EdgeMap: CrowdSourcing High Definition Map in Automotive Edge Computing

By Qiang Liu, Yuru Zhang, Haoxin Wang
 4 days ago

High definition (HD) map needs to be updated frequently to capture road changes, which is constrained by limited specialized collection vehicles. To maintain an up-to-date map, we explore crowdsourcing data from connected vehicles....

ECAS-ML: Edge Computing Assisted Adaptation Scheme with Machine Learning for HTTP Adaptive Streaming

As the video streaming traffic in mobile networks is increasing, improving the content delivery process becomes crucial, e.g., by utilizing edge computing support. At an edge node, we can deploy adaptive bitrate (ABR) algorithms with a better understanding of network behavior and access to radio and player metrics. In this work, we present ECAS-ML, Edge Assisted Adaptation Scheme for HTTP Adaptive Streaming with Machine Learning. ECAS-ML focuses on managing the tradeoff among bitrate, segment switches, and stalls to achieve a higher quality of experience (QoE). For that purpose, we use machine learning techniques to analyze radio throughput traces and predict the best parameters of our algorithm to achieve better performance. The results show that ECAS-ML outperforms other client-based and edge-based ABR algorithms.
SOFTWARE
NTT Com Launches 'SDPF Edge' Flat-rate Edge-computing Service

NTT Communications (NTT Com) announced the launch of 'SDPF Edge,' an edge-computing service with integrated operations available for a flat monthly fee on NTT Com’s Smart Data Platform (SDPF). Edge computing is a distributed-processing computing model that ensures real-time performance and reduces the amount of communication by placing data-processing...
COMPUTERS
Becoming a hyper-aware store: Edge computing and retail

Old habits die hard – for me at least. Although I shop online, there is nothing like shopping at brick-and-mortar stores to fully appreciate what I am buying. And I’m not alone, as shoppers still prefer to purchase inside an actual store. Whether in person or online, consumers...
RETAIL
AWS launches new EC2 instance type for high performance computing tasks

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of its new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Hpc6a instances. These "purpose-built" EC2 instances leverage 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs to process high-performance computing (HPC) workloads at what Amazon claims is " up to 65% better price-performance compared to similar compute-optimized Amazon EC2 instances that customers use for HPC workloads today."
COMPUTERS
What makes edge computing successful?

To compete in a digital-first world, organizations are prioritizing investments in digital tools to augment physical spaces and assets and enable seamless and secure data gathering and analysis. These investments empower organizations to provision enterprise workloads at edge locations in support of innovative edge use cases. IDC research examines the...
COMPUTERS
Arbe Adds Radar Based Free Space Mapping to its Automotive Radar Solution

Arbe Robotics, a global provider of next-generation Imaging Radar solutions, has Free Space Mapping to its revolutionary Perception Imaging Radar. This was demonstrated at CES 2022. Arbe has radically enhanced its solution with an algorithm that identifies the drivable sections in the environment surrounding the vehicle while aggregating a map of the environment and localizing the vehicle within this map.
TECHNOLOGY
Mangata Networks gets $33M for satellite/edge computing network

PHOENIX – Mangata Networks has closed a $33 million Series A round led by US-based venture capital firm Playground Global to continue its mission to transform the way the world interacts with information. This closing manifests the truly global nature of the organization with other major investors including Temasek which is headquartered in Singapore, ktsat from South Korea, Scottish Enterprise in the UK, Promus Ventures from its Orbital Ventures Fund, and Meta Venture Partners, also in the US.
BUSINESS
Guide to Managing Edge Computing’s Explosive Data Growth

The amount of data at the Edge is already a challenge for IT leaders. Yet it’s becoming even more of a problem for managers of IT infrastructure as data levels expand exponentially. Indeed, the overwhelming edge computing trend is expansion of data levels. IDC predicts that by 2025 there...
COMPUTERS
Nvidia buys high-performance computing cluster management software provider Bright Computing

Computer graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. announced today it has acquired Bright Computing Inc., which makes software that’s used to manage high-performance computing systems. Given Nvidia’s presence in the HPC market, with its graphics processing units widely used by enterprises to perform compute-heavy tasks such as artificial intelligence, Bright looks...
SOFTWARE
Edge Computing Will Reduce Network Bottlenecks Featured

Computing is quickly moving from massive data centers to a distributed model. While there has been some transformation of where the back-end data centers reside, new 5G technologies and emerging business and consumer application requirements enable the movement of computing power toward the "edge" and closer to the data generation location. The "edge" can include desktops, laptops, small servers, sensors, and even applications that don't run on a central hub. Today, what constitutes the "edge" itself is still being defined.
COMPUTERS
AWS debuts flexible instances for high-performance computing workloads

Amazon Web Services Inc. Monday announced the availability of a new series of high-performance computing workloads on its cloud that provide what it claims is far superior price performance. The “purpose-built” Hpc6a instances, powered by 3rd Gen EPYC central processing units developed by Advanced Micro Devices Inc., make it possible...
COMPUTERS
Edge computing holds rising value for logistics and manufacturing firms, Gartner says

One quarter of supply chain decisions will be made across intelligent edge ecosystems through 2025, as organizations turn away from centralized technology investments to more distributed networks enabled by improvements in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and fifth generation (5G) data communications, the analyst firm Gartner said today. Edge ecosystems are different from...
STAMFORD, CT
How does unlabeled data improve generalization in self-training? A one-hidden-layer theoretical analysis

Self-training, a semi-supervised learning algorithm, leverages a large amount of unlabeled data to improve learning when the labeled data are limited. Despite empirical successes, its theoretical characterization remains elusive. To the best of our knowledge, this work establishes the first theoretical analysis for the known iterative self-training paradigm and proves the benefits of unlabeled data in both training convergence and generalization ability. To make our theoretical analysis feasible, we focus on the case of one-hidden-layer neural networks. However, theoretical understanding of iterative self-training is non-trivial even for a shallow neural network. One of the key challenges is that existing neural network landscape analysis built upon supervised learning no longer holds in the (semi-supervised) self-training paradigm. We address this challenge and prove that iterative self-training converges linearly with both convergence rate and generalization accuracy improved in the order of $1/\sqrt{M}$, where $M$ is the number of unlabeled samples. Experiments from shallow neural networks to deep neural networks are also provided to justify the correctness of our established theoretical insights on self-training.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Lenovo expands edge computing portfolio with AI-focused Nvidia GPUs

Lenovo’s latest addition to the ThinkEdge portfolio of edge-computing devices packs Nvidia GPUs with AI capabilities into a ruggedized design that’s roughly the size of a laptop. The ThinkEdge SE450 is a 2U, 300mm (12 inches) unit that includes a third-generation Xeon Platinum processor and up to four...
COMPUTERS
Spatiotemporal Analysis Using Riemannian Composition of Diffusion Operators

Multivariate time-series have become abundant in recent years, as many data-acquisition systems record information through multiple sensors simultaneously. In this paper, we assume the variables pertain to some geometry and present an operator-based approach for spatiotemporal analysis. Our approach combines three components that are often considered separately: (i) manifold learning for building operators representing the geometry of the variables, (ii) Riemannian geometry of symmetric positive-definite matrices for multiscale composition of operators corresponding to different time samples, and (iii) spectral analysis of the composite operators for extracting different dynamic modes. We propose a method that is analogous to the classical wavelet analysis, which we term Riemannian multi-resolution analysis (RMRA). We provide some theoretical results on the spectral analysis of the composite operators, and we demonstrate the proposed method on simulations and on real data.
COMPUTERS
Trends driving the future of high-performance computing (HPC)

Synopsys executives take a look at the top predictions on new markets HPC will enter this year, such as edge HPC, security, and evolving architectures like 3DIC and chiplets that will support HPC applications. In 2021 we witnessed how the Covid-19 pandemic was affecting the high-performance computing (HPC) and data...
COMPUTERS
Download the free SUSE Guide to Edge Computing in a Cloud Native World

Claim your complimentary eBook for free, before the offer expires. An edge solution needs to accommodate growth from 10s to 100s to 1000s and beyond but the challenge quickly becomes one of “Management at Scale”. But you can have full lifecycle management for the Edge. What’s Inside:
COMPUTERS
Vertical Federated Edge Learning with Distributed Integrated Sensing and Communication

This letter studies a vertical federated edge learning (FEEL) system for collaborative objects/human motion recognition by exploiting the distributed integrated sensing and communication (ISAC). In this system, distributed edge devices first send wireless signals to sense targeted objects/human, and then exchange intermediate computed vectors (instead of raw sensing data) for collaborative recognition while preserving data privacy. To boost the spectrum and hardware utilization efficiency for FEEL, we exploit ISAC for both target sensing and data exchange, by employing dedicated frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) signals at each edge device. Under this setup, we propose a vertical FEEL framework for realizing the recognition based on the collected multi-view wireless sensing data. In this framework, each edge device owns an individual local L-model to transform its sensing data into an intermediate vector with relatively low dimensions, which is then transmitted to a coordinating edge device for final output via a common downstream S-model. By considering a human motion recognition task, experimental results show that our vertical FEEL based approach achieves recognition accuracy up to 98\% with an improvement up to 8\% compared to the benchmarks, including on-device training and horizontal FEEL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Edge computing in 2022: Double-digit growth

Worldwide spending on edge computing is expected to reach $176 billion in 2022, an increase of 14.8% over last year, according to new figures from analyst IDC. Edge computing started out rather modest in its use cases but has quickly expanded across industries and scope. Five years ago an edge network was a few mid-range servers in a ruggedized container. Now Nvidia and Lenovo are deploying GPU-based AI systems.
SOFTWARE
AMD part of Amazon’s High-Performance Computing

AMD’s new EPYC chips are behind Amazon’s EC2 Hpc6a Instance Optimised High-Performance Computing (HPC) product. The Third-Gen AMD EPYC Milan processors deliver up to 65 per cent better price-performance than similar compute-focused Amazon EC2 instances, AMD claims. Amazon is billing its Hpc6a product as it can help customers...
COMPUTERS

