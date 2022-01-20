ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recursive Constraints to Prevent Instability in Constrained Reinforcement Learning

By Jaeyoung Lee, Sean Sedwards, Krzysztof Czarnecki
 4 days ago

We consider the challenge of finding a deterministic policy for a Markov decision process that uniformly (in all states) maximizes one reward subject to a probabilistic constraint over a different reward. Existing solutions do not fully address our...

arxiv.org

Competing Mutual Information Constraints with Stochastic Competition-based Activations for Learning Diversified Representations

This work aims to address the long-established problem of learning diversified representations. To this end, we combine information-theoretic arguments with stochastic competition-based activations, namely Stochastic Local Winner-Takes-All (LWTA) units. In this context, we ditch the conventional deep architectures commonly used in Representation Learning, that rely on non-linear activations; instead, we replace them with sets of locally and stochastically competing linear units. In this setting, each network layer yields sparse outputs, determined by the outcome of the competition between units that are organized into blocks of competitors. We adopt stochastic arguments for the competition mechanism, which perform posterior sampling to determine the winner of each block. We further endow the considered networks with the ability to infer the sub-part of the network that is essential for modeling the data at hand; we impose appropriate stick-breaking priors to this end. To further enrich the information of the emerging representations, we resort to information-theoretic principles, namely the Information Competing Process (ICP). Then, all the components are tied together under the stochastic Variational Bayes framework for inference. We perform a thorough experimental investigation for our approach using benchmark datasets on image classification. As we experimentally show, the resulting networks yield significant discriminative representation learning abilities. In addition, the introduced paradigm allows for a principled investigation mechanism of the emerging intermediate network representations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-echelon Supply Chains with Uncertain Seasonal Demands and Lead Times Using Deep Reinforcement Learning

We address the problem of production planning and distribution in multi-echelon supply chains. We consider uncertain demands and lead times which makes the problem stochastic and non-linear. A Markov Decision Process formulation and a Non-linear Programming model are presented. As a sequential decision-making problem, Deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) is a possible solution approach. This type of technique has gained a lot of attention from Artificial Intelligence and Optimization communities in recent years. Considering the good results obtained with Deep RL approaches in different areas there is a growing interest in applying them in problems from the Operations Research field. We have used a Deep RL technique, namely Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO2), to solve the problem considering uncertain, regular and seasonal demands and constant or stochastic lead times. Experiments are carried out in different scenarios to better assess the suitability of the algorithm. An agent based on a linearized model is used as a baseline. Experimental results indicate that PPO2 is a competitive and adequate tool for this type of problem. PPO2 agent is better than baseline in all scenarios with stochastic lead times (7.3-11.2%), regardless of whether demands are seasonal or not. In scenarios with constant lead times, the PPO2 agent is better when uncertain demands are non-seasonal (2.2-4.7%). The results show that the greater the uncertainty of the scenario, the greater the viability of this type of approach.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Reward Relabelling for combined Reinforcement and Imitation Learning on sparse-reward tasks

During recent years, deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has made successful incursions into complex decision-making applications such as robotics, autonomous driving or video games. In the search for more sample-efficient algorithms, a promising direction is to leverage as much external off-policy data as possible. One staple of this data-driven approach is to learn from expert demonstrations. In the past, multiple ideas have been proposed to make good use of the demonstrations added to the replay buffer, such as pretraining on demonstrations only or minimizing additional cost functions. We present a new method, able to leverage demonstrations and episodes collected online in any sparse-reward environment with any off-policy algorithm. Our method is based on a reward bonus given to demonstrations and successful episodes, encouraging expert imitation and self-imitation. First, we give a reward bonus to the transitions coming from demonstrations to encourage the agent to match the demonstrated behaviour. Then, upon collecting a successful episode, we relabel its transitions with the same bonus before adding them to the replay buffer, encouraging the agent to also match its previous successes. Our experiments focus on manipulation robotics, specifically on three tasks for a 6 degrees-of-freedom robotic arm in simulation. We show that our method based on reward relabeling improves the performance of the base algorithm (SAC and DDPG) on these tasks, even in the absence of demonstrations. Furthermore, integrating into our method two improvements from previous works allows our approach to outperform all baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking Deep Reinforcement Learning Algorithms for Vision-based Robotics

This paper presents a benchmarking study of some of the state-of-the-art reinforcement learning algorithms used for solving two simulated vision-based robotics problems. The algorithms considered in this study include soft actor-critic (SAC), proximal policy optimization (PPO), interpolated policy gradients (IPG), and their variants with Hindsight Experience replay (HER). The performances of these algorithms are compared against PyBullet's two simulation environments known as KukaDiverseObjectEnv and RacecarZEDGymEnv respectively. The state observations in these environments are available in the form of RGB images and the action space is continuous, making them difficult to solve. A number of strategies are suggested to provide intermediate hindsight goals required for implementing HER algorithm on these problems which are essentially single-goal environments. In addition, a number of feature extraction architectures are proposed to incorporate spatial and temporal attention in the learning process. Through rigorous simulation experiments, the improvement achieved with these components are established. To the best of our knowledge, such a benchmarking study is not available for the above two vision-based robotics problems making it a novel contribution in the field.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Opportunities of Hybrid Model-based Reinforcement Learning for Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process Development and Control

Driven by the key challenges of cell therapy manufacturing, including high complexity, high uncertainty, and very limited process data, we propose a stochastic optimization framework named "hybrid-RL" to efficiently guide process development and control. We first create the bioprocess probabilistic knowledge graph that is a hybrid model characterizing the understanding of biomanufacturing process mechanisms and quantifying inherent stochasticity, such as batch-to-batch variation and bioprocess noise. It can capture the key features, including nonlinear reactions, time-varying kinetics, and partially observed bioprocess state. This hybrid model can leverage on existing mechanistic models and facilitate the learning from process data. Given limited process data, a computational sampling approach is used to generate posterior samples quantifying the model estimation uncertainty. Then, we introduce hybrid model-based Bayesian reinforcement learning (RL), accounting for both inherent stochasticity and model uncertainty, to guide optimal, robust, and interpretable decision making, which can overcome the key challenges of cell therapy manufacturing. In the empirical study, cell therapy manufacturing examples are used to demonstrate that the proposed hybrid-RL framework can outperform the classical deterministic mechanistic model assisted process optimization.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Agent-Temporal Attention for Reward Redistribution in Episodic Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning

This paper considers multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) tasks where agents receive a shared global reward at the end of an episode. The delayed nature of this reward affects the ability of the agents to assess the quality of their actions at intermediate time-steps. This paper focuses on developing methods to learn a temporal redistribution of the episodic reward to obtain a dense reward signal. Solving such MARL problems requires addressing two challenges: identifying (1) relative importance of states along the length of an episode (along time), and (2) relative importance of individual agents' states at any single time-step (among agents). In this paper, we introduce Agent-Temporal Attention for Reward Redistribution in Episodic Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning (AREL) to address these two challenges. AREL uses attention mechanisms to characterize the influence of actions on state transitions along trajectories (temporal attention), and how each agent is affected by other agents at each time-step (agent attention). The redistributed rewards predicted by AREL are dense, and can be integrated with any given MARL algorithm. We evaluate AREL on challenging tasks from the Particle World environment and the StarCraft Multi-Agent Challenge. AREL results in higher rewards in Particle World, and improved win rates in StarCraft compared to three state-of-the-art reward redistribution methods. Our code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automated Reinforcement Learning (AutoRL): A Survey and Open Problems

Jack Parker-Holder, Raghu Rajan, Xingyou Song, André Biedenkapp, Yingjie Miao, Theresa Eimer, Baohe Zhang, Vu Nguyen, Roberto Calandra, Aleksandra Faust, Frank Hutter, Marius Lindauer. The combination of Reinforcement Learning (RL) with deep learning has led to a series of impressive feats, with many believing (deep) RL provides a path...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Recursive Least Squares Advantage Actor-Critic Algorithms

As an important algorithm in deep reinforcement learning, advantage actor critic (A2C) has been widely succeeded in both discrete and continuous control tasks with raw pixel inputs, but its sample efficiency still needs to improve more. In traditional reinforcement learning, actor-critic algorithms generally use the recursive least squares (RLS) technology to update the parameter of linear function approximators for accelerating their convergence speed. However, A2C algorithms seldom use this technology to train deep neural networks (DNNs) for improving their sample efficiency. In this paper, we propose two novel RLS-based A2C algorithms and investigate their performance. Both proposed algorithms, called RLSSA2C and RLSNA2C, use the RLS method to train the critic network and the hidden layers of the actor network. The main difference between them is at the policy learning step. RLSSA2C uses an ordinary first-order gradient descent algorithm and the standard policy gradient to learn the policy parameter. RLSNA2C uses the Kronecker-factored approximation, the RLS method and the natural policy gradient to learn the compatible parameter and the policy parameter. In addition, we analyze the complexity and convergence of both algorithms, and present three tricks for further improving their convergence speed. Finally, we demonstrate the effectiveness of both algorithms on 40 games in the Atari 2600 environment and 11 tasks in the MuJoCo environment. From the experimental results, it is shown that our both algorithms have better sample efficiency than the vanilla A2C on most games or tasks, and have higher computational efficiency than other two state-of-the-art algorithms.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning to Solve NP-hard Problems: an Application to the CVRP

In this paper, we evaluate the use of Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve a classic combinatorial optimization problem: the Capacitated Vehicle Routing Problem (CVRP). We formalize this problem in the RL framework and compare two of the most promising RL approaches with traditional solving techniques on a set of benchmark instances. We measure the different approaches with the quality of the solution returned and the time required to return it. We found that despite not returning the best solution, the RL approach has many advantages over traditional solvers. First, the versatility of the framework allows the resolution of more complex combinatorial problems. Moreover, instead of trying to solve a specific instance of the problem, the RL algorithm learns the skills required to solve the problem. The trained policy can then quasi instantly provide a solution to an unseen problem without having to solve it from scratch. Finally, the use of trained models makes the RL solver by far the fastest, and therefore make this approach more suited for commercial use where the user experience is paramount. Techniques like Knowledge Transfer can also be used to improve the training efficiency of the algorithm and help solve bigger and more complex problems.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Smart Magnetic Microrobots Learn to Swim with Deep Reinforcement Learning

Swimming microrobots are increasingly developed with complex materials and dynamic shapes and are expected to operate in complex environments in which the system dynamics are difficult to model and positional control of the microrobot is not straightforward to achieve. Deep reinforcement learning is a promising method of autonomously developing robust controllers for creating smart microrobots, which can adapt their behavior to operate in uncharacterized environments without the need to model the system dynamics. Here, we report the development of a smart helical magnetic hydrogel microrobot that used the soft actor critic reinforcement learning algorithm to autonomously derive a control policy which allowed the microrobot to swim through an uncharacterized biomimetic fluidic environment under control of a time varying magnetic field generated from a three-axis array of electromagnets. The reinforcement learning agent learned successful control policies with fewer than 100,000 training steps, demonstrating sample efficiency for fast learning. We also demonstrate that we can fine tune the control policies learned by the reinforcement learning agent by fitting mathematical functions to the learned policy's action distribution via regression. Deep reinforcement learning applied to microrobot control is likely to significantly expand the capabilities of the next generation of microrobots.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Manipulation of free-floating objects using Faraday flows and deep reinforcement learning

The ability to remotely control a free-floating object through surface flows on a fluid medium can facilitate numerous applications. Current studies on this problem have been limited to uni-directional motion control due to the challenging nature of the control problem. Analytical modelling of the object dynamics is difficult due to the high-dimensionality and mixing of the surface flows while the control problem is hard due to the nonlinear slow dynamics of the fluid medium, underactuation, and chaotic regions. This study presents a methodology for manipulation of free-floating objects using large-scale physical experimentation and recent advances in deep reinforcement learning. We demonstrate our methodology through the open-loop control of a free-floating object in water using a robotic arm. Our learned control policy is relatively quick to obtain, highly data efficient, and easily scalable to a higher-dimensional parameter space and/or experimental scenarios. Our results show the potential of data-driven approaches for solving and analyzing highly complex nonlinear control problems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Minimax Framework for Two-Agent Scheduling with Inertial Constraints

Autonomous agents are promising in applications such as intelligent transportation and smart manufacturing, and scheduling of agents has to take their inertial constraints into consideration. Most current researches require the obedience of all agents, which is hard to achieve in non-dedicated systems such as traffic intersections. In this article, we establish a minimax framework for the scheduling of two inertially constrained agents with no cooperation assumptions. Specifically, we first provide a unified and sufficient representation for various types of situation information, and define a state value function characterizing the agent's preference of states under a given situation. Then, the minimax control policy along with the calculation methods is proposed which optimizes the worst-case state value function at each step, and the safety guarantee of the policy is also presented. Furthermore, several generalizations are introduced on the applicable scenarios of the proposed framework. Numerical simulations show that the minimax control policy can reduce the largest scheduling cost by $13.4\%$ compared with queueing and following policies. Finally, the effects of decision period, observation period and inertial constraints are also numerically discussed.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Cardinality Constrained Scheduling in Online Models

Makespan minimization on parallel identical machines is a classical and intensively studied problem in scheduling, and a classic example for online algorithm analysis with Graham's famous list scheduling algorithm dating back to the 1960s. In this problem, jobs arrive over a list and upon an arrival, the algorithm needs to assign the job to a machine. The goal is to minimize the makespan, that is, the maximum machine load. In this paper, we consider the variant with an additional cardinality constraint: The algorithm may assign at most $k$ jobs to each machine where $k$ is part of the input. While the offline (strongly NP-hard) variant of cardinality constrained scheduling is well understood and an EPTAS exists here, no non-trivial results are known for the online variant. We fill this gap by making a comprehensive study of various different online models. First, we show that there is a constant competitive algorithm for the problem and further, present a lower bound of $2$ on the competitive ratio of any online algorithm. Motivated by the lower bound, we consider a semi-online variant where upon arrival of a job of size $p$, we are allowed to migrate jobs of total size at most a constant times $p$. This constant is called the migration factor of the algorithm. Algorithms with small migration factors are a common approach to bridge the performance of online algorithms and offline algorithms. One can obtain algorithms with a constant migration factor by rounding the size of each incoming job and then applying an ordinal algorithm to the resulting rounded instance. With this in mind, we also consider the framework of ordinal algorithms and characterize the competitive ratio that can be achieved using the aforementioned approaches.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Tips on How to Learn Deep Reinforcement Learning Effectively

Don’t just learn, experience. Don’t just read, absorb. First, a disclaimer: what works for some, does not necessarily work for others. In this article, I expose what worked for me after I spent years reading academic papers, books, and source codes related to Reinforcement Learning. Some readers might...
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning in Time-Varying Systems: an Empirical Study

Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Saliency Constrained Arbitrary Image Style Transfer using SIFT and DCNN

This paper develops a new image synthesis approach to transfer an example image (style image) to other images (content images) by using Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (DCNN) model. When common neural style transfer methods are used, the textures and colors in the style image are usually transferred imperfectly to the content image, or some visible errors are generated. This paper proposes a novel saliency constrained method to reduce or avoid such effects. It first evaluates some existing saliency detection methods to select the most suitable one for use in our method. The selected saliency detection method is used to detect the object in the style image, corresponding to the object of the content image with the same saliency. In addition, aim to solve the problem that the size or resolution is different in the style image and content, the scale-invariant feature transform is used to generate a series of style images and content images which can be used to generate more feature maps for patches matching. It then proposes a new loss function combining the saliency loss, style loss and content loss, adding gradient of saliency constraint into style transfer in iterations. Finally the source images and saliency detection results are utilized as multichannel input to an improved deep CNN framework for style transfer. The experiments show that the saliency maps of source images can help find the correct matching and avoid artifacts. Experimental results on different kind of images demonstrate that our method outperforms nine representative methods from recent publications and has good robustness.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Hybrid Reinforcement Learning-Based Eco-Driving Strategy for Connected and Automated Vehicles at Signalized Intersections

Taking advantage of both vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication and automated driving technology, connected and automated vehicles are quickly becoming one of the transformative solutions to many transportation problems. However, in a mixed traffic environment at signalized intersections, it is still a challenging task to improve overall throughput and energy efficiency considering the complexity and uncertainty in the traffic system. In this study, we proposed a hybrid reinforcement learning (HRL) framework which combines the rule-based strategy and the deep reinforcement learning (deep RL) to support connected eco-driving at signalized intersections in mixed traffic. Vision-perceptive methods are integrated with vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications to achieve higher mobility and energy efficiency in mixed connected traffic. The HRL framework has three components: a rule-based driving manager that operates the collaboration between the rule-based policies and the RL policy; a multi-stream neural network that extracts the hidden features of vision and V2I information; and a deep RL-based policy network that generate both longitudinal and lateral eco-driving actions. In order to evaluate our approach, we developed a Unity-based simulator and designed a mixed-traffic intersection scenario. Moreover, several baselines were implemented to compare with our new design, and numerical experiments were conducted to test the performance of the HRL model. The experiments show that our HRL method can reduce energy consumption by 12.70% and save 11.75% travel time when compared with a state-of-the-art model-based Eco-Driving approach.
CARS
arxiv.org

Criticality-Based Varying Step-Number Algorithm for Reinforcement Learning

In the context of reinforcement learning we introduce the concept of criticality of a state, which indicates the extent to which the choice of action in that particular state influences the expected return. That is, a state in which the choice of action is more likely to influence the final outcome is considered as more critical than a state in which it is less likely to influence the final outcome.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

