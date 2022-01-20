ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Basalt Cellars 2018 Rim Rock Red, Washington State, $24

Cover picture for the articleThis Right Bank Bordeaux-style blend led by Merlot (51%) and Cabernet Sauvignon (29%) lacks only Carménère from representing all six of...

QSR magazine

Pizza Factory to Enter Washington State

Pizza Factory, known for its iconic hometown vibe, announced that it is expanding its Washington State footprint with a new store in the tourist beach town of Ocean Shores, WA. The Ocean Shores franchise is owned and operated by CDH Restaurants LLC, co-founded by Margaret Dawson and Stuart Corcoran, who bring thirty years each in the high-tech industry as well as previous restaurant management experience.
Clearwater Canyon Cellars 2018 Renaissance Red, Lewis-Clark Valley $23

For the third straight year, Coco “Empress of the Platinum” Umiker has used her entry-level “Renaissance Red” — a tribute to the renaissance of her valley’s wine industry — to earn yet another Platinum. While the foundation is Syrah (53%) from Umiker Vineyard, Carménère (11%) plays a significant role behind Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon as blackberry, plum skins, blood orange and sandalwood combine in a remarkable red at a bargain price. Awards: San Francisco Chronicle (double gold), Savor NW (double gold).
Clearwater Canyon Cellars 2018 Coco’s Reserve Carménère, Washington $42

Ten of Coco Umiker’s 34 career Platinums have come from standalone bottlings featuring the red Bordeaux variety once thought to have been driven to the brink of extinction by the 19th century plague of phylloxera in France. Fortunately, Carménère thrives in the Pacific Northwest, particularly at Phinny Hill Vineyard in the Horse Heaven Hills. Classic notes of green peppercorn are joined by spicy roasted coffee and dark fruit. The injection of juicy blue-fruited Malbec (17%) makes for a mouthfeel that’s big, rich, and supple. Awards: Cascadia International (best of class/double gold).
Tinte Cellars Acquires a Second Red Mountain Vineyard, Expanding Tinte Estates Vineyard

January 19th – Woodinville, WA: Located just three hours east of Seattle in the heart of the Red Mountain AVA and immediately adjacent to highly regarded vineyards of Kiona, Ciel du Cheval, and Ambassador, among others, Tinte Cellars’ newest vineyard was expertly planted over two decades ago by the brother of former owner Eve Shaw, the late Fred Artz, a legendary grape grower on Red Mountain who helped manage famed Klipsun Vineyard for more than 20 years.
Brian Carter Cellars 2019 Oriana White Wine, Yakima Valley $25

Brian Carter produces just one white wine under his eponymous brand, and he named it for the Latin term for “golden lady.” Primarily a Rhône blend, it leads with Viognier (49%) and Roussanne (41%) with some Riesling to boost the fruit profile. It’s well-measured as it rolls out fresh peach, guava and nectarine, but wet stone and minerality give it a spot at the dining table rather than just the back patio. Enjoy it with scallops on a bed of mushroom risotto alongside market vegetables. Award: Savor NW (gold).
Coventina Vineyards 2016 Reserve Tempranillo, Southern Oregon, $45

This 10-acre property between the Rogue River and the dairy for Rogue Creamery has a layered relationship with grower/winemaker Herb Quady, whose team at Barrel 42 works with Coventina CEO Chris Amen on her wine program. Their combined efforts earned Coventina its first two Platinums, led by this classic Rogue Valley example. The product of fruit certified as organic by the Oregon Tilth is deep and dark with cherries, plum and black currant, joined by spice box, earthiness and cigar box. Elevated acidity and firm tannins from this blend of clones 5 and 11 make it an ideal pairing with David Gremmels’s world-renowned Oregon Blue cheese. Award: International Women’s Wine Competition (gold).
Palencia Wine Co. 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Royal Slope, $20

The Frenchman Hills in the recently established Royal Slope American Viticultural Area in the Columbia Basin continue to be a sweet spot for Victor Palencia’s Sauvignon Blanc program, and his deft deployment of 500-liter Hungarian oak puncheons have enabled him to win six career Platinums for Sauvignon Blanc across three brands. This is fresh and flirty as white peach and nectarine get a lift from a touch of spritzy acidity that leads into a finish of lemon drop. Award: Bellingham Northwest (gold).
Chris Daniel Winery 2017 Syrah, Columbia Valley $30

This product of Washington State University’s winemaking school has garnered two Platinums in the past three years for his work with Petite Sirah, so it’s no surprise to see him score a Double Platinum with the more famous grape from Rhône. It hints at a bramble berry patch in the nose, and it’s remarkably fruit-forward on the palate, where it offers both power and balance in the delivery of blackberry, blueberry and black olive. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Reustle – Prayer Rock Vineyards 2018 Estate Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley $36

The amazing diversity of Southern Oregon viticulture, Stephen Reustle’s 40-acre enclave in particular, is on display each year at the Platinum Awards. This signals his sixth career Platinum for Pinot Noir, and it exudes elegance from the start. The spectrum includes cherry and plump raspberry with forest floor and anise, and it continues to please as it opens up. Awards: American Fine Wine Invitational (double gold) Savor NW (gold).
Aluel Cellars 2018 Regalia Red Wine, Columbia Valley, $36

Alex Oh and Samuel Hilbert pour their wines on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, and they worked with Bart Fawbush of Bartholomew Winery on the Carménère-driven 2014 Coat of Arms red blend that ranked as the 2018 Platinum’s Best of the Best. This fall, one of their two Platinums were the result of this Rhône-inspired blend of Syrah (40%), Mourvèdre (40%) and Grenache. A slice of sugar-crusted cherry pie comes with a side of dried herbs, baking spice and crushed brick. It’s presented in a bigger structure than many GSMs, but the wealth of fruit allows it to strike a beautiful balance as Choward’s Violet Mints appear in the finish. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Oak Knoll Winery 2019 Reserve Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, $20

The first winery in Oregon’s Washington County observed its 50th anniversary in 2020, and erstwhile dairyman Jeff Herinckx is well into his second decade as the family’s head winemaker, taking over from his cousin — pioneer Ronald Vuylsteke. It’s a picturesque example of rosé, and it’s a bit of a throwback with its blazing fruit punch color. It would be a mistake to view it as a blush, however, because a sip brings lively flavors of Rainier cherry, raspberry and a steady pulse of pomegranate juice. It’s a delicious package from a number of vineyards in the recently established Laurelwood District appellation that provided this Hillsboro brand its first career Platinum. Award: Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition (double gold).
Pinot Gris by Iris Vineyards tops McMinnville Wine Classic judging

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A Burgundy-inspired Pinot Gris from the 2020 vintage by Iris Vineyards in Eugene, Ore., emerged as the best of show at the McMinnville Wine Classic, the first wine competition of 2022 staged in the Northwest. It’s fitting for that variety to receive headlines at this judging...
Callan Cellars 2019 Boushey Vineyards Mourvèdre, Yakima Valley $38

A small amount of Mourvèdre made its way into Lisa Callan’s GSM from Boushey Vineyards, and she held onto a single barrel of Mo to showcase the Rhône variety and finish as the top example entered into the Platinum. Its bold approach with strawberry compote and black plum fruitiness is joined by secondary notes of black peppercorns, Herbes de Provence and leather, making for a balanced blend of fruit, spice and brightness that finishes with toasted caramel and rosemary. The Washington State University grad has earned five Platinums in the past three years, and all but one is connected to Rhône. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Westport Winery NV Rapture of the Deep Carbonated Cranberry Wine, Washington State, $31

A product of “The Cranberry Coast,” Rapture is the Roberts family’s most decorated wine. Any wine lover who eats Craisins owes it to themselves to buy a bottle to judge for themselves. It offers some tannin for those into red wines, and the natural tanginess of cranberry — combined with the fun frothiness of the bubbles — earns a spot at the dinner table during the holidays. Award: Savor NW (best of class/gold).
Pomeroy Cellars 2018 Lucia No. 47 Red Wine, Yakima Valley $44

The Brink family’s connection to the Lucia Valley north of Vancouver USA reaches back to the early 1900s, and his great grandmother attended and later taught for the Lucia School District – No. 47 on the state registry, not far down the list from L’Ecole No. 41 in the Walla Walla Valley. He pays tribute to her with this blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (62%), Merlot (20%) and Syrah — all off famed DuBrul Vineyard. His deft touch with the balanced barrel program of 50% new French oak keeps the focus on that fruit — redolent of strawberry jam and cassis with tremendous structure and balance. The result is his first career Platinum. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
Barrister Winery 2018 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley, $33

Two decades ago, winemaking attorneys Greg Lipsker and Michael White helped set the standard in Northwest for standalone bottlings of Cabernet Franc. (The 2003 Cabernet Franc won best of show at the 2005 NorthWest Wine Summit.) It’s no coincidence that one of their early mentors was Walla Walla Vintners co-founder Myles Anderson, who taught a wine appreciation course at Gonzaga University that inspired Lipsker. These days, it is Tyler Walters who handles the day-to-day winemaking at this historic Spokane winery, and his work with Cab Franc from Sagemoor’s Bacchus and Weinbau vineyards continues to wow critics. Last fall, regional wine buyers awarded this bottling with a double gold medal and voted it as best of class at the Great Northwest Invitational in the Columbia Gorge Hotel. Prior to that, it earned a BOC at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Walters, Lipsker and White added to the structure with Cabernet Sauvignon (5%) from Bacchus and Petit Verdot (5%) from Dionysus, making it an entirely Sagemoor production. Its rapturous nose features dark purple fruit, lavender and graphite, and blue fruit jumps off the palate. Moderate tannins with a medium level of acidity make this wine refreshing and ready to drink, carrying a finish featuring black cherry, roasted red bell pepper and Tahitian vanilla.
Cellar West Smoke Stream

Soft brown sugar and toffee mix with wet smoke in this sweet ale that offers up full-time refreshment. Best served at a pub, or home pub setting, from a dimpled mug and a soccer game on TV. John Holl. rating. 88. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 88. Alcohol.
