Music

KRANE, Juelz, and Heimanu unite for trap triple threat on ‘Moonbeams’

By Zach Salafia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Moonbeams” will have you seeing stars once KRANE, Juelz, and Heimanu level you with the heavy-hitting bass that’s engrained in their stellar new collaboration. Released via Proximity, “Moonbeams” is everything...

Space Race, GAINCHANGER align on remix of Scafetta, Grisly’s ‘Drifting Away’

After aligning their names in the credits for October 2021’s “Cali Girls,” Space Race and GAINCHANGER are once more rubbing sonic shoulders, this time on a conversion of Scafetta and Grisly‘s pensive joint production, “Drifting Away,” released last February via BASSCVLT. Scafetta and Grisly’s downtempo original undergoes a melodic-trap refashioning focused on synth design and arpeggio application that, all in all, is enough to elicit some nasty bass face, no matter the site of its play out.
The Chainsmokers surprise release again with future-bass cover of ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’

It’s been nothing less than a whirlwind of a January for The Chainsmokers, and they’re only adding to it with a second surprise release. Drew Taggart and Alex Pall didn’t make their return to the public eye without a bit of confusion—recruiting to two unfamiliar faces to pose as them on their social media and at their XS Las Vegas show—and after reinserting themselves back into the project’s driver’s seat, the duo has now dropped off another cover as a token of appreciation to those that have been patiently holding on for their fourth album.
TV Noise break year-plus release silence with bass-house missile on STMPD RCRDS, ‘Astral’

The last time that TV Noise stepped foot into the release ring, they rigged the eventual resumption of live entertainment with an aptly named joint EP in tandem with Dillon Francis. Fast forward more than a year later to festivals being back in full swing, and the Dutch duo are shattering their year-long musical silence with an awaited return to STMPD RCRDS with “Astral.”
The Radar 144: Mixed by Morgin Madison

Morgin Madison is creating atmospheric music that’s equally genre-defying as it is gratifying to listen to. His sound is reminiscent of deadmau5’s dark euphoria, catching the iconic producer’s attention in 2020 and leading to a longtime home at his mau5trap imprint. 2021 was a breakout year for the Idaho-based producer, who released his album Living the Phantasm in April and received immense support from tastemakers like Sirius XM, who crowned the LP single “Far From Home” as No. 1 on the BPM Chart.
Dylan Matthew’s first solo single of 2022 is here—stream ‘Kissing Other Boys’

At 2021’s close, Dylan Matthew intimated to Dancing Astronaut that 2022 would be a year key to the expansion of his solo career. “I have multiple songs lined up for early 2022 that are some of my absolute favorites, and I can only imagine how many more I’ll get to put out next year. I’ve gotten a lot of the songs sitting in my arsenal finished and ready to be released, and I couldn’t be more excited,” our inaugural Supernova said, noting that the year will also bear witness to the debut of what he calls his “‘Dylan Matthew’ live project.”
STAR SEED returns to Ophelia Records with stellar three-track EP ‘Digital Forest’

Are off to a scalding start in the new year. Kicking off 2022 is Digital Forest—a three-track EP from the pair that includes the titular, “Digital Forest,” “All I’d Ever Need” with Meggie York, and “Don’t Forget” alongside Vaance. It’s the experimental melodic duo’s sophomore EP on Seven Lions‘ dominating Ophelia Records imprint, following last year’s Innerspace EP. The emerging producers continue to merge the gap between sonic exploration, nature, spirituality, and the unknown a genre-defying sound that seemingly values the journey over the destination. House grooves move the listener through the EP’s title track, while Meggie York’s stunning vocals complement a melodic trap beat on “All I’d Ever Need” and Ohio-native Vaance adds his touch on the high-energy appeal of “Don’t Forget.”
Premiere: DVRKO reflects on love and life in debut LP, ‘Undone’

Ahead of the release of his debut LP, Undone, DVRKO is giving Dancing Astronaut an exclusive listen to the full album. Officially arriving on all streaming platforms on January 21, DVRKO explains that the new project was broadly inspired by,. “So many things, love and life, the experiences we go...
Keys N Krates dive into cereal mischief in ‘Original Classic’ music video

Keys N Krates enlisted animator Bird Peterson to create visuals for the title track from their recent sophomore album, Original Classic. Taking place inside an animated cereal commercial, Keys N Krates go on an enthusiastic journey with Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl as their glucose levels are tested. Juicy J,...
Diplo, Aluna reunite for effervescent house cut, ‘Forget About Me’

Aligning for the first time since Jack Ü‘s mega-hit “To Ü,” Diplo and Aluna have come forth with a tropical house entity, “Forget About Me.” Co-produced by the two dance music visionaries along with Durante, the island-like mirage is out via Mad Decent.
Kyle Kinch caters to house queues with first cut of 2022, ‘Mambo’

Kyle Kinch is dancing his way to digital streaming platforms with “Mambo.” The Dancing Astronaut Artist to Watch in 2022‘s first production of the calendar year arrives courtesy of Alex Preston’s Basement Sound, coming to queues as—in Kinch’s own words—”one of the happiest tracks [he’s] ever made.”
Stream Bob Moses’ new post-rock offering, ‘Love Brand New’

Sticking to one’s guns only goes so far in the music business, but straying too far from the playbook has proven to backfire “Time and Time Again.” Bob Moses‘ follow-up to the aforementioned, utterly awful pun beautifully exemplifies the Canadian duo’s sonic versatility. The new single, entitled “Love Brand New,” draws from a post-rock genre foundation. Co-written alongside Michel Zitron and John Martin, it tastefully pushes the envelope without diverging to extremes from the outfit’s globally admired soundscape.
Blanke sets Ophelia Records EP in motion on glowing cross with Donna Tella, ‘Stuck On You’

A new Blanke EP on Ophelia Records? 2022 truly couldn’t have started with any better news. Fresh off his newly crowned title as one of the minds behind Dancing Astronaut’s 2021 Track of the Year, Blanke is now traveling back to the imprint that doubles as the host to that forenamed release and also our reigning label of the year. Land Of The Wayfarer—scheduled for March 4—will see Blanke stack up seven different productions on release day, but not before he shares its maiden preview in tandem with Donna Tella, “Stuck On You.”
London venue The Drumsheds announces permanent closure with final show

A tangible sign of how hard the music industry has been hit by the pandemic, London’s standout venue The Drumsheds, will be permanently closing its doors. The venue announced on social media that its final show will take place on January 29, 2022. The final show at the venue...
KILL SCRIPT and Crooked Bangs merge the melodic, techno on ‘Forever’

2021’s close came with KILL SCRIPT‘s classification as a Dancing Astronaut Artist to Watch in 2022. After a triplet of EPs and a deal with Armada Music in 2021 to boot, the emergent techno tastemaker was ripe for pickup on underground radars, and after surfacing on ours, KILL SCRIPT is tapping into 2022 with “Forever” alongside Crooked Bangs.
Nurko announces first headlining tour for 2022 in lead up to debut EP, ‘Arrival’

2022 is shaping up to be the year of Nurko. After a standout 2021 that included collaborations with some of dance music’s biggest names like ILLENUM, Dabin, and William Black, Nurko is setting out for an even bigger follow-up. We knew an EP was coming and got the formal announcement of Arrival via a series of Instagram posts outlining “The Symbol,” “The Story,” and “The Meaning” behind Nurko. Top top it all off, his first solo headlining tour was announced with dates in New York at Webster Hall, Church in Denver, and Wish in Atlanta, as well as a stop at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in support of Virtual Riot, not to mention sets at Beyond Wonderland and Ubbi Dubbi to boot.
Calvin Harris reassumes Love Regenerator alias on piano house blend with Riva Starr, ‘Lonely’

Calvin Harris has kept himself busy throughout the past couple of months. Following his first in-person performance in nearly two years as well as a production credit on The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM, the 18 Months mastermind is celebrating the two-year anniversary of the unexpected introduction of his Love Regenerator alter-ego, pairing up with both Riva Starr and Sananda Maitreya for the project’s step into the new year, “Lonely.”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak take Silk Sonic to Dolby Live Las Vegas for 13-date residency

The industry’s two favorite funk-driven stars Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have announced their residency at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live performing as their joint project, Silk Sonic. After releasing their inaugural LP as a duo An Evening With Silk Sonic earlier this November, the two are primed and ready to jump into the performance phase of their album release.
Dancing Astronaut presents the most-anticipated IDs of 2022

It’s that time of year again—time to start tracking some of our favorite unreleased productions that have a semi-realistic chance of officially ending up in our libraries by December 31. Virtual streams hosted throughout the pandemic supplied more than enough IDs to keep tabs on, but the return...
Tchami, AC Slater take on Southern California for fifth ‘Confession vs Night Bass’ tour stop

When Tchami’s Confession label and AC Slater’s Night Bass label announced their massive North American tour and coinciding joint album, Southern California fans turned their attention to one date on the calendar: January 23. The tour makes its second California stop at Petco Park’s outdoor Park at the Park venue in downtown San Diego following a date at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. San Diego-based production outlet LED Presents, famous for its OMFG NYE! festival, among other high-profile shows in America’s “finest city,” take the reins on the house-filled evening at the scenic downtown venue.
Variety

FKA Twigs Talks ‘Caprisongs’ Mixtape, Working With the Weeknd and ‘Learning to Turn Pain Into Joy’

With her just-released “Caprisongs” mixtape and a fresh affiliation with a new label, Atlantic, British singer-songwriter-producer FKA Twigs ups the ante on her eerily experimental sound and intimately nuanced lyrics and goes big. That’s not only because the genre-jumbling, multi-octave performer has invited brand-name featured guests such as Jorja Smith and the Weeknd to the party that is “Caprisongs.” Rather, it’s because the Gloucester, U.K.-born artist — real name Tahliah Barnett — is having any kind of party at all. The bottom line on Twigs has long been that her most ambitious music was deeply emotional and uncompromising. Darkly avant-garde, aggressive...
