Chris Loeffler is the CEO of Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.), an alternative asset manager and fund sponsor with approx. $500M in AUM. Because of the recent influx of crypto investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and protect their capital gains from the sale of digital assets, alternative investments like cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have become a common segue for asset managers to connect with this new investor audience. This further expansion into alternative assets has resulted in me closely following the latest developments in cryptocurrency and actively attempting to predict what this means for future investments.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO