Physics

Electrical transport properties of thick and thin Ta-doped SnO$_2$ films

By Zong-Hui Gao, Zi-Xiao Wang, Dong-Yu Hou, Xin-Dian Liu, Zhi-Qing Li
 4 days ago

Ta-doped SnO$_2$ films with high conductivity and high optical transparency have been successfully fabricated using rf-sputtering method and their electrical transport properties have been investigated. All films reveal degenerate semiconductor (metal) characteristics in electrical transport properties. For the thick films ($t\sim...

Related
Resonant Precession of Magnetization and Precession -- Induced DC voltages in FeGaB Thin Films

Measurements of frequency dependent ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) and spin pumping driven dc voltage (V_{dc}) are reported for amorphous films of Fe_{78}Ga_{13}B_{9} (FeGaB) alloy to address the phenomenon of self-induced inverse spin Hall effect (ISHE) in plain films of metallic ferromagnets. The V_{dc} signal, which is antisymmetric on field reversal, comprises of symmetric and asymmetric Lorentzians centered around the resonance field. Dominant role of thin film size effects is seen in setting the magnitude of static magnetization, V_{dc} and dynamics of magnetization precession in thinner films (\leq 8 nm). The film thickness dependence of magnetization parameters indicates the presence of a magnetically disordered region at the film-substrate interface, which may promote preferential flow of spins generated by the precessing magnetization towards the substrate. However, the V_{dc} signal also draws contributions from rectification effects of a \approx 0.4 \% anisotropic magnetoresistance and a large (\approx 54 n\Omega.m) anomalous Hall resistivity (AHR) of these films which ride over the effect of spin-orbit coupling driven spin-to-charge conversion near the film-substrate interface. We have addressed these data in the framework of the existing theories of electrodynamics of a ferromagnetic film subjected to radio-frequency field in a coplanar waveguide geometry. Our estimation of the self-induced ISHE for the sample with 54 n\Omega.m AHR shows that it may contribute significantly (\approx 90\%) to the measured symmetric voltage. This study is expected to be very useful for fully understanding the spin pumping induced dc voltages in metallic ferromagnets with disordered interfaces and large anomalous Hall effect.
CHEMISTRY
Reconstructing the polar interface of infinite-layer nickelate thin films

Berit H. Goodge, Benjamin Geisler, Kyuho Lee, Motoki Osada, Bai Yang Wang, Danfeng Li, Harold Y. Hwang, Rossitza Pentcheva, Lena F. Kourkoutis. Nickel-based superconductors provide a long-awaited experimental platform to explore possible cuprate-like superconductivity. Despite similar crystal structure and $d$ electron filling, these systems exhibit several differences. Nickelates are the most polar layered oxide superconductor, raising questions about the interface between substrate and thin film -- thus far the only sample geometry to successfully stabilize superconductivity. We conduct a detailed experimental and theoretical study of the prototypical interface between Nd$_{1-x}$Sr$_x$NiO$_2$ and SrTiO$_3$. Atomic-resolution electron energy loss spectroscopy in the scanning transmission electron microscope reveals the formation of a single intermediate Nd(Ti,Ni)O$_3$ layer. Density functional theory calculations with a Hubbard $U$ term show how the observed structure alleviates the strong polar discontinuity. We explore effects of oxygen occupancy, hole doping, and cation structure to disentangle the contributions of each for reducing interface charge density. Resolving the nontrivial interface structure will be instructive for future synthesis of nickelate films on other substrates and in vertical heterostructures.
PHYSICS
Real space texture and pole figure analysis using the three-dimensional pair distribution function (PDF) on a Platinum thin film

Sani Y. Harouna-Mayer, Songsheng Tao, ZiZhou Gong, Martin v. Zimmermann, Dorota Koziej, Ann-Christin Dippel, Simon J. L. Billinge. An approach is described for studying texture in nanostructured materials. The approach implements the real space texture PDF, txPDF, laid out in [Gong and Billinge (2018) arXiv:1805.10342 [cond-mat]]. It is demonstrated on a fiber textured polycrystalline Pt thin film. The approach uses 3D PDF methods to reconstruct the orientation distribution function (ODF) of the powder crystallites from a set of diffraction patterns taken at different tilt angles of the substrate with respect to the incident beam directly from the 3D PDF of the sample. A real space equivalent of the reciprocal space pole figure is defined in terms of interatomic vectors in the PDF and computed for various interatomic vectors in the Pt film. Further, it is shown how a valid isotropic PDF may be obtained from a weighted average over the tilt series, and the measurement conditions for the best approximant to the isotropic PDF from a single exposure, which for the case of the fiber textured film was in a nearly grazing incidence orientation of around 10 degrees. Finally, we describe an open source Python software package, Fourigui, that may be used to help in studies of texture from 3D reciprocal space data, and indeed for Fourier transforming and visualizing 3D PDF data in general.
CHEMISTRY
Tune-out and magic wavelengths, and electric quadrupole transition properties of the singly charged alkaline-earth metal ions

In continuation to our earlier reported data on the electric dipole (E1) matrix elements and lifetimes of the metastable states of the alkaline earth ions in [Atomic Data and Nuc. Data Tables {\bf 137} (2021) 101381], we present here the tune-out and magic wavelengths of the Mg$^+$, Ca$^+$, Sr$^+$ and Ba$^+$ alkaline earth-metal ions by determining dynamic E1 polarizabilities. Furthermore, we have evaluated the electric quadrupole (E2) matrix elements of a large number of forbidden transitions using an all-order relativistic many-body method and compare them with the previously reported values for a few selective transitions. Compilation of both the E1 and E2 transition matrix elements, will now provide a more complete knowledge about the transition properties of the considered singly charged alkaline earth-metal ions. Similarly, the listed precise values of tune-out and magic wavelengths due to the dominant E1 polarizabilities can be helpful to conduct experiments using the above ions with reduced systematics. Therefore, all these data will be immensely useful for various applications for carrying out the high-precision experiments and laboratory simulations in atomic physics, and interpreting transition lines in the astrophysical observations.
PHYSICS
Single-crystal epitaxial europium iron garnet films with strain-induced perpendicular magnetic anisotropy: structural, strain, magnetic, and spin transport properties

M. X. Guo (1), C. K. Cheng (2), Y. C. Liu (1), C. N. Wu (3), W. N. Chen (1), T. Y Chen (4), C. T. Wu (5), C. H. Hsu (6), S. Q. Zhou (7), C. F. Chang (3), L. H. Tjeng (3), S. F. Lee (8), C. F. Pai (4), M. Hong (2), J. Kwo (1) ((1) Department of Physics, National Tsing Hua University, Hsinchu, Taiwan, (2) Graduate Institute of Applied Physics and Department of Physics, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan, (3) Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids, Dresden, Germany, (4) Department of Materials Science and Engineering, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan, (5) Materials Analysis Division, Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute, National Applied Research Laboratories, Hsinchu, Taiwan, (6) National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center, Hsinchu, Taiwan, (7) Institut für Ionenstrahlphysik und Materialforschung, Forschungszentrum Dresden-Rossendorf e.V., Dresden, Germany, (8) Institute of Physics, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan)
CHEMISTRY
Visualizing the unusual spectral weight transfer in DyBaCuO thin film

We report a Spectroscopic Imaging Scanning Tunneling Microscopy (SI-STM) study of a DyBa2Cu3O7-Î´ (DBCO) thin film (Tc"‰~"‰79Â K) synthesized by the molecular beam epitaxy (MBE). We observed an unusual transfer of spectral weight in the local density of states (LDOS) spectra occurring only within the superconducting gap. By a systematic control of the tip-sample distance and the junction resistance, we demonstrate that the spectral weight transfer can be switched at a nano-meter length scale. These results suggest that an interaction between the STM tip and the sample alters the electronic configurations in the film. This probably originates from a combination of an intrinsic band bending at the interface between the surface and the bulk, and a tip-induced band bending. These results may open a new avenue for band engineering and applications of thin films of high-Tc cuprates.
CHEMISTRY
Secondary Phase Limited Metal-Insulator Phase Transition in Chromium Nitride Thin Films

Bidesh Biswas, Sourjyadeep Chakraborty, Anjana Joseph, Shashidhara Acharya, Ashalatha Indiradevi Kamalasanan Pillai, Chandrabhas Narayana, Vijay Bhatia, Magnus Garbrecht, Bivas Saha. Chromium nitride (CrN) is a well-known hard coating material that has found applications in abrasion and wear-resistant cutting tools, bearings, and tribology applications due to its high hardness, high-temperature stability,...
CHEMISTRY
The optoelectronic properties improvement of double perovskites CsSnI by anionic doping (F)

Tin-based perovskite material is the best choice to replace heavy metal element lead during the last several years. Cs2SnI6 with Sn4+ is a fascinating optoelectronic material, which is a more air-stable composite cesium tin halide peroxide variant from CsSnI3. However, the optoelectronic performance between N and P type of Cs2SnI6 varies considerably. Herein, we synthesized uniform Cs2SnI6 by modified two-step method, which thermal evaporated CsI firstly, and followed annealing in the SnI4 and I2 vapor at 150Â Â°C resulted in uniform Cs2SnI6 films. SnF4 is used as a dopant source to improve the optoelectronic properties of Cs2SnI6 films. Results indicate that good crystallinity was obtained for all films and the doped films underwent a crystalline plane meritocracy transition. The doped films had a flat, non-porous morphology with large grains. The high transmittance of the doped films in the infrared region led to the avoidance of self-generated thermal decomposition. With the help of Fâˆ’, the films became more conductive and had higher carrier mobility. DFT calculations showed that doping with F reduced the surface energy of (004), resulted in a preferred orientation transition in the crystal of Cs2SnI6. Fluorine doped double layer perovskite materials would have a broader application prospect.
CHEMISTRY
Science
Physics
Chemistry
Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
NdAlSi: a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with rich magnetic phases and atypical transport properties

Jin-Feng Wang, Qing-Xin Dong, Zhao-Peng Guo, Meng Lv, Yi-Fei Huang, Jun-Sen Xiang, Zhi-An Ren, Zhi-Jun Wang, Pei-Jie Sun, Gang Li, Gen-Fu Chen. Magnetic Weyl semimetals (MWSM) have attracted significant attention due to their intriguing physical properties and potential applications in spin-electronic devices. Here we report the characterization of NdAlSi including transport, magnetization, and heat capacity on single crystals, as well as band structure calculation. It is a newly proposed MWSM candidate which breaks both time-reversal and spacial inversion symmetries. A temperature-magnetic field phase diagram is experimentally established. Remarkably, on the angular magnetoresistance (AMR), a two-fold symmetric sharp peak instead of a smooth variation is observed in the field-induced ferrimagnetic phase. We argue that the tunability of both the topological and magnetic properties in NdAlSi is crucial for realizing such a behavior. Our results indicate that 4f-electron-based MWSM can provide a unique platform to explore new and intriguing quantum phenomena arising from the interaction between magnetism and topology.
PHYSICS
Volume Transport by a 3D Quasigeostrophic Heton

Oceanic flows self-organize into coherent vortices which strongly influence their transport and mixing properties. Counter-rotating vortex pairs can travel long distances and carry trapped fluid as they move. These structures are often modeled as hetons, viz. counter-rotating quasigeostrophic point vortex pairs with equal circulations. Here, we investigate the structure of the transport induced by a single three-dimensional heton. The transport is determined by the Hamiltonian structure of the velocity field induced by the heton's component vortices. The dynamics displays a sequence of bifurcations as one moves through the heton-induced velocity field in height. These bifurcations create and destroy unstable fixed points whose associated invariant manifolds bound the trapped volume. Heton configurations fall into three categories. Vertically aligned hetons do not move and do not transport fluid. Horizontally aligned hetons have a single parameter, the horizontal vortex half-separation $Y$, and simple scaling shows the dimensional trapped volume scales as $Y^3$. Tilted hetons are described by two parameters, $Y$ and the vertical vortex half-separation $Z$, rendering the scaling analysis more complex. A scaling theory is developed for the trapped volume of tilted hetons showing that it scales as $Z^4/Y$ for large $Z$. Numerical calculations illustrate the structure of the trapped volume and verify the scaling theory.
SCIENCE
Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
PHYSICS
Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
Tunable nonreciprocal electrical transport in 2D Tellurium with different chirality

Tellurium (Te) is an elemental semiconductor with a simple chiral crystal structure. Te in a two-dimensional (2D) form synthesized by solution-based method shows excellent electrical, optical, and thermal properties. In this work, the chirality of hydrothermally grown 2D Te is identified and analyzed by hot sulfuric acid etching and high angle tilted high-resolution scanning transmission electron microscopy. The gate-tunable nonreciprocal electrical transport is observed in 2D Te with different chirality, providing a possibility for the realization of controllable polarized spins for spintronic applications. The opposite band evolution of different-handedness 2D Te under magnetic field reveals the fundamental relationship between the spin-orbit coupling and the symmetry of the crystal structure. Our work shows that 2D Te is an ideal material system for studying the chirality-related electrical transport properties and crystal growth mechanism.
PHYSICS
New p-type near-infrared transparent conducting thin films developed with better performance

(Nanowerk News) A group of scientists at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed new p-type (positive hole) near infrared (NIR) transparent conducting (TC) films with ultra-high conductivity, unveiling a new transparent conducting material (Advanced Optical Materials, "p-Type Near-Infrared Transparent Delafossite Thin Films with Ultrahigh Conductivity").
PHYSICS
Electrical and thermal transport in twisted TMDC/CrI$_3$-superconducting TMDC junctions

Wide tunability of the proximity exchange effect between transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs) and Chromium trichloride (CrI$_3$) heterostructures provides fascinating opportunity for using TMDCs in two-dimensional magnetoelectrics. In this paper, the effect of the twist angle between the monolayer CrI$_3$ and the TMDC layer as well as the gate electric field on the electrical and thermal transport through a TMDC/CrI$_3$-superconducting TMDC junction are investigated by making use of Dirac-Bogoliubov-de Gennes equation. We show substantial quantities can be controlled by spin-splitting of band structures owing to the spin-orbit interaction, and exchange splitting of the bands originates from the proximity effect. The property of Andreev reflection process strongly depends on the spin-valley polarized states owing to the spin-orbit coupling. Perfect Andreev reflection is possible over a large bias voltage range by using a gate voltage to tune the local Fermi energy and varying the type of charge doping. It is detected that the proposed structure with p-type doping has greater spin-valley polarized Andreev conductance and the high thermal conductance. We further demonstrate that twisting can lead to the suppression or enhancement of the Andreev conductance depending on the chemical potential of the TMDC/CrI$_3$ layer as well as the amplification of the thermal conductance for the chemical potentials less than that of the superconducting region.
CHEMISTRY
New Book, “Optical and Electrical Properties of Nanoscale Materials,” Authored by Prof. Alain Diebold with Tino Hoffman (UNC)

Optical and Electrical Properties of Nanoscale Materials, by SUNY Poly Empire Innovation Professor of Nanoscale Science Alain Diebold and Tino Hofmann (UNC), has been published in January 2022 by Springer Nature. The book provides an overview of the optical and electrical properties of 2D materials including graphene, transition metal dichalcogenides,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Signatures of misalignment in x-ray cavities of cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers

Cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers (CBXFEL) will allow use of optical cavity feedback to support generation of fully coherent x-rays of high brilliance and stability by electrons in undulators. CBXFEL optical cavities comprise Bragg-reflecting flat crystal mirrors, which ensure x-rays circulation on a closed orbit, and x-ray refractive lenses, which stabilize the orbit and refocus the x-rays back on the electrons in the undulator. Depending on the cavity design, there are tens of degrees of freedom of the optical elements, which can never be perfectly aligned. Here, we study signatures of misalignment of the optical components and of the undulator source with the purposes of understanding the effects of misalignment on x-ray beam dynamics, understanding misalignment tolerances, and developing cavity alignment procedures. Betatron oscillations of the x-ray beam trajectory (both symmetric and asymmetric) are one of the characteristic signatures of cavity misalignment. The oscillation period is in the general case a non-integer number of round-trip passes of x-rays in the cavity. This period (unlike the amplitude and offset of the oscillations) is independent of the type of misalignment and is defined by cavity parameters. The studies are performed on an example of a four-crystal rectangular cavity using analytical and numerical wave optics as well as ray-tracing techniques. Both confocal and generic stable cavity types are studied.
SCIENCE
Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE

