Learning Estimates At The Edge Using Intermittent And Aged Measurement Updates

By Shivangi Agarwal, Sanjit K. Kaul, Saket Anand, P.B. Sujit
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) applications have agents that actuate in their local vicinity, while requiring measurements that capture the state of their larger environment to make actuation choices. These measurements are made by sensors and communicated over a network as update packets. Network resource constraints dictate that updates arrive at an...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Deep Learning on Multimodal Sensor Data at the Wireless Edge for Vehicular Network

Batool Salehi, Guillem Reus-Muns, Debashri Roy, Zifeng Wang, Tong Jian, Jennifer Dy, Stratis Ioannidis, Kaushik Chowdhury. Beam selection for millimeter-wave links in a vehicular scenario is a challenging problem, as an exhaustive search among all candidate beam pairs cannot be assuredly completed within short contact times. We solve this problem via a novel expediting beam selection by leveraging multimodal data collected from sensors like LiDAR, camera images, and GPS. We propose individual modality and distributed fusion-based deep learning (F-DL) architectures that can execute locally as well as at a mobile edge computing center (MEC), with a study on associated tradeoffs. We also formulate and solve an optimization problem that considers practical beam-searching, MEC processing and sensor-to-MEC data delivery latency overheads for determining the output dimensions of the above F-DL architectures. Results from extensive evaluations conducted on publicly available synthetic and home-grown real-world datasets reveal 95% and 96% improvement in beam selection speed over classical RF-only beam sweeping, respectively. F-DL also outperforms the state-of-the-art techniques by 20-22% in predicting top-10 best beam pairs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deep Learning for Agile Effort Estimation Have We Solved the Problem Yet?

In the last decade, several studies have proposed the use of automated techniques to estimate the effort of agile software development. In this paper we perform a close replication and extension of a seminal work proposing the use of Deep Learning for agile effort estimation (namely Deep-SE), which has set the state-of-the-art since. Specifically, we replicate three of the original research questions aiming at investigating the effectiveness of Deep-SE for both within-project and cross-project effort estimation. We benchmark Deep-SE against three baseline techniques (i.e., Random, Mean and Median effort prediction) and a previously proposed method to estimate agile software project development effort (dubbed TF/IDF-SE), as done in the original study. To this end, we use both the data from the original study and a new larger dataset of 31,960 issues, which we mined from 29 open-source projects. Using more data allows us to strengthen our confidence in the results and further mitigate the threat to the external validity of the study. We also extend the original study by investigating two additional research questions. One evaluates the accuracy of Deep-SE when the training set is augmented with issues from all other projects available in the repository at the time of estimation, and the other examines whether an expensive pre-training step used by the original Deep-SE, has any beneficial effect on its accuracy and convergence speed. The results of our replication show that Deep-SE outperforms the Median baseline estimator and TF/IDF-SE in only very few cases with statistical significance (8/42 and 9/32 cases, respectively), thus confounding previous findings on the efficacy of Deep-SE. The two additional RQs revealed that neither augmenting the training set nor pre-training Deep-SE play a role in improving its accuracy and convergence speed. ...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Enabling Deep Reinforcement Learning on Energy Constrained Devices at the Edge of the Network

Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) solutions are becoming pervasive at the edge of the network as they enable autonomous decision-making in a dynamic environment. However, to be able to adapt to the ever-changing environment, the DRL solution implemented on an embedded device has to continue to occasionally take exploratory actions even after initial convergence. In other words, the device has to occasionally take random actions and update the value function, i.e., re-train the Artificial Neural Network (ANN), to ensure its performance remains optimal. Unfortunately, embedded devices often lack processing power and energy required to train the ANN. The energy aspect is particularly challenging when the edge device is powered only by a means of Energy Harvesting (EH). To overcome this problem, we propose a two-part algorithm in which the DRL process is trained at the sink. Then the weights of the fully trained underlying ANN are periodically transferred to the EH-powered embedded device taking actions. Using an EH-powered sensor, real-world measurements dataset, and optimizing for Age of Information (AoI) metric, we demonstrate that such a DRL solution can operate without any degradation in the performance, with only a few ANN updates per day.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Model-less Robust Voltage Control in Active Distribution Networks using Sensitivity Coefficients Estimated from Measurements

Measurement-rich power distribution networks may enable distribution system operators (DSOs) to adopt model-less and measurement-based monitoring and control of distributed energy resources (DERs) for mitigating grid issues such as over/under voltages and lines congestions. However, measurement-based monitoring and control applications may lead to inaccurate control decisions due to measurement errors. In particular, estimation models relying on regression-based schemes result in significant errors in the estimates (e.g., nodal voltages) especially for measurement devices with high Instrument Transformer (IT) classes. The consequences are detrimental to control performance since this may lead to infeasible decisions. This work proposes a model-less robust voltage control accounting for the uncertainties of measurement-based estimated voltage sensitivity coefficients. The coefficients and their uncertainties are obtained using a recursive least squares (RLS)-based online estimation, updated whenever new measurements are available. This formulation is applied to control distributed controllable photovoltaic (PV) generation in a distribution network to restrict the voltage within prescribed limits. The proposed scheme is validated by simulating a CIGRE low-voltage system interfacing multiple controllable PV plants.
INDUSTRY
2minutemedicine.com

Accuracy of glomerular filtration rate estimation with use of Cystatin C

1. Estimation of glomerular filtration rate (GFR) with the use of cystatin C resulted in similar results of GFR estimation that used race or ancestry. 2. Use of serum creatinine level to estimate GFR without race or genetic ancestry created systemic misclassification. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Incorporation...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

FedComm: Federated Learning as a Medium for Covert Communication

Proposed as a solution to mitigate the privacy implications related to the adoption of deep learning solutions, Federated Learning (FL) enables large numbers of participants to successfully train deep neural networks without having to reveal the actual private training data. To date, a substantial amount of research has investigated the security and privacy properties of FL, resulting in a plethora of innovative attack and defense strategies. This paper thoroughly investigates the communication capabilities of an FL scheme. In particular, we show that a party involved in the FL learning process can use FL as a covert communication medium to send an arbitrary message. We introduce FedComm, a novel covert-communication technique that enables robust sharing and transfer of targeted payloads within the FL framework. Our extensive theoretical and empirical evaluations show that FedComm provides a stealthy communication channel, with minimal disruptions to the training process. Our experiments show that FedComm, allowed us to successfully deliver 100% of a payload in the order of kilobits before the FL procedure converges. Our evaluation also shows that FedComm is independent of the application domain and the neural network architecture used by the underlying FL scheme.
SOFTWARE
docwirenews.com

Machine Learning Model Estimates Baseline Serum Creatinine Level

Detecting acute kidney injury (AKI) relies on comparison of current serum creatinine level to baseline level. Erina Ghosh, PhD, and colleagues reported a regression-based machine learning model to predict baseline serum creatinine [American Journal of Nephrology. doi.org/10.1159/00051890]. To predict baseline creatinine, the researchers developed and internally validated a gradient boosting...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Estimating the Photometric Redshifts of Galaxies and QSOs Using Regression Techniques in Machine Learning

Measuring distances of cosmological sources such as galaxies, stars and quasars plays an increasingly critical role in modern cosmology. Obtaining the optical spectrum and consequently calculating the redshift as a distance indicator could instantly classify these objects. As long as spectroscopic observations are not available for many galaxies and the process of measuring the redshift is time-consuming and infeasible for large samples, machine learning (ML) approaches could be applied to determine the redshifts of galaxies from different features including their photometric colors. In this paper, by using the flux magnitudes from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) catalog, we develop two ML regression algorithms (Decision Tree and Random Forest) for estimating the redshifts taking color indices as input features. We find that the Random Forest algorithm produces the optimum result for the redshift prediction, and it will be further improved when the dataset is limited to a subset with z $\le$ 2 giving the normalised standard deviation $\overline{\Delta Z}_{\text {norm}}=0.005$ and the standard deviation $\sigma_{\Delta z}=0.12$. This work shows a great potential of using the ML approach to determine the photometric redshifts of distant sources.
ASTRONOMY
wfla.com

Using Technology to Enhance Learning

During the pandemic technology became a powerful tool to support and transform education in many ways, from making it easier for teachers to create instructional materials to enabling new ways for people to learn and work together. Trenton Goble of Canvas, technology used by thousands of districts in remote learning,...
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

SmartSync: Cross-Blockchain Smart Contract Interaction and Synchronization

Cross-Blockchain communication has gained traction due to the increasing fragmentation of blockchain networks and scalability solutions such as side-chaining and sharding. With SmartSync, we propose a novel concept for cross-blockchain smart contract interactions that creates client contracts on arbitrary blockchain networks supporting the same execution environment. Client contracts mirror the logic and state of the original instance and enable seamless on-chain function executions providing recent states. Synchronized contracts supply instant read-only function calls to other applications hosted on the target blockchain. Hereby, current limitations in cross-chain communication are alleviated and new forms of contract interactions are enabled. State updates are transmitted in a verifiable manner using Merkle proofs and do not require trusted intermediaries. To permit lightweight synchronizations, we introduce transition confirmations that facilitate the application of verifiable state transitions without re-executing transactions of the source blockchain. We prove the concept's soundness by providing a prototypical implementation that enables smart contract forks, state synchronizations, and on-chain validation on EVM-compatible blockchains. Our evaluation demonstrates SmartSync's applicability for presented use cases providing access to recent states to third-party contracts on the target blockchain. Execution costs scale sub-linearly with the number of value updates and depend on the depth and index of corresponding Merkle proofs.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Inference over Networks: Linear Convergence and Statistical Guarantees

We study sparse linear regression over a network of agents, modeled as an undirected graph and no server node. The estimation of the $s$-sparse parameter is formulated as a constrained LASSO problem wherein each agent owns a subset of the $N$ total observations. We analyze the convergence rate and statistical guarantees of a distributed projected gradient tracking-based algorithm under high-dimensional scaling, allowing the ambient dimension $d$ to grow with (and possibly exceed) the sample size $N$. Our theory shows that, under standard notions of restricted strong convexity and smoothness of the loss functions, suitable conditions on the network connectivity and algorithm tuning, the distributed algorithm converges globally at a {\it linear} rate to an estimate that is within the centralized {\it statistical precision} of the model, $O(s\log d/N)$. When $s\log d/N=o(1)$, a condition necessary for statistical consistency, an $\varepsilon$-optimal solution is attained after $\mathcal{O}(\kappa \log (1/\varepsilon))$ gradient computations and $O (\kappa/(1-\rho) \log (1/\varepsilon))$ communication rounds, where $\kappa$ is the restricted condition number of the loss function and $\rho$ measures the network connectivity. The computation cost matches that of the centralized projected gradient algorithm despite having data distributed; whereas the communication rounds reduce as the network connectivity improves. Overall, our study reveals interesting connections between statistical efficiency, network connectivity \& topology, and convergence rate in high dimensions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

PROMPT: Learning Dynamic Resource Allocation Policies for Edge-Network Applications

A growing number of service providers are exploring methods to improve server utilization, reduce power consumption, and reduce total cost of ownership by co-scheduling high-priority latency-critical workloads with best-effort workloads. This practice requires strict resource allocation between workloads to reduce resource contention and maintain Quality of Service (QoS) guarantees. Prior resource allocation works have been shown to improve server utilization under ideal circumstances, yet often compromise QoS guarantees or fail to find valid resource allocations in more dynamic operating environments. Further, prior works are fundamentally reliant upon QoS measurements that can, in practice, exhibit significant transient fluctuations, thus stable control behavior cannot be reliably achieved. In this paper, we propose a novel framework for dynamic resource allocation based on proactive QoS prediction. These predictions help guide a reinforcement-learning-based resource controller towards optimal resource allocations while avoiding transient QoS violations due to fluctuating workload demands. Evaluation shows that the proposed method incurs 4.3x fewer QoS violations, reduces severity of QoS violations by 3.7x, improves best-effort workload performance, and improves overall power efficiency compared with prior work.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Vertical Federated Edge Learning with Distributed Integrated Sensing and Communication

This letter studies a vertical federated edge learning (FEEL) system for collaborative objects/human motion recognition by exploiting the distributed integrated sensing and communication (ISAC). In this system, distributed edge devices first send wireless signals to sense targeted objects/human, and then exchange intermediate computed vectors (instead of raw sensing data) for collaborative recognition while preserving data privacy. To boost the spectrum and hardware utilization efficiency for FEEL, we exploit ISAC for both target sensing and data exchange, by employing dedicated frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) signals at each edge device. Under this setup, we propose a vertical FEEL framework for realizing the recognition based on the collected multi-view wireless sensing data. In this framework, each edge device owns an individual local L-model to transform its sensing data into an intermediate vector with relatively low dimensions, which is then transmitted to a coordinating edge device for final output via a common downstream S-model. By considering a human motion recognition task, experimental results show that our vertical FEEL based approach achieves recognition accuracy up to 98\% with an improvement up to 8\% compared to the benchmarks, including on-device training and horizontal FEEL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Depth Estimation from Single-shot Monocular Endoscope Image Using Image Domain Adaptation And Edge-Aware Depth Estimation

Masahiro Oda, Hayato Itoh, Kiyohito Tanaka, Hirotsugu Takabatake, Masaki Mori, Hiroshi Natori, Kensaku Mori. We propose a depth estimation method from a single-shot monocular endoscopic image using Lambertian surface translation by domain adaptation and depth estimation using multi-scale edge loss. We employ a two-step estimation process including Lambertian surface translation from unpaired data and depth estimation. The texture and specular reflection on the surface of an organ reduce the accuracy of depth estimations. We apply Lambertian surface translation to an endoscopic image to remove these texture and reflections. Then, we estimate the depth by using a fully convolutional network (FCN). During the training of the FCN, improvement of the object edge similarity between an estimated image and a ground truth depth image is important for getting better results. We introduced a muti-scale edge loss function to improve the accuracy of depth estimation. We quantitatively evaluated the proposed method using real colonoscopic images. The estimated depth values were proportional to the real depth values. Furthermore, we applied the estimated depth images to automated anatomical location identification of colonoscopic images using a convolutional neural network. The identification accuracy of the network improved from 69.2% to 74.1% by using the estimated depth images.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase Diagram of the Contact Process on Barabasi-Albert Networks

We show results for the contact process on Barabasi networks. The contact process is a model for an epidemic spreading without permanent immunity that has an absorbing state. For finite lattices, the absorbing state is the true stationary state, which leads to the need for simulation of quasi-stationary states, which we did in two ways: reactivation by inserting spontaneous infected individuals, or by the quasi-stationary method, where we store a list of active states to continue the simulation when the system visits the absorbing state. The system presents an absorbing phase transition where the critical behavior obeys the Mean Field exponents $\beta=1$, $\gamma'=0$, and $\nu=2$. However, the different quasi-stationary states present distinct finite-size logarithmic corrections. We also report the critical thresholds of the model as a linear function of the network connectivity inverse $1/z$, and the extrapolation of the critical threshold function for $z \to \infty$ yields the basic reproduction number $R_0=1$ of the complete graph, as expected. Decreasing the network connectivity leads to the increase of the critical basic reproduction number $R_0$ for this model.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

Epidemiologists develop state-of-the-art tool for measuring the pace of aging

Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health have developed a new blood test to measure the pace of biological aging. Based on an analysis of chemical tags on the DNA contained in white blood cells, called DNA methylation marks, the new test is named DunedinPACE, after the Dunedin Birth Cohort used to develop it. DunedinPACE (stands for Pace of Aging Computed from the Epigenome) is a new addition to a fast-growing list of DNA methylation tests designed to measure aging and contributes value-added over and above the current state of the art. The findings are published online in the journal eLife.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Representing Long-Range Context for Graph Neural Networks with Global Attention

Graph neural networks are powerful architectures for structured datasets. However, current methods struggle to represent long-range dependencies. Scaling the depth or width of GNNs is insufficient to broaden receptive fields as larger GNNs encounter optimization instabilities such as vanishing gradients and representation oversmoothing, while pooling-based approaches have yet to become as universally useful as in computer vision. In this work, we propose the use of Transformer-based self-attention to learn long-range pairwise relationships, with a novel "readout" mechanism to obtain a global graph embedding. Inspired by recent computer vision results that find position-invariant attention performant in learning long-range relationships, our method, which we call GraphTrans, applies a permutation-invariant Transformer module after a standard GNN module. This simple architecture leads to state-of-the-art results on several graph classification tasks, outperforming methods that explicitly encode graph structure. Our results suggest that purely-learning-based approaches without graph structure may be suitable for learning high-level, long-range relationships on graphs. Code for GraphTrans is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inferring $S_8(z)$ and $γ(z)$ with cosmic growth rate measurements using machine learning

Measurements of the cosmological parameter $S_8$ provided by cosmic microwave background and large scale structure data reveal some tension between them, suggesting that the clustering features of matter in these early and late cosmological tracers could be different. In this work, we use a supervised learning method designed to solve Bayesian approach to regression, known as Gaussian Processes regression, to quantify the cosmic evolution of $S_8$ up to $z \sim 1.5$. For this, we propose a novel approach to find firstly the evolution of the function $\sigma_8(z)$, then we find the function $S_8(z)$. As a sub-product we obtain a minimal cosmological model-dependent $\sigma_8(z=0)$ and $S_8(z=0)$ estimates. We select independent data measurements of the growth rate $f(z)$ and of $[f\sigma_8](z)$ according to criteria of non-correlated data, then we perform the Gaussian reconstruction of these data sets to obtain the cosmic evolution of $\sigma_8(z)$, $S_8(z)$, and the growth index $\gamma(z)$. Our statistical analyses show that $S_8(z)$ is compatible with Planck $\Lambda$CDM cosmology; when evaluated at the present time we find $\sigma_8(z=0) = 0.766 \pm 0.116$ and $S_8(z=0) = 0.732 \pm 0.115$. Applying our methodology to the growth index, we find $\gamma(z=0) = 0.465 \pm 0.140$. Moreover, we compare our results with others recently obtained in the literature. In none of these functions, i.e. $\sigma_8(z)$, $S_8(z)$, and $\gamma(z)$, do we find significant deviations from the standard cosmology predictions.
ASTRONOMY

