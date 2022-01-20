ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Emergent flat-band physics in $d^{9-δ}$ multilayer nickelates

By Frank Lechermann
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Recent experiments have shown that the reduced multilayer rare-earth (RE) nickel oxides of form RE$_{p+1}$Ni$_p$O$_{2p+2}$ may belong to the novel family of superconducting lanthanide nickelates. Here, the correlated electronic structure of Pr$_{4}$Ni$_3$O$_{8}$ and Nd$_{6}$Ni$_5$O$_{12}$ is studied...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Competition between helimagnetic and ferroquadrupolar orderings in a monoaxial chiral magnet DyNi$_3$Ga$_{9}$ studied by resonant x-ray diffraction

Successive phase transitions in a rare-earth monoaxial chiral magnet DyNi$_3$Ga$_{9}$ have been investigated by resonant x-ray diffraction. Magnetic dipole and electric quadrupole degrees of freedom arising from the large angular moment of $J=15/2$, in combination with the symmetric and antisymmetric exchange interactions and the crystal field anisotropy, give rise to competing ordered phases. We show that the antiferromagnetically coupled Dy moments in the $ab$-plane form an incommensurate helimagnetic order with $q\sim(0, 0, 0.43)$ just below $T_{\text{N}}=10$ K, which further exhibits successive first-order transitions to the commensurate helimagnetic order with $q=(0,0,0.5)$ at $T_{\text{N}}^{\;\prime}=9.0$ K, and to the canted antiferromagnetic order with $q=(0,0,0)$ at $T_{\text{N}}^{\;\prime\prime}=8.5$ K, both with large coexistence regions. The relation of the magnetic helicity and the crystal chirality in DyNi$_3$Ga$_{9}$ is also uniquely determined. Splitting of the $(6,0,0)$ Bragg peak is observed below $T_{\text{N}}^{\;\prime\prime}$, reflecting the lattice distortion due to the ferroquadrupole order. In the canted antiferromagnetic phase, a spin-flop transition takes place at 5 K when the temperature is swept in a weak magnetic field. We discuss these transitions from the viewpoint of competing energies described above.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Reply to Comment on "New physics constraints from atomic parity violation in $^{133}$Cs"

In Phys. Rev. D 103, L111303 (2021), we had reported an improved calculation of the nuclear spin-independent parity violating electric dipole transition amplitude ($E1_{PV}$) for the $6s ~ ^2S_{1/2} - 7s ~ ^2S_{1/2}$ transition in $^{133}$Cs by employing a relativistic coupled-cluster (RCC) theory. In a recent Comment, B. M. Roberts and J. S. M. Ginges have raised questions about our calculation of the so-called Core contribution to $E1_{PV}$. Our result for this contribution does not agree with theirs, but is in agreement with results from previous calculations where this contribution is given explicitly. In our reply, we explain in detail the validity of the evaluation of our core contribution. We emphasize that the Main, Core and Tail contributions have been treated on an equal footing in our work unlike the sum-over-states calculations. We also address their concerns about our approximate treatment of the contributions from the QED corrections, which was not the aim of our work, but was carried out for completeness. Nonetheless, conclusion of our above mentioned paper is not going to affect if we replace our estimated QED contribution to $E1_{PV}$ by earlier estimation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coexistence of Multiple Stacking Charge Density Waves in Kagome Superconductor ${\mathrm{CsV}}_3{\mathrm{Sb}}_5$

The recently discovered kagome family ${\mathrm{AV}}_3{\mathrm{Sb}}_5$ (A = K, Rb, Cs) exhibits rich physical phenomena, including non-trivial topological electronic structure, giant anomalous Hall effect, charge density waves (CDW) and superconductivity. Notably, CDW in ${\mathrm{AV}}_3{\mathrm{Sb}}_5$ is evidenced to intertwine with its superconductivity and topology, but its nature remains elusive. Here, we combine x-ray diffraction experiments and density-functional theory calculations to investigate the CDWs in ${\mathrm{CsV}}_3{\mathrm{Sb}}_5$ and demonstrate the coexistence of 2 $\times$ 2 $\times$ 2 and 2 $\times$ 2 $\times$ 4 CDW stacking phases. Competition between these CDW phases is revealed by tracking the temperature evolution of CDW intensities, which also manifests in different transition temperatures during warming- and cooling-measurements. We also identify a meta-stable quenched state of ${\mathrm{CsV}}_3{\mathrm{Sb}}_5$ after fast-cooling process. Our study demonstrates the coexistence of competing CDW stackings in ${\mathrm{CsV}}_3{\mathrm{Sb}}_5$, offering new insights in understanding the novel properties of this system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Products of functions with bounded ${\rm Hess}^+$ complement

We denote by ${\rm Hess}^+$ the set of all points $p\in\mathbb{R}^n$ such that the Hessian matrix $H_p(f)$ of the $C^2$-smooth function $f:\mathbb{R}^n\longrightarrow\mathbb{R}$ is positive definite. In this paper we provide a class of norm-coercive polynomial functions with large ${\rm Hess}^+$ regions, as their ${\rm Hess}^+$ complements happen to be bounded. A detailed analysis concerning the ${\rm Hess}^+$ region of a particular polynomial function along with some basic properties of its level curves, such as regularity, connectedness and convexity, is also provided. For such functions we also prove several properties, such as connectedness and convexity, of their level sets for sufficiently large levels. Apart from the mentioned source of such examples we provide some sufficient conditions on two functions $f,g:\mathbb{R}^2\longrightarrow\mathbb{R}$ with bounded ${\rm Hess}^+$ complements whose product $fg$ keeps having bounded ${\rm Hess}^+$ complement as well.
MATHEMATICS
#Nickel#Rcb#Physics#Emergent#Ni D#Qp#Fermi#Superconductivity
arxiv.org

Dose and Fluence Distributions of the Primary and Secondary Particles in Biological Material Irradiated by $^{252}$Cf Fission Neutrons and d-Be Generated Neutrons

For understanding the biological effects of neutrons, predictions of the secondary charged particle distributions by neutron irradiation are needed in biophysical models. We have performed detailed Monte-Carlo simulations using the PHITS computer code of the the dose and fluence spectra of charged particles in the biological materials irradiated by neutron beams with energies below 10 MeV. We compare the results for two different neutron spectra used in radiobiology experiments; the spontaneous fission neutron spectrum of $^{252}$Cf, and a 4 MeV d-Be generated neutron spectrum. The results show that over 90% of the dose and fluence are from secondary protons, which are low energy (<2 MeV) and high LET, and indicate higher secondary charged particle fluence near the surface compared to the deep tissue regions in a mouse. It is also suggested that the different neutron sources considered result in largely similar types of secondary particles with modestly varying fluence distributions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Permuted and Unlinked Monotone Regression in $\mathbb{R}^d$: an approach based on mixture modeling and optimal transport

Suppose that we have a regression problem with response variable Y in $\mathbb{R}^d$ and predictor X in $\mathbb{R}^d$, for $d \geq 1$. In permuted or unlinked regression we have access to separate unordered data on X and Y, as opposed to data on (X,Y)-pairs in usual regression. So far in the literature the case $d=1$ has received attention, see e.g., the recent papers by Rigollet and Weed [Information & Inference, 8, 619--717] and Balabdaoui et al. [J. Mach. Learn. Res., 22(172), 1--60]. In this paper, we consider the general multivariate setting with $d \geq 1$. We show that the notion of cyclical monotonicity of the regression function is sufficient for identification and estimation in the permuted/unlinked regression model. We study permutation recovery in the permuted regression setting and develop a computationally efficient and easy-to-use algorithm for denoising based on the Kiefer-Wolfowitz [Ann. Math. Statist., 27, 887--906] nonparametric maximum likelihood estimator and techniques from the theory of optimal transport. We provide explicit upper bounds on the associated mean squared denoising error for Gaussian noise. As in previous work on the case $d = 1$, the permuted/unlinked setting involves slow (logarithmic) rates of convergence rooting in the underlying deconvolution problem. Numerical studies corroborate our theoretical analysis and show that the proposed approach performs at least on par with the methods in the aforementioned prior work in the case $d = 1$ while achieving substantial reductions in terms of computational complexity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scalar and Fermion Two-component SIMP Dark Matter with an Accidental $\mathbb{Z}^{}_4$ Symmetry

In this paper, we construct for the first time a two-component strongly interacting massive particles (SIMP) dark matter (DM) model, where a complex scalar and a vector-like fermion play the role of the SIMP DM candidates. These two particles are stable due to an accidental $\mathbb{Z}^{}_4$ symmetry after the breaking of a $\text{U}(1)^{}_\textsf{D}$ gauge symmetry. By introducing one extra complex scalar as a mediator between the SIMP particles, this model can have $3 \to 2$ processes that determine the DM relic density. On the other hand, the SIMP DM particles can maintain kinetic equilibrium with the thermal bath until the DM freeze-out temperature via the $\text{U}(1)^{}_\textsf{D}$ gauge couplings. Most importantly, we find an unavoidable two-loop induced $2 \to 2$ process tightly connecting to the $3 \to 2$ process that would redistribute the SIMP DM number densities after the chemical freeze-out of DM. Moreover, this redistribution would significantly modify the predictions of the self-interacting cross section of DM compared with other SIMP models. It is crucial to include the two-loop induced $2 \to 2$ annihilations to obtain the correct DM phenomenology.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Measurements of Higgs boson production cross-sections in the $H\toτ^{+}τ^{-}$ decay channel in $pp$ collisions at $\sqrt{s}=13\,\text{TeV}$ with the ATLAS detector

Measurements of the production cross-sections of the Standard Model (SM) Higgs boson ($H$) decaying into a pair of $\tau$-leptons are presented. The measurements use data collected with the ATLAS detector from $pp$ collisions produced at the Large Hadron Collider at a centre-of-mass energy of $\sqrt{s}=13\,\text{TeV}$, corresponding to an integrated luminosity of $139\,\text{fb}^{-1}$. Leptonic ($\tau\to\ell\nu_{\ell}\nu_{\tau}$) and hadronic ($\tau\to\text{hadrons } \nu_{\tau}$) decays of the $\tau$-lepton are considered. All measurements account for the branching ratio of $H\to\tau\tau$ and are performed with a requirement $|y_H|<2.5$, where $y_H$ is the true Higgs boson rapidity. The cross-section of the $pp\to H\to\tau\tau$ process is measured to be $2.94 \pm 0.21 \text{(stat)} ^{+\,0.37}_{-\,0.32} \text{(syst)}$ pb, in agreement with the SM prediction of $3.17\pm0.09$ pb. Inclusive cross-sections are determined separately for the four dominant production modes: $2.65 \pm 0.41 \text{(stat)} ^{+\,0.91}_{-\,0.67} \text{(syst)}$ pb for gluon$-$gluon fusion, $0.197 \pm 0.028 \text{(stat)} ^{+\,0.032}_{-\,0.026} \text{(syst)}$ pb for vector-boson fusion, $0.115 \pm 0.058 \text{(stat)} ^{+\,0.042}_{-\,0.040} \text{(syst)}$ pb for vector-boson associated production, and $0.033 \pm 0.031 \text{(stat)} ^{+\,0.022}_{-\,0.017} \text{(syst)}$ pb for top-quark pair associated production. Measurements in exclusive regions of the phase space, using the simplified template cross-section framework, are also performed. All results are in agreement with the SM predictions.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Degenerations and multiplicity-free formulas for products of $ψ$ and $ω$ classes on $\overline{M}_{0,n}$

We consider products of $\psi$ classes and products of $\omega$ classes on $\overline{M}_{0,n+3}$. For each product, we construct a flat family of subschemes of $\overline{M}_{0,n+3}$ whose general fiber is a complete intersection representing the product, and whose special fiber is a generically reduced union of boundary strata. Our construction is built up inductively as a sequence of one-parameter degenerations, using an explicit parametrized collection of hyperplane sections. Combinatorially, our construction expresses each product as a positive, multiplicity-free sum of classes of boundary strata. These are given by a combinatorial algorithm on trees we call 'slide labeling'. As a corollary, we obtain a combinatorial formula for the $\kappa$ classes in terms of boundary strata.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cross $t$-intersecting families for symplectic polar spaces

Let $\mathscr{P}$ be a symplectic polar space over a finite field $\mathbb{F}_q$, and $\mathscr{P}_m$ denote the collection of all $k$-dimensional totally isotropic subspace in $\mathscr{P}$. Let $\mathscr{F}_1\subset\mathscr{P}_{m_1}$ and $\mathscr{F}_2\subset\mathscr{P}_{m_2}$ satisfy $\dim(F_1\cap F_2)\ge t$ for any $F_1\in\mathscr{F}_1$ and $F_2\in\mathscr{F}_2$. We say they are cross $t$-intersecting families. Moreover, we say they are trivial if each member of them contains a fixed $t$-dimensional totally isotropic subspace. In this paper, we show that cross $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of sizes are trivial. We also describe the structure of non-trivial $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of sizes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stabilization of CeGe$_3$ with Ti and O featuring tetravalent Ce ions: (Ce$_{0.85}$Ti$_{0.15}$)Ge$_3$O$_{0.5}$

Hanshang Jin (1), Jackson Badger (2), Peter Klavins (1), Jing-Tai Zhao (3), Valentin Taufour (1) ((1) Department of Physics, University of California Davis, (2) Department of Chemistry, University of California Davis, (3) School of Materials Science and Engineering, Guilin University of Electronic Technology) Sub-oxides with the anti-perovskite structure constitute a...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Successive deuteration in low-mass star-forming regions: the case of D$_{2}$-methanol (CHD$_{2}$OH) in IRAS 16293-2422

Maria N. Drozdovskaya, Laurent H. Coudert, Laurent Margulès, Audrey Coutens, Jes K. Jørgensen, Sébastien Manigand. Accurate quantification of the column density of di-deuterated methanol is a key missing puzzle piece in the otherwise thoroughly constrained family of D-bearing methanol in the deeply embedded low-mass protostellar system and astrochemical template source IRAS16293-2422. A spectroscopic dataset for astrophysical purposes is built for CHD$_{2}$OH and made publicly available to facilitate accurate characterization of this species in astrochemical surveys. The newly computed line list and partition function are used to search for CHD$_{2}$OH towards IRAS16293-2422 A and B in data from ALMA-PILS. Only non-blended, optically thin lines of CHD$_{2}$OH are used for the synthetic spectral fitting. The constructed spectroscopic database contains line frequencies and strengths for 7417 transitions in the 0 to 500 GHz frequency range. ALMA-PILS observations in the 329-363 GHz range are used to identify 105 unique, non-blended, optically thin line frequencies of CHD$_{2}$OH for synthetic spectral fitting. The derived excitation temperatures and column densities yield high D/H ratios of CHD$_{2}$OH in IRAS 16293-2422 A and B of 7.5$\pm$1.1% and 7.7$\pm$1.2%, respectively. Deuteration in IRAS 16293-2422 is not higher than in other low-mass star-forming regions. Di-deuterated molecules consistently have higher D/H ratios than their monodeuterated counterparts in all low-mass protostars, which may be a natural consequence of H-D substitution reactions as seen in laboratory experiments. The Solar System's natal cloud, as traced by comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, may have had a lower initial abundance of D, been warmer than the cloud of IRAS16293-2422, or been partially reprocessed. In combination with accurate spectroscopy, a careful spectral analysis, and a consideration of the underlying assumptions, successive deuteration is a robust window on the physicochemical provenance of star-forming systems.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

alpha-Deep Probabilistic Inference (alpha-DPI): efficient uncertainty quantification from exoplanet astrometry to black hole feature extraction

Inference is crucial in modern astronomical research, where hidden astrophysical features and patterns are often estimated from indirect and noisy measurements. Inferring the posterior of hidden features, conditioned on the observed measurements, is essential for understanding the uncertainty of results and downstream scientific interpretations. Traditional approaches for posterior estimation include sampling-based methods and variational inference. However, sampling-based methods are typically slow for high-dimensional inverse problems, while variational inference often lacks estimation accuracy. In this paper, we propose alpha-DPI, a deep learning framework that first learns an approximate posterior using alpha-divergence variational inference paired with a generative neural network, and then produces more accurate posterior samples through importance re-weighting of the network samples. It inherits strengths from both sampling and variational inference methods: it is fast, accurate, and scalable to high-dimensional problems. We apply our approach to two high-impact astronomical inference problems using real data: exoplanet astrometry and black hole feature extraction.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
r-bloggers.com

{emayili} HTML Messages with Images

[This article was first published on R - datawookie, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. No two email clients are equal....
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Blow-up phenomena for a chemotaxis system with flux limitation

In this paper we consider nonnegative solutions of the following parabolic-elliptic cross-diffusion system. \begin{equation*} \left\{ \begin{array}{l} \begin{aligned} &u_t = \Delta u - \nabla(u f(|\nabla v|^2 )\nabla v), \\[6pt] &0= \Delta v -\mu + u , \quad \int_{\Omega}v =0, \ \ \mu := \frac 1 {|\Omega|} \int_{\Omega} u dx, \\[6pt] &u(x,0)= u_0(x), \end{aligned} \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} in $\Omega \times (0,\infty)$, with $\Omega$ a ball in $\mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 3$ under homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions and $f(\xi) = (1+ \xi)^{-\alpha}$, $0<\alpha < \frac{N-2}{2(N-1)}$, which describes gradient-dependent limitation of cross diffusion fluxes. Under conditions on $f$ and initial data, we prove that a solution which blows up in finite time in $L^\infty$-norm, blows up also in $L^p$-norm for some $p>1$. Moreover, a lower bound of blow-up time is derived. \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf AMS Subject Classification }{Primary: 35B44; Secondary: 35Q92, 92C17.} \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf Key Words:} finite-time blow-up; chemotaxis.
MATHEMATICS

