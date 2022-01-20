ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

Commissioners reject all bids for new emergency management vehicle

By bigfoot
bigfoot99.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an update to a story reported here last week, the Carbon County Commissioners yesterday rejected all bids received for...

bigfoot99.com

Comments / 0

county17.com

Chairman Shelstad announces special meeting to select new county commissioner

The Campbell County Commissioners have called for a special meeting next Thursday to decide who will fill a vacancy on their board, the county announced Wednesday. In a notice posted on Jan. 19, Chairman Del Shelstad called for a special meeting to be held next week, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Campbell County Courthouse “for the purpose of filling the vacancy in the Office of County Commissioners.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Laurinburg Exchange

City rejects all bids for new fire station

LAURINBURG — The bids for the construction of the North Side Fire Station are back open after the Laurinburg City Council declined all four earlier this week. City Manager Charles Nichols spoke to the council during Tuesday’s monthly meeting that three of the bids that came in were beyond the budget and the one that came in at a comfortable number had an error on the paperwork.
LAURINBURG, NC
theprescotttimes.com

Yavapai County Has a New Fleet Director and Emergency Manager

At the regular Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting held on January 19, 2022, the Board unanimously approved the appointment of Gilberto Rivera to the Yavapai County Fleet Director position. Gil has been with Yavapai County since August 2018 in the Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department. Gil came to Yavapai County from the United States Marine Corps where he spent 29 years and four months as a Mechanic, Maintenance Control Chief, and finally a Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
wfxl.com

Sumter Co. commissioners declare local state of emergency

At Tuesday night's commission meeting, Sumter County approved the resolution to declare a local state of emergency. They declared this emergency to let the state know that they've reached a high in cases that they haven't seen before. With the county having a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the specific...
Killeen Daily Herald

Commissioners to request $2 million in emergency rental assistance

BELTON — More rental assistance could soon be on the way for Bell County residents. On Monday an application for $2 million Reallocated Emergency Rental Assistance 1 funds was approved by the county Commissioners Court in a unanimous vote. County Auditor Tina Entrop said the money comes from federal...
BELL COUNTY, TX
holycitysinner.com

Charleston County Selects New Emergency Management Department Director

Charleston County has selected Joe Coates (right) to serve as director of the Emergency Management Department. Coates began working with the County in 2008 and has served as interim director for Emergency Management since July 2021. He has a bachelor’s degree in Emergency and Disaster Management from American Military University. His experience includes:
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Commissioners Award Pipe Bids

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a brief meeting on Tuesday morning. The meeting was a day later than normal due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The board had previously accepted bids for pipes and awarded them on Tuesday. District one and district two awarded the pipe bids to Core & Main and Vinceco, while district three just awarded the bid to Core & Main.
NOWATA, OK
loudoun.gov

Commissioner of the Revenue Mails Notices to Vehicle Owners

Loudoun Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. is mailing notification of 2022 personal property filing requirements to all vehicle owners currently on the county’s tax rolls. Personal property includes automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, campers, trailers, boats, motorhomes, aircraft, and mobile homes. Residents will soon begin receiving notices in the mail with an account number and instructions that they will use to review and update their personal property tax records for the 2022 tax year. The online process allows residents to review and update information on the more than 375,000 vehicles now located in the county. Residents can access their personal property information online at loudoun.gov/efile utilizing their social security or tax identification number, mailing address ZIP code and unique account number, which is displayed on the notice. Residents may receive more than one notice depending on how their property is owned or registered.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Iowan

Supervisors unanimously reject purchase of armored vehicle

After calls from the community against the purchase of the Lenco BearCat G2, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted against the armored vehicle on Wednesday, keeping a larger military vehicle in the Sheriff’s possession. The BearCat was slated to replace the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle, which are...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head commissioners receive audit report, approve beach nourishment bid

Nags Head commissioners received a positive audit report from public accounting firm Johnson, Mizelle, Straub, & Murphy, LLP for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, confirming that the town’s financial statements are presented fairly in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. “The town goes above and beyond in...
NAGS HEAD, NC
snjtoday.com

Updating Emergency Management

It’s one of those bureaucracies you hope you never have to engage with and while this might be said of any bureaucracy, it is particularly true of emergency management. I say that because if you’re engaging with the whole emergency management ecosystem, you’re either planning for an incident, in the midst of one, or trying to put the pieces back together after an incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
caswellmessenger.com

County Manager asks Commissioners about incentives

Despite pounding snow last Monday morning for the Caswell County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board and a few citizens braved the weather to make it. When Commissioner Nate Hall brought the topic of the Code of Ethics update, Commissioner John Dickerson reminded the board they had put off talking about it. “Why do we need to revise it when the State Board of Ethics has one? I am not for putting too many restrictions on it,” he said.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
holtindependent.com

Baker New Water Commissioner

The O'Neill Water Department has a new water supervisor. Jason Baker took the job starting Dec. 1 from retiring supervisor Curt Kizzire. Kizzire was an employee of the City of O'Neill for 40 years. Baker is a 1996 graduate of O'Neill High School. After graduation, Baker was in the private...
positivelyosceola.com

2022, a New Year, a New Hope – Bill Litton, Director Osceola County Office of Emergency Management

2021, like many previous years, was a very active season for tropical weather. The third most active season on record, it really drives home the fact that being ready to respond is critical – both in your community and in your home. 2022 will likely continue that trend, so we will continue to make sure residents and visitors are provided the most timely and informative safety messaging so that they can make the decisions to protect themselves, their family, and their property. Visit http://readyosceola.org for what you will need to make a plan, build a kit, stay informed, and take action.
klcc.org

Ceniga declares bid for West Lane County Commissioner's seat

A Junction City utility contractor, school board member, and coach has announced his bid for West Lane County Commissioner. Ryan Ceniga told KLCC that he wants to represent rural interests if elected. He says one big concern is response times for law enforcement in areas outside Eugene and Springfield. “Say...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Community Policy