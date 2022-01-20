ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Fu-teleportation and anomalous Coulomb blockade in a mixed Andreev-Majorana superconducting island

By Yiru Hao, Gu Zhang, Donghao Liu, Dong E. Liu
 4 days ago

We study the temperature dependence of Coulomb Blockade peak conductance based on a mixed Andreev bound state(ABS)-Majorana superconducting island. In the low-temperature regime, we discover a coherent double Fu-teleportation (FT) process,...

#Teleportation#Coulomb Blockade#Andreev Majorana#Nanoscale Physics
