Unsupervised Graph Poisoning Attack via Contrastive Loss Back-propagation

By Sixiao Zhang, Hongxu Chen, Xiangguo Sun, Yicong Li, Guandong Xu
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Graph contrastive learning is the state-of-the-art unsupervised graph representation learning framework and has shown comparable performance with supervised approaches. However, evaluating whether the graph contrastive learning is robust to adversarial attacks is still an open problem because most existing graph adversarial attacks are supervised models, which means they heavily rely...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Contrastive Laplacian Eigenmaps

Graph contrastive learning attracts/disperses node representations for similar/dissimilar node pairs under some notion of similarity. It may be combined with a low-dimensional embedding of nodes to preserve intrinsic and structural properties of a graph. In this paper, we extend the celebrated Laplacian Eigenmaps with contrastive learning, and call them COntrastive Laplacian EigenmapS (COLES). Starting from a GAN-inspired contrastive formulation, we show that the Jensen-Shannon divergence underlying many contrastive graph embedding models fails under disjoint positive and negative distributions, which may naturally emerge during sampling in the contrastive setting. In contrast, we demonstrate analytically that COLES essentially minimizes a surrogate of Wasserstein distance, which is known to cope well under disjoint distributions. Moreover, we show that the loss of COLES belongs to the family of so-called block-contrastive losses, previously shown to be superior compared to pair-wise losses typically used by contrastive methods. We show on popular benchmarks/backbones that COLES offers favourable accuracy/scalability compared to DeepWalk, GCN, Graph2Gauss, DGI and GRACE baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bootstrapping Informative Graph Augmentation via A Meta Learning Approach

Recent works explore learning graph representations in a self-supervised manner. In graph contrastive learning, benchmark methods apply various graph augmentation approaches. However, most of the augmentation methods are non-learnable, which causes the issue of generating unbeneficial augmented graphs. Such augmentation may degenerate the representation ability of graph contrastive learning methods. Therefore, we motivate our method to generate augmented graph by a learnable graph augmenter, called MEta Graph Augmentation (MEGA). We then clarify that a "good" graph augmentation must have uniformity at the instance-level and informativeness at the feature-level. To this end, we propose a novel approach to learning a graph augmenter that can generate an augmentation with uniformity and informativeness. The objective of the graph augmenter is to promote our feature extraction network to learn a more discriminative feature representation, which motivates us to propose a meta-learning paradigm. Empirically, the experiments across multiple benchmark datasets demonstrate that MEGA outperforms the state-of-the-art methods in graph self-supervised learning tasks. Further experimental studies prove the effectiveness of different terms of MEGA.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Supervised Contrastive Learning for Recommendation

Compared with the traditional collaborative filtering methods, the graph convolution network can explicitly model the interaction between the nodes of the user-item bipartite graph and effectively use higher-order neighbors, which enables the graph neural network to obtain more effective embeddings for recommendation, such as NGCF And LightGCN. However, its representations is very susceptible to the noise of interaction. In response to this problem, SGL explored the self-supervised learning on the user-item graph to improve the robustness of GCN. Although effective, we found that SGL directly applies SimCLR's comparative learning framework. This framework may not be directly applicable to the scenario of the recommendation system, and does not fully consider the uncertainty of user-item this http URL this work, we aim to consider the application of contrastive learning in the scenario of the recommendation system adequately, making it more suitable for recommendation task. We propose a supervised contrastive learning framework to pre-train the user-item bipartite graph, and then fine-tune the graph convolutional neural network. Specifically, we will compare the similarity between users and items during data preprocessing, and then when applying contrastive learning, not only will the augmented views be regarded as the positive samples, but also a certain number of similar samples will be regarded as the positive samples, which is different from SimCLR who treats other samples in a batch as negative samples. We term this learning method as Supervised Contrastive Learning(SCL) and apply it on the most advanced LightGCN. In addition, in order to consider the uncertainty of node interaction, we also propose a new data augment method called node replication.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Pedestrians in static crowds are not grains, but game players

Thibault Bonnemain, Matteo Butano (LPTMS), Théophile Bonnet (IJCLab, LPTMS, CEA), Iñaki Echeverría-Huarte (UPNA), Antoine Seguin (FAST), Alexandre Nicolas (ILM), Cécile Appert-Rolland (IJCLab), Denis Ullmo (LPTMS) The short-term (`operational') dynamics of pedestrian crowds are generally thought to involve no anticipation, except perhaps the avoidance of the most...
arxiv.org

Coloring distance graphs on the plane

We consider the coloring of certain distance graphs on the Euclidean plane. Namely, we ask for the minimal number of colors needed to color all points of the plane in such a way that pairs of points at distance in the interval $[1,b]$ get different colors. The classic Hadwiger-Nelson problem is a special case of this question -- obtained by taking $b=1$. The main results of the paper are improved lower and upper bounds on the number of colors for some values of $b$. In particular, we determine the minimal number of colors for two ranges of values of $b$ - one of which is enlarging an interval presented by Exoo and the second is completely new. Up to our knowledge, these are the only known families of distance graphs on the plane with a determined nontrivial chromatic number. Moreover, we present the first $8$-coloring for $b$ larger than values of $b$ for the known $7$-colorings. As a byproduct, we give some bounds and exact values for bounded parts of the plane, specifically by coloring certain annuli.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Training Free Graph Neural Networks for Graph Matching

We present TFGM (Training Free Graph Matching), a framework to boost the performance of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) based graph matching without training. TFGM sidesteps two crucial problems when training GNNs: 1) the limited supervision due to expensive annotation, and 2) training's computational cost. A basic framework, BasicTFGM, is first proposed by adopting the inference stage of graph matching methods. Our analysis shows that the BasicTFGM is a linear relaxation to the quadratic assignment formulation of graph matching. This guarantees the preservation of structure compatibility and an efficient polynomial complexity. Empirically, we further improve the BasicTFGM by handcrafting two types of matching priors into the architecture of GNNs: comparing node neighborhoods of different localities and utilizing annotation data if available. For evaluation, we conduct extensive experiments on a broad set of settings, including supervised keypoint matching between images, semi-supervised entity alignment between knowledge graphs, and unsupervised alignment between protein interaction networks. Applying TFGM on various GNNs shows promising improvements over baselines. Further ablation studies demonstrate the effective and efficient training-free property of TFGM. Our code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Wind Park Power Prediction: Attention-Based Graph Networks and Deep Learning to Capture Wake Losses

With the increased penetration of wind energy into the power grid, it has become increasingly important to be able to predict the expected power production for larger wind farms. Deep learning (DL) models can learn complex patterns in the data and have found wide success in predicting wake losses and expected power production. This paper proposes a modular framework for attention-based graph neural networks (GNN), where attention can be applied to any desired component of a graph block. The results show that the model significantly outperforms a multilayer perceptron (MLP) and a bidirectional LSTM (BLSTM) model, while delivering performance on-par with a vanilla GNN model. Moreover, we argue that the proposed graph attention architecture can easily adapt to different applications by offering flexibility into the desired attention operations to be used, which might depend on the specific application. Through analysis of the attention weights, it was showed that employing attention-based GNNs can provide insights into what the models learn. In particular, the attention networks seemed to realise turbine dependencies that aligned with some physical intuition about wake losses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Demystifying the Vulnerability Propagation and Its Evolution via Dependency Trees in the NPM Ecosystem

Third-party libraries with rich functionalities facilitate the fast development of Node.js software, but also bring new security threats that vulnerabilities could be introduced through dependencies. In particular, the threats could be excessively amplified by transitive dependencies. Existing research either considers direct dependencies or reasoning transitive dependencies based on reachability analysis, which neglects the NPM-specific dependency resolution rules, resulting in wrongly resolved dependencies. Consequently, further fine-grained analysis, such as vulnerability propagation and their evolution in dependencies, cannot be carried out precisely at a large scale, as well as deriving ecosystem-wide solutions for vulnerabilities in dependencies. To fill this gap, we propose a knowledge graph-based dependency resolution, which resolves the dependency relations of dependencies as trees (i.e., dependency trees), and investigates the security threats from vulnerabilities in dependency trees at a large scale. We first construct a complete dependency-vulnerability knowledge graph (DVGraph) that captures the whole NPM ecosystem (over 10 million library versions and 60 million well-resolved dependency relations). Based on it, we propose DTResolver to statically and precisely resolve dependency trees, as well as transitive vulnerability propagation paths, by considering the official dependency resolution rules. Based on that, we carry out an ecosystem-wide empirical study on vulnerability propagation and its evolution in dependency trees. Our study unveils lots of useful findings, and we further discuss the lessons learned and solutions for different stakeholders to mitigate the vulnerability impact in NPM. For example, we implement a dependency tree based vulnerability remediation method (DTReme) for NPM packages, and receive much better performance than the official tool (npm audit fix).
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Detours in Directed Graphs

We study two "above guarantee" versions of the classical Longest Path problem on undirected and directed graphs and obtain the following results. In the first variant of Longest Path that we study, called Longest Detour, the task is to decide whether a graph has an (s,t)-path of length at least dist_G(s,t)+k (where dist_G(s,t) denotes the length of a shortest path from s to t). Bezáková et al. proved that on undirected graphs the problem is fixed-parameter tractable (FPT) by providing an algorithm of running time 2^{O (k)} n. Further, they left the parameterized complexity of the problem on directed graphs open. Our first main result establishes a connection between Longest Detour on directed graphs and 3-Disjoint Paths on directed graphs. Using these new insights, we design a 2^{O(k)} n^{O(1)} time algorithm for the problem on directed planar graphs. Further, the new approach yields a significantly faster FPT algorithm on undirected graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generating graphs randomly

Graphs are used in many disciplines to model the relationships that exist between objects in a complex discrete system. Researchers may wish to compare a network of interest to a "typical" graph from a family (or ensemble) of graphs which are similar in some way. One way to do this is to take a sample of several random graphs from the family, to gather information about what is "typical". Hence there is a need for algorithms which can generate graphs uniformly (or approximately uniformly) at random from the given family. Since a large sample may be required, the algorithm should also be computationally efficient.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Decompositional Quantum Graph Neural Network

Quantum machine learning is a fast emerging field that aims to tackle machine learning using quantum algorithms and quantum computing. Due to the lack of physical qubits and an effective means to map real-world data from Euclidean space to Hilbert space, most of these methods focus on quantum analogies or process simulations rather than devising concrete architectures based on qubits. In this paper, we propose a novel hybrid quantum-classical algorithm for graph-structured data, which we refer to as the Decompositional Quantum Graph Neural Network (DQGNN). DQGNN implements the GNN theoretical framework using the tensor product and unity matrices representation, which greatly reduces the number of model parameters required. When controlled by a classical computer, DQGNN can accommodate arbitrarily sized graphs by processing substructures from the input graph using a modestly-sized quantum device. The architecture is based on a novel mapping from real-world data to Hilbert space. This mapping maintains the distance relations present in the data and reduces information loss. Experimental results show that the proposed method outperforms competitive state-of-the-art models with only 1.68\% parameters compared to those models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Cross-Modality Retinal Vessel Segmentation via Disentangling Representation Style Transfer and Collaborative Consistency Learning

Various deep learning models have been developed to segment anatomical structures from medical images, but they typically have poor performance when tested on another target domain with different data distribution. Recently, unsupervised domain adaptation methods have been proposed to alleviate this so-called domain shift issue, but most of them are designed for scenarios with relatively small domain shifts and are likely to fail when encountering a large domain gap. In this paper, we propose DCDA, a novel cross-modality unsupervised domain adaptation framework for tasks with large domain shifts, e.g., segmenting retinal vessels from OCTA and OCT images. DCDA mainly consists of a disentangling representation style transfer (DRST) module and a collaborative consistency learning (CCL) module. DRST decomposes images into content components and style codes and performs style transfer and image reconstruction. CCL contains two segmentation models, one for source domain and the other for target domain. The two models use labeled data (together with the corresponding transferred images) for supervised learning and perform collaborative consistency learning on unlabeled data. Each model focuses on the corresponding single domain and aims to yield an expertized domain-specific segmentation model. Through extensive experiments on retinal vessel segmentation, our framework achieves Dice scores close to target-trained oracle both from OCTA to OCT and from OCT to OCTA, significantly outperforming other state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

ViT2Hash: Unsupervised Information-Preserving Hashing

Unsupervised image hashing, which maps images into binary codes without supervision, is a compressor with a high compression rate. Hence, how to preserving meaningful information of the original data is a critical problem. Inspired by the large-scale vision pre-training model, known as ViT, which has shown significant progress for learning visual representations, in this paper, we propose a simple information-preserving compressor to finetune the ViT model for the target unsupervised hashing task. Specifically, from pixels to continuous features, we first propose a feature-preserving module, using the corrupted image as input to reconstruct the original feature from the pre-trained ViT model and the complete image, so that the feature extractor can focus on preserving the meaningful information of original data. Secondly, from continuous features to hash codes, we propose a hashing-preserving module, which aims to keep the semantic information from the pre-trained ViT model by using the proposed Kullback-Leibler divergence loss. Besides, the quantization loss and the similarity loss are added to minimize the quantization error. Our method is very simple and achieves a significantly higher degree of MAP on three benchmark image datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Enhancing Hyperbolic Graph Embeddings via Contrastive Learning

Recently, hyperbolic space has risen as a promising alternative for semi-supervised graph representation learning. Many efforts have been made to design hyperbolic versions of neural network operations. However, the inspiring geometric properties of this unique geometry have not been fully explored yet. The potency of graph models powered by the hyperbolic space is still largely underestimated. Besides, the rich information carried by abundant unlabelled samples is also not well utilized. Inspired by the recently active and emerging self-supervised learning, in this study, we attempt to enhance the representation power of hyperbolic graph models by drawing upon the advantages of contrastive learning. More specifically, we put forward a novel Hyperbolic Graph Contrastive Learning (HGCL) framework which learns node representations through multiple hyperbolic spaces to implicitly capture the hierarchical structure shared between different views. Then, we design a hyperbolic position consistency (HPC) constraint based on hyperbolic distance and the homophily assumption to make contrastive learning fit into hyperbolic space. Experimental results on multiple real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of the proposed HGCL as it consistently outperforms competing methods by considerable margins for the node classification task.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dual Space Graph Contrastive Learning

Unsupervised graph representation learning has emerged as a powerful tool to address real-world problems and achieves huge success in the graph learning domain. Graph contrastive learning is one of the unsupervised graph representation learning methods, which recently attracts attention from researchers and has achieved state-of-the-art performances on various tasks. The key to the success of graph contrastive learning is to construct proper contrasting pairs to acquire the underlying structural semantics of the graph. However, this key part is not fully explored currently, most of the ways generating contrasting pairs focus on augmenting or perturbating graph structures to obtain different views of the input graph. But such strategies could degrade the performances via adding noise into the graph, which may narrow down the field of the applications of graph contrastive learning. In this paper, we propose a novel graph contrastive learning method, namely \textbf{D}ual \textbf{S}pace \textbf{G}raph \textbf{C}ontrastive (DSGC) Learning, to conduct graph contrastive learning among views generated in different spaces including the hyperbolic space and the Euclidean space. Since both spaces have their own advantages to represent graph data in the embedding spaces, we hope to utilize graph contrastive learning to bridge the spaces and leverage advantages from both sides. The comparison experiment results show that DSGC achieves competitive or better performances among all the datasets. In addition, we conduct extensive experiments to analyze the impact of different graph encoders on DSGC, giving insights about how to better leverage the advantages of contrastive learning between different spaces.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Temporal Video Grounding with Deep Semantic Clustering

Temporal video grounding (TVG) aims to localize a target segment in a video according to a given sentence query. Though respectable works have made decent achievements in this task, they severely rely on abundant video-query paired data, which is expensive and time-consuming to collect in real-world scenarios. In this paper, we explore whether a video grounding model can be learned without any paired annotations. To the best of our knowledge, this paper is the first work trying to address TVG in an unsupervised setting. Considering there is no paired supervision, we propose a novel Deep Semantic Clustering Network (DSCNet) to leverage all semantic information from the whole query set to compose the possible activity in each video for grounding. Specifically, we first develop a language semantic mining module, which extracts implicit semantic features from the whole query set. Then, these language semantic features serve as the guidance to compose the activity in video via a video-based semantic aggregation module. Finally, we utilize a foreground attention branch to filter out the redundant background activities and refine the grounding results. To validate the effectiveness of our DSCNet, we conduct experiments on both ActivityNet Captions and Charades-STA datasets. The results demonstrate that DSCNet achieves competitive performance, and even outperforms most weakly-supervised approaches.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Edge-based Tensor prediction via graph neural networks

Message-passing neural networks (MPNN) have shown extremely high efficiency and accuracy in predicting the physical properties of molecules and crystals, and are expected to become the next-generation material simulation tool after the density functional theory (DFT). However, there is currently a lack of a general MPNN framework for directly predicting the tensor properties of the crystals. In this work, a general framework for the prediction of tensor properties was proposed: the tensor property of a crystal can be decomposed into the average of the tensor contributions of all the atoms in the crystal, and the tensor contribution of each atom can be expanded as the sum of the tensor projections in the directions of the edges connecting the atoms. On this basis, the edge-based expansions of force vectors, Born effective charges (BECs), dielectric (DL) and piezoelectric (PZ) tensors were proposed. These expansions are rotationally equivariant, while the coefficients in these tensor expansions are rotationally invariant scalars which are similar to physical quantities such as formation energy and band gap. The advantage of this tensor prediction framework is that it does not require the network itself to be equivariant. Therefore, in this work, we directly designed the edge-based tensor prediction graph neural network (ETGNN) model on the basis of the invariant graph neural network to predict tensors. The validity and high precision of this tensor prediction framework were shown by the tests of ETGNN on the extended systems, random perturbed structures and JARVIS-DFT datasets. This tensor prediction framework is general for nearly all the GNNs and can achieve higher accuracy with more advanced GNNs in the future.
COMPUTERS
datasciencecentral.com

An Easy Way to Understand the Back-Propagation Algorithm

The back-propagation algorithm is one of the foundations of neural networks and deep learning. It is also hard to understand for beginners. I found a resource, a free chapter of a book by Andrew Glassner, link below that explains backpropagation using a unique and an easy to understand approach. Essentially,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Pseudo-Labeled Auto-Curriculum Learning for Semi-Supervised Keypoint Localization

Localizing keypoints of an object is a basic visual problem. However, supervised learning of a keypoint localization network often requires a large amount of data, which is expensive and time-consuming to obtain. To remedy this, there is an ever-growing interest in semi-supervised learning (SSL), which leverages a small set of labeled data along with a large set of unlabeled data. Among these SSL approaches, pseudo-labeling (PL) is one of the most popular. PL approaches apply pseudo-labels to unlabeled data, and then train the model with a combination of the labeled and pseudo-labeled data iteratively. The key to the success of PL is the selection of high-quality pseudo-labeled samples. Previous works mostly select training samples by manually setting a single confidence threshold. We propose to automatically select reliable pseudo-labeled samples with a series of dynamic thresholds, which constitutes a learning curriculum. Extensive experiments on six keypoint localization benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed approach significantly outperforms the previous state-of-the-art SSL approaches.
EDUCATION

