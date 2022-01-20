Density functional study of atomic and electronic structures of graphene on the FePd(001) surface

Olasunbo Z. Farinre, Hawazin Alghamdi, Mathew L. Kelley, Adam J. Biacchi, Albert V. Davydov, Christina A. Hacker, Albert F. Rigosi, Prabhakar Misra. Graphene nanoplatelets (GnPs) are promising candidates for gas sensing applications because they have a high surface area to volume ratio, high conductivity, and a high temperature stability. Also, they cost less to synthesize, and they are lightweight, making them even more attractive than other 2D carbon-based materials. In this paper, the surface and structural properties of pristine and functionalized GnPs, specifically with carboxyl, ammonia, carboxyl, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorocarbon, and argon, were examined with Raman spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD) to determine the functional groups present and effects of those groups on the structural and vibrational properties. We attribute certain features in the observed Raman spectra to the variations in concentration of the functionalized GnPs. XRD results show smaller crystallite sizes for functionalized GnPs samples that agree with images acquired with scanning electron microscopy. Lastly, a molecular dynamics simulation is employed to gain a better understanding of the Raman and adsorption properties of pristine GnPs.
