Texans complete interview for 2022 coaching vacancy with Josh McCown

By Mark Lane
 2 days ago
The Houston Texans are truly looking at fresh minds to take over the team in 2022.

The Texans announced Thursday evening that they have completed an interview with former quarterback Josh McCown, who spent the 2020 season with Houston.

During the David Culley one-year experiment, McCown was released by the Texans on March 1, 2021, just before the new league year. McCown spent 2021 on the podcast circuit and also fielding interest from quarterback-needy teams like the New York Jets.

The Texans courted with the idea of McCown as coach last offseason, too.

The 42-year-old semiretired pride of Jacksonville High School told reporters on Nov. 13, 2020, when he arrived in Houston that he could see himself becoming a coach someday.

“I believe so,” McCown said. “If you’d asked me that 10 years ago, I would’ve said no way, that’s not what I want to do at this level. My dream coming out of college had I not been able to play in the NFL was to coach high school football here in Texas. I really thought that was going to be my path. But the longer I’ve been in this game and been around these guys, I see real value in being able to be a part of an organization and compete at the highest level. Yeah, absolutely.

“When that day comes, I could definitely see myself doing that and hopefully just be able to get in and serve a team and help them. Help them in the pursuit of getting better daily and obviously chasing a championship. Yeah, one of these days whenever that happens, whenever I finally take the cleats off, I definitely see that in the future.”

Depending on where the Texans go with their other coaching candidates, that day could come sooner than later for McCown. Hiring the SMU and Sam Houston State product straight to coach without any experience as an assistant would be similar to what transpired with Culley, who only had experience as a position coach, never once a coordinator, before Houston gave him their top job.

