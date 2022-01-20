ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Three-dimensional analyses of an aspherical coronal mass ejection and its driven shock

By Beili Ying, Li Feng, Bernd Inhester, Marilena Mierla, Weiqun Gan, Lei Lu, Shuting Li
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Context. Observations reveal that shocks can be driven by fast coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and play essential roles in particle accelerations. A critical ratio, $\delta$, derived from a shock standoff distance normalized by the radius of curvature (ROC) of a CME, allows us to estimate shock and ambient coronal parameters. However,...

arxiv.org

