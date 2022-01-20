ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laser-Controlled Charge Transfer in a Two-Dimensional Organic/Inorganic Heterostructure

By Matheus Jacobs, Jannis Krumland, Caterina Cocchi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Understanding the fundamental mechanisms ruling laser-induced charge transfer in hybrid organic/inorganic materials is of paramount importance to exploit these systems in next-generation opto-electronic applications. In a first-principles work based on real-time time-dependent density-functional theory, we investigate the ultrafast...

arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Positively Charged Additives Facilitate Incorporation in Inorganic Single Crystals

Ouassef Nahi, Alexander Broad, Alexander N. Kulak, Helen M. Freeman, Shuheng Zhang, Thomas D. Turner, Lucien Roach, Robert Darkins, Ian J. Ford, Fiona C. Meldrum. Incorporation of guest additives within inorganic single crystals offers a unique strategy for creating nanocomposites with tailored properties. While anionic additives have been widely used to control the properties of crystals, their effective incorporation remains a key challenge. Here, we show that cationic additives are an excellent alterative for the synthesis of nanocomposites, where they are shown to deliver exceptional levels of incorporation of up to 70 wt% of positively charged amino acids, polymer particles, gold nanoparticles, and silver nanoclusters within inorganic single crystals. This high additive loading endows the nanocomposites with new functional properties including plasmon coupling, bright fluorescence, and surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS). Cationic additives are also shown to outperform their acidic counterparts, where they are highly active in a wider range of crystal systems, owing to their outstanding colloidal stability in the crystallization media and strong affinity for the crystal surfaces. This work demonstrates that although often overlooked, cationic additives can make valuable crystallization additives to create composite materials with tailored composition-structure-property relationships. This versatile and straightforward approach advances the field of single-crystal composites and provides exciting prospects for the design and fabrication of new hybrid materials with tunable functional properties.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Frequency-momentum representation of moving breathers in a two dimensional hexagonal lattice

We study nonlinear excitations propagating in a hexagonal layer which is a model for the cation layer of silicates. We consider their properties in the frequency-momentum or $\omega-k$ representation, extending the theory on pterobreathers in their moving frame for the first time to two dimensions. It can also be easily extended to three dimensions. Exact traveling waves in the $\omega-k$ representation are within {\em resonant} planes, each plane corresponding in the moving frame to a single frequency. These frequencies are integer multiples of a frequency called the fundamental frequency. A breather is within a resonant plane called the breather plane and has a single frequency in the moving frame. The intersection of the resonant planes with the phonon surfaces produce co-traveling wings with a small set of frequencies. The traveling waves obtained by perturbing the system consist of a breather and a soliton traveling together and are quasi-exact. These traveling waves can be used as seeds to obtain exact traveling waves, also formed by a breather and a soliton. The wings do exist but they are usually very small.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extend The Levin-Wen Model To Two-dimensional Topological Orders With Gapped Boundary Junctions

A realistic material may possess defects, which often bring the material new properties that have practical applications. The boundary defects of a two-dimensional topologically ordered system are thought of as an alternative way of realizing topological quantum computation. To facilitate the study of such boundary defects, in this paper, we construct an exactly solvable Hamiltonian model of topological orders with gapped boundary junctions, where the boundary defects reside, by placing the Levin-Wen model on a disk, whose gapped boundary is separated into multiple segments by junctions. We find that the Hamiltonian of a gapped boundary junction is characterized by either a morphism between or a common Frobenius subalgebra of the two Frobenius algebras (in the input fusion category) characetrizing the two boundary segments joint by the junction. We derive a formula of the ground state degeneracy and an explicit ground-state basis of our model. We propose the notion of mobile and immobile charges on the boundary and find that they are quantum observables and label the ground-state basis. Our model is computation friendly.
MATHEMATICS
#Laser
arxiv.org

Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

$m^\ast$ of two-dimensional electron gas: a neural canonical transformation study

The quasiparticle effective mass $m^\ast$ of interacting electrons is a fundamental quantity in the Fermi liquid theory. However, the precise value of the effective mass of uniform electron gas is still elusive after decades of research. The newly developed neural canonical transformation approach arXiv:2105.08644 offers a principled way to extract the effective mass of electron gas by directly calculating the thermal entropy at low temperature. The approach models a variational many-electron density matrix using two generative neural networks: an autoregressive model for momentum occupation and a normalizing flow for electron coordinates. Our calculation reveals a suppression of effective mass in the two-dimensional spin-polarized electron gas, which is more pronounced than previous reports in the low-density strong-coupling region. This prediction calls for verification in two-dimensional electron gas experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The maximal regularity and its application to a multi-dimensional non-conservative viscous compressible two-fluid model with capillarity effects in $L^{ p}$-type framework

The present paper is the continuation of work \cite{XC}, devoted to extending it to a critical functional framework which is not related to the energy space. Employing the special dissipative structure of the non-conservative viscous compressible two-fluid model with capillarity effects, we first exploit the maximal regularity estimates for the corresponding linearized system in all frequencies which behaves like the heat equation. Then we construct the global well-posedness for the multi-dimensional model when the initial data are close to a stable equilibrium state in the sense of suitable $L^{ p}$-type Besov norms. As a consequence, this allows us to work in the framework of Besov space with negative regularity indices and this fact is particularly important when the initial data are large highly oscillating in physical dimensions $N= 2, 3$. Furthermore, based on a refined time weighted inequalities in the Fourier spaces, we also establish optimal time decay rates for the constructed global solutions under a mild additional decay assumption involving only the low frequencies of the initial data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Consequences of quantum noise control for the relaxation resonance frequency and phase noise in heterogeneous Silicon/III"“V lasers

We have recently introduced a new semiconductor laser design which is based on an extreme, 99%, reduction of the laser mode absorption losses. In previous reports, we showed that this was achieved by a laser mode design which confines the great majority of the modal energy (>Â 99%) in a low-loss Silicon guiding layer rather than in highly-doped, thus lossy, III"“V p\({}^+\) and n\({}^+\) layers, which is the case with traditional III"“V lasers. The resulting reduced electron-field interaction was shown to lead to a commensurate reduction of the spontaneous emission rate by the excited conduction band electrons into the laser mode and thus to a reduction of the frequency noise spectral density of the laser field often characterized by the Schawlow"“Townes linewidth. In this paper, we demonstrate theoretically and present experimental evidence of yet another major beneficial consequence of the new laser design: a near total elimination of the contribution of amplitude-phase coupling (the Henry \(\alpha \) parameter) to the frequency noise at "high" frequencies. This is due to an order of magnitude lowering of the relaxation resonance frequency of the laser. Here, we show that the practical elimination of this coupling enables yet another order of magnitude reduction of the frequency noise at high frequencies, resulting in a quantum-limited frequency noise spectral density of 130Â Hz\(^2\)/Hz (linewidth of 0.4Â kHz) for frequencies beyond the relaxation resonance frequency 680Â MHz. This development is of key importance in the development of semiconductor lasers with higher coherence, particularly in the context of integrated photonics with a small laser footprint without requiring any sort of external cavity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Controlled chemical functionalization toward 3D-2D carbon nanohorn-MoS2 heterostructures with enhanced electrocatalytic activity for protons reduction

The realization of novel heterostructures arising from the combination of nanomaterials is an effective way to modify their physicochemical and electrocatalytic properties, giving them enhanced characteristics stemming from their individual constituents. Interfacing carbon nanohorns (CNHs) possessing high porosity, large specific surface area and good electrical conductivity, with MoS2 owning multiple electrocatalytic active sites but lacking significant conductivity, robust interactions and effective structure, can be a strategy to boost the electrocatalytic reduction of protons to molecular hydrogen. Herein, we covalently introduce, in a stepwise approach, complementary functional groups at the conical tips and sidewalls of CNHs, along with the basal plane of MoS2, en route the construction of 3D-2D CNH-MoS2 heterostructures. The increased MoS2 loading onto CNHs, improving and facilitating charge delocalization and transfer in neighboring CNHs, along with the plethora of active sites, results in excellent electrocatalytic activity for protons reduction same to that of commercial Pt/C. We have registered minute overpotential, low Tafel slope and small charge-transfer resistance for electrocatalyzing the evolution of hydrogen from the newly prepared heterostructure of 0.029 V, 71 mV/dec and 34.5 {\Omega}, respectively. Furthermore, the stability of the 3D-2D CNH-MoS2 heterostructure was validated after performing 10,000 ongoing electrocatalytic cycles.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Machine Learning assisted computational discovery of two-dimensional energy storage materials

(Nanowerk Spotlight) With the sudden growth of electric vehicles in recent years, there is a need for energy storage systems that are sustainable, economically viable, and lightweight. The lithium-ion battery (LIB) has been offered as a feasible long-term alternative, although supercapacitors and supercapacitor-battery hybrid systems have also been considered. Electrode...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

The role of thermal fluctuations and vibrational entropy for the delta-to-alpha transition in hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites: the FAPbI3 case

FAPbI3, as a typical hybrid organic-inorganic perovskite, has attracted considerable interest due to its band gap suitable for visible light absorption and good thermal stability. A barrier to the use of FAPbI3 in commercial, stable devices is its unwanted black-to-yellow (non-perovskite to perovskite, commonly known as delta-to-alpha) phase transition at around 300 K. The intrinsic mechanisms of such phase transition are far from clear, being the detailed structural description for the alpha-phase still missing. By combined Density Functional Theory (DFT) calculations, lattice dynamics analysis and DFT molecular dynamics simulations, we assign the alpha-phase to the highly dynamic tetragonal phase, with the high-symmetry cubic structure emerging as a dynamically unstable maximum in the system potential energy landscape. We demonstrate computationally that the diffraction-observed cubic structure is the result of the averaging of different tetragonal distortions sampled in the experimental detection time scale as a result of the enhanced FA dynamics, instead of a static system of cubic symmetry. Further finite-temperature Gibbs free energy calculations confirm that the delta-to-alpha transition should be considered as a hexagonal-to-tetragonal transition in contrast to the previous hexagonal-to-cubic assignment. More importantly, the simulations indicate that the driving force of the process is the vibrational entropy difference rather than the rotational entropy as previously proposed. These results point out the dynamical nature of the alpha-phase, the importance of the overlooked tetragonal structure, and the key role of the vibrational entropy in perovskite-related phase transitions, the harnessing of which is critical for successful uptake of ABX3 hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites in commercial applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Proximity-induced collective modes in an unconventional superconductor heterostructure

Unconventional superconductors have been long sought for their potential applications in quantum technologies and devices. A key challenge impeding this effort is the difficulty associated with probing and characterizing candidate materials and establishing their order parameter. In this Letter, we present a platform that allows us to spectroscopically probe unconventional superconductivity in thin-layer materials via the proximity effect. We show that inducing an s-wave gap in a sample with an intrinsic d-wave instability leads to the formation of bound-states of quasiparticle pairs, which manifest as a collective mode in the d-wave channel. This finding provides a way to study the underlying pairing interactions vicariously through the collective mode spectrum of the system. Upon further cooling of the system we observe that this mode softens considerably and may even condense, signaling the onset of time-reversal symmetry breaking superconductivity. Therefore, our proposal also allows for the creation and study of these elusive unconventional states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Laser-induced charge and spin photocurrents at BiAg$_2$ surface: a first principles benchmark

Here, we report first principles calculations and analysis of laser-induced photocurrents at the surface of a prototype Rashba system. By referring to Keldysh non-equilibrium formalism combined with the Wannier interpolation scheme we perform first-principles electronic structure calculations of a prototype BiAg$_2$ surface alloy, which is a well-known material realization of the Rashba model. In addition to non-magnetic ground state situation we also study the case of in-plane magnetized BiAg$_2$. We calculate the laser-induced charge photocurrents for the ferromagnetic case and the laser-induced spin photocurrents for both the non-magnetic and the ferromagnetic cases. Our results confirm the emergence of very large in-plane photocurrents as predicted by the Rashba model. The resulting photocurrents satisfy all the symmetry restrictions with respect to the light helicity and the magnetization direction. We provide microscopic insights into the symmetry and magnitude of the computed currents based on the ab-initio multi-band electronic structure of the system, and scrutinize the importance of resonant two-band and three-band transitions for driven currents, thereby establishing a benchmark picture of photocurrents at Rashba-like surfaces and interfaces. Our work contributes to the study of the role of the interfacial Rashba spin-orbit interaction as a mechanism for the generation of in-plane photocurrents, which are of great interest in the field of ultrafast and terahertz spintronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Laser-assisted doubly charged Higgs pair production in Higgs triplet model (HTM)

In the framework of Higgs triplet model (HTM), we study the pair production process of doubly charged Higgs bosons via $e^{+}e^{-}$ annihilation in the presence of a laser field with circular polarization . We begin our work by presenting the theoretical calculation of the differential cross section in the centre of mass frame including both $Z$ and $\gamma$ diagrams. Then, from the numerical analysis of the production cross section's dependence on the laser field parameters, we have shown that the laser-assisted total cross section decreases as far as the electromagnetic field intensity enhances or by decreasing its frequency. Finally, we analyze the variation of the total cross section versus the mass of the doubly charged Higgs boson by fixing the laser field parameters and the centre of mass energy, and we have found that the order of magnitude of the cross section decreases as long as $M_{H^{\pm\pm}}$ increases.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

DNA Base Detection Using Two-Dimensional Materials Beyond Graphene

The success of graphene for nanopore DNA sequencing has shown that it is possible to explore other potential single- and few-atom thick layers of 2D materials beyond graphene, and also that these materials can exhibit fascinating and technologically useful properties for DNA base detection that are superior to those of graphene. In this article, we review the state-of-the art of DNA base detection using 2D materials beyond graphene. Initially, we present an overview of nanopore-based DNA sequencing methods using biological and solid-state nanopores, and discuss several challenges that limit their use for single-base resolution. Then we outline the progress, challenges, and opportunities using graphene. Additionally, we discuss several potential 2D materials beyond graphene such as hexagonal boron nitride, elemental 2D materials beyond graphene, and 2D transition metal dichalcogenides. Finally, we highlight the potential of using van der Waals materials for advanced DNA base detection technologies.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Coupled-wire construction and quantum phase transition of two-dimensional fermionic crystalline higher-order topological phases

Coupled-wire constructions have been widely applied to quantum Hall systems and symmetry-protected topological (SPT) phases. In this Letter, we use the coupled one-dimensional nonchiral Luttinger liquids with domain-wall structured mass terms as quantum wires to construct the crystalline higher-order topological superconductors (HOTSC) in two-dimensional interacting fermionic systems by two representative examples: $D_4$-symmetric class-D HOTSC and $C_4$-symmetric class-BD\1 HOTSC, with Majorana corner modes on the edge. Furthermore, based on the coupled-wire constructions, the quantum phase transition between different phases of 2D HOTSC by tuning the inter-wire coupling are investigated in a straightforward way.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Orders of Oscillation Motivated by Sarnak's Conjecture, Part II

I have investigated orders of oscillating sequences motivated by Sarnak's conjecture in~\cite{JPAMS} and proved that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from affine distal flows on the $d$-torus. One of the consequences is that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ in the arithmetic sense is linearly disjoint from affine flows with zero topological entropy on the $d$-torus. In this paper, I will extend these results to polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus, that is, given a polynomial skew product on the $d$-torus, there is a positive integer $m$ such that any oscillating sequence of order $m$ is linearly disjoint from this polynomial skew product. In particular, when all polynomials depend only on the first variable, I have that an oscillating sequence of order $m=d+k-1$ is linearly disjoint from all polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus with polynomials of degree less than or equal to $k$. One of the consequences is the linear disjointness for flows which are automorphisms of the $d$-torus with absolute values of eigenvalues $1$ plus a polynomial vector and oscillating sequences of order $m$ in the arithmetic sense. Furthermore, I will prove that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from minimal mean attractable and minimal quasi-discrete spectrum of order $d$ flows. Finally, I define and give some examples of Chowla sequences from our paper~\cite{AJ}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Coexisting two-dimensional electron and hole gases highly confined at the interfaces of undoped KTaO3-sandwiching heterostructures

Two-dimensional electron gas (2DEG) in interfaces and surfaces based on perovskite SrTiO3 (STO) has exhibited various interesting phenomena and is used to develop oxide electronics. Recently, KTaO3 (KTO) shows great potential and is believed to host more exciting effects and phenomena toward novel devices. Here, through first-principles investigation and analysis, we find two types of coexisting 2DEG and 2D hole gas (2DHG) highly confined at the interfaces in undoped STO/KTO/BaTiO3 heterostructures, when the KTO thickness $m$ reaches a crititcal value. The two interfaces are made by (SrO)$^0$/(TaO$_2$)$^+$ and (KO)$^-$/(TiO$_2$)$^0$ for the A-type, and by (TiO$_2$)$^0$/(KO)$^-$ and (TaO$_2$)$^+$/(BO)$^0$ for the B-type. The 2D electron carriers originate from Ta-$5 d_{xy}$ states at the interface including TaO$_2$ atomic layer, and the hole carriers from O-$2 p_x/p_y$ orbitals at the other interface. The electron and hole effective masses are 0.3$m_0$ and $1.06\sim 1.12 m_0$, respectively, where $m_0$ is mass of free electron, and the 2D carrier concentrations are in the order of $10 ^{13}$ cm$^{-2}$. Our analysis indicates that the interfacial 2DEG and 2DHG are simultaneously formed because of the band bending due to the polar discontinuity at the interfaces and the stress-induced polarization within the KTO layer. These could stimulate more exploration for new phenomena and novel devices.
CHEMISTRY

