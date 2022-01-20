ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

V608 Cassiopeiae: A W UMa-type eclipsing binary with two possible circumbinary companions

By Jang-Ho Park, Jae Woo Lee
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We present the photometric properties of V608 Cas from detailed studies of light curves and eclipse timings. The light curve synthesis indicates that the eclipsing pair is an overcontact binary with parameters of $\Delta T$ = 155 K, $q$ = 0.328, and $f$ = 26 %. We detected the third light...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Physical Properties of 29 sdB+dM Eclipsing Binaries in Zwicky Transient Facility

The development of large-scale time-domain surveys provides an opportunity to study the physical properties as well as the evolutionary scenario of B-type subdwarfs (sdB) and M-type dwarfs (dM). Here, we obtained 33 sdB+dM eclipsing binaries based on the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) light curves and $Gaia$ early data release 3 (EDR3) parallaxes. By using the PHOEBE code for light curve analysis, we obtain probability distributions for parameters of 29 sdB+dM. $R_1$, $R_2$, and $i$ are well determined, and the average uncertainty of mass ratio $q$ is 0.08. Our parameters are in good agreement with previous works if a typical mass of sdB is assumed. Based on parameters of 29 sdB+dM, we find that both the mass ratio $q$ and the companion's radius $R_2$ decrease with the shortening of the orbital period. For the three sdB+dMs with orbital periods less than 0.075 days, their companions are all brown dwarfs. The masses and radii of the companions satisfy the mass--radius relation for low-mass stars and brown dwarfs. Companions with radii between $0.12R_\odot$ and $0.15R_\odot$ seem to be missing in the observations. As more short-period sdB+dM eclipsing binaries are discovered and classified in the future with ZTF and $Gaia$, we will have more information to constrain the evolutionary ending of sdB+dM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Discovery of Stable Titanium at the Northeastern Jet of Cassiopeia A: Need for a Weak Jet Mechanism?

The origin of the jet-like structures observed in Cassiopeia A is still unclear, although it seems to be related to its explosion mechanism. X-ray observations of the characteristic structures could provide us useful information on the explosive nucleosynthesis via the observation of elements, which is a unique approach to understand its origin. We here report the discovery of shocked stable Ti, which is produced only at the inner region of exploding stars, in the northeast jet of Cassiopeia A using the 1-Ms deep observation with the Chandra X-ray observatory. The observed Ti coexists with other intermediate-mass elements (e.g. Si, S, Ar, Ca) and Fe at the tip of the X-ray jet structure. We found that its elemental composition is well explained with the production by the incomplete Si burning regime, indicating that the formation process of the jet structure was sub-energetic at the explosion (the peak temperature during the nuclear burning must be $\lesssim$ 5$\times$10$^{9}$ K at most). Thus, we conclude that the energy source that formed the jet structure was not the primary engine for the supernova explosion. Our results are useful to limit the power of the jet-structure formation process, and a weak jet mechanism with low temperature may be needed to explain it.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

V456 Cyg: An eclipsing binary with tidally perturbed g-mode pulsations

Context. Many well-known bright stars have been observed by the ongoing Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) space mission. For several of them, these new data reveal previously unobserved variability, such as tidally perturbed pulsations in close binary stars. Aims. Using newly detected gravity-mode (g-mode) pulsations in V456 Cyg, we aim to determine the global stellar properties of this short-period eclipsing binary and evaluate the interaction between these pulsations and the tides. Methods. We model the binary orbit and determine the physical properties of the component stars using the TESS photometry and published spectroscopy. We then measure the pulsation frequencies from the residuals of the light curve fit using iterative prewhitening, and analyse them to determine the global asteroseismic stellar parameters. We evaluate the pulsation parameters as a function of the orbital phase. Results. We find that the pulsations belong to the secondary component of V456 Cyg and that this star likely has a uniform radial rotation profile, synchronous ($\nu_{\rm rot} = 1.113(14) \rm d^{-1}$) with the binary orbit ($\nu_{\rm orb} = 1.122091(8) \rm d^{-1}$). The observed g modes are amplified by almost a factor three in the stellar hemisphere facing the primary. We present evidence that this is caused by tidal perturbation of the pulsations, with the mode coupling being strongly affected. Conclusions. V456 Cyg is only the second object for which tidally perturbed high-order g-mode pulsations are identified, after $\pi^5$ Ori. This opens up new opportunities for tidal g-mode asteroseismology, as it demonstrates another avenue in which g modes and tides can interact with each other.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Brief Review of Binary Driven Hypernova

Binary driven hypernova (BdHN) models long gamma-ray burst (GRBs) as occurring in the binary systems involving a carbon-oxygen core (CO$_{\rm core}$) and a companion neutron star (NS) or a black hole (BH). This model, first proposed in 2012, succeeds and improves upon the fireshell model and the induced gravitational collapse (IGC) paradigm. After nearly a decade of development, the BdHN model has reached a nearly complete structure, explaining all the observables of long bursts into its theoretical framework, and has given a refined classification of long GRBs according to the original properties of the progenitors. In this article, we present a summary of the BdHN model and the physical processes at work in each of the envisaged Episodes during its occurrence and lifetime, duly contextualized in the framework of GRB observations.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#Uma#V608 Cas#Circumbinary
arxiv.org

A Survey of Disc Thickness and Viscosity in Circumbinary Accretion: Binary Evolution, Variability, and Disc Morphology

Much of the parameter space relevant to the evolution of astrophysical circumbinary accretion discs remains unexplored. We have carried out a suite of circumbinary disc simulations surveying both disc thickness and kinematic viscosity, using both constant-$\nu$ and constant-$\alpha$ prescriptions. We focus primarily on disc aspect ratios between $0.1$ and $0.033$, and on viscosities between $\nu=0.0005$ and $\nu=0.008$ (in units of binary semi-major axis and orbital frequency), and specialise to circular equal-mass binaries. Both factors strongly influence the evolution of the binary semi-major axis: at $\nu=0.0005,$ inspirals occur at aspect ratios $\lesssim0.059$, while at $\nu=0.004$ inspirals occur only at aspect ratios $\lesssim0.04$. Inspirals occur largely because of the increasingly strong negative torque on the binary by streams of material which lag the binary, with negligible contributions from resonant torques excited in the circumbinary disc. We find that reductions in accretion rate occur when simulations are initialised too far from the eventual quasi-steady state driven by interaction with the binary, rather than being intrinsically linked to the disc aspect ratio. We find not only that the cavity size increases as viscosity is decreased, but that thinner circumbinary discs become more eccentric. Our results suggest that supermassive black hole binaries should be driven, more rapidly than previous estimates, from $\sim$parsec separations to distances where gravitational waves drive their inspiral, potentially reducing the number of binaries observable by pulsar timing arrays.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Companion of the Enrico's Chart for Phase Noise and Two-Sample Variances

Phase noise and frequency stability both describe the fluctuation of stable periodic signals, from somewhat different standpoints. Unique compared to other domains of metrology, the fluctuations of interest span over at least 13 orders of magnitude, from $10^{4}$ in a mechanical watch to $10^{-17}$ in atomic clocks; and over 12-15 orders of magnitude in the frequency span, or the time span where the fluctuations occur. Say, from $\mu$Hz to GHz Fourier frequency for phase noise, and from sub $\mu$s to years integration time for variances. Being this domain ubiquitous in science and technology, a common language and tools suitable to the variety mentioned are a challenge.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The forward and reverse shock dynamics of Cassiopeia A

Jacco Vink (1), Daniel J. Patnaud (2), Daniel Castro (2) ((1) Anton Pannekoek Institute/GRAPPA, University of Amsterdam, (2) Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics) We report on proper motion measurements of the forward- and reverse-shock regions of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A), including deceleration/acceleration measurements of the forward shock. The measurements combine 19 years of observations with the Chandra X-ray Observatory, using the 4.2-6 keV continuum band, preferentially targeting X-ray synchrotron radiation. The average expansion rate is $0.218 \pm 0.029$%yr$^{-1}$ for the forward shock, corresponding to a velocity of $\approx 5800$ km/s. The time derivative of the proper motions indicates deceleration in the east, and an acceleration up to $1.1\times 10^{-4}$ yr$^{-2}$ in the western part. The reverse shock moves outward in the East, but in the West it moves toward the center with an expansion rate of $-0.0225\pm 0.0007$ %yr$^{-1}$, corresponding to $-1884\pm 17$ km/s. In the West the reverse shock velocity in the ejecta frame is $\gtrsim 3000$ km/s, peaking at $\sim 8000$ km/s, explaining the presence of X-ray synchrotron emitting filaments there. The backward motion of the reverse shock can be explained by either a scenario in which the forward shock encountered a partial, dense, wind shell, or one in which the shock transgressed initially through a lopsided cavity, created during a brief Wolf-Rayet star phase. Both scenarios are consistent with the local acceleration of the forward shock. Finally we report on the proper motion of the northeastern jet, using both the X-ray continuum band, and the Si XIII K-line emission band. We find expansion rates of respectively 0.21%yr$^{-1}$ and 0.24%yr$^{-1}$, corresponding to velocities at the tip of the X-ray jet of 7830--9200 km/s.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

CaS: a medium for the Ca-S-O cycles and rare metal aggregation in Earth

Oldhamite is a rare mineral only observed naturally in enstatite meteorites (chondrites and achondrites). It has never been observed on terrestrial samples, nor in other meteorite groups. However, under the conditions of 1.5 GPa, 1425K and 0.5 GPa, 1325K, with the oxygen fugacity is in the range of FMQ-2 to FMQ-0.2 (the logfO2 value determined relative to the buffering equilibrium 3Fe2SiO4 + O2 = 2Fe3O4 + 3SiO2; we denote this value FMQ), the oldhamite (CaS) was found during the melt reaction between the pyrrhotite-pentlandite-bearing orthopyroxene and CaCO3. We name this the two-melt mechanism. It is seasonable to infer that the formation of CaS can occur at the interface between the asthenosphere and the oceanic lithosphere under the mid-ocean ridge and during the process of mantle plume intruding into the lithosphere in Earth. CaS is very easy to combine with oxygen to form CaSO4, which probably is the reason why it has never been found in geological samples from Earth. We speculate that part of the anhydrite and gypsum in the black smokers of mid-ocean ridges are related to the oxidation of CaS in the underlying mantle. The Siberian mantle plume can generate CaS when it intruded into the lithosphere. The C and CO in the mantle plume lava with low oxygen fugacity can also react with gypsum in the crust to generate CaS and CO2. When the magma cools, CaS can be oxidized to form CaSO4. During the formation and oxidation of 1 molecule of CaS, 1 molecule of CO2 can be produced, and a half to two moles of O2 will be fixed by CaSO4. This mechanism perhaps is a reason for the reduction of oxygen content in the atmosphere at the Permian-Triassic boundary. The existence of the intermediary product CaS was one of the factors to promote the mass extinction most severe biotic crisis in the past 500 million years at the Permian-Triassic boundary.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Comprehensive study of the light charged Higgs boson in the type-I two-Higgs-doublet model

In the type-I two-Higgs-doublet model, existing theoretical and experimental constraints still permit the light charged Higgs boson with a mass below the top quark mass. We present a complete roadmap for the light charged Higgs boson at the LHC through the comprehensive phenomenology study. In type-I, it is challenging to simultaneously accommodate the light mass of the charged Higgs boson and the constraints from theory, electroweak precision data, Higgs data, $b\to s \gamma$, and direct search bounds. Consequently, the extremely curtailed parameter space predicts quite definite phenomenological implications. We point out that the mass of the pseudoscalar Higgs boson, $M_A$, is the most crucial factor. If $M_A$ is light, the charged Higgs boson decays mainly into $A W^\pm$. When $M_A$ is above the $A W^\pm$ threshold, on the other hand, the dominant decay mode is into $ \tau^\pm \nu$. Over the whole viable parameter space, we study all the possible production and decay modes of charged Higgs bosons at the LHC, and suggest three efficient channels: (i) $pp \to H^+ H^-\to [\tau \nu] [\tau \nu]$; (ii) $pp \to HA/HH/AA \to H^\pm W^\mp H^\pm W^\mp \to [\tau \nu] [\tau \nu] W W$; (iii) $pp \to H^+ H^-\to [b \bar b W ] [b \bar b W ] $. Based on the sophisticated signal-background analyses including detector simulation, we showed that the significance of the first final state is large, that of the second one is marginal around three, but the third one suffers from huge $t\bar t$ related backgrounds.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Coexistence of two types of short-range order in SiGeSn medium-entropy alloys

Short-range chemical order (SRO) has been recently demonstrated to play a decisive role in modulating a wide range of physical properties in medium-entropy alloy (MEA) and high-entropy alloy (HEA). The enormous configurational space of these alloys implies multiple forms of SRO are likely to develop concurrently but such structural diversity has not been reported. Here we show, through extensive {\em ab initio}-based sampling study, that SiGeSn medium-entropy alloys spontaneously develop two distinct forms of SRO. Remarkably, the two types of SROs, which carry different energies, distinct degrees of local ordering, and dissimilar electronic structures, are found to co-exist in a wide range of compositions of SiGeSn alloys. The co-existence of two SROs is rationalized through their virtual degeneracy of thermodynamic stability, due to the subtle balance in the change of enthalpy and configurational entropy upon the transformation between the two SROs. Such co-existence of SROs thus suggests an inherent structural heterogeneity, a diffuse electronic structure, and a new route for band engineering in SiGeSn MEA. More generally, our finding indicates the possible ubiquity of the co-existence of multiple forms of SRO in a broad range of MEAs and HEAs, which has profound implications on their diverse physical properties.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy