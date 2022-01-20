Commissioners reject all bids for new emergency management vehicle

Loudoun Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. is mailing notification of 2022 personal property filing requirements to all vehicle owners currently on the county’s tax rolls. Personal property includes automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, campers, trailers, boats, motorhomes, aircraft, and mobile homes. Residents will soon begin receiving notices in the mail with an account number and instructions that they will use to review and update their personal property tax records for the 2022 tax year. The online process allows residents to review and update information on the more than 375,000 vehicles now located in the county. Residents can access their personal property information online at loudoun.gov/efile utilizing their social security or tax identification number, mailing address ZIP code and unique account number, which is displayed on the notice. Residents may receive more than one notice depending on how their property is owned or registered.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO