Family Relationships

Motherhood at the movies

By Jill Brooke, Planet Contributor
 2 days ago

Let's talk about mothers. They're featured in a lot of films made last year. The timing makes sense, as we've had time to reflect on our roles in society during quarantines. For many women, the pandemic means shouldering the responsibility of child care and pivoting to online school for kids, while...

hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Poses With His 3 Daughters: "Daddy On Whatever Y'all On!"

It's been a slightly rough season for DaBaby but the rapper is remaining focused. Things have continued to unravel for the chart-topping artist since his online blowout with ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh. The world witnessed the fallout in real-time as they aired out their dirty laundry, but the pair are forever tied as co-parents of their infant daughter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vanity Fair

How The Lost Daughter Defies Centuries of Stereotypes of Motherhood

Two sisters are gamboling like puppies all over their young mother. Their bodies are soft and tender, their beauty feral and babyish as their mother detangles their hair in the bath. In most films, a child’s bath time symbolizes tender innocence and womblike safety. But this film, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, captures the essence of bath time’s reality. You are on your knees, back bent at a weird angle, counting the minutes until the slog is over. But if you turn away at the wrong moment, your babies could slip under the water. This is motherhood: interminable stretches of boredom spiked with bursts of existential horror. It’s enough to drive anyone off the deep end.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hyperallergic

Pedro Almodóvar Presents a Beguiling Thriller About Motherhood

The title Parallel Mothers could apply to a number of films by prolific Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, who has long been fascinated by the intertwined lives of women. His latest study in female interiority refers as much to the ghosts of parents past and family history as it does living mothers, but it primarily centers around Janis (Penélope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), who bond as roommates in a maternity ward. Both are single mothers in physical pain, but their circumstances are tremendously different. Janis is a confident middle-aged photographer who didn’t expect to bear a child as a result of an affair, but has welcomed the development, while Ana is a young woman in crisis, unloved by her parents and a survivor of assault.
MOVIES
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Scream’

(WTNH) – Word is that ‘Scream’ is neither sequel nor reboot. The word sequel has been invented just for it. It still stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. They’re joined by newcomers Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jack Quaid, son of Dennis. They’ll be...
MOVIES
merrillfotonews.com

Movie Reviews

Sing 2 (Available on demand on DirectTV for a fee and in theatres) Hello, my friends. This week I bring you Sing 2. Yes, I know it’s been out for a bit. I was felled with the dread virus and quarantined for over a week now and could not get to the cinemas for a newer film. But alas, fear not, because, folks, this is a good one.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Granger on Film: ‘The Lost Daughter’ is subversive yet compassionate look at motherhood

One great blessing of the current trend toward diversity and inclusion is that Netflix green-lit this scathingly honest psychological exploration of the ambivalence of motherhood, trusting actress Maggie Gyllenhaal to make her auspicious directing debut unraveling its psychological complexity. The foreboding story follows a middle-aged, British, divorced, literature professor, Leda...
MOVIES
ithaca.com

That '70s Movie

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” didn’t make my list of 2021’s best films, but it probably should have, because I’ve been thinking about what it all means since I saw it on Christmas Day at Cinemapolis. “Licorice Pizza” is named for a chain of...
ITHACA, NY
Boulder Clarion

Movies galore

CU-Boulder’s International Film Series kicks off in Muenzinger Auditorium on January 26 with its usual line-up of independent, art-house, and classic cinema programming. What’s unusual this time around is the who behind the programming: CU Cinema Studies & Moving Image Arts faculty and MA students, IFS staff, even Boulder community members get in on the fun and program a few titles. And it all kicks off on January 26 with a free screening of Jodorowsky’s Dune.
BOULDER, CO
Literary Hub

Navigating Broken Systems: Taylor Harris on Writing a Memoir of Medical Motherhood

I’ve long been wary of memoir’s content descriptions. Lots of people have experienced things that might seem interesting, but that has nothing to do with whether or not they can shape that experience into art. Taylor Harris’s experiences are complicated, fascinating, many-layered: there is so much in This Boy We Made that feels essential: to see a Black mother navigate so many broken systems, medical but also educational, also spiritual, to think about the ways we must continue to move through certain experiences instead of working toward or even ever knowing there might be an end.
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘Watcher’ Review: Maika Monroe Is Wasted on an Ineffectual Psycho-Drama

Chloe Okuno could have struck gold when production of “Watcher” was relocated from New York to Bucharest, Romania. The Eastern European city’s mix of bleak, brutalist architecture and baroque government buildings only add to the isolation that the film’s protagonist, Julia (Maika Monroe), feels as she tags along when her half-Romanian husband is transferred there for work. Add to that a stark language barrier and a neighbor who may or may not be spying on her from across the street, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a taut paranoid thriller. When writing the script along with Zack Ford, Okuno...
MOVIES
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES
myrtlebeachonline.com

Movie guide

Reedeming Love | Redeeming Love is the highly anticipated film based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers that tells the powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. The Kings Daughter |...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Essence

Gabrielle Union Talks Black Media, Motherhood, And Being Unbothered By Clickbait

“Anybody’s who’s ever come for my neck is not leading a life that I aspire to,” the actress and producer told The Limits podcast. Gabrielle Union spoke to Jay Williams on NPR’s The Limits podcast about standing up for herself, her children, and her people. The actress, author, and producer described questioning her personal preferences, the perception of Black media, popping up to her children’s school to make sure administrators would know her “presence,” would be felt, embracing her natural hair, and how the pressures to assimilate impacted her early childhood and acting career.
CELEBRITIES
scaddistrict.com

“The Lost Daughter” explores the realities of motherhood

If you’re looking for a film to make you uncomfortable in the best way, “The Lost Daughter” is for you. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut left me feeling, to put it lightly, emotionally destroyed. At the start of the film, 48-year-old Leda, played by Academy Award winner...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

It Took Getting Omicron To Get A Break From Pandemic Motherhood

The last two hours were nice. My husband and I chatted about the books we were reading as I watched our daughter do handstands repeatedly and my son play in his cardboard house, something he had crafted from a leftover Christmas gift. This was my first time “hanging out” (outside,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: NuturePA Guiding Mothers Through Motherhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Motherhood is rewarding, but it could also be challenging at times, especially when children are young. NurturePA provides support and guidance to mothers who have children 3-years-old and younger through texting. Operartions director Kate Brennan says this age is a critical time in a child’s life to promote healthy social and emotional development. She says mothers receive a mentor who they can reach out to whenever they have questions about topics including, sleeping, eating, playing, learning and growing. They communicate through text messages from a computer or tablet making it easier and convenient for mothers who need information quickly. The program enrolls moms with partner hospitals including Jefferson, UPMC and West Penn. NurturePA enrolled its first mother in 2014. Now they support about 500 mothers and have 70 volunteers. For mothers looking to enroll or ones looking to become a volunteer mentor, You can visit their website.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

