model for an epidemic spreading without permanent immunity that has an absorbing state. For finite lattices, the absorbing state is the true stationary state, which leads to the need for simulation of quasi-stationary states, which we did in two ways: reactivation by inserting spontaneous infected individuals, or by the quasi-stationary method, where we store a list of active states to continue the simulation when the system visits the absorbing state. The system presents an absorbing phase transition where the critical behavior obeys the Mean Field exponents $\beta=1$, $\gamma'=0$, and $\nu=2$. However, the different quasi-stationary states present distinct finite-size logarithmic corrections. We also report the critical thresholds of the model as a linear function of the network connectivity inverse $1/z$, and the extrapolation of the critical threshold function for $z \to \infty$ yields the basic reproduction number $R_0=1$ of the complete graph, as expected. Decreasing the network connectivity leads to the increase of the critical basic reproduction number $R_0$ for this model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatiotemporal Analysis Using Riemannian Composition of Diffusion Operators

Multivariate time-series have become abundant in recent years, as many data-acquisition systems record information through multiple sensors simultaneously. In this paper, we assume the variables pertain to some geometry and present an operator-based approach for spatiotemporal analysis. Our approach combines three components that are often considered separately: (i) manifold learning for building operators representing the geometry of the variables, (ii) Riemannian geometry of symmetric positive-definite matrices for multiscale composition of operators corresponding to different time samples, and (iii) spectral analysis of the composite operators for extracting different dynamic modes. We propose a method that is analogous to the classical wavelet analysis, which we term Riemannian multi-resolution analysis (RMRA). We provide some theoretical results on the spectral analysis of the composite operators, and we demonstrate the proposed method on simulations and on real data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Comparative Study on Reliability Estimation Using Monte Carlo Simulation with Application to Cylindrical Pressure Vessel

One of the methods to design products is reliability-based design, in which failure probability is usually used instead of safety factors. In the technique, it should not be less than a predetermined value. Choosing the proper design criterion is a challenging problem for designers who are dealing with the technique, particularly, when there are various criteria. One of these kinds of products is a cylindrical pressure vessel which has diverse criteria proposed in the literature to calculate the burst pressure as a start point of the design. In this paper, we are going to evaluate and compare the performances of various burst pressure criteria in estimating failure probability which is used for a sample pressure vessel. For each criterion, Monte Carlo simulation has been employed to calculate the probability of failure due to variations related to major design variables. The design parameters include material properties and operating pressure. First, the effects of variations in standard deviations of the design variables on the calculated burst probabilities have been determined by standard deviation analysis. Then, sensitivity analyses were carried out to assess the sensitivity of each burst pressure criterion against changes in the magnitude of design variables.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Occupancy Information Ratio: Infinite-Horizon, Information-Directed, Parameterized Policy Search

We develop a new measure of the exploration/exploitation trade-off in infinite-horizon reinforcement learning problems called the occupancy information ratio (OIR), which is comprised of a ratio between the infinite-horizon average cost of a policy and the entropy of its long-term state occupancy measure. The OIR ensures that no matter how many trajectories an RL agent traverses or how well it learns to minimize cost, it maintains a healthy skepticism about its environment, in that it defines an optimal policy which induces a high-entropy occupancy measure. Different from earlier information ratio notions, OIR is amenable to direct policy search over parameterized families, and exhibits hidden quasiconcavity through invocation of the perspective transformation. This feature ensures that under appropriate policy parameterizations, the OIR optimization problem has no spurious stationary points, despite the overall problem's nonconvexity. We develop for the first time policy gradient and actor-critic algorithms for OIR optimization based upon a new entropy gradient theorem, and establish both asymptotic and non-asymptotic convergence results with global optimality guarantees. In experiments, these methodologies outperform several deep RL baselines in problems with sparse rewards, where many trajectories may be uninformative and skepticism about the environment is crucial to success.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy