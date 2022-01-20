ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Learning with latent group sparsity via heat flow dynamics on networks

By Subhroshekhar Ghosh, Soumendu Sundar Mukherjee
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Group or cluster structure on explanatory variables in machine learning problems is a very general phenomenon, which has attracted broad interest from practitioners and theoreticians alike. In this work we contribute an approach to learning under such group structure, that does not require prior information on the group identities. Our paradigm...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists reveal ultrafast melting dynamics in matter heated to extreme temperatures

Ordinary matter behaves very differently when subjected to extreme temperatures and pressures, such as that inside stellar and planetary cores. Conventional rules of condensed matter physics and plasma physics are not applicable in such scenarios. In particular, an extreme state known as "warm dense matter" (WDM) straddles the boundary of condensed matter physics and plasma physics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Science#Network Dynamics#Machine Learning#The Gaussian Free Field#Lg#Statistics Theory
PC Perspective

NVIDIA DLDSR, Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution, Coming January 14

While NVIDIA provided an updated GeForce Game Ready Driver just today, a version which only supports the newly announced RTX 3080 12GB, there is another driver update coming on Friday (January 14, 2022). While the post is titled “God of War NVIDIA DLSS & Reflex Game Ready Driver”, there is...
VIDEO GAMES
techxplore.com

From 2D to 3D: How to inflate shapes via machine learning

Research by King's Lecturer in Engineering, Dr. Antonio Forte, is investigating ways of working with soft robots to allow them to morph from two to three dimensions. This paves the way for devices that can be programmed to inflate to a precisely customized shape that will meet a specific need. The research is published by Advanced Functional Materials.
ENGINEERING
bitcoin.com

Argentina-Based Mobile Wallet App Belo Adds Lightning Network Support via Opennode

On Monday, January 10, the Argentina-based mobile wallet company Belo announced that the platform has added support for the Lightning Network by partnering with the bitcoin payment processor and infrastructure provider Opennode. The mobile application allows users to trade and transact in pesos and now users can transact with bitcoin payments going forward.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Evolutionary Optimization for Proactive and Dynamic Computing Resource Allocation in Open Radio Access Network

Intelligent techniques are urged to achieve automatic allocation of the computing resource in Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN), to save computing resource, increase utilization rate of them and decrease the delay. However, the existing problem formulation to solve this resource allocation problem is unsuitable as it defines the capacity utility of resource in an inappropriate way and tends to cause much delay. Moreover, the existing problem has only been attempted to be solved based on greedy search, which is not ideal as it could get stuck into local optima. Considering those, a new formulation that better describes the problem is proposed. In addition, as a well-known global search meta heuristic approach, an evolutionary algorithm (EA) is designed tailored for solving the new problem formulation, to find a resource allocation scheme to proactively and dynamically deploy the computing resource for processing upcoming traffic data. Experimental studies carried out on several real-world datasets and newly generated artificial datasets with more properties beyond the real-world datasets have demonstrated the significant superiority over a baseline greedy algorithm under different parameter settings. Moreover, experimental studies are taken to compare the proposed EA and two variants, to indicate the impact of different algorithm choices.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

GraphVAMPNet, using graph neural networks and variational approach to markov processes for dynamical modeling of biomolecules

Finding low dimensional representation of data from long-timescale trajectories of biomolecular processes such as protein-folding or ligand-receptor binding is of fundamental importance and kinetic models such as Markov modeling have proven useful in describing the kinetics of these systems. Recently, an unsupervised machine learning technique called VAMPNet was introduced to learn the low dimensional representation and linear dynamical model in an end-to-end manner. VAMPNet is based on variational approach to Markov processes (VAMP) and relies on neural networks to learn the coarse-grained dynamics. In this contribution, we combine VAMPNet and graph neural networks to generate an end-to-end framework to efficiently learn high-level dynamics and metastable states from the long-timescale molecular dynamics trajectories. This method bears the advantages of graph representation learning and uses graph message passing operations to generate an embedding for each datapoint which is used in the VAMPNet to generate a coarse-grained representation. This type of molecular representation results in a higher resolution and more interpretable Markov model than the standard VAMPNet enabling a more detailed kinetic study of the biomolecular processes. Our GraphVAMPNet approach is also enhanced with an attention mechanism to find the important residues for classification into different metastable states.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Learning self-driven collective dynamics with graph networks

Despite decades of theoretical research, the nature of the self-driven collective motion remains indigestible and controversial, while the phase transition process of its dynamic is a major research issue. Recent methods propose to infer the phase transition process from various artificially extracted features using machine learning. In this thesis, we propose a new order parameter by using machine learning to quantify the synchronization degree of the self-driven collective system from the perspective of the number of clusters. Furthermore, we construct a powerful model based on the graph network to determine the long-term evolution of the self-driven collective system from the initial position of the particles, without any manual features. Results show that this method has strong predictive power, and is suitable for various noises. Our method can provide reference for the research of other physical systems with local interactions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automatic Sparse Connectivity Learning for Neural Networks

Since sparse neural networks usually contain many zero weights, these unnecessary network connections can potentially be eliminated without degrading network performance. Therefore, well-designed sparse neural networks have the potential to significantly reduce FLOPs and computational resources. In this work, we propose a new automatic pruning method - Sparse Connectivity Learning (SCL). Specifically, a weight is re-parameterized as an element-wise multiplication of a trainable weight variable and a binary mask. Thus, network connectivity is fully described by the binary mask, which is modulated by a unit step function. We theoretically prove the fundamental principle of using a straight-through estimator (STE) for network pruning. This principle is that the proxy gradients of STE should be positive, ensuring that mask variables converge at their minima. After finding Leaky ReLU, Softplus, and Identity STEs can satisfy this principle, we propose to adopt Identity STE in SCL for discrete mask relaxation. We find that mask gradients of different features are very unbalanced, hence, we propose to normalize mask gradients of each feature to optimize mask variable training. In order to automatically train sparse masks, we include the total number of network connections as a regularization term in our objective function. As SCL does not require pruning criteria or hyper-parameters defined by designers for network layers, the network is explored in a larger hypothesis space to achieve optimized sparse connectivity for the best performance. SCL overcomes the limitations of existing automatic pruning methods. Experimental results demonstrate that SCL can automatically learn and select important network connections for various baseline network structures. Deep learning models trained by SCL outperform the SOTA human-designed and automatic pruning methods in sparsity, accuracy, and FLOPs reduction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Without a Global Clock: Asynchronous Learning in a Physics-Driven Learning Network

In a neuron network, synapses update individually using local information, allowing for entirely decentralized learning. In contrast, elements in an artificial neural network (ANN) are typically updated simultaneously using a central processor. Here we investigate the feasibility and effect of asynchronous learning in a recently introduced decentralized, physics-driven learning network. We show that desynchronizing the learning process does not degrade performance for a variety of tasks in an idealized simulation. In experiment, desynchronization actually improves performance by allowing the system to better explore the discretized state space of solutions. We draw an analogy between asynchronicity and mini-batching in stochastic gradient descent, and show that they have similar effects on the learning process. Desynchronizing the learning process establishes physics-driven learning networks as truly fully distributed learning machines, promoting better performance and scalability in deployment.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Scientists develop four-legged robot that hikes difficult terrain faster than average human

A new control technology has been developed by scientists for a four-legged robot that allowed it to achieve the “effortless” superhuman feat of hiking 120 vertical metres in the Alps in 31 minutes without any falls or missteps.The advance may lead to the development of new robots and other kinds of robotic technology that can be used in terrain too dangerous for humans, said the researchers, including those from ETH Zurich in Switzerland.The ANYmal quadrupedal robot successfully finished the hike – which consisted of steep sections on slippery ground, high steps and forest trails full of roots – four minutes...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Neural Capacitance: A New Perspective of Neural Network Selection via Edge Dynamics

Efficient model selection for identifying a suitable pre-trained neural network to a downstream task is a fundamental yet challenging task in deep learning. Current practice requires expensive computational costs in model training for performance prediction. In this paper, we propose a novel framework for neural network selection by analyzing the governing dynamics over synaptic connections (edges) during training. Our framework is built on the fact that back-propagation during neural network training is equivalent to the dynamical evolution of synaptic connections. Therefore, a converged neural network is associated with an equilibrium state of a networked system composed of those edges. To this end, we construct a network mapping $\phi$, converting a neural network $G_A$ to a directed line graph $G_B$ that is defined on those edges in $G_A$. Next, we derive a neural capacitance metric $\beta_{\rm eff}$ as a predictive measure universally capturing the generalization capability of $G_A$ on the downstream task using only a handful of early training results. We carried out extensive experiments using 17 popular pre-trained ImageNet models and five benchmark datasets, including CIFAR10, CIFAR100, SVHN, Fashion MNIST and Birds, to evaluate the fine-tuning performance of our framework. Our neural capacitance metric is shown to be a powerful indicator for model selection based only on early training results and is more efficient than state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Variance-Reduced Heterogeneous Federated Learning via Stratified Client Selection

Client selection strategies are widely adopted to handle the communication-efficient problem in recent studies of Federated Learning (FL). However, due to the large variance of the selected subset's update, prior selection approaches with a limited sampling ratio cannot perform well on convergence and accuracy in heterogeneous FL. To address this problem, in this paper, we propose a novel stratified client selection scheme to reduce the variance for the pursuit of better convergence and higher accuracy. Specifically, to mitigate the impact of heterogeneity, we develop stratification based on clients' local data distribution to derive approximate homogeneous strata for better selection in each stratum. Concentrating on a limited sampling ratio scenario, we next present an optimized sample size allocation scheme by considering the diversity of stratum's variability, with the promise of further variance reduction. Theoretically, we elaborate the explicit relation among different selection schemes with regard to variance, under heterogeneous settings, we demonstrate the effectiveness of our selection scheme. Experimental results confirm that our approach not only allows for better performance relative to state-of-the-art methods but also is compatible with prevalent FL algorithms.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Dynamic Price of Parking Service based on Deep Learning

The improvement of air-quality in urban areas is one of the main concerns of public government bodies. This concern emerges from the evidence between the air quality and the public health. Major efforts from government bodies in this area include monitoring and forecasting systems, banning more pollutant motor vehicles, and traffic limitations during the periods of low-quality air. In this work, a proposal for dynamic prices in regulated parking services is presented. The dynamic prices in parking service must discourage motor vehicles parking when low-quality episodes are predicted. For this purpose, diverse deep learning strategies are evaluated. They have in common the use of collective air-quality measurements for forecasting labels about air quality in the city. The proposal is evaluated by using economic parameters and deep learning quality criteria at Madrid (Spain).
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Bootstrapping Informative Graph Augmentation via A Meta Learning Approach

Recent works explore learning graph representations in a self-supervised manner. In graph contrastive learning, benchmark methods apply various graph augmentation approaches. However, most of the augmentation methods are non-learnable, which causes the issue of generating unbeneficial augmented graphs. Such augmentation may degenerate the representation ability of graph contrastive learning methods. Therefore, we motivate our method to generate augmented graph by a learnable graph augmenter, called MEta Graph Augmentation (MEGA). We then clarify that a "good" graph augmentation must have uniformity at the instance-level and informativeness at the feature-level. To this end, we propose a novel approach to learning a graph augmenter that can generate an augmentation with uniformity and informativeness. The objective of the graph augmenter is to promote our feature extraction network to learn a more discriminative feature representation, which motivates us to propose a meta-learning paradigm. Empirically, the experiments across multiple benchmark datasets demonstrate that MEGA outperforms the state-of-the-art methods in graph self-supervised learning tasks. Further experimental studies prove the effectiveness of different terms of MEGA.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Opinion Dynamics in Financial Markets via Random Networks

We investigate the financial market dynamics by introducing a heterogeneous agent-based opinion formation model. In this work, we organize the individuals in a financial market by their trading strategy, namely noise traders and fundamentalists. The opinion of a local majority compels the market exchanging behavior of noise traders, whereas the global behavior of the market influences the fundamentalist agents' decisions. We introduce a noise parameter $q$ to represent a level of anxiety and perceived uncertainty regarding the market behavior, enabling the possibility for an adrift financial action. We place the individuals as nodes in an Erdös-Rényi random graph, where the links represent their social interaction. At a given time, they assume one of two possible opinion states $\pm 1$ regarding buying or selling an asset. The model exhibits such fundamental qualitative and quantitative real-world market features as the distribution of logarithmic returns with fat-tails, clustered volatility, and long-term correlation of returns. We use Student's t distributions to fit the histograms of logarithmic returns, showing the gradual shift from a leptokurtic to a mesokurtic regime, depending on the fraction of fundamentalist agents. We also compare our results with the distribution of logarithmic returns of several real-world financial indices.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Solving Inventory Management Problems with Inventory-dynamics-informed Neural Networks

A key challenge in inventory management is to identify policies that optimally replenish inventory from multiple suppliers. To solve such optimization problems, inventory managers need to decide what quantities to order from each supplier, given the on-hand inventory and outstanding orders, so that the expected backlogging, holding, and sourcing costs are jointly minimized. Inventory management problems have been studied extensively for over 60 years, and yet even basic dual sourcing problems, in which orders from an expensive supplier arrive faster than orders from a regular supplier, remain intractable in their general form. In this work, we approach dual sourcing from a neural-network-based optimization lens. By incorporating inventory dynamics into the design of neural networks, we are able to learn near-optimal policies of commonly used instances within a few minutes of CPU time on a regular personal computer. To demonstrate the versatility of inventory-dynamics-informed neural networks, we show that they are able to control inventory dynamics with empirical demand distributions that are challenging to tackle effectively using alternative, state-of-the-art approaches.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy