Evaluation of the Thermal Stability of TiW/Cu Heterojunctions Using a Combined SXPS and HAXPES Approach

By Curran Kalha, Michael Reisinger, Pardeep. K. Thakur, Tien-Lin Lee, Sriram Venkatesan, Mark Isaacs, Robert G. Palgrave, Johannes Zechner, Michael Nelhiebel, Anna Regoutz
 4 days ago

Curran Kalha, Michael Reisinger, Pardeep. K. Thakur, Tien-Lin Lee, Sriram Venkatesan, Mark Isaacs, Robert G. Palgrave, Johannes Zechner, Michael Nelhiebel, Anna Regoutz. Power semiconductor device architectures require the inclusion of a diffusion barrier to suppress, or at best prevent the interdiffusion between the copper metallisation interconnects and...

Phys.org

Surface mode coupling used to adjust thermal coefficient of delay of photonic-bandgap hollow-core fiber

Recently, a research team from Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has proposed a new method of using surface mode (SM) coupling to adjust the thermal coefficient of delay (TCD) of photonic-bandgap hollow-core fiber (PBG-HCF) in an extended range. The relevant results have been published in Optics Express.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Study of bound states in a thermal gas using the S-matrix formalism

We have studied the formation of bound states in a thermal gas in the context of quantum field theory (QFT). We have considered a scalar QFT with $\varphi^4$ interaction, where $\varphi$ is a scalar particle with mass $m$. We have observed the formation of a bound state of $\varphi$-$\varphi$ type when the coupling constant is negative and its modulus is larger than a certain critical value. We have calculated the contribution of the bound state to the pressure of the thermal gas of the system by using the S-matrix formalism. Our analysis is based on a unitarized one-loop resumed approach in which the theory is finite and well defined for each value of the coupling constant. We have observed that the total pressure as a function of the coupling constant is continuous also at the critical coupling: the jump in pressure due to the sudden appearance of the bound state is exactly cancelled by an analogous jump (but with opposite sign) of the interaction contribution to the pressure.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effects of thermal, elastic and surface properties on the stability of SiC polytypes

Senja Ramakers (1 and 2), Anika Marusczyk (1), Maximilian Amsler (1), Thomas Eckl (1), Matous Mrovec (2), Thomas Hammerschmidt (2), Ralf Drautz (2) ((1) Corporate Sector Research and Advance Engineering, Robert Bosch GmbH, (2) Interdisciplinary Centre for Advanced Materials Simulation, Ruhr-Universität Bochum) SiC polytypes have been studied for decades,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

GraphVAMPNet, using graph neural networks and variational approach to markov processes for dynamical modeling of biomolecules

Finding low dimensional representation of data from long-timescale trajectories of biomolecular processes such as protein-folding or ligand-receptor binding is of fundamental importance and kinetic models such as Markov modeling have proven useful in describing the kinetics of these systems. Recently, an unsupervised machine learning technique called VAMPNet was introduced to learn the low dimensional representation and linear dynamical model in an end-to-end manner. VAMPNet is based on variational approach to Markov processes (VAMP) and relies on neural networks to learn the coarse-grained dynamics. In this contribution, we combine VAMPNet and graph neural networks to generate an end-to-end framework to efficiently learn high-level dynamics and metastable states from the long-timescale molecular dynamics trajectories. This method bears the advantages of graph representation learning and uses graph message passing operations to generate an embedding for each datapoint which is used in the VAMPNet to generate a coarse-grained representation. This type of molecular representation results in a higher resolution and more interpretable Markov model than the standard VAMPNet enabling a more detailed kinetic study of the biomolecular processes. Our GraphVAMPNet approach is also enhanced with an attention mechanism to find the important residues for classification into different metastable states.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

NLO quark self-energy and dispersion relation using the hard thermal loop resummation

Using the hard-thermal-loop (HTL) resummation in real-time formalism, we study the next-to-leading order (NLO) quark self-energy and corresponding NLO dispersion laws. In NLO, all the propagators and vertices are replaced with the HTL effective ones in the usual quark self-energy diagram. Additionally, a four-point vertex diagram also contributes to the quark NLO self-energy. The usual quark self-energy diagram and the four-point vertex diagram are calculated separately, and the NLO quark self-energy is expressed in terms of the three- and four-point HTL effective vertex functions. The integrals containing the three- and four-point HTL effective vertex functions are expressed in terms of the solid-angles using the Feynman technique. After completing the solid-angle integrals, the momentum integrals in the transverse part of the NLO quark self-energy has been calculated numerically and plotted as a function of the ratio of momentum and energy. Using the transverse part of the NLO quark self-energy, NLO dispersion laws has been plotted.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Approximating moving point sources in hyperbolic partial differential equations

We consider point sources in hyperbolic equations discretized by finite differences. If the source is stationary, appropriate source discretization has been shown to preserve the accuracy of the finite difference method. Moving point sources, however, pose two challenges that do not appear in the stationary case. First, the discrete source must not excite modes that propagate with the source velocity. Second, the discrete source spectrum amplitude must be independent of the source position. We derive a source discretization that meets these requirements and prove design-order convergence of the numerical solution for the one-dimensional advection equation. Numerical experiments indicate design-order convergence also for the acoustic wave equation in two dimensions. The source discretization covers on the order of $\sqrt{N}$ grid points on an $N$-point grid and is applicable for source trajectories that do not touch domain boundaries.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Vibrational tunneling spectra of molecules with asymmetric wells: a combined vibrational configuration interaction and instanton approach

A combined approach that uses the vibrational self-consistent field (VSCF) and vibrational configuration interaction (VCI) method together with the semiclassical instanton theory was developed to study vibrational tunneling spectra of molecules with multiple wells. The method can be applied to calculate low-lying vibrational states in the systems with arbitrary number of wells, which are not necessarily related by a symmetry operation. It is particularly suited to systems in which the wells are separated by large potential barriers and tunneling splittings are small, so that the exact quantum-mechanical methods come at a prohibitive computational cost. The accuracy of the method was tested on a two-dimensional double-well model system and on malonaldehyde, and the results were compared with the exact quantum-mechanical calculations. The method was subsequently applied to the asymmetrically deuterated malonaldehyde, which has non-degenerate vibrational frequencies in the two wells. The spectrum is obtained at a cost of single-well VSFC/VCI calculations. The interactions between states of different wells are computed semiclassically at a comparatively negligible computational cost. The method is particularly suited to the computation and assignment of spectra in the studies of water clusters.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Improved Random Features for Dot Product Kernels

Dot product kernels, such as polynomial and exponential (softmax) kernels, are among the most widely used kernels in machine learning, as they enable modeling the interactions between input features, which is crucial in applications like computer vision, natural language processing, and recommender systems. We make several novel contributions for improving the efficiency of random feature approximations for dot product kernels, to make these kernels more useful in large scale learning. First, we present a generalization of existing random feature approximations for polynomial kernels, such as Rademacher and Gaussian sketches and TensorSRHT, using complex-valued random features. We show empirically that the use of complex features can significantly reduce the variances of these approximations. Second, we provide a theoretical analysis for understanding the factors affecting the efficiency of various random feature approximations, by deriving closed-form expressions for their variances. These variance formulas elucidate conditions under which certain approximations (e.g., TensorSRHT) achieve lower variances than others (e.g, Rademacher sketch), and conditions under which the use of complex features leads to lower variances than real features. Third, by using these variance formulas, which can be evaluated in practice, we develop a data-driven optimization approach to random feature approximations for general dot product kernels, which is also applicable to the Gaussian kernel. We describe the improvements brought by these contributions with extensive experiments on a variety of tasks and datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new approach to evaluating legibility: Comparing legibility frameworks using framework-independent robot motion trajectories

Robots that share an environment with humans may communicate their intent using a variety of different channels. Movement is one of these channels and, particularly in manipulation tasks, intent communication via movement is called legibility. It alters a robot's trajectory to make it intent expressive. Here we propose a novel evaluation method that improves the data efficiency of collected experimental data when benchmarking approaches generating such legible behavior. The primary novelty of the proposed method is that it uses trajectories that were generated independently of the framework being tested. This makes evaluation easier, enables N-way comparisons between approaches, and allows easier comparison across papers. We demonstrate the efficiency of the new evaluation method by comparing 10 legibility frameworks in 2 scenarios. The paper, thus, provides readers with (1) a novel approach to investigate and/or benchmark legibility, (2) an overview of existing frameworks, (3) an evaluation of 10 legibility frameworks (from 6 papers), and (4) evidence that viewing angle and trajectory progression matter when users evaluate the legibility of a motion.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

On the adaptation of recurrent neural networks for system identification

This paper presents a transfer learning approach which enables fast and efficient adaptation of Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) models of dynamical systems. A nominal RNN model is first identified using available measurements. The system dynamics are then assumed to change, leading to an unacceptable degradation of the nominal model performance on the perturbed system. To cope with the mismatch, the model is augmented with an additive correction term trained on fresh data from the new dynamic regime. The correction term is learned through a Jacobian Feature Regression (JFR) method defined in terms of the features spanned by the model's Jacobian with respect to its nominal parameters. A non-parametric view of the approach is also proposed, which extends recent work on Gaussian Process (GP) with Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK-GP) to the RNN case (RNTK-GP). This can be more efficient for very large networks or when only few data points are available. Implementation aspects for fast and efficient computation of the correction term, as well as the initial state estimation for the RNN model are described. Numerical examples show the effectiveness of the proposed methodology in presence of significant system variations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Occupancy Information Ratio: Infinite-Horizon, Information-Directed, Parameterized Policy Search

We develop a new measure of the exploration/exploitation trade-off in infinite-horizon reinforcement learning problems called the occupancy information ratio (OIR), which is comprised of a ratio between the infinite-horizon average cost of a policy and the entropy of its long-term state occupancy measure. The OIR ensures that no matter how many trajectories an RL agent traverses or how well it learns to minimize cost, it maintains a healthy skepticism about its environment, in that it defines an optimal policy which induces a high-entropy occupancy measure. Different from earlier information ratio notions, OIR is amenable to direct policy search over parameterized families, and exhibits hidden quasiconcavity through invocation of the perspective transformation. This feature ensures that under appropriate policy parameterizations, the OIR optimization problem has no spurious stationary points, despite the overall problem's nonconvexity. We develop for the first time policy gradient and actor-critic algorithms for OIR optimization based upon a new entropy gradient theorem, and establish both asymptotic and non-asymptotic convergence results with global optimality guarantees. In experiments, these methodologies outperform several deep RL baselines in problems with sparse rewards, where many trajectories may be uninformative and skepticism about the environment is crucial to success.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Transient behaviour of electrovortex flow in a cylindrical container

This study is a continuation of the combined experimental and numerical investigation [1] of the flow of the eutectic GaInSn alloy inside a cylindrical vessel exposed to a constant electrical current. The emerging electrovortex flow driven by the interaction of the current, which is applied through a tapered electrode, with its own magnetic field might have both detrimental and advantageous effects in liquid metal batteries. While the former work [1] was mainly concerned with time-averaged results, this paper focuses on the transient behaviour of the electrovortex flow which becomes most relevant under the influence of an external axial field. The additional Lorentz force generated by the interaction of the imposed current with the vertical component of the geomagnetic field bz drives the ordinary electrovortex jet flow into a swirling motion. Velocity distributions and motion characteristics, such as spiral streamlines and shortened and irregularly swinging jet regions, are investigated. The mechanism is analysed in detail for bz = 25.5 {\mu}T. The maximum angular velocity of the rotating jet is basically linearly dependent on bz, at least for the values studied here. A good agreement between the transient simulation and the experimental result is shown.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Center-to-Limb Variation of Non-Thermal Velocities using IRIS Si IV

We study the non-thermal velocities in the quiet-sun using various high spatial, temporal, and spectral resolution observations from the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS). We focus our analysis on the transition region using the optically thin line (Si IV 1393.7 Å), and select line profiles that are nearly Gaussian. We find evidence of a centre-to-limb variation using different observations having different exposure times, ranging from 5-30 s. The distribution of non-thermal velocities close to the limb are observed to peak around 20 km s$^{-1}$ while the disc observations show a peak around 15 km s$^{-1}$. The distributions are also different. The overall variation in the non-thermal velocities are correlated with the intensity of the line, as found previously. The on-disc velocities are smaller than most previous observations. In general, we find that the non-thermal velocities are independent of the selected exposure times. The Si IV lines didn't seem to exhibit any significant opacity effects. We conclude that these Doppler motions are mostly transverse to the radial direction. The possibility of swaying/torsional motions leading to such variations are validated from these IRIS observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

SparseAlign: A Super-Resolution Algorithm for Automatic Marker Localization and Deformation Estimation in Cryo-Electron Tomography

Tilt-series alignment is crucial to obtaining high-resolution reconstructions in cryo-electron tomography. Beam-induced local deformation of the sample is hard to estimate from the low-contrast sample alone, and often requires fiducial gold bead markers. The state-of-the-art approach for deformation estimation uses (semi-)manually labelled marker locations in projection data to fit the parameters of a polynomial deformation model. Manually-labelled marker locations are difficult to obtain when data are noisy or markers overlap in projection data. We propose an alternative mathematical approach for simultaneous marker localization and deformation estimation by extending a grid-free super-resolution algorithm first proposed in the context of single-molecule localization microscopy. Our approach does not require labelled marker locations; instead, we use an image-based loss where we compare the forward projection of markers with the observed data. We equip this marker localization scheme with an additional deformation estimation component and solve for a reduced number of deformation parameters. Using extensive numerical studies on marker-only samples, we show that our approach automatically finds markers and reliably estimates sample deformation without labelled marker data. We further demonstrate the applicability of our approach for a broad range of model mismatch scenarios, including experimental electron tomography data of gold markers on ice.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Orders of Oscillation Motivated by Sarnak's Conjecture, Part II

I have investigated orders of oscillating sequences motivated by Sarnak's conjecture in~\cite{JPAMS} and proved that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from affine distal flows on the $d$-torus. One of the consequences is that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ in the arithmetic sense is linearly disjoint from affine flows with zero topological entropy on the $d$-torus. In this paper, I will extend these results to polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus, that is, given a polynomial skew product on the $d$-torus, there is a positive integer $m$ such that any oscillating sequence of order $m$ is linearly disjoint from this polynomial skew product. In particular, when all polynomials depend only on the first variable, I have that an oscillating sequence of order $m=d+k-1$ is linearly disjoint from all polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus with polynomials of degree less than or equal to $k$. One of the consequences is the linear disjointness for flows which are automorphisms of the $d$-torus with absolute values of eigenvalues $1$ plus a polynomial vector and oscillating sequences of order $m$ in the arithmetic sense. Furthermore, I will prove that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from minimal mean attractable and minimal quasi-discrete spectrum of order $d$ flows. Finally, I define and give some examples of Chowla sequences from our paper~\cite{AJ}.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

