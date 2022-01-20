ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploiting Meta-Cognitive Features for a Machine-Learning-Based One-Shot Group-Decision Aggregation

By Hilla Shinitzky, Yuval Shahar, Dan Avraham, Yizhak Vaisman, Yakir Tsizer, Yaniv Leedon
 4 days ago

The outcome of a collective decision-making process, such as crowdsourcing, often relies on the procedure through which the perspectives of its individual members are aggregated. Popular aggregation methods, such as the majority rule, often fail to produce the optimal result, especially in high-complexity tasks. Methods that rely on meta-cognitive information, such...

