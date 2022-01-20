ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Density functional study of atomic and electronic structures of graphene on the FePd(001) surface

By Mitsuharu Uemoto, Hayato Adachi, Hiroshi Naganuma, Tomoya Ono
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We report on the investigation of the atomic-scale structure and electronic properties of graphene(Gr) on the $L1_0$-FePd(001) interface using density functional theory. Although such hetero-interfaces have been experimentally synthesized, due to the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Breaking baryon-cosmology degeneracy with the electron density power spectrum

Andrina Nicola (Princeton), Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro (Princeton/CCA), David N. Spergel (Princeton/CCA), Jo Dunkley (Princeton), Daniel Anglés-Alcázar (UConn/CCA), Romeel Davé (Edinburgh/Western Cape), Shy Genel (CCA/Columbia), Lars Hernquist (CfA), Daisuke Nagai (Yale), Rachel S. Somerville (CCA), Benjamin D. Wandelt (IAP) Uncertain feedback processes in galaxies affect the distribution of matter,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Density matrix and space-time distributions of the electronic density and current at fast pulsed photoemission through a double quantum well

Within the framework of the density matrix method, general formulas obtained that are convenient for describing fast pulsed photoemission that occurs in a time less than or on the order of the times of relaxation processes inside the photocathode. Expressions for the elements of the density matrix are found by solving the kinetic equation that takes into account the alternating electromagnetic field of light pumping and inelastic scattering of electrons. The derived formulas are applied for the numerical-analytical study of a one-dimensional model of wave-like spatiotemporal modulation of a photoelectron pulse of suitable duration during its passage through a double-well quantum-well heterostructure deposited on a volumetric planar photocathode. This modulation is a quantum beat that occurs as a result of excitation and subsequent slow oscillatory decay of the superposition of the doublet of quasi-stationary states of the heterostructure. It is possible to provide prolongation of generation and even amplification of waves of charge density and current density of photoelectrons when the photocathode is exposed to a periodic sequence of light pulses.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Charge density wave order in kagome metal AV$_3$Sb$_5$ (A= Cs, Rb, K)

We employ polarization-resolved electronic Raman spectroscopy and density functional theory to study the primary and secondary order parameters, as well as their interplay, in the charge density wave (CDW) state of the kagome metal AV3Sb5. Previous x-ray diffraction data at 15K established that the CDW order in CsV3Sb5 comprises of a 2x2x4 structure: one layer of inverse-star-of-David and three consecutive layers of star-of-David pattern. We analyze the lattice distortions based the 2x2x4 structure at 15K, and find that U lattice distortion is the primary order parameter while M and L distortions are secondary order parameters for Vanadium displacements. This conclusion is confirmed by the calculation of bare susceptibility that shows a broad peak at around qz=0.25 along the hexagonal Brillouin zone face central line (U-line). We also identify several phonon modes emerging in the CDW state, which are lattice vibration modes related to V and Sb atoms as well as alkali atoms. The detailed temperature evolution of these modes' frequencies, HWHM, and integrated intensities support a phase diagram with two successive structural phase transitions in CsV3Sb5: the first one with a primary order parameter appearing at TS=94K and the second isostructural one appearing at around 70K.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Manipulating single-photon transport in a waveguide-QED structure containing two giant atoms

We investigate coherent single-photon transport in a waveguide-QED structure containing two giant atoms. The unified analytical expressions of the single-photon scattering amplitudes applicable for different topological configurations are derived. The spectroscopic characteristics in different parameter regimes, especially the asymmetric Fano line shapes and the electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT)-like spectra, are analyzed in detail. Specifically, we find that the appearance of Fano line shapes is influenced by not only the phase delays between coupling points but also the topologies of system. We also summarize the general conditions for appearance of EIT-like spectra by analyzing the master equation and verify these conditions by checking the corresponding analytical expressions of the scattering spectra. These phenomena may provide powerful tools for controlling and manipulating photon transport in future quantum networks.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic#Graphene#Materials Science
arxiv.org

Graphene Lattices with Embedded Transition-Metal Atoms and Tunable Magnetic Anisotropy Energy: Implications for Spintronic Devices

Doping of the graphene lattice with transition metal atoms resulting in high magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) is an important goal of materials research owing to its potential application in spintronics. In this article, by using spin-polarized density functional theory including spin-orbit coupling, we examined magnetic properties of graphene with vacancy defects, both bare and nitrogen-decorated, and doped by Cr, Mn and Fe transition metal single atom (TM-SA) and two different TM atoms simultaneously. [...] The computational findings are supplemented by an atomic-resolution characterization of an incidental Mn impurity bonded to four carbon atoms, whose localized spin matches expectations as measured using core-level electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Conducting TM-doped graphene with robust magnetic features offers prospects for the design of graphene-based spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Charge-Density-Wave Proximity Effects in Graphene

Boram Kim, Jeehoon Park, Jinshu Li, Hongsik Lim, Gyuho Myeong, Wongil Shin, Seungho Kim, Taehyeok Jin, Qi Zhang, Kyunghwan Sung, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Euyheon Hwang, Sungjae Cho. Certain layered transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), such as 1T-TaS2, show a rich collection of charge density wave (CDW) phases at different temperatures,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A Comprehensive Study on the Spectroscopic Characterization and Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Pristine and Functionalized Graphene Nanoplatelets for Gas Sensing Applications

Olasunbo Z. Farinre, Hawazin Alghamdi, Mathew L. Kelley, Adam J. Biacchi, Albert V. Davydov, Christina A. Hacker, Albert F. Rigosi, Prabhakar Misra. Graphene nanoplatelets (GnPs) are promising candidates for gas sensing applications because they have a high surface area to volume ratio, high conductivity, and a high temperature stability. Also, they cost less to synthesize, and they are lightweight, making them even more attractive than other 2D carbon-based materials. In this paper, the surface and structural properties of pristine and functionalized GnPs, specifically with carboxyl, ammonia, carboxyl, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorocarbon, and argon, were examined with Raman spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD) to determine the functional groups present and effects of those groups on the structural and vibrational properties. We attribute certain features in the observed Raman spectra to the variations in concentration of the functionalized GnPs. XRD results show smaller crystallite sizes for functionalized GnPs samples that agree with images acquired with scanning electron microscopy. Lastly, a molecular dynamics simulation is employed to gain a better understanding of the Raman and adsorption properties of pristine GnPs.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Correlative Raman Imaging and Scanning Electron Microscopy: the Role of Single Ga Islands in Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy of Graphene

Jakub Piastek, Jindřich Mach, Stanislav Bardy, Zoltán Édes, Miroslav Bartošík, Jaroslav Maniš, Vojtěch Čalkovský, Martin Konečný, Jiří Spousta, Tomáš Šikola. Surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) is a perspective non-destructive analytic technique enabling detection of individual nanoobjects, even single-molecules. . In the paper, we have studied the morphology of Ga islands deposited on CVD graphene by ultrahigh vacuum (UHV) evaporation and local optical response of this system by the correlative Raman Imaging and Scanning Electron Microscopy (RISE). Contrary to the previous papers, where only an integral Raman response from the whole ununiformed Ga NPs ensembles on graphene was investigated, the RISE technique has enabled us to detect graphene Raman peaks enhanced by single Ga islands and particularly to correlate the Raman signal with the shape and size of these single particles. In this way and by a support of numerical simulations, we have proved a plasmonic nature of the Raman signal enhancement related to localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR).
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
nanowerk.com

Building a silicon quantum computer chip atom by atom (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) A University of Melbourne led team have perfected a technique for embedding single atoms in a silicon wafer one-by-one. Their technology offers the potential to make quantum computers using the same methods that have given us cheap and reliable conventional devices containing billions of transistors. “We could ‘hear’...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Local energy density functional for superfluid Fermi gases from effective field theory

Over the last two decades, many studies in the Density Functional Theory context revealed new aspects and properties of strongly correlated superfluid quantum systems in numerous configurations that can be simulated in experiments. This was made possible by the generalization of the Local Density Approximation to superfluid systems by Bulgac in [Phys. Rev. C 65, 051305, (2002), Phys. Rev. A 76, 040502, (2007)]. In the presented work, we propose an extension of the Superfluid Local Density Approximation systematically improvable and applicable to a large range of many-body quantum problems getting rid of the fitting procedures of the functional parameters. It turns out that only the knowledge of the density dependence of the quasi-particle properties, namely the chemical potential, the effective mass, and the pairing gap function, are enough to obtain an explicit and accurate local functional of the densities without any adjustment a posterior. This opens the way towards an Effective Field Theory formulation of the Density Functional Theory in the sense that we obtain a universal expansion of the functional parameters entering in the theory as a series in pairing gap function. Finally, we discuss possible applications of the developed approach allowing precise analysis of experimental observations. In that context, we focus our applications on the static structure properties of superfluid vortices.
PHYSICS
Physics World

Graphene could boost the performance of atom chips

The performance of atom chips could be greatly enhanced by replacing 3D metal wires with 2D conducting sheets of graphene, calculations by researchers in the UK, Germany, and Austria have revealed. Led by Mark Fromhold at the University of Nottingham, the team showed how the move to graphene could significantly reduce electronic noise in the conductors while lowering the attraction between atoms and chip surfaces.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Characterization of the Magnetism and Conformation of Single Porphyrin Molecules Adsorbed on Surfaces, and Artificial Graphene Nanoflakes

My thesis mostly focusses on the systems of porphyrin molecules adsorbed on single-crystalline metallic surfaces. Cyclic tetrapyrrole porphyrins play key roles in many important chemical and biological processes, such as oxygen transport in heme (iron porphyrin), electron transfer and oxidation reactions in photosynthetic chlorophyll (magnesium porphyrin). Comprehensive understanding of the magnetic and conformational properties of single porphyrin molecules adsorbed on metallic substrates attracts intensive research interest. In my thesis, I have studied the structural and electronics properties of porphyrin molecules by Low-temperature scanning tunneling spectroscopy (LT-STM) and scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS) and theoretical methods. Owing to the high resolution of LT-STM, both geometric and electronic properties at the atomic level were probed. Moreover, the experimental results were understood by comprehensive theoretical methods, i.e. density functional theory, molecular dynamics, tight-binding and plane-wave expansion calculations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Prediction of the electron density of states for crystalline compounds with Atomistic Line Graph Neural Networks (ALIGNN)

Machine learning (ML) based models have greatly enhanced the traditional materials discovery and design pipeline. Specifically, in recent years, surrogate ML models for material property prediction have demonstrated success in predicting discrete scalar-valued target properties to within reasonable accuracy of their DFT-computed values. However, accurate prediction of spectral targets such as the electron Density of States (DOS) poses a much more challenging problem due to the complexity of the target, and the limited amount of available training data. In this study, we present an extension of the recently developed Atomistic Line Graph Neural Network (ALIGNN) to accurately predict DOS of a large set of material unit cell structures, trained to the publicly available JARVIS-DFT dataset. Furthermore, we evaluate two methods of representation of the target quantity - a direct discretized spectrum, and a compressed low-dimensional representation obtained using an autoencoder. Through this work, we demonstrate the utility of graph-based featurization and modeling methods in the prediction of complex targets that depend on both chemistry and directional characteristics of material structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Electronic nature of charge density wave and electron-phonon coupling in kagome superconductor KVSb

The Kagome superconductors AV3Sb5 (A = K, Rb, Cs) have received enormous attention due to their nontrivial topological electronic structure, anomalous physical properties and superconductivity. Unconventional charge density wave (CDW) has been detected in AV3Sb5. High-precision electronic structure determination is essential to understand its origin. Here we unveil electronic nature of the CDW phase in our high-resolution angle-resolved photoemission measurements on KV3Sb5. We have observed CDW-induced Fermi surface reconstruction and the associated band folding. The CDW-induced band splitting and the associated gap opening have been revealed at the boundary of the pristine and reconstructed Brillouin zones. The Fermi surface- and momentum-dependent CDW gap is measured and the strongly anisotropic CDW gap is observed for all the V-derived Fermi surface. In particular, we have observed signatures of the electron-phonon coupling in KV3Sb5. These results provide key insights in understanding the nature of the CDW state and its interplay with superconductivity in AV3Sb5 superconductors.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy