Why Netflix Stock Could Plummet Unless Bulls Step In Following Q4 Earnings

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to print its fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Thursday as big tech earnings kick off the start of the 2022 trading year. When the streaming giant reported third-quarter results on Oct. 19, it posted revenue of $7.48 billion and earnings of $3.19 per share, which...

Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Microsoft, AMD And Nvidia

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a global leader in oil production and in the past year, a big winner for bullish traders and investors. Since January 2021, Marathon Oil stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and semiconductor stocks: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Netflix Stock Plummets 20%: A Technical Analysis

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are plummeting Friday after the company announced fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates. Netflix reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the estimate of 82 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $7.71 billion, slightly under estimates. Netflix was down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock rose 12.3% to $4.19 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Limelight Networks's stock is 7.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 503.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $560.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Netflix Chills: Analysts React To Q4 Earnings Sell-Off, Which One Called 'Thesis-Shaking Results'

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares plummeted 20% on Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon and said streaming competition may impact its future growth. Netflix reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.33, beating consensus analyst estimates of 82 cents. Fourth-quarter revenue of $7.71 billion was in-line with analyst expectations....
STOCKS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Netflix Stock Slumps After Earnings - Charting the Way Forward

Stocks fell on Wednesday, had a nasty bearish reversal on Thursday -- and then Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report really dashed the bulls’ hopes, reporting a disappointing quarterly result. The market is trying to find its footing (and struggling) on Friday, but Netflix isn’t making it easy....
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings Beat, User Growth Misses Estimates

NFLX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.2% and the company’s guidance of 80 cents. The figure increased 11.8% year over year. Revenues of $7.71 billion increased 16% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.09%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

DoorDash: Why The Stock Is Plummeting

DoorDash's stock is plummeting; I suspect investors are worried about the competition risks. In my last article about DoorDash (DASH) and its Wolt acquisition, I warned that this acquisition may be a red flag:. 'I think this acquisition may indicate that the risk/reward of DoorDash's stock is less favourable than...
ECONOMY

