Readers continue to chime in about voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times
If you get into an argument with a Republican about the GOP’s lamentable support for voting rights and its fractured relationship with Black Americans, it won’t be long before your rhetorical sparring partner bellows “Robert Byrd” at you and declares the argument over. The logic here, if it even can be called that, is that […]
The post About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […]
The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […]
The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Sunday to honor the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as he continues to press for voting rights legislation and concerted action to combat rising extremism. Biden's visit to the "City of Brotherly...
(CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family has a message for Democratic lawmakers who refuse to stop their Republican counterparts’ voter suppression efforts yet intend to shower pious praise on the slain civil […]
The post What Martin Luther King Jr. said about voting rights and why celebration without legislation dishonors his legacy appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Like many white children in the 1980’s and 1990’s, I knew Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for calling on this nation to move towards a society where his children would “one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can learn a lesson in some of the most unexpected places. At Al Edmondson’s barbershop, all you need to do is look up at the mural on the wall “Back in the Day”. “It’s something that people can always reflect back to,”...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed uncertainty over whether his party would be able to pass voting rights legislation through Congress after he emerged from a closed-door luncheon with Senate Democrats. Despite his attempt at making a direct appeal to Democrats, Biden appeared less confident than before...
The most important bill in United States history is now up for a vote in the House and Senate. This is the voting rights bill. The Republicans realized some years ago that a majority of the American public did not like their policies of big business and small government. Even with all the advantages that they have, with each state getting two senators regardless of size and therefore two extra votes in the Electoral College, they realized they did not have the votes nationally to win. So, the only solution was (is) to reduce the number of voters voting for the Democrats.
Democrats desperately wanted to deliver a major victory on voting rights around Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The reality is, as President Biden conceded last Thursday, “I don’t know whether we can get this done.”. Democrats need 60 votes in the Senate to overcome a Republican filibuster, but...
Good morning. The New York Times' Thomas Friedman had some fun dreaming up implausible bipartisan 2024 tickets (President Biden and Rep. Liz Cheney? Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Mitt Romney?) in his latest column, but we know Early readers can do better. Send your wildest running mate pairings to...
It’s time to tell the truth about two important pieces of voting rights legislation: The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Ohio elected officials, including Secretary Frank LaRose and Sen. Rob Portman, have spread misinformation about the legislation, and it’s time to correct the record. The two bills were combined into a single package that passed the House on Thursday called the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. This voting rights legislation will soon be debated in the Senate.
Regarding the Bill of Rights being added as a means of restricting the government to ratify America’s Constitution, Anti-Federalists wrote, “It stands therefore on its own bottom… And hence was of the highest importance, that the most precise and express declarations and reservations of rights should have been made.”
Comments / 0