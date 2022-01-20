ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Non-Gaussian Effects of the Saha's Ionization in the Early Universe

By L. L. Sales, F. C. Carvalho, E. P. Bento, H. T. C. M. Souza
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Tsallis' thermostatistical has received increasing attention due to its success in describing phenomena that manifest unusual thermodynamic properties. In this context, the generalized Saha equation must follow a condition of generalized thermal equilibrium of matter and radiation. The present work aims to explore the non-Gaussian effects...

arxiv.org

The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effect of a Gaussian Random External Magnetic Field with Spatio-temporal Variation on Compensation in Ising Spin-1/2 Trilayered Square Ferrimagnets

In this work, an extensive Metropolis Monte Carlo simulation is performed to investigate the steady-state magnetic and thermodynamic behaviour of a trilayered spin-1/2 Ising ferrimagnet with \textit{square monolayers}, driven by external Gaussian random magnetic field with certain spatio-temporal variations. Such \textit{thin} magnetic systems are interesting subjects for simulational studies as they exhibit \textit{compensation phenomenon}. Here, two distinct theoretical atoms, A and B make up the \textit{ABA} and \textit{AAB} type of configurations. In ABA, A-atoms make up the surface layers and the mid-layer is composed up of B atoms. While, in \textit{AAB}, A-atoms make up the top and mid-layer while the bottom layer is made up of B-atoms. The like atoms (A-A and B-B) ferromagnetically interact and the unlike atoms (A-B) interact antiferromagnetically. For the time-dependent external Gaussian random field, the mean is zero always and the standard deviation is increased to unity in steps. Depending upon the strength of the external Gaussian random field, the compensation and critical points shift and steady-state magnetic behaviours shift between different distinct type of ferrimagnetic behaviours. The compensation phenomenon even vanishes after crossing a finite threshold of standard deviation of the magnetic field for particular choices of the other controlling parameters. Like Chandra S.[Phys. Rev. E 104, 064126 (2021)], in the Hamiltonian parameter space of both the configurations islands of ferrimagnetic phase without compensation appear within the phase area with compensation of field-free case. The areas of such islands grow with increasing standard deviation of the external field, $\sigma$, obeying the scaling relation: $f(\sigma,A(\sigma))=\sigma^{-b}A(\sigma)$ with $b_{ABA}=1.913\pm 0.137$ and $b_{AAB}=1.625\pm 0.066$ .
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ionization#Non Gaussian#Nongalactic Astrophysics#Statistical Mechanics#Phys
arxiv.org

Single-mode Quantum Non-Gaussian Light from Warm Atoms

The distributed quantum information processing and hybridization of quantum platforms raises increasing demands on the quality of light-matter interaction and realization of efficient quantum interfaces. This becomes particularly challenging for needed states possessing fundamental quantum non-Gaussian (QNG) aspects. They correspond to paramount resources in most potent applications of quantum technologies. We demonstrate the generation of light with provably QNG features from a tunable warm atomic ensemble in a single-mode regime. The light is generated in a spontaneous four-wave mixing process in the presence of decoherence effects caused by a large atomic thermal motion. Despite its high sensitivity to any excess noise, a direct observability of heralded QNG light could be achieved due to a combination of a fast resonant excitation, large spectral bandwidth, and a low absorption loss of resonant photons guaranteed by the source geometry.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantification of surface charging memory effect in ionization wave dynamics

The dynamics of ionization waves (IWs) in atmospheric pressure discharges is fundamentally determined by the electric polarity (positive or negative) at which they are generated and by the presence of memory effects, i.e. leftover charges and reactive species that influence subsequent IWs. This work examines and compares positive and negative IWs in pulsed plasma jets (1Â \(\upmu \)s on-time), showing the difference in their nature and the different resulting interaction with a dielectric BSO target. For the first time, it is shown that a surface charging memory effect is produced, i.e. that a significant amount of surface charges and electric field remain in the target in between discharge pulses (200Â \(\upmu \)s off-time). This memory effect directly impacts IW dynamics and is especially important when using negative electric polarity. The results suggest that the remainder of surface charges is due to the lack of charged particles in the plasma near the target, which avoids a full neutralization of the target. This demonstration and the quantification of the memory effect are possible for the first time by using an unique approach, assessing the electric field inside a dielectric material through the combination of an advanced experimental technique called Mueller polarimetry and state-of-the-art numerical simulations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gaussian Elimination versus Greedy Methods for the Synthesis of Linear Reversible Circuits

Linear reversible circuits represent a subclass of reversible circuits with many applications in quantum computing. These circuits can be efficiently simulated by classical computers and their size is polynomially bounded by the number of qubits, making them a good candidate to deploy efficient methods to reduce computational costs. We propose a new algorithm for synthesizing any linear reversible operator by using an optimized version of the Gaussian elimination algorithm coupled with a tuned LU factorization. We also improve the scalability of purely greedy methods. Overall, on random operators, our algorithms improve the state-of-the-art methods for specific ranges of problem sizes: the custom Gaussian elimination algorithm provides the best results for large problem sizes (n > 150) while the purely greedy methods provide quasi optimal results when n < 30. On a benchmark of reversible functions, we manage to significantly reduce the CNOT count and the depth of the circuit while keeping other metrics of importance (T-count, T-depth) as low as possible.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nondipole effects in tunneling ionization by intense laser pulses

The limit of decreasing laser frequency can not be considered independently from nondipole effects due to increase in the laser-induced continuum electron speed in this limit. Therefore, in this work, tunneling ionization in the adiabatic limit is considered for an effective field that includes effects beyond the electric-dipole term to first order in $1/c$, with $c$ the speed of light. The nondipole term describes the interaction resulting from the electric dipole-induced velocity of the electron and the magnetic field component of the laser. The impact of this term on the ionization rate, tunnel exit point, momentum at the tunnel exit and electron dynamics is discussed. In the appropriate limit, the results of a nondipole strong-field approximation approach and those of the strict adiabatic limit, where time and field strength are parameters, are consistent. The nondipole strong-field approximation approach is used to identify nonadiabatic modifications of the initial conditions. The results open up an avenue to include nondipole effects in the initial tunneling ionization step in semiclassical models of strong-field and attosecond physics.
PHYSICS
Astronomy
Science
arxiv.org

Kohler-Jobin meets Ehrhard: the sharp lower bound for the Gaussian principal frequency while the Gaussian torsional rigidity is fixed, via rearrangements

In this note, we provide an adaptation of the Kohler-Jobin rearrangement technique to the setting of the Gauss space. As a result, we prove the Gaussian analogue of the Kohler-Jobin's resolution of a conjecture of Pólya-Szegö: when the Gaussian torsional rigidity of a (convex) domain is fixed, the Gaussian principal frequency is minimized for the half-space. At the core of this rearrangement technique is the idea of considering a "modified" torsional rigidity, with respect to a given function, and rearranging its layers to half-spaces, in a particular way; the Rayleigh quotient decreases with this procedure.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Did the Universe Experienced a Pressure non-Crushing Type Cosmological Singularity in the Recent Past?

In the recent literature it has been shown that the $H_0$ tension may be eliminated if an abrupt physics transition changed the Cepheid parameters in the near past of the Universe, nearly $70-150\,$Myrs ago. In this letter we stress the possibility that this abrupt transition was caused by the smooth passage of our Universe through a pressure finite-time cosmological singularity. Being a non-crushing type singularity the pressure singularity can leave its imprints in the Universe, since it occurs globally and literally everywhere. We discuss how this scenario could easily be realized by $F(R)$ gravity, with the strong energy conditions being satisfied without the need for a scalar field or specific matter fluids. We also stress the fact that the pressure singularity can affect the effective gravitational constant of $F(R)$ gravity. Moreover, we stress the fact that pressure singularities can disrupt the trajectories of bound objects in the Universe, which is also pointed out in the literature, even in the context of general relativity. We also show numerically in a general relativistic framework that elliptic trajectories are distorted and changed to different elliptic trajectories when the Universe passes through the pressure singularity. Such a disruption of the trajectories could have tidal effects on the surface of the earth, for example on sea waters and oceans, regarding the distortion of moon's elliptic trajectory. Accordingly, the distortion of earth's trajectory around the sun could have affected climatologically earth $70-150\,$Myrs ago.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Contextual Ranking and Selection with Gaussian Processes

In many real world problems, we are faced with the problem of selecting the best among a finite number of alternatives, where the best alternative is determined based on context specific information. In this work, we study the contextual Ranking and Selection problem under a finite-alternative-finite-context setting, where we aim to find the best alternative for each context. We use a separate Gaussian process to model the reward for each alternative, and derive the large deviations rate function for both the expected and worst-case contextual probability of correct selection. We propose the GP-C-OCBA sampling policy, which uses the Gaussian process posterior to iteratively allocate observations to maximize the rate function. We prove its consistency and show that it achieves the optimal convergence rate under the assumption of a non-informative prior. Numerical experiments show that our algorithm is highly competitive in terms of sampling efficiency, while having significantly smaller computational overhead.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Accelerated growth of seed black holes by dust in the early universe

We explore the effect of dust on the growth of seed black holes (BHs) in the early universe. Previous 1D radiation-hydrodynamic (RHD) simulations show that increased radiation pressure on dust further suppresses the accretion rate than the case for the chemically pristine gas. Using the Enzo+Moray code, we perform a suite of 3D RHD simulations of accreting BHs in a dusty interstellar medium (ISM). We use the modified Grackle cooling library to consider dust physics in its non-equilibrium chemistry. The BH goes through an early evolutionary phase, where ionizing BH radiation creates an oscillating HII region as it cycles between accretion and feedback. As the simulations proceed, dense cold gas accumulates outside the ionized region where inflow from the neutral medium meets the outflow driven by radiation pressure. In the late phase, high-density gas streams develop and break the quasi-spherical symmetry of the ionized region, rapidly boosting the accretion rate. The late phase is characterized by the coexistence of strong ionized outflows and fueling high-density gas inflows. The mean accretion rate increases with metallicity reaching a peak at Z$\sim$0.01-0.1$\,Z_\odot$, one order of magnitude higher than the one for pristine gas. However, as the metallicity approaches the solar abundance, the mean accretion rate drops as the radiation pressure becomes strong enough to drive out the high-density gas. Our results indicate that a dusty metal-poor ISM can accelerate the growth rate of BHs in the early universe, however, can stun its growth as the ISM is further enriched toward the solar abundance.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The large-scale structure from non-Gaussian primordial perturbations

The late-time effect of primordial non-Gaussianity offers a window into the physics of inflation and the very early Universe. In this work we study the consequences of a particular class of primordial non-Gaussianity that is fully characterized by initial density fluctuations drawn from a non-Gaussian probability density function, rather than by construction of a particular form for the primordial bispectrum. We numerically generate multiple realisations of cosmological structure and use the late-time matter power spectrum, bispectrum and trispectrum to determine the effect of these modified initial conditions. We show that the initial non-Gaussianity has only a small imprint on the first three polyspectra, when compared to a standard Gaussian cosmology. Furthermore, some of our models present an interesting scale-dependent deviation from the Gaussian case in the bispectrum and trispectrum, although the signal is at most at the percent level. The majority of our models are consistent with CMB constraints on the trispectrum, while the others are only marginally excluded. Finally, we discuss further possible extensions of our study.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The effect of non-ionizing excitations on the diffusion of ion species and inter-track correlations in FLASH ultra-high dose rate radiotherapy

We present a microscopic mechanism that accounts for the outward burst of "cold" ion species (IS) in a high-energy particle track due to coupling with ''hot" non-ion species (NIS). IS refers to radiolysis products of ionized molecules, whereas NIS refers to non-ionized excitations of molecules in a medium. The interaction is mediated by a quantized field of acoustic phonons, a channel that allows conversion of thermal energy of NIS to kinetic energy of IS, a flow of heat from the outer to the inner core of the track structure. We demonstrate the coexistence of "hot" NIS with "cold" IS in the radiation track structures right after their generation. NIS, concentrated within nano-scales volumes wrapping around IS, are the main source of intensive heat-waves and the outward burst of IS due to femto-second time scale IS-NIS coupling. By comparing the transport of IS coupled to NIS with identical configurations of non-interacting IS in thermal equilibrium at room temperature, we demonstrate that the energy gain of IS due to the surrounding hot nanoscopic volumes of NIS significantly increases their effective diffusion constants. The much higher diffusion constants predicted in the present model suggest higher inter-track chemical reaction rates at FLASH-UHDR, as well as lower intra-track reaction rates.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Inference of bipolar neutrino flavor oscillations near a core-collapse supernova, based on multiple measurements at Earth

Eve Armstrong, Amol V. Patwardhan, A.A. Ahmetaj, M. Margarette Sanchez, Sophia Miskiewicz, Marcus Ibrahim, Ishaan Singh. Neutrinos in compact-object environments, such as core-collapse supernovae, can experience various kinds of collective effects in flavor space, engendered by neutrino-neutrino interactions. These include "bipolar" collective oscillations, which are exhibited by neutrino ensembles where different flavors dominate at different energies. Considering the importance of neutrinos in the dynamics and nucleosynthesis in these environments, it is desirable to ascertain whether an Earth-based detection could contain signatures of bipolar oscillations that occurred within a supernova envelope. To that end, we continue examining a cost-function formulation of statistical data assimilation (SDA) to infer solutions to a small-scale model of neutrino flavor transformation. SDA is an inference paradigm designed to optimize a model with sparse data. Our model consists of two mono-energetic neutrino beams with different energies emanating from a source and coherently interacting with each other and with a matter background, with time-varying interaction strengths. We attempt to infer flavor transformation histories of these beams using simulated measurements of the flavor content at locations in vacuum (that is, far from the source), which could in principle correspond to earth-based detectors. Within the scope of this small-scale model, we found that: (i) based on such measurements, the SDA procedure is able to infer \textit{whether} bipolar oscillations had occurred within the protoneutron star envelope, and (ii) if the measurements are able to sample the full amplitude of the neutrino oscillations in vacuum, then the amplitude of the prior bipolar oscillations is also well predicted. This result intimates that the inference paradigm can well complement numerical integration codes, via its ability to infer flavor evolution at physically inaccessible locations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The extent of ionization in simulations of radio-loud AGNs impacting kpc gas discs

Moun Meenakshi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Alexander Y. Wagner, Nicole P. H. Nesvadba, Raffaella Morganti, Reinier M. J. Janssen, Geoffrey V. Bicknell. We use the results of relativistic hydrodynamic simulations of jet-ISM interactions in a galaxy with a radio-loud AGN to quantify the extent of ionization in the central few kpcs of the gaseous galactic disc. We perform post-process radiative transfer of AGN radiation through the simulated gaseous jet-perturbed disc to estimate the extent of photo-ionization by the AGN with an incident luminosity of $10^{45}~\mathrm{erg\,s^{-1}}$. We also map the gas that is collisionally ionized due to shocks driven by the jet. The analysis was carried out for simulations with similar jet power ($10^{45}~\mathrm{erg\,s^{-1}}$) but different jet orientations with respect to the gas disc. We find that the shocks from the jets can ionize a significant fraction (up to 33$\%$) of dense gas ($n>100\,\mathrm{cm^{-3}}$) in the disc, and that the jets clear out the central regions of gas for AGN radiation to penetrate to larger distances in the disc. Jets inclined towards the disc plane couple more strongly with the ISM and ionize a larger fraction of gas in the disc as compared to the vertical jet. However, similar to previous studies, we find that the AGN radiation is quickly absorbed by the outer layers of dense clouds in the disc, and is not able to substantially ionize the disc on a global scale. Thus, compared to jet-ISM interactions, we expect that photo-ionization by the AGN radiation only weakly affects the star-formation activity in the central regions of the galactic disc ($\lesssim 1$ kpc), although the jet-induced shocks can spread farther out.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS

