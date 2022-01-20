ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-Sample Testing in Reinforcement Learning

By Martin Waltz, Ostap Okhrin
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Value-based reinforcement-learning algorithms have shown strong performances in games, robotics, and other real-world applications. The most popular sample-based method is $Q$-Learning. A $Q$-value is the expected return for a state-action pair when following a particular policy, and the algorithm subsequently performs updates by...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Reward Relabelling for combined Reinforcement and Imitation Learning on sparse-reward tasks

During recent years, deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has made successful incursions into complex decision-making applications such as robotics, autonomous driving or video games. In the search for more sample-efficient algorithms, a promising direction is to leverage as much external off-policy data as possible. One staple of this data-driven approach is to learn from expert demonstrations. In the past, multiple ideas have been proposed to make good use of the demonstrations added to the replay buffer, such as pretraining on demonstrations only or minimizing additional cost functions. We present a new method, able to leverage demonstrations and episodes collected online in any sparse-reward environment with any off-policy algorithm. Our method is based on a reward bonus given to demonstrations and successful episodes, encouraging expert imitation and self-imitation. First, we give a reward bonus to the transitions coming from demonstrations to encourage the agent to match the demonstrated behaviour. Then, upon collecting a successful episode, we relabel its transitions with the same bonus before adding them to the replay buffer, encouraging the agent to also match its previous successes. Our experiments focus on manipulation robotics, specifically on three tasks for a 6 degrees-of-freedom robotic arm in simulation. We show that our method based on reward relabeling improves the performance of the base algorithm (SAC and DDPG) on these tasks, even in the absence of demonstrations. Furthermore, integrating into our method two improvements from previous works allows our approach to outperform all baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking Deep Reinforcement Learning Algorithms for Vision-based Robotics

This paper presents a benchmarking study of some of the state-of-the-art reinforcement learning algorithms used for solving two simulated vision-based robotics problems. The algorithms considered in this study include soft actor-critic (SAC), proximal policy optimization (PPO), interpolated policy gradients (IPG), and their variants with Hindsight Experience replay (HER). The performances of these algorithms are compared against PyBullet's two simulation environments known as KukaDiverseObjectEnv and RacecarZEDGymEnv respectively. The state observations in these environments are available in the form of RGB images and the action space is continuous, making them difficult to solve. A number of strategies are suggested to provide intermediate hindsight goals required for implementing HER algorithm on these problems which are essentially single-goal environments. In addition, a number of feature extraction architectures are proposed to incorporate spatial and temporal attention in the learning process. Through rigorous simulation experiments, the improvement achieved with these components are established. To the best of our knowledge, such a benchmarking study is not available for the above two vision-based robotics problems making it a novel contribution in the field.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Manipulation of free-floating objects using Faraday flows and deep reinforcement learning

The ability to remotely control a free-floating object through surface flows on a fluid medium can facilitate numerous applications. Current studies on this problem have been limited to uni-directional motion control due to the challenging nature of the control problem. Analytical modelling of the object dynamics is difficult due to the high-dimensionality and mixing of the surface flows while the control problem is hard due to the nonlinear slow dynamics of the fluid medium, underactuation, and chaotic regions. This study presents a methodology for manipulation of free-floating objects using large-scale physical experimentation and recent advances in deep reinforcement learning. We demonstrate our methodology through the open-loop control of a free-floating object in water using a robotic arm. Our learned control policy is relatively quick to obtain, highly data efficient, and easily scalable to a higher-dimensional parameter space and/or experimental scenarios. Our results show the potential of data-driven approaches for solving and analyzing highly complex nonlinear control problems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning in Time-Varying Systems: an Empirical Study

Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Feature Extraction Framework based on Contrastive Learning with Adaptive Positive and Negative Samples

In this study, we propose a feature extraction framework based on contrastive learning with adaptive positive and negative samples (CL-FEFA) that is suitable for unsupervised, supervised, and semi-supervised single-view feature extraction. CL-FEFA constructs adaptively the positive and negative samples from the results of feature extraction, which makes it more appropriate and accurate. Thereafter, the discriminative features are re extracted to according to InfoNCE loss based on previous positive and negative samples, which will make the intra-class samples more compact and the inter-class samples more dispersed. At the same time, using the potential structure information of subspace samples to dynamically construct positive and negative samples can make our framework more robust to noisy data. Furthermore, CL-FEFA considers the mutual information between positive samples, that is, similar samples in potential structures, which provides theoretical support for its advantages in feature extraction. The final numerical experiments prove that the proposed framework has a strong advantage over the traditional feature extraction methods and contrastive learning methods.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Counterfactuals for Reinforcement Learning II: Improving Reward Learning

In the previous part of this series, I introduced counterfactuals and showed how to encode them in the POMDP framework. In this part, I will focus on how counterfactuals can be applied in the emerging field of Reward Learning. The article will first give a brief summary of the basic elements of Reward Learning. Using a running example, I will then demonstrate how Reward Learning can fail to produce the desired outcome. Ultimately, I will introduce counterfactual Reward Learning and show how it helps with the problem regular Reward Learning has in our example. If you have read the first part, the only requirement for understanding this article is that you are familiar with the basics of Reinforcement Learning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Opportunities of Hybrid Model-based Reinforcement Learning for Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process Development and Control

Driven by the key challenges of cell therapy manufacturing, including high complexity, high uncertainty, and very limited process data, we propose a stochastic optimization framework named "hybrid-RL" to efficiently guide process development and control. We first create the bioprocess probabilistic knowledge graph that is a hybrid model characterizing the understanding of biomanufacturing process mechanisms and quantifying inherent stochasticity, such as batch-to-batch variation and bioprocess noise. It can capture the key features, including nonlinear reactions, time-varying kinetics, and partially observed bioprocess state. This hybrid model can leverage on existing mechanistic models and facilitate the learning from process data. Given limited process data, a computational sampling approach is used to generate posterior samples quantifying the model estimation uncertainty. Then, we introduce hybrid model-based Bayesian reinforcement learning (RL), accounting for both inherent stochasticity and model uncertainty, to guide optimal, robust, and interpretable decision making, which can overcome the key challenges of cell therapy manufacturing. In the empirical study, cell therapy manufacturing examples are used to demonstrate that the proposed hybrid-RL framework can outperform the classical deterministic mechanistic model assisted process optimization.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Agent-Temporal Attention for Reward Redistribution in Episodic Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning

This paper considers multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) tasks where agents receive a shared global reward at the end of an episode. The delayed nature of this reward affects the ability of the agents to assess the quality of their actions at intermediate time-steps. This paper focuses on developing methods to learn a temporal redistribution of the episodic reward to obtain a dense reward signal. Solving such MARL problems requires addressing two challenges: identifying (1) relative importance of states along the length of an episode (along time), and (2) relative importance of individual agents' states at any single time-step (among agents). In this paper, we introduce Agent-Temporal Attention for Reward Redistribution in Episodic Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning (AREL) to address these two challenges. AREL uses attention mechanisms to characterize the influence of actions on state transitions along trajectories (temporal attention), and how each agent is affected by other agents at each time-step (agent attention). The redistributed rewards predicted by AREL are dense, and can be integrated with any given MARL algorithm. We evaluate AREL on challenging tasks from the Particle World environment and the StarCraft Multi-Agent Challenge. AREL results in higher rewards in Particle World, and improved win rates in StarCraft compared to three state-of-the-art reward redistribution methods. Our code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Enabling Deep Reinforcement Learning on Energy Constrained Devices at the Edge of the Network

Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) solutions are becoming pervasive at the edge of the network as they enable autonomous decision-making in a dynamic environment. However, to be able to adapt to the ever-changing environment, the DRL solution implemented on an embedded device has to continue to occasionally take exploratory actions even after initial convergence. In other words, the device has to occasionally take random actions and update the value function, i.e., re-train the Artificial Neural Network (ANN), to ensure its performance remains optimal. Unfortunately, embedded devices often lack processing power and energy required to train the ANN. The energy aspect is particularly challenging when the edge device is powered only by a means of Energy Harvesting (EH). To overcome this problem, we propose a two-part algorithm in which the DRL process is trained at the sink. Then the weights of the fully trained underlying ANN are periodically transferred to the EH-powered embedded device taking actions. Using an EH-powered sensor, real-world measurements dataset, and optimizing for Age of Information (AoI) metric, we demonstrate that such a DRL solution can operate without any degradation in the performance, with only a few ANN updates per day.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Smart Magnetic Microrobots Learn to Swim with Deep Reinforcement Learning

Swimming microrobots are increasingly developed with complex materials and dynamic shapes and are expected to operate in complex environments in which the system dynamics are difficult to model and positional control of the microrobot is not straightforward to achieve. Deep reinforcement learning is a promising method of autonomously developing robust controllers for creating smart microrobots, which can adapt their behavior to operate in uncharacterized environments without the need to model the system dynamics. Here, we report the development of a smart helical magnetic hydrogel microrobot that used the soft actor critic reinforcement learning algorithm to autonomously derive a control policy which allowed the microrobot to swim through an uncharacterized biomimetic fluidic environment under control of a time varying magnetic field generated from a three-axis array of electromagnets. The reinforcement learning agent learned successful control policies with fewer than 100,000 training steps, demonstrating sample efficiency for fast learning. We also demonstrate that we can fine tune the control policies learned by the reinforcement learning agent by fitting mathematical functions to the learned policy's action distribution via regression. Deep reinforcement learning applied to microrobot control is likely to significantly expand the capabilities of the next generation of microrobots.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning based Air Combat Maneuver Generation

The advent of artificial intelligence technology paved the way of many researches to be made within air combat sector. Academicians and many other researchers did a research on a prominent research direction called autonomous maneuver decision of UAV. Elaborative researches produced some outcomes, but decisions that include Reinforcement Learning(RL) came out to be more efficient. There have been many researches and experiments done to make an agent reach its target in an optimal way, most prominent are Genetic Algorithm(GA) , A star, RRT and other various optimization techniques have been used. But Reinforcement Learning is the well known one for its success. In DARPHA Alpha Dogfight Trials, reinforcement learning prevailed against a real veteran F16 human pilot who was trained by Boeing. This successor model was developed by Heron Systems. After this accomplishment, reinforcement learning bring tremendous attention on itself. In this research we aimed our UAV which has a dubin vehicle dynamic property to move to the target in two dimensional space in an optimal path using Twin Delayed Deep Deterministic Policy Gradients (TD3) and used in experience replay Hindsight Experience Replay(HER).We did tests on two different environments and used simulations.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A Prescriptive Dirichlet Power Allocation Policy with Deep Reinforcement Learning

Prescribing optimal operation based on the condition of the system and, thereby, potentially prolonging the remaining useful lifetime has a large potential for actively managing the availability, maintenance and costs of complex systems. Reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms are particularly suitable for this type of problems given their learning capabilities. A special case of a prescriptive operation is the power allocation task, which can be considered as a sequential allocation problem, where the action space is bounded by a simplex constraint. A general continuous action-space solution of such sequential allocation problems has still remained an open research question for RL algorithms. In continuous action-space, the standard Gaussian policy applied in reinforcement learning does not support simplex constraints, while the Gaussian-softmax policy introduces a bias during training. In this work, we propose the Dirichlet policy for continuous allocation tasks and analyze the bias and variance of its policy gradients. We demonstrate that the Dirichlet policy is bias-free and provides significantly faster convergence, better performance and better hyperparameters robustness over the Gaussian-softmax policy. Moreover, we demonstrate the applicability of the proposed algorithm on a prescriptive operation case, where we propose the Dirichlet power allocation policy and evaluate the performance on a case study of a set of multiple lithium-ion (Li-I) battery systems. The experimental results show the potential to prescribe optimal operation, improve the efficiency and sustainability of multi-power source systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sim-to-Lab-to-Real: Safe Reinforcement Learning with Shielding and Generalization Guarantees

Safety is a critical component of autonomous systems and remains a challenge for learning-based policies to be utilized in the real world. In particular, policies learned using reinforcement learning often fail to generalize to novel environments due to unsafe behavior. In this paper, we propose Sim-to-Lab-to-Real to safely close the reality gap. To improve safety, we apply a dual policy setup where a performance policy is trained using the cumulative task reward and a backup (safety) policy is trained by solving the reach-avoid Bellman Equation based on Hamilton-Jacobi reachability analysis. In Sim-to-Lab transfer, we apply a supervisory control scheme to shield unsafe actions during exploration; in Lab-to-Real transfer, we leverage the Probably Approximately Correct (PAC)-Bayes framework to provide lower bounds on the expected performance and safety of policies in unseen environments. We empirically study the proposed framework for ego-vision navigation in two types of indoor environments including a photo-realistic one. We also demonstrate strong generalization performance through hardware experiments in real indoor spaces with a quadrupedal robot. See this https URL for supplementary material.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cooperative Multi-Agent Deep Reinforcement Learning for Reliable Surveillance via Autonomous Multi-UAV Control

CCTV-based surveillance using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is considered a key technology for security in smart city environments. This paper creates a case where the UAVs with CCTV-cameras fly over the city area for flexible and reliable surveillance services. UAVs should be deployed to cover a large area while minimize overlapping and shadow areas for a reliable surveillance system. However, the operation of UAVs is subject to high uncertainty, necessitating autonomous recovery systems. This work develops a multi-agent deep reinforcement learning-based management scheme for reliable industry surveillance in smart city applications. The core idea this paper employs is autonomously replenishing the UAV's deficient network requirements with communications. Via intensive simulations, our proposed algorithm outperforms the state-of-the-art algorithms in terms of surveillance coverage, user support capability, and computational costs.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

An Improved Reinforcement Learning Algorithm for Learning to Branch

Most combinatorial optimization problems can be formulated as mixed integer linear programming (MILP), in which branch-and-bound (B\&B) is a general and widely used method. Recently, learning to branch has become a hot research topic in the intersection of machine learning and combinatorial optimization. In this paper, we propose a novel reinforcement learning-based B\&B algorithm. Similar to offline reinforcement learning, we initially train on the demonstration data to accelerate learning massively. With the improvement of the training effect, the agent starts to interact with the environment with its learned policy gradually. It is critical to improve the performance of the algorithm by determining the mixing ratio between demonstration and self-generated data. Thus, we propose a prioritized storage mechanism to control this ratio automatically. In order to improve the robustness of the training process, a superior network is additionally introduced based on Double DQN, which always serves as a Q-network with competitive performance. We evaluate the performance of the proposed algorithm over three public research benchmarks and compare it against strong baselines, including three classical heuristics and one state-of-the-art imitation learning-based branching algorithm. The results show that the proposed algorithm achieves the best performance among compared algorithms and possesses the potential to improve B\&B algorithm performance continuously.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning from Atypical Behavior: Temporary Interest Aware Recommendation Based on Reinforcement Learning

Traditional robust recommendation methods view atypical user-item interactions as noise and aim to reduce their impact with some kind of noise filtering technique, which often suffers from two challenges. First, in real world, atypical interactions may signal users' temporary interest different from their general preference. Therefore, simply filtering out the atypical interactions as noise may be inappropriate and degrade the personalization of recommendations. Second, it is hard to acquire the temporary interest since there are no explicit supervision signals to indicate whether an interaction is atypical or not. To address this challenges, we propose a novel model called Temporary Interest Aware Recommendation (TIARec), which can distinguish atypical interactions from normal ones without supervision and capture the temporary interest as well as the general preference of users. Particularly, we propose a reinforcement learning framework containing a recommender agent and an auxiliary classifier agent, which are jointly trained with the objective of maximizing the cumulative return of the recommendations made by the recommender agent. During the joint training process, the classifier agent can judge whether the interaction with an item recommended by the recommender agent is atypical, and the knowledge about learning temporary interest from atypical interactions can be transferred to the recommender agent, which makes the recommender agent able to alone make recommendations that balance the general preference and temporary interest of users. At last, the experiments conducted on real world datasets verify the effectiveness of TIARec.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Sample-efficient Overparameterized Meta-learning

An overarching goal in machine learning is to build a generalizable model with few samples. To this end, overparameterization has been the subject of immense interest to explain the generalization ability of deep nets even when the size of the dataset is smaller than that of the model. While the prior literature focuses on the classical supervised setting, this paper aims to demystify overparameterization for meta-learning. Here we have a sequence of linear-regression tasks and we ask: (1) Given earlier tasks, what is the optimal linear representation of features for a new downstream task? and (2) How many samples do we need to build this representation? This work shows that surprisingly, overparameterization arises as a natural answer to these fundamental meta-learning questions. Specifically, for (1), we first show that learning the optimal representation coincides with the problem of designing a task-aware regularization to promote inductive bias. We leverage this inductive bias to explain how the downstream task actually benefits from overparameterization, in contrast to prior works on few-shot learning. For (2), we develop a theory to explain how feature covariance can implicitly help reduce the sample complexity well below the degrees of freedom and lead to small estimation error. We then integrate these findings to obtain an overall performance guarantee for our meta-learning algorithm. Numerical experiments on real and synthetic data verify our insights on overparameterized meta-learning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Environment Generation for Zero-Shot Compositional Reinforcement Learning

Many real-world problems are compositional - solving them requires completing interdependent sub-tasks, either in series or in parallel, that can be represented as a dependency graph. Deep reinforcement learning (RL) agents often struggle to learn such complex tasks due to the long time horizons and sparse rewards. To address this problem, we present Compositional Design of Environments (CoDE), which trains a Generator agent to automatically build a series of compositional tasks tailored to the RL agent's current skill level. This automatic curriculum not only enables the agent to learn more complex tasks than it could have otherwise, but also selects tasks where the agent's performance is weak, enhancing its robustness and ability to generalize zero-shot to unseen tasks at test-time. We analyze why current environment generation techniques are insufficient for the problem of generating compositional tasks, and propose a new algorithm that addresses these issues. Our results assess learning and generalization across multiple compositional tasks, including the real-world problem of learning to navigate and interact with web pages. We learn to generate environments composed of multiple pages or rooms, and train RL agents capable of completing wide-range of complex tasks in those environments. We contribute two new benchmark frameworks for generating compositional tasks, compositional MiniGrid and gMiniWoB for web navigation.CoDE yields 4x higher success rate than the strongest baseline, and demonstrates strong performance of real websites learned on 3500 primitive tasks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Conservative Distributional Reinforcement Learning with Safety Constraints

Safety exploration can be regarded as a constrained Markov decision problem where the expected long-term cost is constrained. Previous off-policy algorithms convert the constrained optimization problem into the corresponding unconstrained dual problem by introducing the Lagrangian relaxation technique. However, the cost function of the above algorithms provides inaccurate estimations and causes the instability of the Lagrange multiplier learning. In this paper, we present a novel off-policy reinforcement learning algorithm called Conservative Distributional Maximum a Posteriori Policy Optimization (CDMPO). At first, to accurately judge whether the current situation satisfies the constraints, CDMPO adapts distributional reinforcement learning method to estimate the Q-function and C-function. Then, CDMPO uses a conservative value function loss to reduce the number of violations of constraints during the exploration process. In addition, we utilize Weighted Average Proportional Integral Derivative (WAPID) to update the Lagrange multiplier stably. Empirical results show that the proposed method has fewer violations of constraints in the early exploration process. The final test results also illustrate that our method has better risk control.
SCIENCE

