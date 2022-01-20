ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Coexistence of two types of short-range order in SiGeSn medium-entropy alloys

By Xiaochen Jin, Shunda Chen, Tianshu Li
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Short-range chemical order (SRO) has been recently demonstrated to play a decisive role in modulating a wide range of physical properties in medium-entropy alloy (MEA) and high-entropy alloy (HEA). The enormous configurational space of these alloys implies multiple forms of SRO are likely...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Magnetochiral Polarization and High Order Transport in DNA type Chiral Materials

The chirality--spin interaction is a fascinating topic for both physicists and chemists. For example, chiral molecules like DNA generate giant spin polarization in nanodevices characterized by large magnetoresistance. This phenomenon called chiral induced spin selectivity (CISS) in literature, paves pathways for unconventional spintronic devices and enantiomer separation. However, its physical mechanism is elusive and debated. In this work, we find that the CISS magnetoresistance is a high-order effect and originates from the current-driven charge accumulation at metal-chiral molecule interfaces. Reversing lead magnetization modulates the charge polarization and consequently changes the tunneling barrier across the molecule. The magnetoresistance increases with the barrier width and bias and can theoretically approach 100\%. This mechanism can be validated by examining the insulation of chiral molecules, spin-orbit coupling in leads, or frequency-dependence of surface potential. Further, we propose that emerging twisted van der Waals quantum materials will be a versatile platform for CISS and similar spin selective phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Entropies and IPR as Markers for a Phase Transition in a Two-Level Model for Atom-Diatomic Molecule Coexistence

A Quantum Phase Transition (QPT) in a simple model that describes the coexistence of atoms and diatomic molecules is studied. The model, that is briefly discussed, presents a second order ground state phase transition in the thermodynamic (or large particle number) limit, changing from a molecular condensate in one phase to an equilibrium of diatomic molecules-atoms in coexistence in the other one. Usual markers for this phase transition are the ground state energy and the expectation value of the number of atoms (or, alternatvely, the number of molecules) in the ground state. In this work, other markers for the QPT as the Inverse Participation Ratio (IPR) and, particularly, the Rényi entropy are analysed and proposed as QPT markers. Both magnitudes present abrupt changes at the critical point of the QPT.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coexisting two-dimensional electron and hole gases highly confined at the interfaces of undoped KTaO3-sandwiching heterostructures

Two-dimensional electron gas (2DEG) in interfaces and surfaces based on perovskite SrTiO3 (STO) has exhibited various interesting phenomena and is used to develop oxide electronics. Recently, KTaO3 (KTO) shows great potential and is believed to host more exciting effects and phenomena toward novel devices. Here, through first-principles investigation and analysis, we find two types of coexisting 2DEG and 2D hole gas (2DHG) highly confined at the interfaces in undoped STO/KTO/BaTiO3 heterostructures, when the KTO thickness $m$ reaches a crititcal value. The two interfaces are made by (SrO)$^0$/(TaO$_2$)$^+$ and (KO)$^-$/(TiO$_2$)$^0$ for the A-type, and by (TiO$_2$)$^0$/(KO)$^-$ and (TaO$_2$)$^+$/(BO)$^0$ for the B-type. The 2D electron carriers originate from Ta-$5 d_{xy}$ states at the interface including TaO$_2$ atomic layer, and the hole carriers from O-$2 p_x/p_y$ orbitals at the other interface. The electron and hole effective masses are 0.3$m_0$ and $1.06\sim 1.12 m_0$, respectively, where $m_0$ is mass of free electron, and the 2D carrier concentrations are in the order of $10 ^{13}$ cm$^{-2}$. Our analysis indicates that the interfacial 2DEG and 2DHG are simultaneously formed because of the band bending due to the polar discontinuity at the interfaces and the stress-induced polarization within the KTO layer. These could stimulate more exploration for new phenomena and novel devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Transient behaviour of electrovortex flow in a cylindrical container

This study is a continuation of the combined experimental and numerical investigation [1] of the flow of the eutectic GaInSn alloy inside a cylindrical vessel exposed to a constant electrical current. The emerging electrovortex flow driven by the interaction of the current, which is applied through a tapered electrode, with its own magnetic field might have both detrimental and advantageous effects in liquid metal batteries. While the former work [1] was mainly concerned with time-averaged results, this paper focuses on the transient behaviour of the electrovortex flow which becomes most relevant under the influence of an external axial field. The additional Lorentz force generated by the interaction of the imposed current with the vertical component of the geomagnetic field bz drives the ordinary electrovortex jet flow into a swirling motion. Velocity distributions and motion characteristics, such as spiral streamlines and shortened and irregularly swinging jet regions, are investigated. The mechanism is analysed in detail for bz = 25.5 {\mu}T. The maximum angular velocity of the rotating jet is basically linearly dependent on bz, at least for the values studied here. A good agreement between the transient simulation and the experimental result is shown.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coexistence#Entropy#Materials Science#Engineering#Sro
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy of gravitational edge modes

We consider the linearised graviton in $4d$ Minkowski space and decompose it into tensor spherical harmonics and fix gauge. The Gauss law of gravity implies that certain radial components of the Riemann tensor of the graviton on the sphere label the super selection sectors for the graviton. We show that among these 6 normal components of the Riemann tensor, 2 are related locally to the algebra of gauge invariant operators in the sphere. From the two point function of these components of the Riemann tensor on $S^2$ we compute the universal logarithmic coefficient of the entanglement entropy of these super selection sectors across a spherical entangling surface. The coefficient for sectors labelled by each of the two components of the Riemann tensor are equal and their total contribution is given by $-\frac{16}{3}$. We observe that this coefficient coincides with that extracted from the edge partition function of the massless spin-2 field on the 4-sphere when written in terms of its Harish-Chandra character. As a preliminary step, we also evaluate the logarithmic coefficient of the entanglement entropy from the super selection sectors labelled by the radial component of the electric field of the $U(1)$ theory in even $d$ dimensions. We show that this agrees with the corresponding coefficient of the edge Harish-Chandra character of the massless spin-1 field on $S^d$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Orders of Oscillation Motivated by Sarnak's Conjecture, Part II

I have investigated orders of oscillating sequences motivated by Sarnak's conjecture in~\cite{JPAMS} and proved that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from affine distal flows on the $d$-torus. One of the consequences is that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ in the arithmetic sense is linearly disjoint from affine flows with zero topological entropy on the $d$-torus. In this paper, I will extend these results to polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus, that is, given a polynomial skew product on the $d$-torus, there is a positive integer $m$ such that any oscillating sequence of order $m$ is linearly disjoint from this polynomial skew product. In particular, when all polynomials depend only on the first variable, I have that an oscillating sequence of order $m=d+k-1$ is linearly disjoint from all polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus with polynomials of degree less than or equal to $k$. One of the consequences is the linear disjointness for flows which are automorphisms of the $d$-torus with absolute values of eigenvalues $1$ plus a polynomial vector and oscillating sequences of order $m$ in the arithmetic sense. Furthermore, I will prove that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from minimal mean attractable and minimal quasi-discrete spectrum of order $d$ flows. Finally, I define and give some examples of Chowla sequences from our paper~\cite{AJ}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of a new type of fractional linear multistep method of order two with improved stability

We present and investigate a new type of implicit fractional linear multistep method of order two for fractional initial value problems. The method is obtained from the second order super convergence of the Grünwald-Letnikov approximation of the fractional derivative at a non-integer shift point. The proposed method is of order two consistency and coincides with the backward difference method of order two for classical initial value problems when the order of the derivative is one. The weight coefficients of the proposed method are obtained from the Grünwald weights and hence computationally efficient compared with that of the fractional backward difference formula of order two. The stability properties are analyzed and shown that the stability region of the method is larger than that of the fractional Adams-Moulton method of order two and the fractional trapezoidal method. Numerical result and illustrations are presented to justify the analytical theories.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Blow-up phenomena for a chemotaxis system with flux limitation

In this paper we consider nonnegative solutions of the following parabolic-elliptic cross-diffusion system. \begin{equation*} \left\{ \begin{array}{l} \begin{aligned} &u_t = \Delta u - \nabla(u f(|\nabla v|^2 )\nabla v), \\[6pt] &0= \Delta v -\mu + u , \quad \int_{\Omega}v =0, \ \ \mu := \frac 1 {|\Omega|} \int_{\Omega} u dx, \\[6pt] &u(x,0)= u_0(x), \end{aligned} \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} in $\Omega \times (0,\infty)$, with $\Omega$ a ball in $\mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 3$ under homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions and $f(\xi) = (1+ \xi)^{-\alpha}$, $0<\alpha < \frac{N-2}{2(N-1)}$, which describes gradient-dependent limitation of cross diffusion fluxes. Under conditions on $f$ and initial data, we prove that a solution which blows up in finite time in $L^\infty$-norm, blows up also in $L^p$-norm for some $p>1$. Moreover, a lower bound of blow-up time is derived. \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf AMS Subject Classification }{Primary: 35B44; Secondary: 35Q92, 92C17.} \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf Key Words:} finite-time blow-up; chemotaxis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

alpha-Deep Probabilistic Inference (alpha-DPI): efficient uncertainty quantification from exoplanet astrometry to black hole feature extraction

Inference is crucial in modern astronomical research, where hidden astrophysical features and patterns are often estimated from indirect and noisy measurements. Inferring the posterior of hidden features, conditioned on the observed measurements, is essential for understanding the uncertainty of results and downstream scientific interpretations. Traditional approaches for posterior estimation include sampling-based methods and variational inference. However, sampling-based methods are typically slow for high-dimensional inverse problems, while variational inference often lacks estimation accuracy. In this paper, we propose alpha-DPI, a deep learning framework that first learns an approximate posterior using alpha-divergence variational inference paired with a generative neural network, and then produces more accurate posterior samples through importance re-weighting of the network samples. It inherits strengths from both sampling and variational inference methods: it is fast, accurate, and scalable to high-dimensional problems. We apply our approach to two high-impact astronomical inference problems using real data: exoplanet astrometry and black hole feature extraction.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Confinement of relativistic electrons in a magnetic mirror en route to a magnetized relativistic pair plasma

Creating magnetized relativistic pair plasma in the laboratory would enable the exploration of unique plasma physics relevant to some of the most energetic events in the universe. As a step towards a laboratory pair plasma, we have demonstrated effective confinement of multi-$\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons inside a pulsed-power-driven $13$ $\mathrm{T}$ magnetic mirror field with a mirror ratio of $2.6$. The confinement is diagnosed by measuring the axial and radial losses with magnetic spectrometers. The loss spectra are consistent with $\leq 2.5$ $\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons confined in the mirror for $\sim 1$ $\mathrm{ns}$. With a source of $10^{12}$ electron-positron pairs at comparable energies, this magnetic mirror would confine a relativistic pair plasma with Lorentz factor $\gamma \sim 6$ and magnetization $\sigma \sim 40$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy