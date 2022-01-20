ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Different critical behaviors in cubic to trigonal and tetragonal perovskites

By A. Aharony, O. Entin-Wohlman, A. Kudlis
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Perovskites like LaAlO$_3$ (or SrTiO$_3$) undergo displacive structural phase transitions from a cubic crystal to a trigonal (or tetragonal) structure. For many years, the critical exponents in both these types of transitions have been fitted to those of the isotropic three-components Heisenberg model....

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

The role of thermal fluctuations and vibrational entropy for the delta-to-alpha transition in hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites: the FAPbI3 case

FAPbI3, as a typical hybrid organic-inorganic perovskite, has attracted considerable interest due to its band gap suitable for visible light absorption and good thermal stability. A barrier to the use of FAPbI3 in commercial, stable devices is its unwanted black-to-yellow (non-perovskite to perovskite, commonly known as delta-to-alpha) phase transition at around 300 K. The intrinsic mechanisms of such phase transition are far from clear, being the detailed structural description for the alpha-phase still missing. By combined Density Functional Theory (DFT) calculations, lattice dynamics analysis and DFT molecular dynamics simulations, we assign the alpha-phase to the highly dynamic tetragonal phase, with the high-symmetry cubic structure emerging as a dynamically unstable maximum in the system potential energy landscape. We demonstrate computationally that the diffraction-observed cubic structure is the result of the averaging of different tetragonal distortions sampled in the experimental detection time scale as a result of the enhanced FA dynamics, instead of a static system of cubic symmetry. Further finite-temperature Gibbs free energy calculations confirm that the delta-to-alpha transition should be considered as a hexagonal-to-tetragonal transition in contrast to the previous hexagonal-to-cubic assignment. More importantly, the simulations indicate that the driving force of the process is the vibrational entropy difference rather than the rotational entropy as previously proposed. These results point out the dynamical nature of the alpha-phase, the importance of the overlooked tetragonal structure, and the key role of the vibrational entropy in perovskite-related phase transitions, the harnessing of which is critical for successful uptake of ABX3 hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites in commercial applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Hyperspectral nanoscale mapping of hybrid perovskite photophysics at the single grain level

Hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites have drawn significant interest for applications in optoelectronics over the last few years. Despite rapid progress in understanding the photophysics of perovskite, there remains a need for improved understanding of the effect of microstructure on perovskite photophysical processes. Here, we combine unsupervised machine learning and cathodoluminescence microscopy of a prototypical hybrid perovskite film to decode photophysical processes that are otherwise lost with conventional Gaussian image processing. Hyperspectral maps are decoded with non-negative matrix factorization, revealing components relating to primary band-edge emission, photon recycling, and defect emission. A blind-spectral non-negative matrix factorization procedure provides additional understanding of changes in an intermediate perovskite phase under electron beam exposure and illustrates how traditional Gaussian techniques may hide relevant emission features that are critical to the development of environmentally robust perovskite devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The enumerative geometry of cubic hypersurfaces: point and line conditions

In order to count the number of smooth cubic hypersurfaces tangent to a prescribed number of lines and passing through a given number of points, we construct a compactification of their moduli space. We term the latter a $1$--\textit{complete variety of cubic hypersurfaces} in analogy to the space of complete quadrics. Paolo Aluffi explored the case of plane cubic curves. Starting from his work, we construct such a space in arbitrary dimension by a sequence of five blow-ups. The counting problem is then reduced to the computation of five Chern classes, climbing the sequence of blow-ups. Computing the last of these is difficult due to the fact that the vector bundle is not given explicitly. Identifying a restriction of this vector bundle, we arrive at the desired numbers in the case of cubic surfaces.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Angle-Resolved Cathodoluminescence Polarimetry of Hybrid Perovskites

Coupling between light and matter strongly depends on the polarization of the electromagnetic field and the nature of the excitations in the material. As hybrid perovskites emerge as a promising class of materials for light-based technologies like LEDs, lasers, and photodetectors, understanding the microscopic details of how photons couple to matter is critical. While most optical studies have focused on the spectral content and quantum efficiency of emitted photons in various hybrid perovskite thin-film and nanoscale structures, few studies have explored other properties of the emitted photons such as polarization and emission angle. Here, we use angle-resolved cathodoluminescence microscopy to access the full polarization state of photons emitted from large-grain hybrid perovskite films with spatial resolution well below the optical diffraction limit. Mapping the Stokes parameters as a function of the emission angle in a thin film, we reveal the effect of a grain boundary on the degree of polarization and angle at which the photons are emitted. This exploration of angle- and polarization-resolved emission near grain boundaries provides an improved understanding of the emission properties of hybrid perovskites in thin film geometries -- a necessary investigation for subsequent engineering of subwavelength nanophotonic structures using the hybrid perovskite class of materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Zoology of multiple-Q spin textures in a centrosymmetric tetragonal magnet with itinerant electrons

N. D. Khanh, T. Nakajima, S. Hayami, S. Gao, Y. Yamasaki, H. Sagayama, H. Nakao, R. Takagi, Y. Motome, Y. Tokura, T. Arima, S. Seki. Magnetic skyrmion is a topologically stable particle-like swirling spin texture potentially suitable for high-density information bit, which was first observed in noncentrosymmetric magnets with Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction. Recently, nanometric skyrmion has also been discovered in centrosymmetric rare-earth compounds, and the identification of their skyrmion formation mechanism and further search of nontrivial spin textures are highly demanded. Here, we have exhaustively studied magnetic structures in a prototypical skyrmion-hosting centrosymmetric tetragonal magnet GdRu2Si2, by performing the resonant X-ray scattering experiments. We identified a rich variety of double-Q magnetic structures, including the antiferroic order of meron(half-skyrmion)/anti-meronlike textures with fractional local topological charges. The observed intricate magnetic phase diagram has been successfully reproduced by the theoretical framework considering the four-spin interaction mediated by itinerant electrons and magnetic anisotropy. The present results will contribute to the better understanding of the novel skyrmion formation mechanism in this centrosymmetric rare-earth compound, and suggest that itinerant electrons can ubiquitously host a variety of unique multiple-Q spin orders in a simple crystal lattice system.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Orbital stability of periodic standing waves for the cubic fractional nonlinear Schrodinger equation

In this paper, the existence and orbital stability of the periodic standing waves solutions for the nonlinear fractional Schrodinger (fNLS) equation with cubic nonlinearity is studied. The existence is determined by using a minimizing constrained problem in the complex setting and we it is showed that the corresponding real solution is always positive. The orbital stability is proved by combining some tools regarding positive operators, the oscillation theorem for fractional Hill operators and a Vakhitov-Kolokolov condition, well known for Schrodinger equations. We then perform a numerical approach to generate periodic standing wave solutions of the fNLS equation by using the Petviashvili's iteration method. We also investigate the Vakhitov-Kolokolov condition numerically which cannot be obtained analytically for some values of the order of the fractional derivative.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Infrared optical absorption of Frohlich polaron in metal halide perovskites

The formation of Frohlich polaron in metal halide perovskites, arising from the charge carrierlongitudinal optical (LO) phonon coupling, has been proposed to explain their exceptional properties, but the effective identification of polaron in these materials is still a challenge task. Herein, we theoretically present the infrared optical absorption of Frohlich polaron based on Huang-Rhys model. We find that multiphonon overtones are appeared as the energy of incident photon matches the multiple LO phonons, wherein the average phonon numbers of a polaron can be directly evaluated by the order of the strongest overtone. These multiphonon structures sensitively depend on the scale of electronic distribution in the ground state and the dimensionality of the perovskite materials, which gives the enlightenment for the effective modulation of competing processes between the polaron formation and carrier cooling. Moreover, the order of the strongest overtone shifts to the higher ones with temperature, providing a potential proof of the carriers mobility affected by LO phonons scattering. The present model not only suggests a direct way to verify Frohlich polaron, but also enriches the understanding of the polaron properties in metal halide perovskites.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Transient behaviour of electrovortex flow in a cylindrical container

This study is a continuation of the combined experimental and numerical investigation [1] of the flow of the eutectic GaInSn alloy inside a cylindrical vessel exposed to a constant electrical current. The emerging electrovortex flow driven by the interaction of the current, which is applied through a tapered electrode, with its own magnetic field might have both detrimental and advantageous effects in liquid metal batteries. While the former work [1] was mainly concerned with time-averaged results, this paper focuses on the transient behaviour of the electrovortex flow which becomes most relevant under the influence of an external axial field. The additional Lorentz force generated by the interaction of the imposed current with the vertical component of the geomagnetic field bz drives the ordinary electrovortex jet flow into a swirling motion. Velocity distributions and motion characteristics, such as spiral streamlines and shortened and irregularly swinging jet regions, are investigated. The mechanism is analysed in detail for bz = 25.5 {\mu}T. The maximum angular velocity of the rotating jet is basically linearly dependent on bz, at least for the values studied here. A good agreement between the transient simulation and the experimental result is shown.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
nanowerk.com

Photon recycling - the key to high-efficiency perovskite solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from TU Dresden, in cooperation with researchers at Seoul National University (SNU) and Korea University (KU), demonstrated the role of the re-use of photons (known as ‘photon recycling’) and light scattering effects in perovskite solar cells, providing a pathway towards high-efficiency solar energy conversion. The...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fast Differentiable Matrix Square Root

Computing the matrix square root or its inverse in a differentiable manner is important in a variety of computer vision tasks. Previous methods either adopt the Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) to explicitly factorize the matrix or use the Newton-Schulz iteration (NS iteration) to derive the approximate solution. However, both methods are not computationally efficient enough in either the forward pass or in the backward pass. In this paper, we propose two more efficient variants to compute the differentiable matrix square root. For the forward propagation, one method is to use Matrix Taylor Polynomial (MTP), and the other method is to use Matrix Padé Approximants (MPA). The backward gradient is computed by iteratively solving the continuous-time Lyapunov equation using the matrix sign function. Both methods yield considerable speed-up compared with the SVD or the Newton-Schulz iteration. Experimental results on the de-correlated batch normalization and second-order vision transformer demonstrate that our methods can also achieve competitive and even slightly better performances. The code is available at \href{this https URL}{this https URL}.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spin dynamics of electrons and holes interacting with nuclei in MAPbI$_3$ perovskite single crystals

Methylammonium lead triiodine (MAPbI$_3$) is a material representative of the hybrid organic-inorganic lead halide perovskites which attract currently great attention due to their photovoltaic efficiency and bright optoelectronic properties. Here, the coherent spin dynamics of charge carriers and spin dependent phenomena induced by the carrier interaction with nuclear spins are studied in MAPbI$_3$ single crystals, using time-resolved Kerr rotation at cryogenic temperatures in magnetic fields up to 3 T. Spin dephasing times up to a few nanoseconds and a longitudinal spin relaxation time of 37 ns are measured. The Larmor spin precession of both resident electrons and holes is identified in the Kerr rotation signals. The Landé factors ($g$-factors) in the orthorhombic crystal phase show a strong anisotropy, ranging for the holes from $-0.28$ to $-0.71$ and for the electrons from $+2.46$ to $+2.98$, while the $g$-factor dispersion of about 1% is rather small. An exciton $g$-factor of $+2.3$ is measured by magneto-reflectivity. A dynamic nuclear polarization by means of spin polarized electrons and holes is achieved in tilted magnetic fields giving access to the carrier-nuclei exchange interaction and the nuclei spin relaxation time exceeding 16 minutes.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Extended Randomized Kaczmarz Method for Sparse Least Squares and Impulsive Noise Problems

The Extended Randomized Kaczmarz method is a well known iterative scheme which can find the Moore-Penrose inverse solution of a possibly inconsistent linear system and requires only one additional column of the system matrix in each iteration in comparison with the standard randomized Kaczmarz method. Also, the Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method has been shown to converge linearly to a sparse solution of a consistent linear system. Here, we combine both ideas and propose an Extended Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method. We show linear expected convergence to a sparse least squares solution in the sense that an extended variant of the regularized basis pursuit problem is solved. Moreover, we generalize the additional step in the method and prove convergence to a more abstract optimization problem. We demonstrate numerically that our method can find sparse least squares solutions of real and complex systems if the noise is concentrated in the complement of the range of the system matrix and that our generalization can handle impulsive noise.
MATHEMATICS

