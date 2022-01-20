ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiral anomaly in non-relativistic systems: Berry curvature and chiral kinetic theory

By Lan-Lan Gao, Xu-Guang Huang
 4 days ago

Chiral anomaly and the novel quantum phenomena it induces have been widely studied for Dirac and Weyl fermions. In most typical cases, the Lorentz covariance is assumed and thus the linear dispersion relations are maintained....

arxiv.org

Transonic accretion and winds around Pseudo-Kerr black holes and comparison with general relativistic solutions

Spectral and timing properties of accretion flows on a black hole depend on their density and temperature distributions, which in turn come from the underlying dynamics. Thus, an accurate description of the flow which includes hydrodynamics and radiative transfer is a must to interpret the observational results. In the case of non-rotating black holes, Pseudo-Newtonian description of surrounding space-time enables one to make a significant progress in predicting spectral and timing properties. This formalism is lacking for spinning black holes. In this paper, we show that there exists an exact form of 'natural' potential derivable from the general relativistic (GR) radial momentum equation. Use of this potential in an otherwise Newtonian set of equations allows to describe transonic flows very accurately as is evidenced by comparing with solutions obtained from the full GR framework. We study the properties of the critical points and the centrifugal pressure supported shocks in the parameter space spanned by the specific energy and the angular momentum, and compare with the results of GR hydrodynamics. We show that this potential can safely be used for the entire range of Kerr parameter $-1<a<1$ for modeling of observational results around spinning black holes. We assume the flow to be inviscid. Thus, it is non-dissipative with constant energy and angular momentum. These assumptions are valid very close to the black hole as the infall timescale is much shorter as compared to the viscous timescale.
Circular Dichroism beamline provides breakthrough in mapping chiral materials

A European research group has developed an exciting new imaging method on Diamond Light Source's beamline B23 that could improve the characterisation of chiral molecules in pharmaceuticals and other chiral molecules in the solid state. This pioneering work may have important impact on drug development and control of illegal substances by allowing the identification of a specific 'fingerprint' for each molecule.
arxiv.org

Non-algebraic entanglement growth in long-range many-body localized systems

The fate of many-body localization in long-range interacting systems is not fully settled and several open problems still exist. For instance, the phase boundary between ergodic and many-body localized regimes has yet to be fully determined. In addition, the dynamical growth of entanglement in the many-body localized phase of such systems is under debate. Here, we introduce a Floquet dynamics which can induce many-body localization in a disorder-free long-range interacting system through temporal random local rotations. The phase diagram has been determined for two types of long-range couplings. Interestingly, our Floquet mechanism shows more localizing power than conventional static disorder methods as it pushes the phase transition boundary in favor of the many-body localized phase. Moreover, our comprehensive long-time simulations reveal that in long-range many-body localized systems the entanglement grows as $\sim (\ln t)^\gamma$ (for some constant $\gamma$). This is in sharp contrast with the conjecture of algebraic growth, in previous perturbative studies, and can smoothly recover the well-known logarithmic entanglement growth in short-range interacting systems.
Theory of non-reciprocal flow could lead to new quantum devices

A new theory describing how energy and information could be made to flow in one direction around a cluster of three interacting quantum systems has been developed by Charles Downing at the University of Exeter and David Zueco at the University of Zaragoza. Their work could inspire the design of new nanoscale components for manipulating interactions between energy and matter.
Flavour anomalies in supersymmetric scenarioswith non-minimal flavour violation

Motivated by tensions between experimental measurements and SM predictions in $b\to s \ell^+\ell^-$ transitions, we present the first study of non-minimal flavour violating MSSM scenarios contributing to the relevant Wilson coefficients to address the observed anomalies using SuperIso and MARTY We calculate the full one-loop analytical contributions of the general MSSM to Wilson coefficients relevant for flavor anomalies, together with the anomalous muon magnetic dipole moment $(g-2)_\mu$. We show that, after imposing theoretical constraints on the flavour violating parameters we can find scenarios in agreement with the experimental measurements that can address at the same time the tensions in flavour observables and in $(g-2)_\mu$.
Reply to 'Comment on "Proper and improper chiral magnetic interactions" '

Manuel dos Santos Dias, Sascha Brinker, András Lászlóffy, Bendegúz Nyári, Stefan Blügel, László Szunyogh, Samir Lounis. In our previous Letter [Phys. Rev. B 103, L140408 (2021)], we presented a discussion of the fundamental physical properties of the interactions parameterizing atomistic spin models in connection to first-principles approaches that enable their calculation for a given material. This explained how some of those approaches can apparently lead to magnetic interactions that do not comply with the expected physical properties, such as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions which are non-chiral and independent of the spin-orbit interaction, and which we consequently termed `improper'. In the preceding Comment [Phys. Rev. B 105, 026401], the authors present arguments based on the distinction between global and local approaches to the mapping of the magnetic energy using first-principles calculations to support their proposed non-chiral Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions and their dismissal of our distinction between `proper' and `improper' magnetic interactions. In this Reply, we identify the missing step in the local approach to the mapping and explain how ignoring this step leads to the identification of magnetic interactions which do not comply with established physical principles and that we have previously termed `improper'.
Linear Half-Space Problems in Kinetic Theory: Abstract Formulation and Regime Transitions

Half-space problems in the kinetic theory of gases are of great importance in the study of the asymptotic behavior of solutions of boundary value problems for the Boltzmann equation for small Knudsen numbers. In this work a generally formulated half-space problem, based on generalizations of stationary half-space problems in one spatial variable for the Boltzmann equation - for hard-sphere models of monatomic single species and multicomponent mixtures - is considered. The number of conditions on the indata at the interface needed to obtain well-posedness is investigated. Exponential fast convergence is obtained "far away" from the interface. In particular, the exponential decay at regime transitions - where the number of conditions on the indata needed to obtain well-posedness changes - for linearized kinetic half-space problems related to the half-space problem of evaporation and condensation in kinetic theory are considered. The regime transitions correspond to the transition between subsonic and supersonic evaporation/condensation, or the transition between evaporation and condensation. Near the regime transitions, slowly varying modes might occur, preventing uniform exponential speed of convergence there. By imposing extra conditions on the indata at the interface, the slowly varying modes can be eliminated near a regime transition, giving rise to uniform exponential speed of convergence near the regime transition.
Magnetic field amplification by a plasma cavitation instability in relativistic shock precursors

Plasma streaming instabilities play an important role in magnetic field amplification and particle acceleration in relativistic shocks and their environments. However, in the far shock precursor region where accelerated particles constitute a highly relativistic and dilute beam, streaming instabilities typically become inefficient and operate at very small scales when compared to the gyroradii of the beam particles. We report on a plasma cavitation instability that is driven by dilute relativistic beams and can increase both the magnetic field strength and coherence scale by orders of magnitude to reach near-equipartition values with the beam energy density. This instability grows after the development of the Weibel instability and is associated with the asymmetric response of background leptons and ions to the beam current. The resulting net inductive electric field drives a strong energy asymmetry between positively and negatively charged beam species. Large-scale particle-in-cell simulations are used to verify analytical predictions for the growth and saturation level of the instability and indicate that it is robust over a wide range of conditions, including those associated with pair-loaded plasmas. These results can have important implications for the magnetization and structure of shocks in gamma-ray bursts, and more generally for magnetic field amplification and asymmetric scattering of relativistic charged particles in plasma astrophysical environments.
Magnetochiral Polarization and High Order Transport in DNA type Chiral Materials

The chirality--spin interaction is a fascinating topic for both physicists and chemists. For example, chiral molecules like DNA generate giant spin polarization in nanodevices characterized by large magnetoresistance. This phenomenon called chiral induced spin selectivity (CISS) in literature, paves pathways for unconventional spintronic devices and enantiomer separation. However, its physical mechanism is elusive and debated. In this work, we find that the CISS magnetoresistance is a high-order effect and originates from the current-driven charge accumulation at metal-chiral molecule interfaces. Reversing lead magnetization modulates the charge polarization and consequently changes the tunneling barrier across the molecule. The magnetoresistance increases with the barrier width and bias and can theoretically approach 100\%. This mechanism can be validated by examining the insulation of chiral molecules, spin-orbit coupling in leads, or frequency-dependence of surface potential. Further, we propose that emerging twisted van der Waals quantum materials will be a versatile platform for CISS and similar spin selective phenomena.
All-optical ultrafast spin rotation for relativistic charged particle beams

Wen-Qing Wei, Feng Wan, Yousef I. Salamin, Jie-Ru Ren, Karen Z. Hatsagortsyan, Christoph H. Keitel, Jian-Xing Li, Yong-Tao Zhao. An all-optical method of ultrafast spin rotation is put forward to precisely manipulate the polarization of relativistic charged particle beams of leptons or ions. In particular, laser-driven dense ultrashort beams are manipulated via single-shot interaction with a co-propagating moderate temporally asymmetric (frequency-chirped or subcycle THz) laser pulse. Using semi-classical numerical simulations, we find that in a temporally asymmetrical laser field, the spin rotation of a particle can be determined from the flexibly controllable phase retardation between its spin precession and momentum oscillation. An initial polarization of a proton beam can be rotated to any desired orientation (e.g., from the common transverse to the more useful longitudinal polarization) with extraordinary precision (better than 1\%) in tens of femtoseconds using a feasible frequency-chirped laser pulse. Moreover, the beam qualities, in terms of energy and angular divergence, can be significantly improved in the rotation process. This method has potential applications in various areas involving ultrafast spin manipulation, like laser-plasma, laser-nuclear and high-energy particle physics.
Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
The role of plasma instabilities in relativistic radiation mediated shocks: stability analysis and particle-in-cell simulations

Relativistic radiation mediated shocks (RRMS) likely form in prodigious cosmic explosions. The structure and emission of such shocks is regulated by copious production of electron-positron pairs inside the shock transition layer. It has been pointed out recently that substantial abundance of positrons inside the shock leads to a velocity separation of the different plasma constituents, which is expected to induce a rapid growth of plasma instabilities. In this paper, we study the hierarchy of plasma microinstabilities growing in an electron-ion plasma loaded with pairs and subject to a radiation force. Linear stability analysis indicates that such a system is unstable to the growth of various plasma modes which ultimately become dominated by a current filamentation instability driven by the relative drift between the ions and the pairs. These results are validated by particle-in-cell simulations that further probe the nonlinear regime of the instabilities, and the pair-ion coupling in the microturbulent electromagnetic field. Based on this analysis, we derive a reduced transport equation for the particles via pitch angle scattering in the microturbulence and demonstrate that it can couple the different species and lead to nonadiabatic compression via a Joule-like heating. The heating of the pairs and, conceivably, the formation of nonthermal distributions, arising from the microturbulence, can affect the observed shock breakout signal in ways unaccounted for by current single-fluid models.
Bundle Theoretic Descriptions of Massive Single-Particle State Spaces; With a view toward Relativistic Quantum Information Theory

Relativistic Quantum Information Theory (RQI) is a flourishing research area of physics, yet, there has been no systematic mathematical treatment of the field. In this paper, we suggest bundle theoretic descriptions of massive single-particle state spaces, which are basic building blocks of RQI. In the language of bundle theory, one can construct a vector bundle over the set of all possible motion states of a massive particle, in whose fibers the moving particle's internal quantum state as perceived by a fixed inertial observer is encoded. A link between the usual Hilbert space description is provided by a generalized induced representation construction on the $L^2$-section space of the bundle. The aim of this paper is two-fold. One is to communicate the basic ideas of RQI to mathematicians and the other is to suggest an improved formalism for single-particle state spaces that encompasses all known massive particles including those which have never been dealt with in the RQI literature. Some of the theoretical implications of the formalism will be explored at the end of the paper.
Competition between helimagnetic and ferroquadrupolar orderings in a monoaxial chiral magnet DyNi$_3$Ga$_{9}$ studied by resonant x-ray diffraction

Successive phase transitions in a rare-earth monoaxial chiral magnet DyNi$_3$Ga$_{9}$ have been investigated by resonant x-ray diffraction. Magnetic dipole and electric quadrupole degrees of freedom arising from the large angular moment of $J=15/2$, in combination with the symmetric and antisymmetric exchange interactions and the crystal field anisotropy, give rise to competing ordered phases. We show that the antiferromagnetically coupled Dy moments in the $ab$-plane form an incommensurate helimagnetic order with $q\sim(0, 0, 0.43)$ just below $T_{\text{N}}=10$ K, which further exhibits successive first-order transitions to the commensurate helimagnetic order with $q=(0,0,0.5)$ at $T_{\text{N}}^{\;\prime}=9.0$ K, and to the canted antiferromagnetic order with $q=(0,0,0)$ at $T_{\text{N}}^{\;\prime\prime}=8.5$ K, both with large coexistence regions. The relation of the magnetic helicity and the crystal chirality in DyNi$_3$Ga$_{9}$ is also uniquely determined. Splitting of the $(6,0,0)$ Bragg peak is observed below $T_{\text{N}}^{\;\prime\prime}$, reflecting the lattice distortion due to the ferroquadrupole order. In the canted antiferromagnetic phase, a spin-flop transition takes place at 5 K when the temperature is swept in a weak magnetic field. We discuss these transitions from the viewpoint of competing energies described above.
Vacuum laser acceleration of super-ponderomotive electrons using relativistic transparency injection

Intense lasers can accelerate electrons to very high energy over a short distance. Such compact accelerators have several potential applications including fast ignition, high energy physics, and radiography. Among the various schemes of laser-based electron acceleration, vacuum laser acceleration has the merits of super-high acceleration gradient and great simplicity. Yet its realization has been difficult because injecting free electrons into the fast-oscillating laser field is not trivial. Here we demonstrate free-electron injection and subsequent vacuum laser acceleration of electrons up to 20"‰MeV using the relativistic transparency effect. When a high-contrast intense laser drives a thin solid foil, electrons from the dense opaque plasma are first accelerated to near-light speed by the standing laser wave in front of the solid foil and subsequently injected into the transmitted laser field as the opaque plasma becomes relativistically transparent. It is possible to further optimize the electron injection/acceleration by manipulating the laser polarization, incident angle, and temporal pulse shaping. Our result also sheds light on the fundamental relativistic transparency process, crucial for producing secondary particle and light sources.
Discrete curvature on graphs from the effective resistance

This article introduces a new approach to discrete curvature based on the concept of effective resistances. We propose a curvature on the nodes and links of a graph and present the evidence for their interpretation as a curvature. Notably, we find a relation to a number of well-established discrete curvatures (Ollivier, Forman, combinatorial curvature) and show evidence for convergence to continuous curvature in the case of Euclidean random graphs. Being both efficient to calculate and highly amenable to theoretical analysis, these resistance curvatures have the potential to shed new light on the theory of discrete curvature and its many applications in mathematics, network science, data science and physics.
Center vortex and confinement in Yang-Mills theory and QCD with anomaly-preserving compactifications

We construct an anomaly-preserving compactification of 4d gauge theories, including $SU(N)$ Yang-Mills theory, $\mathcal{N}=1$ supersymmetric Yang-Mills theory, and QCD, down to 2d by turning on 't Hooft flux through $T^2$. It provides a new framework to analytically calculate nonperturbative properties such as confinement, chiral symmetry breaking, and multi-branch structure of vacua. We give the semiclassical description of these phenomena based on the center vortex and show that it enjoys the same anomaly matching condition with the original $4$d gauge theory. We conjecture that the weak-coupling vacuum structure on small $T^2 \times \mathbb{R}^2$ is adiabatically connected to the strong-coupling regime on $\mathbb{R}^4$ without any phase transitions. In QCD with fundamental quarks as well, we can turn on 't Hooft flux either by activating $SU(N_f)_{\mathrm{V}}$ symmetry twist for $N_f=N$ flavors or by introducing a magnetic flux of baryon number $U(1)_{\mathrm{B}}$ for arbitrary $N_f$ flavors. In both cases, the weak-coupling center-vortex theory gives the prediction consistent with chiral Lagrangian of $4$d QCD.
Efficient emulation of relativistic heavy ion collisions with transfer learning

Measurements from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) can be used to study the properties of quark-gluon plasma. Systematic constraints on these properties must combine measurements from different collision systems and methodically account for experimental and theoretical uncertainties. Such studies require a vast number of costly numerical simulations. While computationally inexpensive surrogate models ("emulators") can be used to efficiently approximate the predictions of heavy ion simulations across a broad range of model parameters, training a reliable emulator remains a computationally expensive task. We use transfer learning to map the parameter dependencies of one model emulator onto another, leveraging similarities between different simulations of heavy ion collisions. By limiting the need for large numbers of simulations to only one of the emulators, this technique reduces the numerical cost of comprehensive uncertainty quantification when studying multiple collision systems and exploring different models.
Chirally Factorised Truncated Conformal Space Approach

Truncated Conformal Space Approach (TCSA) is a highly efficient method to compute spectra, operator matrix elements and time evolution in quantum field theories defined as relevant perturbations of 1+1-dimensional conformal field theories. However, similarly to other exact diagonalisation methods, TCSA is ridden with the "curse of dimensionality": the dimension of the Hilbert space increases exponentially with the (square root of the) truncation level, limiting its precision by the available memory resources. Here we describe an algorithm which exploits the chiral factorisation property of conformal field theory with periodic boundary conditions to achieve a substantial improvement in the truncation level. The Chirally Factorised TCSA (CFTCSA) algorithm presented here works with inputs describing the necessary CFT data in a specified format. It makes possible much more precise calculations with given computing resources and extends the reach of the method to problems requiring large Hilbert space dimensions. In fact, it has already been used in a number of recent works ranging from determination of form factors, through studying confinement of topological excitations to non-equilibrium dynamics. Besides the description of the algorithm, a MATLAB implementation of the algorithm is also provided as an ancillary file package, supplemented with example codes computing spectra, matrix elements and time evolution, and with CFT data for three different quantum field theories. We also give a detailed how-to guide for constructing the required CFT data for Virasoro minimal models with central charge c<1, and for the massless free boson with c=1.
Bivalent Kinetics: Insights from Many Body Physics

Bivalency confers several concentration-dependent phenomena, including avidity, competitive exchange and multi-site competitive exchange. Since these concepts are crucial for a wide variety of topics in cell and molecular biology, their extension, modification and/or re-purposing is also increasingly important for the design and construction of de-novo synthetic systems at the nanoscale. In this context, we draw upon classical techniques of statistical physics to revisit bivalency, highlighting that receptor site geometry offers a design modality independent of the chemistry of the individual binding interfaces themselves. Recasting the problem in terms of many-body coordination, we explore extended, translationally-invariant chains and lattices of receptor sites. This not only brings clarity to behaviours associated with simpler motifs, but also enables us to distil core principles for the rational design of concentration-dependent kinetics in synthetic soft-systems, which centre on the notion of geometric frustration. In doing so, we also reveal the possibility of other tunable spatio-temporal features, such as correlation lengths, mean-squared displacements and percolation-like transitions.
