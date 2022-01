Alex Oh and Samuel Hilbert pour their wines on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, and they worked with Bart Fawbush of Bartholomew Winery on the Carménère-driven 2014 Coat of Arms red blend that ranked as the 2018 Platinum’s Best of the Best. This fall, one of their two Platinums were the result of this Rhône-inspired blend of Syrah (40%), Mourvèdre (40%) and Grenache. A slice of sugar-crusted cherry pie comes with a side of dried herbs, baking spice and crushed brick. It’s presented in a bigger structure than many GSMs, but the wealth of fruit allows it to strike a beautiful balance as Choward’s Violet Mints appear in the finish. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).

