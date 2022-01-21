KRANE, Juelz, and Heimanu unite for trap triple threat on ‘Moonbeams’

2022 is shaping up to be the year of Nurko. After a standout 2021 that included collaborations with some of dance music’s biggest names like ILLENUM, Dabin, and William Black, Nurko is setting out for an even bigger follow-up. We knew an EP was coming and got the formal announcement of Arrival via a series of Instagram posts outlining “The Symbol,” “The Story,” and “The Meaning” behind Nurko. Top top it all off, his first solo headlining tour was announced with dates in New York at Webster Hall, Church in Denver, and Wish in Atlanta, as well as a stop at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in support of Virtual Riot, not to mention sets at Beyond Wonderland and Ubbi Dubbi to boot.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO