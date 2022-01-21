ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Past, Present, and Future

By Jimplecute Jimplecute
marioncoherald.com
 2 days ago

New Years is a tradition about many things. For many people it is mostly a new start. To the Jewish people, the letter “Chet” is also the number 8 meaning life(new beginning). It is letting go of the past mistakes and rebellion towards God, and realizing there’s a need to make...

marioncoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
mesquitenv.gov

The Story of the Relief Society House Past to Present and Beyond

Mesquite, NV - On Wednesday, February 23, from 6-7 pm, The Virgin Valley Heritage Museum and Virgin Valley Historical Society will be hosting the first Founders Forum of 2022. The event will be held at City Hall in the Council Chambers 10 E Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027. ‍. The Relief...
MESQUITE, NV
Andover Townsman

Lucky legumes have storied past, hope for future

Ahh, the new year has finally arrived. Like most people, I take the month of January as a time to reflect on the year past and plan and set goals and intentions for the year ahead. One tradition that my family and I carry out every year when Jan. 1 comes around is eating black-eyed peas. We believe it brings us good luck for the new year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha And Omega#Jewish#Covid
adafruit.com

Rise-Home Stories Reimagines the Past, Present and Future with Multimedia Storytelling

By transforming the stories we tell and the way they are told, Rise-Homse Stories hopes to reframe the past, present and future. Many of us had joined forces on policy and direct action campaigns in the past, but Rise-Home Stories Project is a first-of-its-kind collaboration. Longtime organizers, advocates, writers, filmmakers, journalists, game designers, and more are working in true co-creative relationships, crafting five innovative media projects to be released in 2021: Alejandria Fights Back!, a bilingual children’s book, Dot’s Home, a narrative driven video game, But Next Time, a nonfiction podcast, MINE, an animated web series, and Steal-Estate, an interactive online experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Bwog

Tracing Shared Heritage Through Past And Present

On Wednesday, January 19, Deputy Events Editor Ava Slocum attended the Institute for the Study of Sexuality and Gender’s discussion of The Inheritance, the 2021 graphic novel memoir by Professor Elizabeth Povinelli. The places where we live shape our stories and our lives. But, in turn, how much do...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
The Courier

By His Grace: Remain in the faith, all is not lost!

“To Timothy, a beloved son: Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”  The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel,...
HOUMA, LA
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy