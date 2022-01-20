ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Crystal structure evolution in the van der Waals transition metal trihalides

By Marie Kratochvilova, Petr Dolezal, David Hovancik, Jiri Pospisil, Anezka Bendova, Michal Dusek, Vaclav Holy, Vladimir Sechovsky
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Marie Kratochvilova, Petr Dolezal, David Hovancik, Jiri Pospisil, Anezka Bendova, Michal Dusek, Vaclav Holy, Vladimir Sechovsky. Most transition-metal trihalides are dimorphic. The representative chromium-based triad, CrCl3, CrBr3, CrI3, is characterized by the low-temperature phase adopting the trigonal BiI3...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Intra-Atomic and Local Exchange Fields in the Van der Waals Magnet CrI3

Anirudha Ghosh, H. Johan M. Jonsson, D. J. Mukkattukavil, Y. Kvashnin, D. Phuyal, M. Agaker, Alessandro Nicolaou, M. Jonak, R. Klingeler, M. V. Kamalakar, Hakan Rensmo, Tapati Sarkar, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Sergei Butorin, J.-E. Rubensson, Olle Eriksson, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez. We report on a combined experimental and theoretical study on CrI3...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Structure-dynamics relationships in cryogenically deformed bulk metallic glass

The atomistic mechanisms occurring during the processes of aging and rejuvenation in glassy materials involve very small structural rearrangements that are extremely difficult to capture experimentally. Here we use in-situ X-ray diffraction to investigate the structural rearrangements during annealing from 77 K up to the crystallization temperature in Cu44Zr44Al8Hf2Co2 bulk metallic glass rejuvenated by high pressure torsion performed at cryogenic temperatures and at room temperature. Using a measure of the configurational entropy calculated from the X-ray pair correlation function, the structural footprint of the deformation-induced rejuvenation in bulk metallic glass is revealed. With synchrotron radiation, temperature and time resolutions comparable to calorimetric experiments are possible. This opens hitherto unavailable experimental possibilities allowing to unambiguously correlate changes in atomic configuration and structure to calorimetrically observed signals and can attribute those to changes of the dynamic and vibrational relaxations (Î±-, Î²- and Î³-transition) in glassy materials. The results suggest that the structural footprint of the Î²-transition is related to entropic relaxation with characteristics of a first-order transition. Dynamic mechanical analysis data shows that in the range of the Î²-transition, non-reversible structural rearrangements are preferentially activated. The low-temperature Î³-transition is mostly triggering reversible deformations and shows a change of slope in the entropic footprint suggesting second-order characteristics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Magnetically brightened dark electron-phonon bound states in a van der Waals antiferromagnet

In van der Waals (vdW) materials, strong coupling between different degrees of freedom can hybridize elementary excitations into bound states with mixed character1,2,3. Correctly identifying the nature and composition of these bound states is key to understanding their ground state properties and excitation spectra4,5. Here, we use ultrafast spectroscopy to reveal bound states of d-orbitals and phonons in 2D vdW antiferromagnet NiPS3. These bound states manifest themselves through equally spaced phonon replicas in frequency domain. These states are optically dark above the NÃ©el temperature and become accessible with magnetic order. By launching this phonon and spectrally tracking its amplitude, we establish the electronic origin of bound states as localized d"“d excitations. Our data directly yield electron-phonon coupling strength which exceeds the highest known value in 2D systems6. These results demonstrate NiPS3 as a platform to study strong interactions between spins, orbitals and lattice, and open pathways to coherent control of 2D magnets.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Van Der Waals#Crystal Structure#Transition Metal#Crbr3#Alcl3
arxiv.org

Electronic structure of 2D van der Waals crystals and heterostructures investigated by spatially- and angle-resolved photoemission

Angle-resolved photoemission is a direct probe of the momentum-resolved electronic structure and proved influential in the study of bulk crystals with novel electronic properties. Thanks to recent technical advances, this technique can now be applied for the first time for the study of van der Waals heterostructures built by stacking two-dimensional crystals. In this article we will present the current state of the art in angle-resolved photoemission measurements on two-dimensional materials and review this still young field. We will focus in particular on devices similar to those used in transport and optics experiments, including the latest developments on magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene and on the in-operando characterization of gate tunable devices.
PHYSICS
techxplore.com

A wafer-scale van der Waals dielectric based on an inorganic molecular crystal film

Van der Waals (vdW) dielectrics, materials with dielectric properties and affected by van der Waals forces, are commonly integrated within electronic devices, as they can help to preserve the properties of 2D semiconducting materials. So far, however, fabricating these materials and integrating them with semiconductors has proved challenging, mainly because synthesizing them required sophisticated techniques, such as mechanical exfoliation or vapor deposition processes.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Structural Phase Transitions in SrTiO3 from Deep Potential Molecular Dynamics

Strontium titanate (SrTiO3) is regarded as an essential material for oxide electronics. One of its many remarkable features is subtle structural phase transition, driven by antiferrodistortive lattice mode, from a high-temperature cubic phase to a low-temperature tetragonal phase. Classical molecular dynamics (MD) simulation is an efficient technique to reveal atomistic features of phase transition, but its application is often limited by the accuracy of empirical interatomic potentials. Here, we develop an accurate deep potential (DP) model of SrTiO3 based on a machine learning method using data from first-principles density functional theory (DFT) calculations. The DP model has DFT-level accuracy, capable of performing efficient MD simulations and accurate property predictions. Using the DP model, we investigate the temperature-driven cubic-to-tetragonal phase transition and construct the in-plane biaxial strain-temperature phase diagram of SrTiO3. The simulations demonstrate that strain-induced ferroelectric phase is characterized by two order parameters, ferroelectric distortion and antiferrodistortion, and the ferroelectric phase transition has both displacive and order-disorder characters. This works lays the foundation for the development of accurate DP models of other complex perovskite materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Coherence and stochastic resonances in a noisy van der Pol-type circadian pacemaker model driven by light

Daylight plays a major role in the wake/sleep cycle in humans. Indeed, the wake/sleep system stems from biological systems that follow a circadian rhythm determined by the light/dark alternation. The oscillations can be modeled by the higher order non-linearity van der Pol -type equation driven by a term that mimics the light cycle. In this work noise in the illumination is introduced to investigate its effect on the human circadian cycle. It is found that the presence of noise is detrimental for the sleep/wake rhythm, except for some special values for which it may favor regular oscillations. Depending for system parameters, noise induces regularities, such as stochastic resonance: if the natural light is turned off, it emerges that there is an optimal value of intensity noise which most deteriorates the regularity of the cycle, it is the phenomenon of anti-coherent resonance. Also, the phenomenon of stochastic resonance occurs: in the presence of the drive of natural light, there is an optimal noise intensity which improves the evolution of the wake / sleep system. However, there is a critical value of the noise beyond which the system becomes chaotic; indeed, for sufficiently high noise levels (how high depends upon the parameter of the system), the sleep/wake cycle evolves in a random and unpredictable manner, for whatever parameters of the external light.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Folded network and structural transition in molten tin

The fundamental relationships between the structure and properties of liquids are far from being well understood. For instance, the structural origins of many liquid anomalies still remain unclear, but liquid-liquid transitions (LLT) are believed to hold a key. However, experimental demonstrations of LLTs have been rather challenging. Here, we report experimental and theoretical evidence of a second-order-like LLT in molten tin, one which favors a percolating covalent bond network at high temperatures. The observed structural transition originates from the fluctuating metallic/covalent behavior of atomic bonding, and consequently a new paradigm of liquid structure emerges. The liquid structure, described in the form of a folded network, bridges two well-established structural models for disordered systems, i.e., the random packing of hard-spheres and a continuous random network, offering a large structural midground for liquids and glasses. Our findings provide an unparalleled physical picture of the atomic arrangement for a plethora of liquids, shedding light on the thermodynamic and dynamic anomalies of liquids but also entailing far-reaching implications for studying liquid polyamorphism and dynamical transitions in liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Critical topology and pressure-induced superconductivity in the van der Waals compound AuTe2Br

Erjian Cheng, Xianbiao Shi, Limin Yan, Tianheng Huang, Fengliang Liu, Wenlong Ma, Zeji Wang, Shuang Jia, Jian Sun, Weiwei Zhao, Wenge Yang, Yang Xu, Shiyan Li. The study on quantum spin Hall effect and topological insulators formed the prologue to the surge of research activities in topological materials in the past decade. Compared to intricately engineered quantum wells, three-dimensional weak topological insulators provide a natural route to the quantum spin Hall effect, due to the adiabatic connection between them and a stack of quantum spin Hall insulators, and the convenience in exfoliation of samples associated with their van der Waals-type structure. Despite these advantages, both theoretical prediction and experimental identification of weak topological insulators remain scarce. Here, based on first-principles calculations, we show that AuTe2Br locates at the boundary between a strong and a weak topological insulating state. More interestingly, the critical topology of AuTe2Br persists up to an applied pressure of ~ 15.4 GPa before a structural phase transition accompanied by a change of electronic topology and the onset of superconductivity. Our results establish AuTe2Br as a new candidate for weak topological insulators with the potential to realize various other topological phases of matter.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

CaS: a medium for the Ca-S-O cycles and rare metal aggregation in Earth

Oldhamite is a rare mineral only observed naturally in enstatite meteorites (chondrites and achondrites). It has never been observed on terrestrial samples, nor in other meteorite groups. However, under the conditions of 1.5 GPa, 1425K and 0.5 GPa, 1325K, with the oxygen fugacity is in the range of FMQ-2 to FMQ-0.2 (the logfO2 value determined relative to the buffering equilibrium 3Fe2SiO4 + O2 = 2Fe3O4 + 3SiO2; we denote this value FMQ), the oldhamite (CaS) was found during the melt reaction between the pyrrhotite-pentlandite-bearing orthopyroxene and CaCO3. We name this the two-melt mechanism. It is seasonable to infer that the formation of CaS can occur at the interface between the asthenosphere and the oceanic lithosphere under the mid-ocean ridge and during the process of mantle plume intruding into the lithosphere in Earth. CaS is very easy to combine with oxygen to form CaSO4, which probably is the reason why it has never been found in geological samples from Earth. We speculate that part of the anhydrite and gypsum in the black smokers of mid-ocean ridges are related to the oxidation of CaS in the underlying mantle. The Siberian mantle plume can generate CaS when it intruded into the lithosphere. The C and CO in the mantle plume lava with low oxygen fugacity can also react with gypsum in the crust to generate CaS and CO2. When the magma cools, CaS can be oxidized to form CaSO4. During the formation and oxidation of 1 molecule of CaS, 1 molecule of CO2 can be produced, and a half to two moles of O2 will be fixed by CaSO4. This mechanism perhaps is a reason for the reduction of oxygen content in the atmosphere at the Permian-Triassic boundary. The existence of the intermediary product CaS was one of the factors to promote the mass extinction most severe biotic crisis in the past 500 million years at the Permian-Triassic boundary.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Simulating wet active polymers by multiparticle collision dynamics

The conformational and dynamical properties of active Brownian polymers embedded in a fluid depend on the nature of the driving mechanism, e.g., self-propulsion or external actuation of the monomers. Implementations of self-propelled and actuated active Brownian polymers in a multiparticle collision dynamics (MPC) fluid are presented, which capture the distinct differences between the two driving mechanisms. The active force-free nature of self-propelled monomers requires adaptations of the MPC simulation scheme, with its streaming and collision steps, where the monomer self-propulsion velocity has to be omitted in the collision step. Comparison of MPC simulation results for active polymers in dilute solution with results of Brownian dynamics simulations accounting for hydrodynamics via the Rotne-Prager-Yamakawa tensor confirm the suitability of the implementation. The polymer conformational and dynamical properties are analyzed by the static and dynamic structure factor, and the scaling behavior of the latter with respect to the wave-number and time dependence are discussed. The dynamic structure factor displays various activity-induced temporal regimes, depending on the considered wave number, which reflect the persistent diffusive motion of the whole polymer at small wave numbers, and the activity-enhanced internal dynamics at large wave numbers. The obtained simulation results are compared with theoretical predictions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Transient behaviour of electrovortex flow in a cylindrical container

This study is a continuation of the combined experimental and numerical investigation [1] of the flow of the eutectic GaInSn alloy inside a cylindrical vessel exposed to a constant electrical current. The emerging electrovortex flow driven by the interaction of the current, which is applied through a tapered electrode, with its own magnetic field might have both detrimental and advantageous effects in liquid metal batteries. While the former work [1] was mainly concerned with time-averaged results, this paper focuses on the transient behaviour of the electrovortex flow which becomes most relevant under the influence of an external axial field. The additional Lorentz force generated by the interaction of the imposed current with the vertical component of the geomagnetic field bz drives the ordinary electrovortex jet flow into a swirling motion. Velocity distributions and motion characteristics, such as spiral streamlines and shortened and irregularly swinging jet regions, are investigated. The mechanism is analysed in detail for bz = 25.5 {\mu}T. The maximum angular velocity of the rotating jet is basically linearly dependent on bz, at least for the values studied here. A good agreement between the transient simulation and the experimental result is shown.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Volume Transport by a 3D Quasigeostrophic Heton

Oceanic flows self-organize into coherent vortices which strongly influence their transport and mixing properties. Counter-rotating vortex pairs can travel long distances and carry trapped fluid as they move. These structures are often modeled as hetons, viz. counter-rotating quasigeostrophic point vortex pairs with equal circulations. Here, we investigate the structure of the transport induced by a single three-dimensional heton. The transport is determined by the Hamiltonian structure of the velocity field induced by the heton's component vortices. The dynamics displays a sequence of bifurcations as one moves through the heton-induced velocity field in height. These bifurcations create and destroy unstable fixed points whose associated invariant manifolds bound the trapped volume. Heton configurations fall into three categories. Vertically aligned hetons do not move and do not transport fluid. Horizontally aligned hetons have a single parameter, the horizontal vortex half-separation $Y$, and simple scaling shows the dimensional trapped volume scales as $Y^3$. Tilted hetons are described by two parameters, $Y$ and the vertical vortex half-separation $Z$, rendering the scaling analysis more complex. A scaling theory is developed for the trapped volume of tilted hetons showing that it scales as $Z^4/Y$ for large $Z$. Numerical calculations illustrate the structure of the trapped volume and verify the scaling theory.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy