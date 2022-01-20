EdgeMap: CrowdSourcing High Definition Map in Automotive Edge Computing

This letter studies a vertical federated edge learning (FEEL) system for collaborative objects/human motion recognition by exploiting the distributed integrated sensing and communication (ISAC). In this system, distributed edge devices first send wireless signals to sense targeted objects/human, and then exchange intermediate computed vectors (instead of raw sensing data) for collaborative recognition while preserving data privacy. To boost the spectrum and hardware utilization efficiency for FEEL, we exploit ISAC for both target sensing and data exchange, by employing dedicated frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) signals at each edge device. Under this setup, we propose a vertical FEEL framework for realizing the recognition based on the collected multi-view wireless sensing data. In this framework, each edge device owns an individual local L-model to transform its sensing data into an intermediate vector with relatively low dimensions, which is then transmitted to a coordinating edge device for final output via a common downstream S-model. By considering a human motion recognition task, experimental results show that our vertical FEEL based approach achieves recognition accuracy up to 98\% with an improvement up to 8\% compared to the benchmarks, including on-device training and horizontal FEEL.
