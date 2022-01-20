ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer Learning for Fault Diagnosis of Transmission Lines

By Fatemeh Mohammadi Shakiba, Milad Shojaee, S. Mohsen Azizi, Mengchu Zhou
Recent artificial intelligence-based methods have shown great promise in the use of neural networks for real-time sensing and detection of transmission line faults and estimation of their locations. The expansion of power systems including transmission lines with various lengths have made a fault detection, classification, and location estimation process more challenging....

arxiv.org

Transferability in Deep Learning: A Survey

The success of deep learning algorithms generally depends on large-scale data, while humans appear to have inherent ability of knowledge transfer, by recognizing and applying relevant knowledge from previous learning experiences when encountering and solving unseen tasks. Such an ability to acquire and reuse knowledge is known as transferability in deep learning. It has formed the long-term quest towards making deep learning as data-efficient as human learning, and has been motivating fruitful design of more powerful deep learning algorithms. We present this survey to connect different isolated areas in deep learning with their relation to transferability, and to provide a unified and complete view to investigating transferability through the whole lifecycle of deep learning. The survey elaborates the fundamental goals and challenges in parallel with the core principles and methods, covering recent cornerstones in deep architectures, pre-training, task adaptation and domain adaptation. This highlights unanswered questions on the appropriate objectives for learning transferable knowledge and for adapting the knowledge to new tasks and domains, avoiding catastrophic forgetting and negative transfer. Finally, we implement a benchmark and an open-source library, enabling a fair evaluation of deep learning methods in terms of transferability.
astrobiology.com

Unsupervised Machine Learning for Exploratory Data Analysis of Exoplanet Transmission Spectra

Scatter plots of 15,000 data points from the benchmark data set: 𝑀 (𝜆1) versus 𝑇 (left panel) and 𝑀 (𝜆1) versus the variable in (12) which can be equivalently expressed as log10 (𝑋H2O𝑋HCN𝑋NH3 𝜅𝑐𝑙) (right panel). The points are color-coded by the value of log10 (𝜏0) as indicated on the colorbar. The horizontal dotted line in the right panel denotes the constant threshold 𝑀 (𝜆1) = (𝑅0/𝑅𝑆) 2 × 100%.
arxiv.org

Efficient emulation of relativistic heavy ion collisions with transfer learning

Measurements from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) can be used to study the properties of quark-gluon plasma. Systematic constraints on these properties must combine measurements from different collision systems and methodically account for experimental and theoretical uncertainties. Such studies require a vast number of costly numerical simulations. While computationally inexpensive surrogate models ("emulators") can be used to efficiently approximate the predictions of heavy ion simulations across a broad range of model parameters, training a reliable emulator remains a computationally expensive task. We use transfer learning to map the parameter dependencies of one model emulator onto another, leveraging similarities between different simulations of heavy ion collisions. By limiting the need for large numbers of simulations to only one of the emulators, this technique reduces the numerical cost of comprehensive uncertainty quantification when studying multiple collision systems and exploring different models.
arxiv.org

Self phase-matched broadband amplification with a left-handed Josephson transmission line

Josephson Traveling Wave Parametric Amplifiers (J-TWPAs) are promising platforms for realizing broadband quantum-limited amplification of microwave signals. However, substantial gain in such systems is attainable only when strict constraints on phase matching of the signal, idler and pump waves are satisfied -- this is rendered particularly challenging in the presence of nonlinear effects, such as self- and cross-phase modulation, which scale with the intensity of propagating signals. In this work, we present a simple J-TWPA design based on `left-handed' (negative-index) nonlinear Josephson metamaterial, which realizes autonomous phase matching \emph{without} the need for any complicated circuit or dispersion engineering. The resultant efficiency of four-wave mixing process can implement gains in excess of 20 dB over few GHz bandwidths with much shorter lines than previous implementations. Furthermore, the autonomous nature of phase matching considerably simplifies the J-TWPA design than previous implementations based on `right-handed' (positive index) Josephson metamaterials, making the proposed architecture particularly appealing from a fabrication perspective. The left-handed JTL introduced here constitutes a new modality in distributed Josephson circuits, and forms a crucial piece of the unified framework that can be used to inform the optimal design and operation of broadband microwave amplifiers.
mathworks.com

Stacking fault maps

Maps of the stress orientation dependence for the appearance of different stacking fault (SF) and superlattice stacking fault (SSF) configurations in Ni-based superalloys strengthened by cuboidal precipitates. The precipitate bypassing mechanisms are calculated from 1D force balances. The fault configurations include:. Infinitely long ISF. Semi-Infinite ISF. Extended SISF + ISF.
Physics World

Automated radiotherapy planning: a deep transfer learning approach

Another challenging cancer site – another difficult radiation treatment to plan. Scientists at Duke University Medical Center and UNC Charlotte have developed a deep transfer learning model that automates radiotherapy planning for some of these tricky-to-plan cancers. They published their methods in Physics in Medicine & Biology. Why transfer...
arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Inference over Networks: Linear Convergence and Statistical Guarantees

We study sparse linear regression over a network of agents, modeled as an undirected graph and no server node. The estimation of the $s$-sparse parameter is formulated as a constrained LASSO problem wherein each agent owns a subset of the $N$ total observations. We analyze the convergence rate and statistical guarantees of a distributed projected gradient tracking-based algorithm under high-dimensional scaling, allowing the ambient dimension $d$ to grow with (and possibly exceed) the sample size $N$. Our theory shows that, under standard notions of restricted strong convexity and smoothness of the loss functions, suitable conditions on the network connectivity and algorithm tuning, the distributed algorithm converges globally at a {\it linear} rate to an estimate that is within the centralized {\it statistical precision} of the model, $O(s\log d/N)$. When $s\log d/N=o(1)$, a condition necessary for statistical consistency, an $\varepsilon$-optimal solution is attained after $\mathcal{O}(\kappa \log (1/\varepsilon))$ gradient computations and $O (\kappa/(1-\rho) \log (1/\varepsilon))$ communication rounds, where $\kappa$ is the restricted condition number of the loss function and $\rho$ measures the network connectivity. The computation cost matches that of the centralized projected gradient algorithm despite having data distributed; whereas the communication rounds reduce as the network connectivity improves. Overall, our study reveals interesting connections between statistical efficiency, network connectivity \& topology, and convergence rate in high dimensions.
arxiv.org

Intra-domain and cross-domain transfer learning for time series data -- How transferable are the features?

In practice, it is very demanding and sometimes impossible to collect datasets of tagged data large enough to successfully train a machine learning model, and one possible solution to this problem is transfer learning. This study aims to assess how transferable are the features between different domains of time series data and under which conditions. The effects of transfer learning are observed in terms of predictive performance of the models and their convergence rate during training. In our experiment, we use reduced data sets of 1,500 and 9,000 data instances to mimic real world conditions. Using the same scaled-down datasets, we trained two sets of machine learning models: those that were trained with transfer learning and those that were trained from scratch. Four machine learning models were used for the experiment. Transfer of knowledge was performed within the same domain of application (seismology), as well as between mutually different domains of application (seismology, speech, medicine, finance). We observe the predictive performance of the models and the convergence rate during the training. In order to confirm the validity of the obtained results, we repeated the experiments seven times and applied statistical tests to confirm the significance of the results. The general conclusion of our study is that transfer learning is very likely to either increase or not negatively affect the predictive performance of the model or its convergence rate. The collected data is analysed in more details to determine which source and target domains are compatible for transfer of knowledge. We also analyse the effect of target dataset size and the selection of model and its hyperparameters on the effects of transfer learning.
arxiv.org

Conceptor Learning for Class Activation Mapping

Class Activation Mapping (CAM) has been widely adopted to generate saliency maps which provides visual explanations for deep neural networks (DNNs). The saliency maps are conventionally generated by fusing the channels of the target feature map using a weighted average scheme. It is a weak model for the inter-channel relation, in the sense that it only models the relation among channels in a contrastive way (i.e., channels that play key roles in the prediction are given higher weights for them to stand out in the fusion). The collaborative relation, which makes the channels work together to provide cross reference, has been ignored. Furthermore, the model has neglected the intra-channel relation this http URL this paper, we address this problem by introducing Conceptor learning into CAM generation. Conceptor leaning has been originally proposed to model the patterns of state changes in recurrent neural networks (RNNs). By relaxing the dependency of Conceptor learning to RNNs, we make Conceptor-CAM not only generalizable to more DNN architectures but also able to learn both the inter- and intra-channel relations for better saliency map generation. Moreover, we have enabled the use of Boolean operations to combine the positive and pseudo-negative evidences, which has made the CAM inference more robust and comprehensive. The effectiveness of Conceptor-CAM has been validated with both formal verifications and experiments on the dataset of the largest scale in literature. The experimental results show that Conceptor-CAM is compatible with and can bring significant improvement to all well recognized CAM-based methods, and has outperformed the state-of-the-art methods by 43.14%~72.79% (88.39%~168.15%) on ILSVRC2012 in Average Increase (Drop), 15.42%~42.55% (47.09%~372.09%) on VOC, and 17.43%~31.32% (47.54%~206.45%) on COCO, respectively.
arxiv.org

Fast Differentiable Matrix Square Root

Computing the matrix square root or its inverse in a differentiable manner is important in a variety of computer vision tasks. Previous methods either adopt the Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) to explicitly factorize the matrix or use the Newton-Schulz iteration (NS iteration) to derive the approximate solution. However, both methods are not computationally efficient enough in either the forward pass or in the backward pass. In this paper, we propose two more efficient variants to compute the differentiable matrix square root. For the forward propagation, one method is to use Matrix Taylor Polynomial (MTP), and the other method is to use Matrix Padé Approximants (MPA). The backward gradient is computed by iteratively solving the continuous-time Lyapunov equation using the matrix sign function. Both methods yield considerable speed-up compared with the SVD or the Newton-Schulz iteration. Experimental results on the de-correlated batch normalization and second-order vision transformer demonstrate that our methods can also achieve competitive and even slightly better performances. The code is available at \href{this https URL}{this https URL}.
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
arxiv.org

Learning-based multiplexed transmission of scattered twisted light through a kilometer-scale standard multimode fiber

Multiplexing multiple orbital angular momentum (OAM) modes of light has the potential to increase data capacity in optical communication. However, the distribution of such modes over long distances remains challenging. Free-space transmission is strongly influenced by atmospheric turbulence and light scattering, while the wave distortion induced by the mode dispersion in fibers disables OAM demultiplexing in fiber-optic communications. Here, a deep-learning-based approach is developed to recover the data from scattered OAM channels without measuring any phase information. Over a 1-km-long standard multimode fiber, the method is able to identify different OAM modes with an accuracy of more than 99.9% in parallel demultiplexing of 24 scattered OAM channels. To demonstrate the transmission quality, color images are encoded in multiplexed twisted light and our method achieves decoding the transmitted data with an error rate of 0.13%. Our work shows the artificial intelligence algorithm could benefit the use of OAM multiplexing in commercial fiber networks and high-performance optical communication in turbulent environments.
arxiv.org

Transfer Learning Approaches for Building Cross-Language Dense Retrieval Models

Suraj Nair, Eugene Yang, Dawn Lawrie, Kevin Duh, Paul McNamee, Kenton Murray, James Mayfield, Douglas W. Oard. The advent of transformer-based models such as BERT has led to the rise of neural ranking models. These models have improved the effectiveness of retrieval systems well beyond that of lexical term matching models such as BM25. While monolingual retrieval tasks have benefited from large-scale training collections such as MS MARCO and advances in neural architectures, cross-language retrieval tasks have fallen behind these advancements. This paper introduces ColBERT-X, a generalization of the ColBERT multi-representation dense retrieval model that uses the XLM-RoBERTa (XLM-R) encoder to support cross-language information retrieval (CLIR). ColBERT-X can be trained in two ways. In zero-shot training, the system is trained on the English MS MARCO collection, relying on the XLM-R encoder for cross-language mappings. In translate-train, the system is trained on the MS MARCO English queries coupled with machine translations of the associated MS MARCO passages. Results on ad hoc document ranking tasks in several languages demonstrate substantial and statistically significant improvements of these trained dense retrieval models over traditional lexical CLIR baselines.
arxiv.org

FedComm: Federated Learning as a Medium for Covert Communication

Proposed as a solution to mitigate the privacy implications related to the adoption of deep learning solutions, Federated Learning (FL) enables large numbers of participants to successfully train deep neural networks without having to reveal the actual private training data. To date, a substantial amount of research has investigated the security and privacy properties of FL, resulting in a plethora of innovative attack and defense strategies. This paper thoroughly investigates the communication capabilities of an FL scheme. In particular, we show that a party involved in the FL learning process can use FL as a covert communication medium to send an arbitrary message. We introduce FedComm, a novel covert-communication technique that enables robust sharing and transfer of targeted payloads within the FL framework. Our extensive theoretical and empirical evaluations show that FedComm provides a stealthy communication channel, with minimal disruptions to the training process. Our experiments show that FedComm, allowed us to successfully deliver 100% of a payload in the order of kilobits before the FL procedure converges. Our evaluation also shows that FedComm is independent of the application domain and the neural network architecture used by the underlying FL scheme.
arxiv.org

A phase transition for finding needles in nonlinear haystacks with LASSO artificial neural networks

To fit sparse linear associations, a LASSO sparsity inducing penalty with a single hyperparameter provably allows to recover the important features (needles) with high probability in certain regimes even if the sample size is smaller than the dimension of the input vector (haystack). More recently learners known as artificial neural networks (ANN) have shown great successes in many machine learning tasks, in particular fitting nonlinear associations. Small learning rate, stochastic gradient descent algorithm and large training set help to cope with the explosion in the number of parameters present in deep neural networks. Yet few ANN learners have been developed and studied to find needles in nonlinear haystacks. Driven by a single hyperparameter, our ANN learner, like for sparse linear associations, exhibits a phase transition in the probability of retrieving the needles, which we do not observe with other ANN learners. To select our penalty parameter, we generalize the universal threshold of Donoho and Johnstone (1994) which is a better rule than the conservative (too many false detections) and expensive cross-validation. In the spirit of simulated annealing, we propose a warm-start sparsity inducing algorithm to solve the high-dimensional, non-convex and non-differentiable optimization problem. We perform precise Monte Carlo simulations to show the effectiveness of our approach.
arxiv.org

Distance-Ratio-Based Formulation for Metric Learning

In metric learning, the goal is to learn an embedding so that data points with the same class are close to each other and data points with different classes are far apart. We propose a distance-ratio-based (DR) formulation for metric learning. Like softmax-based formulation for metric learning, it models $p(y=c|x')$, which is a probability that a query point $x'$ belongs to a class $c$. The DR formulation has two useful properties. First, the corresponding loss is not affected by scale changes of an embedding. Second, it outputs the optimal (maximum or minimum) classification confidence scores on representing points for classes. To demonstrate the effectiveness of our formulation, we conduct few-shot classification experiments using softmax-based and DR formulations on CUB and mini-ImageNet datasets. The results show that DR formulation generally enables faster and more stable metric learning than the softmax-based formulation. As a result, using DR formulation achieves improved or comparable generalization performances.
arxiv.org

A Comprehensive Study of Vision Transformers on Dense Prediction Tasks

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), architectures consisting of convolutional layers, have been the standard choice in vision tasks. Recent studies have shown that Vision Transformers (VTs), architectures based on self-attention modules, achieve comparable performance in challenging tasks such as object detection and semantic segmentation. However, the image processing mechanism of VTs is different from that of conventional CNNs. This poses several questions about their generalizability, robustness, reliability, and texture bias when used to extract features for complex tasks. To address these questions, we study and compare VT and CNN architectures as feature extractors in object detection and semantic segmentation. Our extensive empirical results show that the features generated by VTs are more robust to distribution shifts, natural corruptions, and adversarial attacks in both tasks, whereas CNNs perform better at higher image resolutions in object detection. Furthermore, our results demonstrate that VTs in dense prediction tasks produce more reliable and less texture-biased predictions.
towardsdatascience.com

PyTorch Multi-Weight Support API Makes Transfer Learning Trivial Again

A new Pytorch API makes it easy to fine-tune popular NN architectures and make them work for you. Fine-tuning a Deep Learning (DL) model has never been more straightforward. Modern DL frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch make this a trivial task. You can have a battle-tested artificial neural network tailored to your needs within minutes.
