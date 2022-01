Dry January makes sense when we’re talking about what happens to skin when the humidity drops and heating clangs violently on, but it's a total misnomer for starting the year off nonalcoholically. Are not other beverages… wet? And if yes (which, yes), can’t you enjoy something poured into a glass without it doing funky stuff to your central nervous system? That’s the argument writer and editor Julia Bainbridge put forth in her totally alcohol-free book of cocktail recipes Good Drinks, anyway: that taking a break from alcohol doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy delightfully delicious sips. Julia’s gained a reputation as the internet authority on nonalcoholic drinks, so when we reached out for a recipe recommendation she was quick to lend a hand.

