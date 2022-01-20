ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Statistical Depth Functions for Ranking Distributions: Definitions, Statistical Learning and Applications

By Morgane Goibert, Stéphan Clémençon, Ekhine Irurozki, Pavlo Mozharovskyi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The concept of median/consensus has been widely investigated in order to provide a statistical summary of ranking data, i.e. realizations of a random permutation $\Sigma$ of a finite set, $\{1,\; \ldots,\; n\}$ with $n\geq 1$ say. As it sheds light...

