Are you prepared to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 on CBS next week? This is a story that carries with it the title of “The Reagan Way.”. So what’s coming up here? While there will be a lot of content to get to over the next few days, let’s start it off by just putting the focus on Danny and Baez for a moment. Maria is back in the field! Marisa Ramirez’s character has had a fairly limited role in the past two episodes, which we imagine is largely due to Lyle Lovett and Jimmy Buffett coming on board as guest stars. It’s given her a little less to do, but it does feel like episode 12 is going to get her back in the natural rhythm of things.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO