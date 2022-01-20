ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Localization of matter waves in lattice systems with moving disorder

By Chenyue Guo, Zi Cai
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Here, we study the localization phenomena in a one-dimensional quantum lattice system subjected to a dynamic disordered potential moving at a constant velocity. At a low velocity, we find a sliding localized phase in...

arxiv.org

nanowerk.com

In a smooth move, ions ditch disorder and keep their memories

(Nanowerk News) A Persian adage, notably wielded by Abe Lincoln and the band OK Go, expresses the ephemeral nature of the world: “This, too, shall pass.”. Physicists have their own version of this rule. It says that wiggles and wrinkles—really any small disturbances—tend to get ironed out over time. For instance, a couple drops of blue food coloring mixed into some cake batter will impart a blue tint to the whole batch; fresh water from a river funneled into the salty ocean will spread out and make a slightly less salty ocean; and a gush of cold wind entering your room will mingle with the air inside and reach a single, cooler temperature. The basic idea is that, given enough time, everything will reach equilibrium, regardless of where it started.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exact Solutions for Solitary Waves in a Bose-Einstein Condensate under the Action of a Four-Color Optical Lattice

We address dynamics of Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs) loaded into a one-dimensional four-color optical lattice (FOL) potential with commensurate wavelengths and tunable intensities. This configuration lends system-specific symmetry properties. The analysis identifies specific multi-parameter forms of the FOL potential which admits exact solitary-wave solutions. This newly found class of potentials includes more particular species, such as frustrated double-well superlattices, and bi-chromatic and three-color lattices, which are subject to respective symmetry constraints. Our exact solutions provide options for controllable positioning of density maxima of the localized patterns, and tunable Anderson-like localization in the frustrated potential. A numerical analysis is performed to establish dynamical stability and structural stability of the obtained solutions, which makes them relevant for experimental realization. The newly found solutions offer applications to the design of schemes for quantum simulations and processing quantum information.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

S-wave pion condensation in symmetric nuclear matter: to be or not to be?

S-wave pion-nucleon interactions in the linear sigma model, and in Manohar-Georgi and Gasser-Sainio-Svarc models with finite number of terms in Lagrangians, as well as in a general phenomenological approach are reviewed. Subtleties associated with the current algebra theorems and field redefinitions are discussed. In the first and third models most likely the s-wave pion condensation in the isospin-symmetric matter does not occur at least up to high densities, whereas within the second model it may appear already at moderate densities. In the phenomenological approach two parameterizations of the s-wave pion-nucleon scattering amplitude and the pion polarization operator used in the literature are considered. The first parameterization employs the off-mass-shell amplitude and allows to fulfil the current algebra theorems. Using it the s-wave pion polarization operator in the isospin-symmetric matter is reconstructed within the gas approximation. With this pion polarization operator the s-wave pion condensation in the isospin-symmetric matter does not occur at least up to high densities. Second parameterization uses the on-mass-shell pion-nucleon scattering amplitude and does not satisfy the Adler and Weinberg conditions. With such a parameterization most likely the s-wave pion condensation in the isospin-symmetric matter may occur already at the nucleon density $n\simeq (1.4-2.5) n_0$, where $n_0$ is the density of the atomic nucleus, that should result in observable effects. Both parameterizations allow to successfully describe the pion atom data.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lattice#Localization#Matter Wave#Quantum Gases#Disordered Systems#Neural Networks
arxiv.org

Non-algebraic entanglement growth in long-range many-body localized systems

The fate of many-body localization in long-range interacting systems is not fully settled and several open problems still exist. For instance, the phase boundary between ergodic and many-body localized regimes has yet to be fully determined. In addition, the dynamical growth of entanglement in the many-body localized phase of such systems is under debate. Here, we introduce a Floquet dynamics which can induce many-body localization in a disorder-free long-range interacting system through temporal random local rotations. The phase diagram has been determined for two types of long-range couplings. Interestingly, our Floquet mechanism shows more localizing power than conventional static disorder methods as it pushes the phase transition boundary in favor of the many-body localized phase. Moreover, our comprehensive long-time simulations reveal that in long-range many-body localized systems the entanglement grows as $\sim (\ln t)^\gamma$ (for some constant $\gamma$). This is in sharp contrast with the conjecture of algebraic growth, in previous perturbative studies, and can smoothly recover the well-known logarithmic entanglement growth in short-range interacting systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetic Dual Chiral Density Wave: A Candidate Quark Matter Phase for the Interior of Neutron Stars

In this review, we discuss the physical characteristics of the magnetic dual chiral density wave (MDCDW) phase of dense quark matter and argued why it is a promising candidate for the interior matter phase of neutron stars. The MDCDW condensate occurs in the presence of a magnetic field. It is a single-modulated chiral density wave characterized by two dynamically generated parameters: the fermion quasiparticle mass $m$ and the condensate spatial modulation $q$. The lowest Landau level quasiparticle modes in the MDCDW system are asymmetric about the zero energy, a fact that leads to the topological properties and anomalous electric transport exhibited by this phase. The topology makes the MDCDW phase robust against thermal phonon fluctuations, and as such, it does not display the Landau-Peierls instability, a stapled feature of single-modulated inhomogeneous chiral condensates in three dimensions. The topology is also reflected in the presence of the electromagnetic chiral anomaly in the effective action and in the formation of hybridized propagating modes known as an axion-polaritons. Taking into account that one of the axion-polaritons of this quark phase is gapped, we argued how incident $\gamma$-ray photons can be converted into gapped axion-polaritons in the interior of a magnetar star in the MDCDW phase leading the star to collapse, a phenomenon that can serve to explain the so-called missing pulsar problem in the galactic center.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Searching for dark-matter waves with PPTA and QUIJOTE pulsar polarimetry

Andrés Castillo, Jorge Martin-Camalich, Jorge Terol-Calvo, Diego Blas, Andrea Caputo, Ricardo Tanausú Génova Santos, Laura Sberna, Michael Peel, Jose Alberto Rubiño-Martín. The polarization of photons emitted by astrophysical sources might be altered as they travel through a dark matter medium composed of ultra light axion-like...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Corner modes of the breathing kagome lattice: origin and robustness

M. A. J. Herrera, S. N. Kempkes, M. Blanco de Paz, A. García-Etxarri I. Swart, C. Morais Smith, D. Bercioux. We study the non-trivial phase of the two-dimensional breathing kagome lattice, displaying both edge and corner modes. The corner localized modes of a two-dimensional flake were initially identified as a signature of a higher-order topological phase. However, using various theoretical and simulation techniques, we show that it does not display higher-order topology: the corner modes are of trivial nature. Nevertheless, they might be protected. First, we develop a set of perturbations within a tight-binding model that can move the corner modes away from zero energy. We then show that only perturbations respecting the sublattice or generalized chiral and crystalline symmetries, and the lattice connectivity, pin the corner modes to zero energy robustly. A destructive interference model corroborates the results. Finally, we develop a muffin-tin model for the bulk breathing kagome lattice. Using topological and symmetry markers, such as Wilson loops and Topological Quantum Chemistry, we identify the two breathing phases as adiabatically disconnected different obstructed atomic limits.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Irreducible lattices fibring over the circle

We investigate the Bieri--Neumann--Strebel--Renz (BNSR) invariants of irreducible uniform lattices in the product of $\mathrm{Isom}(\mathbb{E}^n)$ and $\mathrm{Aut}(\mathcal{T})$ or $\mathrm{Aut}(\widetilde S_L)$, where $\mathcal{T}$ is locally finite tree and $\widetilde S_L$ is the universal cover of the Salvetti complex of the right-angled Artin group on the graph $L$. In the case of a tree we show that vanishing of the BNSR invariants for all finite-index subgroups of a given uniform lattice is equivalent to irreducibility. In the case of the Salvetti complex we construct irreducible uniform lattices whose BNSR invariants are related to those of certain right-angled Artin groups. These appear to be the first examples of irreducible lattices in a non-trivial product admitting characters with arbitrary finiteness properties.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Phase Diagram of the Contact Process on Barabasi-Albert Networks

We show results for the contact process on Barabasi networks. The contact process is a model for an epidemic spreading without permanent immunity that has an absorbing state. For finite lattices, the absorbing state is the true stationary state, which leads to the need for simulation of quasi-stationary states, which we did in two ways: reactivation by inserting spontaneous infected individuals, or by the quasi-stationary method, where we store a list of active states to continue the simulation when the system visits the absorbing state. The system presents an absorbing phase transition where the critical behavior obeys the Mean Field exponents $\beta=1$, $\gamma'=0$, and $\nu=2$. However, the different quasi-stationary states present distinct finite-size logarithmic corrections. We also report the critical thresholds of the model as a linear function of the network connectivity inverse $1/z$, and the extrapolation of the critical threshold function for $z \to \infty$ yields the basic reproduction number $R_0=1$ of the complete graph, as expected. Decreasing the network connectivity leads to the increase of the critical basic reproduction number $R_0$ for this model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Signatures of misalignment in x-ray cavities of cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers

Cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers (CBXFEL) will allow use of optical cavity feedback to support generation of fully coherent x-rays of high brilliance and stability by electrons in undulators. CBXFEL optical cavities comprise Bragg-reflecting flat crystal mirrors, which ensure x-rays circulation on a closed orbit, and x-ray refractive lenses, which stabilize the orbit and refocus the x-rays back on the electrons in the undulator. Depending on the cavity design, there are tens of degrees of freedom of the optical elements, which can never be perfectly aligned. Here, we study signatures of misalignment of the optical components and of the undulator source with the purposes of understanding the effects of misalignment on x-ray beam dynamics, understanding misalignment tolerances, and developing cavity alignment procedures. Betatron oscillations of the x-ray beam trajectory (both symmetric and asymmetric) are one of the characteristic signatures of cavity misalignment. The oscillation period is in the general case a non-integer number of round-trip passes of x-rays in the cavity. This period (unlike the amplitude and offset of the oscillations) is independent of the type of misalignment and is defined by cavity parameters. The studies are performed on an example of a four-crystal rectangular cavity using analytical and numerical wave optics as well as ray-tracing techniques. Both confocal and generic stable cavity types are studied.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Blow-up phenomena for a chemotaxis system with flux limitation

In this paper we consider nonnegative solutions of the following parabolic-elliptic cross-diffusion system. \begin{equation*} \left\{ \begin{array}{l} \begin{aligned} &u_t = \Delta u - \nabla(u f(|\nabla v|^2 )\nabla v), \\[6pt] &0= \Delta v -\mu + u , \quad \int_{\Omega}v =0, \ \ \mu := \frac 1 {|\Omega|} \int_{\Omega} u dx, \\[6pt] &u(x,0)= u_0(x), \end{aligned} \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} in $\Omega \times (0,\infty)$, with $\Omega$ a ball in $\mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 3$ under homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions and $f(\xi) = (1+ \xi)^{-\alpha}$, $0<\alpha < \frac{N-2}{2(N-1)}$, which describes gradient-dependent limitation of cross diffusion fluxes. Under conditions on $f$ and initial data, we prove that a solution which blows up in finite time in $L^\infty$-norm, blows up also in $L^p$-norm for some $p>1$. Moreover, a lower bound of blow-up time is derived. \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf AMS Subject Classification }{Primary: 35B44; Secondary: 35Q92, 92C17.} \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf Key Words:} finite-time blow-up; chemotaxis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multi-view Monocular Depth and Uncertainty Prediction with Deep SfM in Dynamic Environments

3D reconstruction of depth and motion from monocular video in dynamic environments is a highly ill-posed problem due to scale ambiguities when projecting to the 2D image domain. In this work, we investigate the performance of the current State-of-the-Art (SotA) deep multi-view systems in such environments. We find that current supervised methods work surprisingly well despite not modelling individual object motions, but make systematic errors due to a lack of dense ground truth data. To detect such errors during usage, we extend the cost volume based Deep Video to Depth (DeepV2D) framework \cite{teed2018deepv2d} with a learned uncertainty. Our Deep Video to certain Depth (DeepV2cD) model allows i) to perform en par or better with current SotA and ii) achieve a better uncertainty measure than the naive Shannon entropy. Our experiments show that a simple filter strategy based on the uncertainty can significantly reduce systematic errors. This results in cleaner reconstructions both on static and dynamic parts of the scene.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Approximating moving point sources in hyperbolic partial differential equations

We consider point sources in hyperbolic equations discretized by finite differences. If the source is stationary, appropriate source discretization has been shown to preserve the accuracy of the finite difference method. Moving point sources, however, pose two challenges that do not appear in the stationary case. First, the discrete source must not excite modes that propagate with the source velocity. Second, the discrete source spectrum amplitude must be independent of the source position. We derive a source discretization that meets these requirements and prove design-order convergence of the numerical solution for the one-dimensional advection equation. Numerical experiments indicate design-order convergence also for the acoustic wave equation in two dimensions. The source discretization covers on the order of $\sqrt{N}$ grid points on an $N$-point grid and is applicable for source trajectories that do not touch domain boundaries.
MATHEMATICS

