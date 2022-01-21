By transforming the stories we tell and the way they are told, Rise-Homse Stories hopes to reframe the past, present and future. Many of us had joined forces on policy and direct action campaigns in the past, but Rise-Home Stories Project is a first-of-its-kind collaboration. Longtime organizers, advocates, writers, filmmakers, journalists, game designers, and more are working in true co-creative relationships, crafting five innovative media projects to be released in 2021: Alejandria Fights Back!, a bilingual children’s book, Dot’s Home, a narrative driven video game, But Next Time, a nonfiction podcast, MINE, an animated web series, and Steal-Estate, an interactive online experience.
