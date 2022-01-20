ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modeling time-resolved kinetics in solids induced by extreme electronic excitation

By N. Medvedev, F. Akhmetov, R.A. Rymzhanov, R. Voronkov, A.E. Volkov
 4 days ago

We present a concurrent Monte Carlo (MC) - molecular dynamics (MD) approach to modeling of matter response to excitation of its electronic system. The two methods are combined on-the-fly at each time step in one code, TREKIS-4. The MC model describes arrival of irradiation, which in the current...

Density matrix and space-time distributions of the electronic density and current at fast pulsed photoemission through a double quantum well

Within the framework of the density matrix method, general formulas obtained that are convenient for describing fast pulsed photoemission that occurs in a time less than or on the order of the times of relaxation processes inside the photocathode. Expressions for the elements of the density matrix are found by solving the kinetic equation that takes into account the alternating electromagnetic field of light pumping and inelastic scattering of electrons. The derived formulas are applied for the numerical-analytical study of a one-dimensional model of wave-like spatiotemporal modulation of a photoelectron pulse of suitable duration during its passage through a double-well quantum-well heterostructure deposited on a volumetric planar photocathode. This modulation is a quantum beat that occurs as a result of excitation and subsequent slow oscillatory decay of the superposition of the doublet of quasi-stationary states of the heterostructure. It is possible to provide prolongation of generation and even amplification of waves of charge density and current density of photoelectrons when the photocathode is exposed to a periodic sequence of light pulses.
Role of Micellar Entanglement Density on Kinetics of Shear Banding Flow Formation: Experiments and a Comparison with the VCM model

We investigate the effects of micellar entanglement density on the kinetics of shear banding flow formation in a Taylor-Couette flow via a combination of experiments and simulations of the Vasquez-Cook-McKinley (VCM) model. In experiments, three sets of wormlike micellar solutions, each set with a similar fluid elasticity and zero-shear-rate viscosity, but with varying entanglement densities, are studied under start-up of steady shear. Our experiments indicate that in the set with the low fluid elasticity, the transient shear banding flow is characterized by the formation of a transient flow reversal in a range of entanglement densities. Outside of this range, the transient flow reversal is not observed. For the sets of medium and high elasticities, the transient flow reversals exist for relatively small entanglement densities, and disappear for large entanglement densities. Our analysis shows that wall slip and elastic instabilities do not affect this transient flow feature. Consistent with experiments, simulations of the VCM model predict that as the micellar entanglement density increases, the strength of the transient flow reversal first increases, then, at a higher entanglement density, the transient flow reversal weakens. We identify a correlation between micellar entanglement density, the width of the stress plateau, and the extent of the transient flow reversal. As the micellar entanglement density increases, the width of the stress plateau first increases, then, at a higher micellar entanglement density, plateau width decreases. Therefore, we hypothesize that the transient flow reversal is connected to the micellar entanglement density through the width of the stress plateau.
2 Must-Know Time Series Models and Their Properties

Time series analysis or forecasting is a highly challenging task in data science. There are several models used in this area. In this article, we will go over the random walk and the white noise. Random walk and white noise can be considered simple compared to the other models. However,...
Energy cat states induced by a parity-breaking excited-state quantum phase transition

We show that excited-state quantum phase transitions (ESQPTs) in a system in which the parity symemtry has been broken can be used to engineer an energy-cat state -- a Schrödinger cat state involving a quantum superposition of both different positions and energies. By means of a generalization of the Rabi model, we show that adding a parity-breaking term annihilates the ground-state quantum phase transition between normal and superradiant phases, and induces the formation of three excited-state phases, all of them identified by means of an observable with two eigenvalues. In one of these phases, level crossings are observed in the thermodynamic limit. We profit from them to separate a wavefunction in two parts: one, with lower energy, trapped within one region of the spectrum, and a second one, with higher energy, trapped within another. Finally, we show that a generalized microcanonical ensemble, including two different average energies, is required to properly describe equilibrium states in this situation. Our results illustrate yet another physical consequence of ESQPTs.
A kinetic model for rarefied flows of molecular gas with vibrational modes

A kinetic model is proposed for rarefied flows of molecular gas with rotational and temperature-dependent vibrational degrees of freedom. The model reduces to the Boltzmann equation for monatomic gas when the energy exchange between the translational and internal modes is absent, thus the influence of intermolecular potential can be captured. Moreover, not only the transport coefficients but also their fundamental relaxation processes are recovered. The accuracy of our kinetic model is validated by the direct simulation Monte Carlo method in several rarefied gas flows, including the shock wave, Fourier flow, Couette flow, and the creep flow driven by Maxwell's demon. Then the kinetic model is adopted to investigate thermally-induced flows. By adjusting the viscosity index in the Boltzmann collision operator, we find that the intermolecular potential significantly influences the velocity and Knudsen force. Interestingly, in the transition flow regime, the Knudsen force exerting on a heated beam could reverse the direction when the viscosity index changes from 0.5 (hard-sphere gas) to 1 (Maxwell gas). This discovery is useful in the design of micro-electromechanical systems for microstructure actuation and gas sensing.
Bivalent Kinetics: Insights from Many Body Physics

Bivalency confers several concentration-dependent phenomena, including avidity, competitive exchange and multi-site competitive exchange. Since these concepts are crucial for a wide variety of topics in cell and molecular biology, their extension, modification and/or re-purposing is also increasingly important for the design and construction of de-novo synthetic systems at the nanoscale. In this context, we draw upon classical techniques of statistical physics to revisit bivalency, highlighting that receptor site geometry offers a design modality independent of the chemistry of the individual binding interfaces themselves. Recasting the problem in terms of many-body coordination, we explore extended, translationally-invariant chains and lattices of receptor sites. This not only brings clarity to behaviours associated with simpler motifs, but also enables us to distil core principles for the rational design of concentration-dependent kinetics in synthetic soft-systems, which centre on the notion of geometric frustration. In doing so, we also reveal the possibility of other tunable spatio-temporal features, such as correlation lengths, mean-squared displacements and percolation-like transitions.
Time-resolved spectroscopy on the heartbeat state of GRS 1915+105 using AstroSat

AstroSat spectra of the black hole system GRS 1915+105 during the heartbeat state (with a varying oscillation period from 150 to 100 secs) were analysed using a truncated relativistic disc model along with a Comptonization component. Spectra were fitted for segments of length ~ 24 secs. The oscillation can be described as coordinated variations of the accretion rate, Comptonised flux, and the inner disc radius, with the latter ranging from 1.235-5 gravitational radii. Comparison with results from the $\chi$ and Intermediate states shows that while the accretion rate and the high energy photon index were similar, the inner disc radius and the fraction of Comptonised photons were larger for these states than for the heartbeat one. The coronal efficiency $\eta \equiv L_{ac}/\dot M c^2$, where $L_{ac}$ is the radiative luminosity generated in the corona is found to be approximately $\propto \dot M^{-2/3}$ for all the observations. The efficiency decreases with inner radii for the heartbeat state but has similar values for the $\chi$ and Intermediate states where the inner radii is larger. The implications of these results are discussed.
Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
A penalised piecewise-linear model for non-stationary extreme value analysis of peaks over threshold

Metocean extremes often vary systematically with covariates such as direction and season. In this work, we present non-stationary models for the size and rate of occurrence of peaks over threshold of metocean variables with respect to one- or two-dimensional covariates. The variation of model parameters with covariate is described using a piecewise-linear function in one or two dimensions defined with respect to pre-specified node locations on the covariate domain. Parameter roughness is regulated to provide optimal predictive performance, assessed using cross-validation, within a penalised likelihood framework for inference. Parameter uncertainty is quantified using bootstrap resampling. The models are used to estimate extremes of storm peak significant wave height with respect to direction and season for a site in the northern North Sea. A covariate representation based on a triangulation of the direction-season domain with six nodes gives good predictive performance. The penalised piecewise-linear framework provides a flexible representation of covariate effects at reasonable computational cost.
Orders of Oscillation Motivated by Sarnak's Conjecture, Part II

I have investigated orders of oscillating sequences motivated by Sarnak's conjecture in~\cite{JPAMS} and proved that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from affine distal flows on the $d$-torus. One of the consequences is that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ in the arithmetic sense is linearly disjoint from affine flows with zero topological entropy on the $d$-torus. In this paper, I will extend these results to polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus, that is, given a polynomial skew product on the $d$-torus, there is a positive integer $m$ such that any oscillating sequence of order $m$ is linearly disjoint from this polynomial skew product. In particular, when all polynomials depend only on the first variable, I have that an oscillating sequence of order $m=d+k-1$ is linearly disjoint from all polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus with polynomials of degree less than or equal to $k$. One of the consequences is the linear disjointness for flows which are automorphisms of the $d$-torus with absolute values of eigenvalues $1$ plus a polynomial vector and oscillating sequences of order $m$ in the arithmetic sense. Furthermore, I will prove that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from minimal mean attractable and minimal quasi-discrete spectrum of order $d$ flows. Finally, I define and give some examples of Chowla sequences from our paper~\cite{AJ}.
Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
A computational macroscale model for the time fractional poroelasticity problem in fractured and heterogeneous media

In this work, we introduce a time memory formalism in poroelasticity model that couples the pressure and displacement. We assume this multiphysics process occurs in multicontinuum media. The mathematical model contains a coupled system of equations for pressures in each continuum and elasticity equations for displacements of the medium. We assume that the temporal dynamics is governed by fractional derivatives following some works in the literature. We derive an implicit finite difference approximation for time discretization based on the Caputo time fractional derivative. A Discrete Fracture Model (DFM) is used to model fluid flow through fractures and treat the complex network of fractures. We assume different fractional powers in fractures and matrix due to slow and fast dynamics. We develop a coarse grid approximation based on the Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Method (GMsFEM), where we solve local spectral problems for construction of the multiscale basis functions. We present numerical results for the two-dimensional model problems in fractured heterogeneous porous media. We investigate error analysis between reference (fine-scale) solution and multiscale solution with different numbers of multiscale basis functions. The results show that the proposed method can provide good accuracy on a coarse grid.
Repulsive to Attractive Fluctuation-Induced Forces in Disordered Landau-Ginzburg Model

Critical fluctuations of some order parameter describing a fluid generates long-range forces between boundaries. Here, we discuss fluctuation-induced forces associated to a disordered Landau-Ginzburg model defined in a $d$-dimensional slab geometry $\mathbb R^{d-1}\times[0,L]$. In the model the strength of the disordered field is defined by a non-thermal control parameter. We study a nearly critical scenario, using the distributional zeta-function method, where the quenched free energy is written as a series of the moments of the partition function. In the Gaussian approximation, we show that, for each moment of the partition function, and for some specific strength of the disorder, the non-thermal fluctuations, associated to an order parameter-like quantity, becomes long-ranged. We demonstrate that the sign of the fluctuation induced force between boundaries, depend in a non-trivial way on the strength of the aforementioned non-thermal control parameter.
Electronic structure of 2D van der Waals crystals and heterostructures investigated by spatially- and angle-resolved photoemission

Angle-resolved photoemission is a direct probe of the momentum-resolved electronic structure and proved influential in the study of bulk crystals with novel electronic properties. Thanks to recent technical advances, this technique can now be applied for the first time for the study of van der Waals heterostructures built by stacking two-dimensional crystals. In this article we will present the current state of the art in angle-resolved photoemission measurements on two-dimensional materials and review this still young field. We will focus in particular on devices similar to those used in transport and optics experiments, including the latest developments on magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene and on the in-operando characterization of gate tunable devices.
Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SparseAlign: A Super-Resolution Algorithm for Automatic Marker Localization and Deformation Estimation in Cryo-Electron Tomography

Tilt-series alignment is crucial to obtaining high-resolution reconstructions in cryo-electron tomography. Beam-induced local deformation of the sample is hard to estimate from the low-contrast sample alone, and often requires fiducial gold bead markers. The state-of-the-art approach for deformation estimation uses (semi-)manually labelled marker locations in projection data to fit the parameters of a polynomial deformation model. Manually-labelled marker locations are difficult to obtain when data are noisy or markers overlap in projection data. We propose an alternative mathematical approach for simultaneous marker localization and deformation estimation by extending a grid-free super-resolution algorithm first proposed in the context of single-molecule localization microscopy. Our approach does not require labelled marker locations; instead, we use an image-based loss where we compare the forward projection of markers with the observed data. We equip this marker localization scheme with an additional deformation estimation component and solve for a reduced number of deformation parameters. Using extensive numerical studies on marker-only samples, we show that our approach automatically finds markers and reliably estimates sample deformation without labelled marker data. We further demonstrate the applicability of our approach for a broad range of model mismatch scenarios, including experimental electron tomography data of gold markers on ice.
Transient behaviour of electrovortex flow in a cylindrical container

This study is a continuation of the combined experimental and numerical investigation [1] of the flow of the eutectic GaInSn alloy inside a cylindrical vessel exposed to a constant electrical current. The emerging electrovortex flow driven by the interaction of the current, which is applied through a tapered electrode, with its own magnetic field might have both detrimental and advantageous effects in liquid metal batteries. While the former work [1] was mainly concerned with time-averaged results, this paper focuses on the transient behaviour of the electrovortex flow which becomes most relevant under the influence of an external axial field. The additional Lorentz force generated by the interaction of the imposed current with the vertical component of the geomagnetic field bz drives the ordinary electrovortex jet flow into a swirling motion. Velocity distributions and motion characteristics, such as spiral streamlines and shortened and irregularly swinging jet regions, are investigated. The mechanism is analysed in detail for bz = 25.5 {\mu}T. The maximum angular velocity of the rotating jet is basically linearly dependent on bz, at least for the values studied here. A good agreement between the transient simulation and the experimental result is shown.
