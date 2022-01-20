ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery of a highly magnetic He-sdO star from a double-degenerate binary merger

By M. Dorsch, N. Reindl, I. Pelisoli, U. Heber, S. Geier, A. G. Istrate, S. Justham
 4 days ago

Helium-rich hot subdwarf stars of spectral type O (He-sdO) are considered prime candidates for stellar merger remnants. Such events should lead to the generation of strong magnetic fields. However, no magnetic He-sdO has yet been unambiguously discovered despite the high magnetic rate (20%) among white dwarf stars, the progeny of hot...

Origin of young accreting neutron stars in high-mass X-ray binaries in supernova remnants

Recently, several accreting neutron stars (NSs) in X-ray binary systems inside supernova remnants have been discovered. They represent a puzzle for the standard magneto-rotational evolution of NSs, as their ages ($\lesssim 10^5$ years) are much shorter than the expected duration of Ejector and Propeller stages preceding the onset of wind accretion. To explain appearance of such systems, we consider rotational evolution of NSs with early fallback accretion and asymmetry in forward/backward transitions between Ejector and Propeller stages (so-called hysteresis effect proposed by V. Shvartsman in 1970). It is shown that after a successful fallback episode with certain realistic values of the initial spin period, stellar wind properties, and magnetic field, a young NS may not enter the Ejector stage during its evolution which results in a relatively rapid initiation of accretion within the lifetime of a supernova remnant. For a standard magnetic field $\sim 10^{12}$~G and initial spin period $\sim 0.1$~--~0.2~s accretion rate $\gtrsim 10^{14}$~--~$10^{15}$~g~s$^{-1}$ is enough to avoid the Ejector stage.
Impact of extreme spins and mass ratios on the post-merger observables of high-mass binary neutron stars

The gravitational-wave events GW170817 and GW190425 have led to a number of important insights on the equation of state of dense matter and the properties of neutron stars, such as their radii and the maximum mass. Some of these conclusions have been drawn on the basis of numerical-relativity simulations of binary neutron-star mergers with vanishing initial spins. While this may be a reasonable assumption in equal-mass systems, it may be violated in the presence of large mass asymmetries accompanied by the presence of high spins. To quantify the impact of high spins on multi-messenger gravitational-wave events, we have carried out a series of high-mass binary neutron-star mergers with a highly spinning primary star and large mass asymmetries that have been modelled self-consistently using two temperature-dependent equations of state. We show that, when compared with equal-mass, irrotational binaries, these systems can lead to significant differences in the remnant lifetime, in the dynamical ejecta, in the remnant disc masses, in the secular ejecta, and on the bulk kilonova properties. These differences could be exploited to remove the degeneracy between low- and high-spin priors in the detection of gravitational waves from binary neutron-star mergers.
Characterizing the breakdown of quasi-universality in the post-merger gravitational waves from binary neutron star mergers

The post-merger gravitational wave (GW) emission from a binary neutron star merger is expected to provide exciting new constraints on the dense-matter equation of state (EoS). Such constraints rely, by and large, on the existence of quasi-universal relations, which relate the peak frequencies of the post-merger GW spectrum to properties of the neutron star structure in a model-independent way. In this work, we report on violations of existing quasi-universal relations between the peak spectral frequency, f_2, and the stellar radius, for EoSs models with backwards-bending slopes in their mass-radius relations (such that the radius increases at high masses). The violations are extreme, with variations in f_2 of up to ~600 Hz between EoSs that predict the same radius for a 1.4 M_sun neutron star, but that have significantly different radii at higher masses. Quasi-universality can be restored by adding in a second parameter to the fitting formulae that depends on the slope of the mass-radius curve. We further find strong evidence that quasi-universality is never broken for the radii of very massive stars (with masses 2 M_sun). Both statements imply that f_2 is mainly sensitive to the high-density EoS. Combined with observations of the binary neutron star inspiral, these generalized quasi-universal relations can be used to simultaneously infer the characteristic radius and slope of the neutron star mass-radius relation.
4FGL J1120.0-2204: A Unique Gamma-ray Bright Neutron Star Binary with an Extremely Low Mass Proto-White Dwarf

Samuel J. Swihart, Jay Strader, Elias Aydi, Laura Chomiuk, Kristen C. Dage, Adam Kawash, Kirill V. Sokolovsky, Elizabeth C. Ferrara. We have discovered a new X-ray emitting compact binary that is the likely counterpart to the unassociated Fermi-LAT GeV $\gamma$-ray source 4FGL J1120.0-2204, the second brightest Fermi source that still remains formally unidentified. Using optical spectroscopy with the SOAR telescope, we have identified a warm ($T_{\textrm{eff}}\sim8500$ K) companion in a 15.1-hr orbit around an unseen primary, which is likely a yet-undiscovered millisecond pulsar. A precise Gaia parallax shows the binary is nearby, at a distance of only $\sim 820$ pc. Unlike the typical "spider" or white dwarf secondaries in short-period millisecond pulsar binaries, our observations suggest the $\sim 0.17\,M_{\odot}$ companion is in an intermediate stage, contracting on the way to becoming an extremely low-mass helium white dwarf (a "pre-ELM" white dwarf). Although the companion is apparently unique among confirmed or candidate millisecond pulsar binaries, we use binary evolution models to show that in $\sim 2$ Gyr, the properties of the binary will match those of several millisecond pulsar-white dwarf binaries with very short ($< 1$ d) orbital periods. This makes 4FGL J1120.0-2204 the first system discovered in the penultimate phase of the millisecond pulsar recycling process.
Magnetic propeller star flings plasma into the cosmos

The fastest-spinning white dwarf ever seen is flinging plasma into interstellar space – according to observations made by astronomers in the UK. Ingrid Pelisoli at the University of Warwick and colleagues have combined data from two instruments to show that binary star system J0240+1952 contains a highly magnetized white dwarf, which completes a full rotation in just 24.9 s. Their discovery is the second known example of such a magnetic propeller system.
Orbital elements and individual component masses from joint spectroscopic and astrometric data of double-line spectroscopic binaries

We present orbital elements, orbital parallaxes and individual component masses, for fourteen spatially resolved double-line spectroscopic binaries derived doing a simultaneous fit of their visual orbit and radial velocity curve. This was done by means of a Markov Chain Monte Carlo code developed by our group, which produces posterior distribution functions and error estimates for all the parameters. Of this sample, six systems had high quality previous studies and were included as benchmarks to test our procedures, but even in these cases we could improve the previous orbits by adding recent data from our survey of southern binaries being carried out with the HRCam and ZORRO speckle cameras at the SOAR 4.1m and Gemini South 8.1m telescopes, respectively. We also give results for eight objects that did not have a published combined orbital solution, one of which did not have a visual orbit either. We could determine mass ratios with a typical uncertainty of less than 1%, mass sums with uncertainties of about 1% and individual component masses with a formal uncertainty of $0.01 M_\odot$ in the best cases. A comparison of our orbital parallaxes with available trigonometric parallaxes from Hipparcos and Gaia eDR3, shows a good correspondence; the mean value of the differences being consistent with zero within the errors of both catalogs. We also present observational HR diagrams for our sample of binaries, which in combination with isochrones from different sources allowed us to asses their evolutionary status and also the quality of their photometry.
GRB 211227A as a peculiar long gamma-ray burst from compact star merger

Hou-Jun Lü, Hao-Yu Yuan, Ting-Feng Yi, Xiang-Gao Wang, You-Dong Hu, Yong Yuan, Jian-Guo Wang, Jia-Xin Cao, De-Feng Kong, Emilio Fernandez-García, Alberto J.Castro-Tirado, Ji-Shun Lian, Wen-Pei Gan, Shan-Qin Wang, Li-Ping Xin, M.D. Caballero-García, Yu-Feng Fan, En-Wei Liang. Long-duration gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) that associated with supernova (SN) are believed...
Impact of dipolar magnetic fields on gravitational wave strain by galactic binaries

Adrien Bourgoin (1 and 2), Christophe Le Poncin-Lafitte (1), Stéphane Mathis (2), Marie-Christine Angonin (1) ((1) SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris, PSL Research University, CNRS, Sorbonne Universités, UPMC Univ. Paris 06, LNE, 61 avenue de l'Observatoire, 75014 Paris, France, (2) Département d'Astrophysique-AIM, CEA/IRFU/DAp, CNRS/INSU, Université Paris-Saclay, Université de Paris, Gif-sur-Yvette, France)
The Magnetic Field versus Density relation in Star-Forming Molecular Clouds

We study the magnetic field to density ($B-\rho$) relation in turbulent molecular clouds with dynamically important magnetic fields using nonideal three-dimensional magnetohydrodynamic simulations. Our simulations show that there is a distinguishable break density $\rho_{\rm T}$ between the relatively flat low density regime and a power-law regime at higher densities. We present an analytic theory for $\rho_{\rm T}$ based on the interplay of the magnetic field, turbulence, and gravity. The break density $\rho_{\rm T}$ scales with the strength of the initial Alfvén Mach number $\mathcal{M}_{\rm A0}$ for sub-Alfvénic ( $\mathcal{M}_{\rm A0}<1$) and trans-Alfvénic ($\mathcal{M}_{\rm A0} \sim 1$) clouds. We fit the variation of $\rho_{\rm T}$ for model clouds as a function of $\mathcal{M}_{\rm A0}$, set by different values of initial sonic Mach number $\mathcal{M_{\rm 0}}$ and the initial ratio of gas pressure to magnetic pressure $\beta_{\rm 0}$. This implies that $\rho_{\rm T}$, which denotes the transition in mass-to-flux ratio from the subcritical to supercritical regime, is set by the initial turbulent compression of the molecular cloud.
Continuum, cyclotron line, and absorption variability in the high-mass X-ray binary Vela X-1

C. M. Diez, V. Grinberg, F. Fürst, E. Sokolova-Lapa, A. Santangelo, J. Wilms, K. Pottschmidt, S. Martínez-Núñez, C. Malacaria, P. Kretschmar. Because of its complex clumpy wind, prominent cyclotron resonant scattering features, intrinsic variability and convenient physical parameters (close distance, high inclination, small orbital separation) which facilitate the observation and analysis of the system, Vela X-1 is one of the key systems to understand accretion processes in high-mass X-ray binaries on all scales. We revisit Vela X-1 with two new observations taken with NuSTAR at orbital phases ~0.68-0.78 and ~0.36-0.52 which show a plethora of variability and allow us to study the accretion geometry and stellar wind properties of the system. We follow the evolution of spectral parameters down to the pulse period time-scale using a partially covered powerlaw continuum with a Fermi-Dirac cut-off to model the continuum and local absorption. We could confirm anti-correlations between the photon index and the luminosity and, for low fluxes, between the folding energy and the luminosity, implying a change of properties in the Comptonising plasma. We could not confirm a previously seen correlation between the cyclotron line energy and the luminosity of the source in the overall observation, but we observed a drop in the cyclotron line energy following a strong flare. We see strong variability in absorption between the two observations and within one observation (for the ~0.36-0.52 orbital phases) that can be explained by the presence of a large-scale structure, such as accretion- and photoionisation wakes in the system and our variable line of sight through this structure.
Small-scale magnetic fields of the spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sir

Aims. The goal of this study is to investigate the small-scale magnetic fields of the two spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sgr. This is done to complete the observational characterisation of the surface magnetic fields of these stars because only their large-scale magnetic fields have been studied with Zeeman Doppler imaging (ZDI) so far. Methods. To investigate the small-scale magnetic fields, the differential Zeeman intensification of near-infrared Ti I lines was investigated using high-resolution archival spectra obtained with the ESPaDOnS spectrograph at the CFHT. In order to study the binary components separately, the spectra were disentangled by considering observations taken at different orbital phases. The Zeeman-intensification analysis was performed based on detailed polarised radiative transfer calculations aided by the Markov chain Monte Carlo inference, treating magnetic field filling factors and other stellar parameters that could affect the spectra as free parameters. Results. The obtained average magnetic field strengths of the components of V1878 Ori are 1.33 and 1.57 kG, respectively. Previous ZDI studies of V1878 Ori recovered about 14 and 20% of this magnetic field strength. For V4046 Sgr, the magnetic field strengths are 1.96 and 1.83 kG, respectively. In this case, about 12 and 9% of the total magnetic field strength was detected by ZDI. Conclusions. The small-scale magnetic field strengths obtained from Zeeman intensification are similar for the two components of each binary. This is in contrast to the large-scale magnetic fields obtained from ZDI investigations, performed using the same observations. While the large-scale field might look significantly different. This indicates that the efficiency of the magnetic dynamo is comparable for the components of the two binaries, because most energy is carreid by the small scale fields.
Unresolved Binaries in the Intermediate Mass Range in the Pleiades Star Cluster

The identification of binary stars of different mass ratios in resolved stellar populations is a challenging task. We show how the photometric diagram constructed with the pseudo-colors (H-W2)-W1 vs W2-(BP-K) can be employed to estimate the binary and multiple star ratios and the distribution of their component mass ratio $q$ effectively. As an application, we investigate the Pleiades star cluster in the range of primary component mass between 0.5 and 1.8 $M_{\odot}$. The binary star ratio is found to be between 0.54$\pm$0.11 and 0.70$\pm$0.14. On the other hand, the ratio of systems with multiplicity more than 2 is between 0.10$\pm$0.00 and 0.14$\pm$0.01. The distribution of the component mass ratio $q$ has been approximated by a power law with the exponent between -0.53$\pm$0.10 and -0.63$\pm$0.22. Below 0.5 $M_{\odot}$, we expect a large number of brown dwarfs among secondary components.
On the origin of magnetic fields in stars II: The effect of numerical resolution

Are the kG-strength magnetic fields observed in young stars a fossil field left over from their formation or are they generated by a dynamo? Our previous numerical study concluded that magnetic fields must originate by a dynamo process. Here, we continue that investigation by performing even higher numerical resolution calculations of the gravitational collapse of a 1~M$_\odot$ rotating, magnetised molecular cloud core through the first and second collapse phases until stellar densities are reached. Each model includes Ohmic resistivity, ambipolar diffusion, and the Hall effect. We test six numerical resolutions, using between $10^5$ and $3\times10^7$ particles to model the cloud. At all but the lowest resolutions, magnetic walls form in the outer parts of the first hydrostatic core, with the maximum magnetic field strength located within the wall rather than at the centre of the core. At high resolution, this magnetic wall is disrupted by the Hall effect, producing a magnetic field with a spiral-shaped distribution of intensity. As the second collapse occurs, this field is dragged inward and grows in strength, with the maximum field strength increasing with resolution. As the second core forms, the maximum field strength exceeds 1~kG in our highest resolution simulations, and the stellar core field strength exceeds this threshold at the highest resolution. Our resolution study suggests that kG-strength magnetic fields may be implanted in low-mass stars during their formation, and may persist over long timescales given that the diffusion timescale for the magnetic field exceeds the age of the Universe.
Eccentricity evolution of massive black hole binaries from formation to coalescence

Alessia Gualandris, Fazeel Mahmood Khan, Elisa Bortolas, Matteo Bonetti, Alberto Sesana, Peter Berczik, Kelly Holley-Bockelmann. Coalescing supermassive black hole binaries (BHBs) are expected to be the loudest sources of gravitational waves (GWs) in the Universe. Detection rates for ground or space-based detectors based on cosmological simulations and semi-analytic models are highly uncertain. A major difficulty stems from the necessity to model the BHB from the scale of the merger to that of inspiral. Of particular relevance to the GW merger timescale is the binary eccentricity. Here we present a self-consistent numerical study of the eccentricity of BHBs formed in massive gas-free mergers from the early stages of the merger to the hardening phase, followed by a semi-analytical model down to coalescence. We find that the early eccentricity of the unbound black hole pair is largely determined by the initial orbit. It systematically decreases during the dynamical friction phase. The eccentricity at binary formation is affected by stochasticity and noise owing to encounters with stars, but preserves a strong correlation with the initial orbital eccentricity. Binding of the black holes is a phase characterised by strong perturbations, and we present a quantitative definition of the time of binary formation. During hardening the eccentricity increases in minor mergers, unless the binary is approximately circular, but remains largely unchanged in major mergers, in agreement with predictions from semi-analytical models based on isotropic scattering experiments. Coalescence times due to hardening and GW emission in gas-poor non-rotating ellipticals are <~0.5 Gyr for the large initial eccentricities (0.5 < e < 0.9) typical of galaxy mergers in cosmological simulations.
Effect of inhomogeneities on the propagation of gravitational waves from binaries of compact objects

We consider the propagation of gravitational waves in our late time Universe with the presence of structure. Gravitational waves emitted from distant sources have to traverse through regions that are far from smooth and homogeneous, before detection. We investigate the effect of inhomogeneities on the observables associated with the gravitational waves sources. In particular, we evaluate the impact of inhomogeneities on gravitational wave propagation employing the Buchert's framework of averaging. In context of a toy model within the above framework, it is first shown how the redshift versus distance relation, as well as the redshift drift get affected through the averaging process. We then study the variation of the redshift dependent part of the observed gravitational wave amplitude for different combination of our model parameters. We show that the variation of the gravitational wave amplitude with respect to redshift can deviate significantly in comparison with that in the Lambda-CDM model. Our result signifies the importance of local inhomogeneities on precision measurements of parameters of gravitational wave sources.
RIT scientists confirm a highly eccentric black hole merger for the first time

For the first time, scientists believe they have detected a merger of two black holes with eccentric orbits. According to a paper published in Nature Astronomy by researchers from Rochester Institute of Technology’s Center for Computational Relativity and Gravitation and the University of Florida, this can help explain how some of the black hole mergers detected by LIGO Scientific Collaboration and the Virgo Collaboration are much heavier than previously thought possible.
Using machine learning to parametrize postmerger signals from binary neutron stars

There is growing interest in the detection and characterization of gravitational waves from postmerger oscillations of binary neutron stars. These signals contain information about the nature of the remnant and the high-density and out-of-equilibrium physics of the postmerger processes, which would complement any electromagnetic signal. However, the construction of binary neutron star postmerger waveforms is much more complicated than for binary black holes: (i) there are theoretical uncertainties in the neutron-star equation of state and other aspects of the high-density physics, (ii) numerical simulations are expensive and available ones only cover a small fraction of the parameter space with limited numerical accuracy, and (iii) it is unclear how to parametrize the theoretical uncertainties and interpolate across parameter space. In this work, we describe the use of a machine-learning method called a conditional variational autoencoder (CVAE) to construct postmerger models for hyper/massive neutron star remnant signals based on numerical-relativity simulations. The CVAE provides a probabilistic model, which encodes uncertainties in the training data within a set of latent parameters. We estimate that training such a model will ultimately require $\sim 10^4$ waveforms. However, using synthetic training waveforms as a proof-of-principle, we show that the CVAE can be used as an accurate generative model and that it encodes the equation of state in a useful latent representation.
The spins of compact objects born from helium stars in binary systems

The angular momentum (AM) content of massive stellar cores helps to determine the natal spin rates of neutron stars and black holes. Asteroseismic measurements of low-mass stars have proven that stellar cores rotate slower than predicted by most prior work, so revised models are necessary. In this work, we apply an updated AM transport model based on the Tayler instability to massive helium stars in close binaries, in which tidal spin-up can greatly increase the star's AM. Consistent with prior work, these stars can produce highly spinning black holes upon core-collapse if the orbital period is less than $P_{\rm orb} \lesssim \! 1 \, {\rm day}$. For neutron stars, we predict a strong correlation between the pre-explosion mass and the neutron star rotation rate, with millisecond periods ($P_{\rm NS} \lesssim 5 \, {\rm ms}$) only achievable for massive ($M \gtrsim 10 \, M_\odot$) helium stars in tight ($P_{\rm orb} \lesssim 1 \, {\rm day}$) binaries. Finally, we discuss our models in relation to type Ib/c supernovae, superluminous supernove, gamma-ray bursts, and LIGO measurements of black hole spins. Our models are roughly consistent with the rates and energetics of these phenomena, with the exception of broad-lined Ic supernovae, whose high rates and ejecta energies are difficult to explain.
Linking the rates of neutron star binaries and short gamma-ray bursts

Nikhil Sarin, Paul D. Lasky, Francisco H. Vivanco, Simon P. Stevenson, Debatri Chattopadhyay, Rory Smith, Eric Thrane. Short gamma-ray bursts are believed to be produced by both binary neutron star (BNS) and neutron star-black hole (NSBH) mergers. We use current estimates for the BNS and NSBH merger rates to calculate the fraction of observable short gamma-ray bursts produced through each channel. This allows us to constrain merger rates of BNS to $\mathcal{R}_{\rm{BNS}}=384^{+431}_{-213}{\rm{Gpc}^{-3} \rm{yr}^{-1}}$ ($90\%$ credible interval), a $16\%$ decrease in the rate uncertainties from the second LIGO--Virgo Gravitational-Wave Transient Catalog, GWTC-2. Assuming a top-hat emission profile with a large Lorentz factor, we constrain the average opening angle of gamma-ray burst jets produced in BNS mergers to $\approx 15^\circ$. We also measure the fraction of BNS and NSBH mergers that produce an observable short gamma-ray burst to be $0.02^{+0.02}_{-0.01}$ and $0.01 \pm 0.01$, respectively and find that $\gtrsim 40\%$ of BNS mergers launch jets (90\% confidence). We forecast constraints for future gravitational-wave detections given different modelling assumptions, including the possibility that BNS and NSBH jets are different. With $24$ BNS and $55$ NSBH observations, expected within six months of the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA network operating at design sensitivity, it will be possible to constrain the fraction of BNS and NSBH mergers that launch jets with $10\%$ precision. Within a year of observations, we can determine whether the jets launched in NSBH mergers have a different structure than those launched in BNS mergers and rule out whether $\gtrsim 80\%$ of binary neutron star mergers launch jets. We discuss the implications of future constraints on understanding the physics of short gamma-ray bursts and binary evolution.
