Readers continue to chime in about voting rights

The most important bill in United States history is now up for a vote in the House and Senate. This is the voting rights bill. The Republicans realized some years ago that a majority of the American public did not like their policies of big business and small government. Even with all the advantages that they have, with each state getting two senators regardless of size and therefore two extra votes in the Electoral College, they realized they did not have the votes nationally to win. So, the only solution was (is) to reduce the number of voters voting for the Democrats.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO