Low-Pass Filtering SGD for Recovering Flat Optima in the Deep Learning Optimization Landscape

By Devansh Bisla, Jing Wang, Anna Choromanska
 4 days ago

In this paper, we study the sharpness of a deep learning (DL) loss landscape around local minima in order to reveal systematic mechanisms underlying the generalization abilities of DL models. Our analysis is performed across varying network and optimizer hyper-parameters, and...

arxiv.org

Dynamic Price of Parking Service based on Deep Learning

The improvement of air-quality in urban areas is one of the main concerns of public government bodies. This concern emerges from the evidence between the air quality and the public health. Major efforts from government bodies in this area include monitoring and forecasting systems, banning more pollutant motor vehicles, and traffic limitations during the periods of low-quality air. In this work, a proposal for dynamic prices in regulated parking services is presented. The dynamic prices in parking service must discourage motor vehicles parking when low-quality episodes are predicted. For this purpose, diverse deep learning strategies are evaluated. They have in common the use of collective air-quality measurements for forecasting labels about air quality in the city. The proposal is evaluated by using economic parameters and deep learning quality criteria at Madrid (Spain).
fsrmagazine.com

VITO AG Launches New Oil Filter System for Deep Fryers

VITO AG, the German market leader for filtration systems announced the launch of a new product to fulfill the rising need for high-quality and easy to use filtration systems for deep fryers: The VITO VL oil filter system. The frying oil filter is simply placed inside your deep fryer and...
esri.com

Identify Plant Species using Deep Learning tools in ArcGIS Pro

Being able to identify different plant species is a common task in many industries such as Agriculture, Horticultural, and Forestry. Vegetation management is essential to fight against wildfires, since being able to classify different plant species is important for identifying species that can be vulnerable to fire. Automatic recognition of plants is also useful for tasks such as species identification/reservation for management in botany gardens or farms uses plants.
arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
arxiv.org

Small Object Detection using Deep Learning

Now a days, UAVs such as drones are greatly used for various purposes like that of capturing and target detection from ariel imagery etc. Easy access of these small ariel vehicles to public can cause serious security threats. For instance, critical places may be monitored by spies blended in public using drones. Study in hand proposes an improved and efficient Deep Learning based autonomous system which can detect and track very small drones with great precision. The proposed system consists of a custom deep learning model Tiny YOLOv3, one of the flavors of very fast object detection model You Look Only Once (YOLO) is built and used for detection. The object detection algorithm will efficiently the detect the drones. The proposed architecture has shown significantly better performance as compared to the previous YOLO version. The improvement is observed in the terms of resource usage and time complexity. The performance is measured using the metrics of recall and precision that are 93% and 91% respectively.
arxiv.org

Benchmarking Deep Reinforcement Learning Algorithms for Vision-based Robotics

This paper presents a benchmarking study of some of the state-of-the-art reinforcement learning algorithms used for solving two simulated vision-based robotics problems. The algorithms considered in this study include soft actor-critic (SAC), proximal policy optimization (PPO), interpolated policy gradients (IPG), and their variants with Hindsight Experience replay (HER). The performances of these algorithms are compared against PyBullet's two simulation environments known as KukaDiverseObjectEnv and RacecarZEDGymEnv respectively. The state observations in these environments are available in the form of RGB images and the action space is continuous, making them difficult to solve. A number of strategies are suggested to provide intermediate hindsight goals required for implementing HER algorithm on these problems which are essentially single-goal environments. In addition, a number of feature extraction architectures are proposed to incorporate spatial and temporal attention in the learning process. Through rigorous simulation experiments, the improvement achieved with these components are established. To the best of our knowledge, such a benchmarking study is not available for the above two vision-based robotics problems making it a novel contribution in the field.
arxiv.org

Gait Recognition Based on Deep Learning: A Survey

In general, biometry-based control systems may not rely on individual expected behavior or cooperation to operate appropriately. Instead, such systems should be aware of malicious procedures for unauthorized access attempts. Some works available in the literature suggest addressing the problem through gait recognition approaches. Such methods aim at identifying human beings through intrinsic perceptible features, despite dressed clothes or accessories. Although the issue denotes a relatively long-time challenge, most of the techniques developed to handle the problem present several drawbacks related to feature extraction and low classification rates, among other issues. However, deep learning-based approaches recently emerged as a robust set of tools to deal with virtually any image and computer-vision related problem, providing paramount results for gait recognition as well. Therefore, this work provides a surveyed compilation of recent works regarding biometric detection through gait recognition with a focus on deep learning approaches, emphasizing their benefits, and exposing their weaknesses. Besides, it also presents categorized and characterized descriptions of the datasets, approaches, and architectures employed to tackle associated constraints.
towardsdatascience.com

Tips on How to Learn Deep Reinforcement Learning Effectively

Don’t just learn, experience. Don’t just read, absorb. First, a disclaimer: what works for some, does not necessarily work for others. In this article, I expose what worked for me after I spent years reading academic papers, books, and source codes related to Reinforcement Learning. Some readers might...
Nature.com

Manipulation of free-floating objects using Faraday flows and deep reinforcement learning

The ability to remotely control a free-floating object through surface flows on a fluid medium can facilitate numerous applications. Current studies on this problem have been limited to uni-directional motion control due to the challenging nature of the control problem. Analytical modelling of the object dynamics is difficult due to the high-dimensionality and mixing of the surface flows while the control problem is hard due to the nonlinear slow dynamics of the fluid medium, underactuation, and chaotic regions. This study presents a methodology for manipulation of free-floating objects using large-scale physical experimentation and recent advances in deep reinforcement learning. We demonstrate our methodology through the open-loop control of a free-floating object in water using a robotic arm. Our learned control policy is relatively quick to obtain, highly data efficient, and easily scalable to a higher-dimensional parameter space and/or experimental scenarios. Our results show the potential of data-driven approaches for solving and analyzing highly complex nonlinear control problems.
Nature.com

Deep learning and protein structure modeling

Deep learning has transformed protein structure modeling. Here we relate AlphaFold and RoseTTAFold to classical physically based approaches to protein structure prediction, and discuss the many areas of structural biology that are likely to be affected by further advances in deep learning. Up until recently, computational structural biology-the prediction and...
arxiv.org

De-Noising of Photoacoustic Microscopy Images by Deep Learning

As a hybrid imaging technology, photoacoustic microscopy (PAM) imaging suffers from noise due to the maximum permissible exposure of laser intensity, attenuation of ultrasound in the tissue, and the inherent noise of the transducer. De-noising is a post-processing method to reduce noise, and PAM image quality can be recovered. However, previous de-noising techniques usually heavily rely on mathematical priors as well as manually selected parameters, resulting in unsatisfactory and slow de-noising performance for different noisy images, which greatly hinders practical and clinical applications. In this work, we propose a deep learning-based method to remove complex noise from PAM images without mathematical priors and manual selection of settings for different input images. An attention enhanced generative adversarial network is used to extract image features and remove various noises. The proposed method is demonstrated on both synthetic and real datasets, including phantom (leaf veins) and in vivo (mouse ear blood vessels and zebrafish pigment) experiments. The results show that compared with previous PAM de-noising methods, our method exhibits good performance in recovering images qualitatively and quantitatively. In addition, the de-noising speed of 0.016 s is achieved for an image with $256\times256$ pixels. Our approach is effective and practical for the de-noising of PAM images.
arxiv.org

Pedestrians in static crowds are not grains, but game players

Thibault Bonnemain, Matteo Butano (LPTMS), Théophile Bonnet (IJCLab, LPTMS, CEA), Iñaki Echeverría-Huarte (UPNA), Antoine Seguin (FAST), Alexandre Nicolas (ILM), Cécile Appert-Rolland (IJCLab), Denis Ullmo (LPTMS) The short-term (`operational') dynamics of pedestrian crowds are generally thought to involve no anticipation, except perhaps the avoidance of the most...
pcinvasion.com

Nvidia reveals Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution tech

In a very sudden move, Nvidia has revealed that its upcoming Game Ready driver will include Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR) resolution scaling tech. It seems to be a direct response to AMD’s own Radeon Super Resolution tech, even though the inner workings of each technology vary significantly compared to the similar results.
arxiv.org

Using Deep Learning to Generate Complete Log Statements

Logging is a practice widely adopted in several phases of the software lifecycle. For example, during software development log statements allow engineers to verify and debug the system by exposing fine-grained information of the running software. While the benefits of logging are undisputed, taking proper decisions about where to inject log statements, what information to log, and at which log level (e.g., error, warning) is crucial for the logging effectiveness. In this paper, we present LANCE (Log stAtemeNt reCommEnder), the first approach supporting developers in all these decisions. LANCE features a Text-To-Text-Transfer-Transformer (T5) model that has been trained on 6,894,456 Java methods. LANCE takes as input a Java method and injects in it a full log statement, including a human-comprehensible logging message and properly choosing the needed log level and the statement location. Our results show that LANCE is able to (i) properly identify the location in the code where to inject the statement in 65.9% of Java methods requiring it; (ii) selecting the proper log level in 66.2% of cases; and (iii) generate a completely correct log statement including a meaningful logging message in 15.2% of cases.
arxiv.org

Deep Learning in Searching the Spectroscopic Redshift of Quasars

Studying the cosmological sources at their cosmological rest-frames is crucial to track the cosmic history and properties of compact objects. In view of the increasing data volume of existing and upcoming telescopes/detectors, we here construct a 1--dimensional convolutional neural network (CNN) with a residual neural network (ResNet) structure to estimate the redshift of quasars in Sloan Digital Sky Survey IV (SDSS-IV) catalog from DR16 quasar-only (DR16Q) of eBOSS on a broad range of signal-to-noise ratios, named \code{FNet}. Owing to its $24$ convolutional layers and the ResNet structure with different kernel sizes of $500$, $200$ and $15$, FNet is able to discover the "\textit{local}" and "\textit{global}" patterns in the whole sample of spectra by a self-learning procedure. It reaches the accuracy of 97.0$\%$ for the velocity difference for redshift, $|\Delta\nu|< 6000~ \rm km/s$ and 98.0$\%$ for $|\Delta\nu|< 12000~ \rm km/s$. While \code{QuasarNET}, which is a standard CNN adopted in the SDSS routine and is constructed by 4 convolutional layers (no ResNet structure), with kernel sizes of $10$, to measure the redshift via identifying seven emission lines (\textit{local} patterns), fails in estimating redshift of $\sim 1.3\%$ of visually inspected quasars in DR16Q catalog, and it gives 97.8$\%$ for $|\Delta\nu|< 6000~ \rm km/s$ and 97.9$\%$ for $|\Delta\nu|< 12000~ \rm km/s$. Hence, FNet provides similar accuracy to \code{QuasarNET}, but it is applicable for a wider range of SDSS spectra, especially for those missing the clear emission lines exploited by \code{QuasarNET}. These properties of \code{FNet}, together with the fast predictive power of machine learning, allow \code{FNet} to be a more accurate alternative for the pipeline redshift estimator and can make it practical in the upcoming catalogs to reduce the number of spectra to visually inspect.
arxiv.org

Transferability in Deep Learning: A Survey

The success of deep learning algorithms generally depends on large-scale data, while humans appear to have inherent ability of knowledge transfer, by recognizing and applying relevant knowledge from previous learning experiences when encountering and solving unseen tasks. Such an ability to acquire and reuse knowledge is known as transferability in deep learning. It has formed the long-term quest towards making deep learning as data-efficient as human learning, and has been motivating fruitful design of more powerful deep learning algorithms. We present this survey to connect different isolated areas in deep learning with their relation to transferability, and to provide a unified and complete view to investigating transferability through the whole lifecycle of deep learning. The survey elaborates the fundamental goals and challenges in parallel with the core principles and methods, covering recent cornerstones in deep architectures, pre-training, task adaptation and domain adaptation. This highlights unanswered questions on the appropriate objectives for learning transferable knowledge and for adapting the knowledge to new tasks and domains, avoiding catastrophic forgetting and negative transfer. Finally, we implement a benchmark and an open-source library, enabling a fair evaluation of deep learning methods in terms of transferability.
arxiv.org

Smart Magnetic Microrobots Learn to Swim with Deep Reinforcement Learning

Swimming microrobots are increasingly developed with complex materials and dynamic shapes and are expected to operate in complex environments in which the system dynamics are difficult to model and positional control of the microrobot is not straightforward to achieve. Deep reinforcement learning is a promising method of autonomously developing robust controllers for creating smart microrobots, which can adapt their behavior to operate in uncharacterized environments without the need to model the system dynamics. Here, we report the development of a smart helical magnetic hydrogel microrobot that used the soft actor critic reinforcement learning algorithm to autonomously derive a control policy which allowed the microrobot to swim through an uncharacterized biomimetic fluidic environment under control of a time varying magnetic field generated from a three-axis array of electromagnets. The reinforcement learning agent learned successful control policies with fewer than 100,000 training steps, demonstrating sample efficiency for fast learning. We also demonstrate that we can fine tune the control policies learned by the reinforcement learning agent by fitting mathematical functions to the learned policy's action distribution via regression. Deep reinforcement learning applied to microrobot control is likely to significantly expand the capabilities of the next generation of microrobots.
thefastmode.com

DPI Conquers Traffic Encryption With Machine Learning and Deep Learning Featured

Encryption is becoming increasingly widespread as concerns over security and privacy continue to grow. According to a research by FortiGuard Labs1, more than 85% of global traffic is encrypted. Popular encryption protocols include TLS (Transport Layer Security), SSL (Secure Sockets Layer), SSH, PGP and IPSec, which leverage both symmetric and asymmetric encryption methods such as RSA and AES.
arxiv.org

Collision Detection: An Improved Deep Learning Approach Using SENet and ResNext

In recent days, with increased population and traffic on roadways, vehicle collision is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The automotive industry is motivated on developing techniques to use sensors and advancements in the field of computer vision to build collision detection and collision prevention systems to assist drivers. In this article, a deep-learning-based model comprising of ResNext architecture with SENet blocks is proposed. The performance of the model is compared to popular deep learning models like VGG16, VGG19, Resnet50, and stand-alone ResNext. The proposed model outperforms the existing baseline models achieving a ROC-AUC of 0.91 using a significantly less proportion of the GTACrash synthetic data for training, thus reducing the computational overhead.
