GAN-based Matrix Factorization for Recommender Systems

By Ervin Dervishaj, Paolo Cremonesi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Proposed in 2014, Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN) initiated a fresh interest in generative modelling. They immediately achieved state-of-the-art in image synthesis, image-to-image translation, text-to-image generation, image inpainting and have been used in sciences ranging from medicine to high-energy particle physics. Despite their popularity and ability to learn arbitrary...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

RGRecSys: A Toolkit for Robustness Evaluation of Recommender Systems

Robust machine learning is an increasingly important topic that focuses on developing models resilient to various forms of imperfect data. Due to the pervasiveness of recommender systems in online technologies, researchers have carried out several robustness studies focusing on data sparsity and profile injection attacks. Instead, we propose a more holistic view of robustness for recommender systems that encompasses multiple dimensions - robustness with respect to sub-populations, transformations, distributional disparity, attack, and data sparsity. While there are several libraries that allow users to compare different recommender system models, there is no software library for comprehensive robustness evaluation of recommender system models under different scenarios. As our main contribution, we present a robustness evaluation toolkit, Robustness Gym for RecSys (RGRecSys -- this https URL), that allows us to quickly and uniformly evaluate the robustness of recommender system models.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Subgoal-Based Explanations for Unreliable Intelligent Decision Support Systems

Intelligent decision support (IDS) systems leverage artificial intelligence techniques to generate recommendations that guide human users through the decision making phases of a task. However, a key challenge is that IDS systems are not perfect, and in complex real-world scenarios may produce incorrect output or fail to work altogether. The field of explainable AI planning (XAIP) has sought to develop techniques that make the decision making of sequential decision making AI systems more explainable to end-users. Critically, prior work in applying XAIP techniques to IDS systems has assumed that the plan being proposed by the planner is always optimal, and therefore the action or plan being recommended as decision support to the user is always correct. In this work, we examine novice user interactions with a non-robust IDS system -- one that occasionally recommends the wrong action, and one that may become unavailable after users have become accustomed to its guidance. We introduce a novel explanation type, subgoal-based explanations, for planning-based IDS systems, that supplements traditional IDS output with information about the subgoal toward which the recommended action would contribute. We demonstrate that subgoal-based explanations lead to improved user task performance, improve user ability to distinguish optimal and suboptimal IDS recommendations, are preferred by users, and enable more robust user performance in the case of IDS failure.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Disentangled Graph Neural Networks for Session-based Recommendation

Session-based recommendation (SBR) has drawn increasingly research attention in recent years, due to its great practical value by only exploiting the limited user behavior history in the current session. Existing methods typically learn the session embedding at the item level, namely, aggregating the embeddings of items with or without the attention weights assigned to items. However, they ignore the fact that a user's intent on adopting an item is driven by certain factors of the item (e.g., the leading actors of an movie). In other words, they have not explored finer-granularity interests of users at the factor level to generate the session embedding, leading to sub-optimal performance. To address the problem, we propose a novel method called Disentangled Graph Neural Network (Disen-GNN) to capture the session purpose with the consideration of factor-level attention on each item. Specifically, we first employ the disentangled learning technique to cast item embeddings into the embedding of multiple factors, and then use the gated graph neural network (GGNN) to learn the embedding factor-wisely based on the item adjacent similarity matrix computed for each factor. Moreover, the distance correlation is adopted to enhance the independence between each pair of factors. After representing each item with independent factors, an attention mechanism is designed to learn user intent to different factors of each item in the session. The session embedding is then generated by aggregating the item embeddings with attention weights of each item's factors. To this end, our model takes user intents at the factor level into account to infer the user purpose in a session. Extensive experiments on three benchmark datasets demonstrate the superiority of our method over existing methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Proceedings of the 4th Workshop on Online Recommender Systems and User Modeling -- ORSUM 2021

Modern online services continuously generate data at very fast rates. This continuous flow of data encompasses content -- e.g., posts, news, products, comments --, but also user feedback -- e.g., ratings, views, reads, clicks --, together with context data -- user device, spatial or temporal data, user task or activity, weather. This can be overwhelming for systems and algorithms designed to train in batches, given the continuous and potentially fast change of content, context and user preferences or intents. Therefore, it is important to investigate online methods able to transparently adapt to the inherent dynamics of online services. Incremental models that learn from data streams are gaining attention in the recommender systems community, given their natural ability to deal with the continuous flows of data generated in dynamic, complex environments. User modeling and personalization can particularly benefit from algorithms capable of maintaining models incrementally and online.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gan#Recommender#Factorization#Rs#Cfgan#Ganmf#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

IoTGAN: GAN Powered Camouflage Against Machine Learning Based IoT Device Identification

With the proliferation of IoT devices, researchers have developed a variety of IoT device identification methods with the assistance of machine learning. Nevertheless, the security of these identification methods mostly depends on collected training data. In this research, we propose a novel attack strategy named IoTGAN to manipulate an IoT device's traffic such that it can evade machine learning based IoT device identification. In the development of IoTGAN, we have two major technical challenges: (i) How to obtain the discriminative model in a black-box setting, and (ii) How to add perturbations to IoT traffic through the manipulative model, so as to evade the identification while not influencing the functionality of IoT devices. To address these challenges, a neural network based substitute model is used to fit the target model in black-box settings, it works as a discriminative model in IoTGAN. A manipulative model is trained to add adversarial perturbations into the IoT device's traffic to evade the substitute model. Experimental results show that IoTGAN can successfully achieve the attack goals. We also develop efficient countermeasures to protect machine learning based IoT device identification from been undermined by IoTGAN.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Security for Machine Learning-based Software Systems: a survey of threats, practices and challenges

The rapid development of Machine Learning (ML) has demonstrated superior performance in many areas, such as computer vision, video and speech recognition. It has now been increasingly leveraged in software systems to automate the core tasks. However, how to securely develop the machine learning-based modern software systems (MLBSS) remains a big challenge, for which the insufficient consideration will largely limit its application in safety-critical domains. One concern is that the present MLBSS development tends to be rush, and the latent vulnerabilities and privacy issues exposed to external users and attackers will be largely neglected and hard to be identified. Additionally, machine learning-based software systems exhibit different liabilities towards novel vulnerabilities at different development stages from requirement analysis to system maintenance, due to its inherent limitations from the model and data and the external adversary capabilities. In this work, we consider that security for machine learning-based software systems may arise by inherent system defects or external adversarial attacks, and the secure development practices should be taken throughout the whole lifecycle. While machine learning has become a new threat domain for existing software engineering practices, there is no such review work covering the topic. Overall, we present a holistic review regarding the security for MLBSS, which covers a systematic understanding from a structure review of three distinct aspects in terms of security threats. Moreover, it provides a thorough state-of-the-practice for MLBSS secure development. Finally, we summarise the literature for system security assurance, and motivate the future research directions with open challenges. We anticipate this work provides sufficient discussion and novel insights to incorporate system security engineering for future exploration.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

SparseP: Towards Efficient Sparse Matrix Vector Multiplication on Real Processing-In-Memory Systems

Several manufacturers have already started to commercialize near-bank Processing-In-Memory (PIM) architectures. Near-bank PIM architectures place simple cores close to DRAM banks and can yield significant performance and energy improvements in parallel applications by alleviating data access costs. Real PIM systems can provide high levels of parallelism, large aggregate memory bandwidth and low memory access latency, thereby being a good fit to accelerate the widely-used, memory-bound Sparse Matrix Vector Multiplication (SpMV) kernel.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Batch versus Sequential Active Learning for Recommender Systems

Recommender systems have been investigated for many years, with the aim of generating the most accurate recommendations possible. However, available data about new users is often insufficient, leading to inaccurate recommendations; an issue that is known as the cold-start problem. A solution can be active learning. Active learning strategies proactively select items and ask users to rate these. This way, detailed user preferences can be acquired and as a result, more accurate recommendations can be offered to the user. In this study, we compare five active learning algorithms, combined with three different predictor algorithms, which are used to estimate to what extent the user would like the item that is asked to rate. In addition, two modes are tested for selecting the items: batch mode (all items at once), and sequential mode (the items one by one). Evaluation of the recommender in terms of rating prediction, decision support, and the ranking of items, showed that sequential mode produces the most accurate recommendations for dense data sets. Differences between the active learning algorithms are small. For most active learners, the best predictor turned out to be FunkSVD in combination with sequential mode.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

QUBO-based density matrix electronic structure method

Christian F. A. Negre, Alejandro Lopez-Bezanilla, Yu Zhang, Prosper D. Akrobotu, Susan M. Mniszewski, Sergei Tretiak, Pavel A. Dub. Density matrix electronic structure theory is used in many quantum chemistry methods to "alleviate" the computational cost that arises from directly using wave functions. Although density matrix based methods are computationally more efficient than wave functions based methods, yet significant computational effort is involved. Since the Schrödinger equation needs to be solved as an eigenvalue problem, the time-to-solution scales cubically with the system size, and is solved as many times in order to reach charge or field self-consistency. We hereby propose and study a method to compute the density matrix by using a quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) solver. This method could be useful to solve the problem with quantum computers, and more specifically, quantum annealers. The method hereby proposed is based on a direct construction of the density matrix using a QUBO eigensolver. We explore the main parameters of the algorithm focusing on precision and efficiency. We show that, while direct construction of the density matrix using a QUBO formulation is possible, the efficiency and precision have room for improvement. Moreover, calculations performing Quantum Annealing with the D-Wave's new Advantage quantum processing units is compared with classical Simulated annealing, further highlighting some problems of the proposed method. We also show some alternative methods that could lead to a better performance of the density matrix construction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Classic Graph Structural Features Outperform Factorization-Based Graph Embedding Methods on Community Labeling

Graph representation learning (also called graph embeddings) is a popular technique for incorporating network structure into machine learning models. Unsupervised graph embedding methods aim to capture graph structure by learning a low-dimensional vector representation (the embedding) for each node. Despite the widespread use of these embeddings for a variety of downstream transductive machine learning tasks, there is little principled analysis of the effectiveness of this approach for common tasks. In this work, we provide an empirical and theoretical analysis for the performance of a class of embeddings on the common task of pairwise community labeling. This is a binary variant of the classic community detection problem, which seeks to build a classifier to determine whether a pair of vertices participate in a community. In line with our goal of foundational understanding, we focus on a popular class of unsupervised embedding techniques that learn low rank factorizations of a vertex proximity matrix (this class includes methods like GraRep, DeepWalk, node2vec, NetMF). We perform detailed empirical analysis for community labeling over a variety of real and synthetic graphs with ground truth. In all cases we studied, the models trained from embedding features perform poorly on community labeling. In constrast, a simple logistic model with classic graph structural features handily outperforms the embedding models. For a more principled understanding, we provide a theoretical analysis for the (in)effectiveness of these embeddings in capturing the community structure. We formally prove that popular low-dimensional factorization methods either cannot produce community structure, or can only produce ``unstable" communities. These communities are inherently unstable under small perturbations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Hermite-based, One-step, Variational and Galerkin Time Integrators for Mechanical Systems

In this paper, we present two Hermite polynomial based approaches to derive one-step numerical integrators for mechanical systems. These methods are based on discretizing the configuration using Hermite polynomials which leads to numerical trajectories continuous in both configuration and velocity. First, we incorporate Hermite polynomials for time-discretization and derive one-step variational methods by discretizing the Lagrange-d'Alembert principle over a single time step. Second, we present the Galerkin approach to derive one-step numerical integrators by setting the weighted average of the residual of the equations of motion over a time step to zero.
SCIENCE
Commercial Observer

MRI Software Acquires Toronto-Based Angus Systems

MRI Software continues to bet on the demand for building operations technology, announcing Wednesday that it has acquired Angus Systems, a Toronto-based provider of building operations management software for commercial real estate owners and operators. The acquisition follows MRI’s August 2021 purchase of facilities management proptech company FSI, which is...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Stitch it in Time: GAN-Based Facial Editing of Real Videos

The ability of Generative Adversarial Networks to encode rich semantics within their latent space has been widely adopted for facial image editing. However, replicating their success with videos has proven challenging. Sets of high-quality facial videos are lacking, and working with videos introduces a fundamental barrier to overcome - temporal coherency. We propose that this barrier is largely artificial. The source video is already temporally coherent, and deviations from this state arise in part due to careless treatment of individual components in the editing pipeline. We leverage the natural alignment of StyleGAN and the tendency of neural networks to learn low frequency functions, and demonstrate that they provide a strongly consistent prior. We draw on these insights and propose a framework for semantic editing of faces in videos, demonstrating significant improvements over the current state-of-the-art. Our method produces meaningful face manipulations, maintains a higher degree of temporal consistency, and can be applied to challenging, high quality, talking head videos which current methods struggle with.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Less is Less: When Are Snippets Insufficient for Human vs Machine Relevance Estimation?

Traditional information retrieval (IR) ranking models process the full text of documents. Newer models based on Transformers, however, would incur a high computational cost when processing long texts, so typically use only snippets from the document instead. The model's input based on a document's URL, title, and snippet (UTS) is akin to the summaries that appear on a search engine results page (SERP) to help searchers decide which result to click. This raises questions about when such summaries are sufficient for relevance estimation by the ranking model or the human assessor, and whether humans and machines benefit from the document's full text in similar ways. To answer these questions, we study human and neural model based relevance assessments on 12k query-documents sampled from Bing's search logs. We compare changes in the relevance assessments when only the document summaries and when the full text is also exposed to assessors, studying a range of query and document properties, e.g., query type, snippet length. Our findings show that the full text is beneficial for humans and a BERT model for similar query and document types, e.g., tail, long queries. A closer look, however, reveals that humans and machines respond to the additional input in very different ways. Adding the full text can also hurt the ranker's performance, e.g., for navigational queries.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Tridiagonal real symmetric matrices with a connection to Pascal's triangle and the Fibonacci sequence

We explore a certain family $\{A_n\}_{n=1}^{\infty}$ of $n \times n$ tridiagonal real symmetric matrices. After deriving a three-term recurrence relation for the characteristic polynomials of this family, we find a closed form solution. The coefficients of these characteristic polynomials turn out to involve the diagonal entries of Pascal's triangle in a tantalizingly predictive manner. Lastly, we explore a relation between the eigenvalues of various members of the family. More specifically, we give a sufficient condition on the values $m,n \in \mathbb{N}$ for when $\texttt{spec}(A_m)$ is contained in $\texttt{spec}(A_n)$. We end the paper with a number of open questions, one of which intertwines our characteristic polynomials with the Fibonacci sequence in an intriguing manner involving ellipses.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Enhancing Hyperbolic Graph Embeddings via Contrastive Learning

Recently, hyperbolic space has risen as a promising alternative for semi-supervised graph representation learning. Many efforts have been made to design hyperbolic versions of neural network operations. However, the inspiring geometric properties of this unique geometry have not been fully explored yet. The potency of graph models powered by the hyperbolic space is still largely underestimated. Besides, the rich information carried by abundant unlabelled samples is also not well utilized. Inspired by the recently active and emerging self-supervised learning, in this study, we attempt to enhance the representation power of hyperbolic graph models by drawing upon the advantages of contrastive learning. More specifically, we put forward a novel Hyperbolic Graph Contrastive Learning (HGCL) framework which learns node representations through multiple hyperbolic spaces to implicitly capture the hierarchical structure shared between different views. Then, we design a hyperbolic position consistency (HPC) constraint based on hyperbolic distance and the homophily assumption to make contrastive learning fit into hyperbolic space. Experimental results on multiple real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of the proposed HGCL as it consistently outperforms competing methods by considerable margins for the node classification task.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DeepAlloc: CNN-Based Approach to Efficient Spectrum Allocation in Shared Spectrum Systems

Shared spectrum systems facilitate spectrum allocation to unlicensed users without harming the licensed users; they offer great promise in optimizing spectrum utility, but their management (in particular, efficient spectrum allocation to unlicensed users) is challenging. A significant shortcoming of current allocation methods is that they are either done very conservatively to ensure correctness, or are based on imperfect propagation models and/or spectrum sensing with poor spatial granularity. This leads to poor spectrum utilization, the fundamental objective of shared spectrum systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fast Differentiable Matrix Square Root

Computing the matrix square root or its inverse in a differentiable manner is important in a variety of computer vision tasks. Previous methods either adopt the Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) to explicitly factorize the matrix or use the Newton-Schulz iteration (NS iteration) to derive the approximate solution. However, both methods are not computationally efficient enough in either the forward pass or in the backward pass. In this paper, we propose two more efficient variants to compute the differentiable matrix square root. For the forward propagation, one method is to use Matrix Taylor Polynomial (MTP), and the other method is to use Matrix Padé Approximants (MPA). The backward gradient is computed by iteratively solving the continuous-time Lyapunov equation using the matrix sign function. Both methods yield considerable speed-up compared with the SVD or the Newton-Schulz iteration. Experimental results on the de-correlated batch normalization and second-order vision transformer demonstrate that our methods can also achieve competitive and even slightly better performances. The code is available at \href{this https URL}{this https URL}.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The intermediate spectral form factor and the `t Hooft limit -- a novel type of random matrix universality?

We extend the calculation of the intermediate spectral form factor (SFF) in arXiv:2012.11703 to finite $N$. This is the SFF of the matrix model description of $U(N)$ Chern-Simons theory on a three-dimensional sphere, which is dual to a topological string theory characterized by string coupling $g_s$. This matrix model displays level statistics characteristic of systems intermediate between chaotic and integrable, depending on the value of $g_s$. We check explicitly that taking $N \to \infty$ whilst keeping the string coupling $g_s$ fixed reduces the connected SFF to a pure linear ramp, thereby confirming the main result from arXiv:2012.11703 for the intermediate ensemble. We then consider the `t Hooft limit, where $N \to \infty$ and $g_s \to 0$ such that $t=N g_s$ remains finite. In this limit, the SFF turns into a remarkable sequence of polynomials which, as far as the authors are aware, have not appeared in the literature thus far. The two-level statistics for the intermediate ensemble in the `t Hooft limit found here may be a representative of a novel random matrix universality.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Deep Convolutional Candlestick Learner

Candlestick pattern is one of the most fundamental and valuable graphical tools in financial trading that supports traders observing the current market conditions to make the proper decision. This task has a long history and, most of the time, human experts. Recently, efforts have been made to automatically classify these patterns with the deep learning models. The GAF-CNN model is a well-suited way to imitate how human traders capture the candlestick pattern by integrating spatial features visually. However, with the great potential of the GAF encoding, this classification task can be extended to a more complicated object detection level. This work presents an innovative integration of modern object detection techniques and GAF time-series encoding on candlestick pattern tasks. We make crucial modifications to the representative yet straightforward YOLO version 1 model based on our time-series encoding method and the property of such data type. Powered by the deep neural networks and the unique architectural design, the proposed model performs pretty well in candlestick classification and location recognition. The results show tremendous potential in applying modern object detection techniques on time-series tasks in a real-time manner.
MARKETS

