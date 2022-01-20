ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

The effect of dielectric environment on the neutral and charged dark excitons in WSe$_2$ monolayer

By Małgorzata Zinkiewicz, Magdalena Grzeszczyk, Łucja Kipczak, Tomasz Kazimierczuk, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Piotr Kossacki, Adam Babiński, Maciej R. Molas
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Małgorzata Zinkiewicz, Magdalena Grzeszczyk, Łucja Kipczak, Tomasz Kazimierczuk, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Piotr Kossacki, Adam Babiński, Maciej R. Molas. The dielectric environment of atomically-thin monolayer (ML) of semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides affects both the electronic band gap and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Imaging dark charge emitters in diamond via carrier-to-photon conversion

The application of color centers in wide-bandgap semiconductors to nanoscale sensing and quantum information processing largely rests on our knowledge of the surrounding crystalline lattice, often obscured by the countless classes of point defects the material can host. Here we monitor the fluorescence from a negatively charged nitrogen-vacancy (NV-) center in diamond as we illuminate its vicinity. Cyclic charge state conversion of neighboring point defects sensitive to the excitation beam leads to a position-dependent stream of photo-generated carriers whose capture by the probe NV- leads to a fluorescence change. This "charge-to-photon" conversion scheme allows us to image other individual point defects surrounding the probe NV, including non-fluorescent "single-charge emitters" that would otherwise remain unnoticed. Given the ubiquity of color center photo-chromism, this strategy may likely find extensions to material systems other than diamond.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Exploring delaying and heating effects on the 21-cm signature of fuzzy dark matter

In the fuzzy dark matter (FDM) model, dark matter is composed of ultra-light particles with a de Broglie wavelength of $\sim$kpc, above which it behaves like cold dark matter (CDM). Due to this, FDM suppresses the growth of structure on small scales, which delays the onset of the cosmic dawn (CD) and the subsequent epoch of reionization (EoR). This leaves potential signatures in the sky averaged 21-cm signal (global), as well as in the 21-cm fluctuations, which can be sought for with ongoing and future 21-cm global and intensity mapping experiments. To do so reliably, it is crucial to include effects such as the dark-matter/baryon relative velocity and Lyman-Werner star-formation feedback, which also act as delaying mechanisms, as well as CMB and \lya heating effects, which can significantly change the amplitude and timing of the signal, depending on the strength of X-ray heating sourced by the remnants of the first stars. Here we model the 21-cm signal in FDM cosmologies across CD and EoR using a modified version of the public code 21cmvFAST that accounts for all these additional effects, and is directly interfaced with the Boltzmann code CLASS so that degeneracies between cosmological and astrophysical parameters can be fully explored. We examine the prospects to distinguish between the CDM and FDM models and forecast joint astrophysical, cosmological and FDM parameter constraints achievable with intensity mapping experiments such as HERA and global signal experiments like EDGES. We find that HERA will be able to detect FDM particle masses up to $m_{\rm FDM}\! \sim \!10^{-19}\,{\rm eV}\!-\!10^{-18}\,{\rm eV}$, depending on foreground assumptions, despite the mitigating effect of the delaying and heating mechanisms included in the analysis.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Electrically tunable magnetism and unique intralayer charge transfer in Janus monolayer MnSSe for spintronics applications

Controlling magnetism and electronic properties of two-dimensional (2D) materials by purely electrical means is crucial and highly sought for high-efficiency spintronics devices since electric field can be easily applied locally compared with magnetic field. The recently discover 2D Janus crystals has provide a new platform for nanoscale electronics and spintronics due to their broken inversion symmetry nature. The intrinsic ferromagnetic Jauns monolayer, and hence the tunable physical properties, is therefore of great interest. Here, through comprehensive density functional theory calculations and Monte Carlo simulations, we unveil that single-layer MnSSe is an intrinsic ferromagnetic half-metal with a direct band gap of 1.14 eV in spin-down channel and a Curie temperature of about 72 K. The exchange coupling can be significantly enhanced or quenched by hole and electron doping, respectively. In particular, a small amount of hole doping MnSSe can tune its magnetization easy axis in between out-of-plane and in-plane directions, which is conducive to designing 2D spin field-effect transistor for spin-dependent transport. We also find a reversible longitudinal interlayer charge transfer between S and Se layers for the first time that is highly sensitive to the applied external electric field. Interestingly, the directions of charge flow and the applied field are the same. The behavior originates from the coexistence and/or the competition of external and built-in fields. These findings, together with the excellent stability and large in-plane stiffness, can greatly facilitate the development of nanoscale electronics and spintronics devices based on 2D MnSSe crystal.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Probing dark exciton navigation through a local strain landscape in a WSe monolayer

In WSe2 monolayers, strain has been used to control the energy of excitons, induce funneling, and realize single-photon sources. Here, we developed a technique for probing the dynamics of free excitons in nanoscale strain landscapes in such monolayers. A nanosculpted tapered optical fiber is used to simultaneously generate strain and probe the near-field optical response of WSe2 monolayers at 5"‰K. When the monolayer is pushed by the fiber, its lowest energy states shift by as much as 390"‰meV (>20% of the bandgap of a WSe2 monolayer). Polarization and lifetime measurements of these red-shifting peaks indicate they originate from dark excitons. We conclude free dark excitons are funneled to high-strain regions during their long lifetime and are the principal participants in drift and diffusion at cryogenic temperatures. This insight supports proposals on the origin of single-photon sources in WSe2 and demonstrates a route towards exciton traps for exciton condensation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exciton#Monolayer#Dielectric#Materials Science#Nanoscale Physics
Phys.org

Study shows that monolayer tungsten ditelluride is an excitonic insulator

Tungsten ditelluride (WTe2) is a transition metal dichalcogenide with numerous advantageous properties and characteristics, which makes it an ideal material for a wide range of electronic applications. Past studies have established that 2D WTe2 crystals arranged in a single layer form the first monolayer topological insulator, exhibiting topological properties that survive up to very high temperatures (~100 K).
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A high-Q microwave dielectric resonator for axion dark matter haloscopes

R. Di Vora, D. Alesini, C. Braggio, G. Carugno, N. Crescini, D. D Agostino, D. Di Gioacchino, P. Falferi, U. Gambardella, C. Gatti, G. Iannone, C. Ligi, A. Lombardi, G. Maccarrone, A. Ortolan, R. Pengo, A. Rettaroli, G. Ruoso, L. Taffarello, S. Tocci. The frequency band 1-15 GHz provides exciting...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Checkerboard solid of dipolar excitons in a two-dimensional lattice

C. Lagoin, U. Bhattacharya, T. Grass, R. Chhajlany, T. Salamon, K. Baldwin, L. Pfeiffer, M. Lewenstein, M. Holzmann, F. Dubin. The Hubbard model constitutes one of the most celebrated theoretical frameworks of condensed-matter physics. It describes strongly correlated phases of interacting quantum particles confined in a lattice potential. For bosons, in the last two decades the Hubbard Hamiltonian has been deeply scrutinised in the regime of short-range on-site interactions. On the other hand, extensions to longer-range interactions between nearest neighbouring lattice sites have remained mostly elusive experimentally. Accessing this regime constitutes a well identified research frontier where quantum matter phases can spontaneously break the lattice symmetry. Here we unveil one of such phases, precisely the long-sought-after checkerboard solid. It is accessed by confining semiconductors dipolar excitons in a two-dimensional square lattice. The exciton checkerboard is signalled by a strongly minimised compressibility at half-filling of the lattice sites, in quantitative agreement with theoretical expectations. Our observations thus highlight that dipolar excitons enable controlled implementations of extended Bose-Hubbard Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effect of manganese incorporation on the excitonic recombination dynamics in monolayer MoS$_2$

Using X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), atomic force microscopy (AFM) and Raman spectroscopy techniques we investigate the incorporation of Manganese (Mn) in monolayer (1L)-MoS$_2$ grown on sapphire substrates by microcavity based chemical vapor deposition (CVD) method. These layers are coated with different amount of Mn by pulsed laser deposition (PLD) technique and temperature dependent photo-luminescence (PL) spectroscopic study has helped us in understanding how such deposition affects the dynamics of excitonic recombination in this system. The study further reveals two distinctly different Mn-incorporation regimes. Below a certain critical deposition amount of Mn, thin Mn-coating with large area coverage is found on MoS$_2$ layers and in this regime, substitution of Mo ions by Mn is detected through XPS. Dewetting takes place when Mn-deposition crosses the critical mark, which results in the formation of Mn-droplets on MoS$_2$ layers. In this regime, substitutional incorporation of Mn is suppressed, while the Raman study suggests an enhancement of disorder in the lattice with the Mn-deposition time. From PL investigation, it has been found that the increase of the amount of Mn-deposition not only enhances the density of non-radiative recombination channels for the excitons but also raises the barrier height for such recombination to take place. The study attributes these non-radiative transitions to certain Mo related defects (either Mo-vacancies or distorted Mo-S bonds), which are believed to be generated in large numbers during Mn-droplet formation stage as a result of the withdrawal of Mn ions from the Mo-substitutional sites.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Spin mapping of intralayer antiferromagnetism and field-induced spin reorientation in monolayer CrTe

Intrinsic antiferromagnetism in van der Waals (vdW) monolayer (ML) crystals enriches our understanding of two-dimensional (2D) magnetic orders and presents several advantages over ferromagnetism in spintronic applications. However, studies of 2D intrinsic antiferromagnetism are sparse, owing to the lack of net magnetisation. Here, by combining spin-polarised scanning tunnelling microscopy and first-principles calculations, we investigate the magnetism of vdW ML CrTe2, which has been successfully grown through molecular-beam epitaxy. We observe a stable antiferromagnetic (AFM) order at the atomic scale in the ML crystal, whose bulk is ferromagnetic, and correlate its imaged zigzag spin texture with the atomic lattice structure. The AFM order exhibits an intriguing noncollinear spin reorientation under magnetic fields, consistent with its calculated moderate magnetic anisotropy. The findings of this study demonstrate the intricacy of 2D vdW magnetic materials and pave the way for their in-depth analysis.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Charge-Density-Wave Proximity Effects in Graphene

Boram Kim, Jeehoon Park, Jinshu Li, Hongsik Lim, Gyuho Myeong, Wongil Shin, Seungho Kim, Taehyeok Jin, Qi Zhang, Kyunghwan Sung, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Euyheon Hwang, Sungjae Cho. Certain layered transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), such as 1T-TaS2, show a rich collection of charge density wave (CDW) phases at different temperatures,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Charge doping to flat AgF2 monolayers in a chemical capacitor setup

Daniel Jezierski, Adam Grzelak, XiaoQiang Liu, Shishir Kumar Pandey, Maria N. Gastiasoro, José Lorenzana, Ji Feng, Wojciech Grochala. Flat monolayers of silver II fluoride, which could be obtained by epitaxial deposition on an appropriate substrate, have been recently predicted to exhibit very strong antiferromagnetic superexchange and to have large potential for ambient pressure superconductivity if doped to an optimal level. It was shown that AgF2 could become a magnetic glue based superconductor with a critical superconducting temperature approaching 200 K at optimum doping. In the current work we calculate the optimum doping to correspond to 14% of holes per formula unit, i.e. quite similar to that for oxocuprates II. Furthermore, using DFT calculations we show that flat AgF2 single layers can indeed be doped to a controlled extent using a recently proposed chemical capacitor setup. Hole doping associated with formation of Ag III proves to be difficult to achieve in the setup explored in this work as it falls at verge of charge stability of fluoride anions and does not affect the d x2 minus y2 manifold . However, in the case of electron doping, manipulation of different factors, such as number of dopant layers and the thickness of the separator, permits fine tuning of the doping level - and concomitantly TC - all the way from underdoped to overdoped regime (in a similar manner as chemical doping for the Nd2CuO4 analogue).
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Design, fabrication, and spectral characterization of temperature-dependent liquid crystal-based metamaterial to tune dielectric metasurface resonances

Tunable dielectric meta-surface nanostructures offer incredible performance in optical application due to their extraordinary tunability of the polarization and engineering the dispersion of light with low loss in infrared range. In this article, we designed and experimentally measured the tunability of all-dielectric subwavelength silicon nanoparticles with the help of the temperature-based refractive index of the liquid crystal in the telecom regime. The proposed structure composed of high dielectric nanodisk surrounded by nematic liquid crystal (NLC) is simulated with numerical software, assembled with pre-alignment material, and optically measured by Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy. The simulated result is compatible with the practical measurements, shows that the tunability of 30nm is achieved. Electric and magnetic resonance modes of the high dielectric nanodisks are tailored in different rates by anisotropic temperature dependent NLC. The phase switching of anisotropic to isotropic nematic liquid crystal enables spectral tunning of the two modes of all dielectric metasurface and modifies the symmetry of the optical response of the metamaterial structure.
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

A wafer-scale van der Waals dielectric based on an inorganic molecular crystal film

Van der Waals (vdW) dielectrics, materials with dielectric properties and affected by van der Waals forces, are commonly integrated within electronic devices, as they can help to preserve the properties of 2D semiconducting materials. So far, however, fabricating these materials and integrating them with semiconductors has proved challenging, mainly because synthesizing them required sophisticated techniques, such as mechanical exfoliation or vapor deposition processes.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Host Dark Matter Halos of SDSS Red and Blue Quasars: No Significant Difference in Large-scale Environment

Grayson C. Petter (Dartmouth), Ryan C. Hickox, David M. Alexander, James E. Geach, Adam D. Myers, David J. Rosario, Victoria A. Fawcett, Lizelke Klindt, Kelly E. Whalen. The observed optical colors of quasars are generally interpreted in one of two frameworks: unified models which attribute color to random orientation of the accretion disk along the line-of-sight, and evolutionary models which invoke connections between quasar systems and their environments. We test these schema by probing the dark matter halo environments of optically-selected quasars as a function of $g-i$ optical color by measuring the two-point correlation functions of $\sim$ 0.34 million eBOSS quasars as well as the gravitational deflection of cosmic microwave background photons around $\sim$ 0.66 million XDQSO photometric quasar candidates. We do not detect a trend of halo bias with optical color through either analysis, finding that optically-selected quasars at $0.8 < z < 2.2$ occupy halos of characteristic mass $M_{h}\sim 3\times 10^{12} \ h^{-1} M_{\odot}$ regardless of their color. This result implies that a quasar's large-scale halo environment is not strongly connected to its observed optical color. We also confirm findings of fundamental differences in the radio properties of red and blue quasars by stacking 1.4 GHz FIRST images at their positions, suggesting the observed differences cannot be attributed to orientation. Instead, the differences between red and blue quasars likely arise on nuclear-galactic scales, perhaps owing to reddening by a nuclear dusty wind. Finally, we show that optically-selected quasars' halo environments are also independent of their $r-W2$ optical-infrared colors, while previous work has suggested that mid-infrared-selected obscured quasars occupy more massive halos. We discuss implications of this result for models of quasar and galaxy co-evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Excitonic Tunneling in the AB-bilayer Graphene Josephson Junctions

We have considered the AB-stacked bilayer graphene Josephson junction. The bilayers are supposed to be in the charge equilibrium states and at the half-filling in each of the electronic layers of the construction and at each value of the external gate. By considering the interacting bilayers in both sides of the junction and by taking into account both intralayer and interlayer Coulomb interaction effects, we have calculated the normal and excitonic tunnel currents through the junction. The electronic band renormalizations have been taken into account, due to the excitonic pairing effects and condensation in the BLGs. The exact four-band energy dispersions, including the excitonic renormalizations, have been used for the bilayers without any low-energy approximation. We show the degeneracy of the ground state at the zero applied voltage and for different phases of the coherent condensates by showing a dc Josephson current through the junction. The normal and excitonic tunneling currents have been calculated for different gate voltages and for different values of the interaction parameters. The role of the charge neutrality point has been discussed in details.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optimal Layout Plan of Stands at the Macao Food Festival via Minimizing the Electrostatic Potential Energy with the Effective Charge as Popularity of Stands

We proposed a mathematical model for designing the layout diagram of stand locations at the Macao Food Festival. The optimal layout diagram may be defined in such a way that, while requiring the distance between every pair of stands should not be too far away from each other, the crowd control is well managed so that people may patronize stands more effectively. More popular stands may have larger patronage, resulting in higher pedestrian flow nearby. Therefore, to avoid customers from gathering together around more popular stands, we may treat every stand as a charged particle carrying an effective charge: the more popular a stand is, the higher the effective charge it carries. Under this assumption, the problem is then converted to the minimization problem of Coulomb electrostatic potential energy on a specific configuration of charge locations, with which the global minimum may be found by the Simulated Annealing and Metropolis Algorithm. We also concluded that computation time required to obtain the optimal configuration of stand locations may be irrelevant to the randomly generated initial locations of stands.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Excitonic effects in twisted bilayer graphene

In the present work, we consider the excitonic effects in the twisted bilayer graphene (tBLG) within the rotated bilayer Hubbard model. Both, intralayer and interlayer Coulomb interactions have been considered and the half-filling condition is imposed for the electronic densities is both layers of the bilayer. We calculate the excitonic pairing gap parameter and the chemical potential for different twist angles and different values of the interlayer Coulomb interaction parameter. Furthermore, we show the appearance of the electronic flat bands in the electronic band structure, mediated by the excitonic effects. We show that there is a doubling effect of the Dirac's $K$-point at the low interaction limit and one of Dirac's nodes is stable and the other one changes its position as a function of rotation angle. At the large twist angle limit, there appear two additional Dirac-like nodes at the $M$-point in the Brillouin zone. We show the excitonic red-shift effect of the principal Dirac's point $K$, in the low interaction limit, while, at the strong interactions, we get also the blue-shift effect at the $M$-point. Apart from the mentioned effects, the theory evaluated here predicts a metal-semiconductor transition in the tBLG system when augmenting the interlayer Coulomb interaction parameter.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy