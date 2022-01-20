ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning-based Hybrid Local Search for the Hard-label Textual Attack

By Zhen Yu, Xiaosen Wang, Wanxiang Che, Kun He
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Deep neural networks are vulnerable to adversarial examples in Natural Language Processing. However, existing textual adversarial attacks usually utilize the gradient or prediction confidence to generate adversarial examples, making it hard to be deployed in real-world applications....





Deep Learning in Searching the Spectroscopic Redshift of Quasars

Studying the cosmological sources at their cosmological rest-frames is crucial to track the cosmic history and properties of compact objects. In view of the increasing data volume of existing and upcoming telescopes/detectors, we here construct a 1--dimensional convolutional neural network (CNN) with a residual neural network (ResNet) structure to estimate the redshift of quasars in Sloan Digital Sky Survey IV (SDSS-IV) catalog from DR16 quasar-only (DR16Q) of eBOSS on a broad range of signal-to-noise ratios, named \code{FNet}. Owing to its $24$ convolutional layers and the ResNet structure with different kernel sizes of $500$, $200$ and $15$, FNet is able to discover the "\textit{local}" and "\textit{global}" patterns in the whole sample of spectra by a self-learning procedure. It reaches the accuracy of 97.0$\%$ for the velocity difference for redshift, $|\Delta\nu|< 6000~ \rm km/s$ and 98.0$\%$ for $|\Delta\nu|< 12000~ \rm km/s$. While \code{QuasarNET}, which is a standard CNN adopted in the SDSS routine and is constructed by 4 convolutional layers (no ResNet structure), with kernel sizes of $10$, to measure the redshift via identifying seven emission lines (\textit{local} patterns), fails in estimating redshift of $\sim 1.3\%$ of visually inspected quasars in DR16Q catalog, and it gives 97.8$\%$ for $|\Delta\nu|< 6000~ \rm km/s$ and 97.9$\%$ for $|\Delta\nu|< 12000~ \rm km/s$. Hence, FNet provides similar accuracy to \code{QuasarNET}, but it is applicable for a wider range of SDSS spectra, especially for those missing the clear emission lines exploited by \code{QuasarNET}. These properties of \code{FNet}, together with the fast predictive power of machine learning, allow \code{FNet} to be a more accurate alternative for the pipeline redshift estimator and can make it practical in the upcoming catalogs to reduce the number of spectra to visually inspect.
SCIENCE


Opportunities of Hybrid Model-based Reinforcement Learning for Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process Development and Control

Driven by the key challenges of cell therapy manufacturing, including high complexity, high uncertainty, and very limited process data, we propose a stochastic optimization framework named "hybrid-RL" to efficiently guide process development and control. We first create the bioprocess probabilistic knowledge graph that is a hybrid model characterizing the understanding of biomanufacturing process mechanisms and quantifying inherent stochasticity, such as batch-to-batch variation and bioprocess noise. It can capture the key features, including nonlinear reactions, time-varying kinetics, and partially observed bioprocess state. This hybrid model can leverage on existing mechanistic models and facilitate the learning from process data. Given limited process data, a computational sampling approach is used to generate posterior samples quantifying the model estimation uncertainty. Then, we introduce hybrid model-based Bayesian reinforcement learning (RL), accounting for both inherent stochasticity and model uncertainty, to guide optimal, robust, and interpretable decision making, which can overcome the key challenges of cell therapy manufacturing. In the empirical study, cell therapy manufacturing examples are used to demonstrate that the proposed hybrid-RL framework can outperform the classical deterministic mechanistic model assisted process optimization.
TECHNOLOGY


Gait Recognition Based on Deep Learning: A Survey

In general, biometry-based control systems may not rely on individual expected behavior or cooperation to operate appropriately. Instead, such systems should be aware of malicious procedures for unauthorized access attempts. Some works available in the literature suggest addressing the problem through gait recognition approaches. Such methods aim at identifying human beings through intrinsic perceptible features, despite dressed clothes or accessories. Although the issue denotes a relatively long-time challenge, most of the techniques developed to handle the problem present several drawbacks related to feature extraction and low classification rates, among other issues. However, deep learning-based approaches recently emerged as a robust set of tools to deal with virtually any image and computer-vision related problem, providing paramount results for gait recognition as well. Therefore, this work provides a surveyed compilation of recent works regarding biometric detection through gait recognition with a focus on deep learning approaches, emphasizing their benefits, and exposing their weaknesses. Besides, it also presents categorized and characterized descriptions of the datasets, approaches, and architectures employed to tackle associated constraints.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textual Entailment#Machine Learning#Lg


Jamming Attacks on Federated Learning in Wireless Networks

Federated learning (FL) offers a decentralized learning environment so that a group of clients can collaborate to train a global model at the server, while keeping their training data confidential. This paper studies how to launch over-the-air jamming attacks to disrupt the FL process when it is executed over a wireless network. As a wireless example, FL is applied to learn how to classify wireless signals collected by clients (spectrum sensors) at different locations (such as in cooperative sensing). An adversary can jam the transmissions for the local model updates from clients to the server (uplink attack), or the transmissions for the global model updates the server to clients (downlink attack), or both. Given a budget imposed on the number of clients that can be attacked per FL round, clients for the (uplink/downlink) attack are selected according to their local model accuracies that would be expected without an attack or ranked via spectrum observations. This novel attack is extended to general settings by accounting different processing speeds and attack success probabilities for clients. Compared to benchmark attack schemes, this attack approach degrades the FL performance significantly, thereby revealing new vulnerabilities of FL to jamming attacks in wireless networks.
SOFTWARE


A New Deep Hybrid Boosted and Ensemble Learning-based Brain Tumor Analysis using MRI

Brain tumors analysis is important in timely diagnosis and effective treatment to cure patients. Tumor analysis is challenging because of tumor morphology like size, location, texture, and heteromorphic appearance in the medical images. In this regard, a novel two-phase deep learning-based framework is proposed to detect and categorize brain tumors in magnetic resonance images (MRIs). In the first phase, a novel deep boosted features and ensemble classifiers (DBF-EC) scheme is proposed to detect tumor MRI images from healthy individuals effectively. The deep boosted feature space is achieved through the customized and well-performing deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs), and consequently, fed into the ensemble of machine learning (ML) classifiers. While in the second phase, a new hybrid features fusion-based brain tumor classification approach is proposed, comprised of dynamic-static feature and ML classifier to categorize different tumor types. The dynamic features are extracted from the proposed BRAIN-RENet CNN, which carefully learns heteromorphic and inconsistent behavior of various tumors, while the static features are extracted using HOG. The effectiveness of the proposed two-phase brain tumor analysis framework is validated on two standard benchmark datasets; collected from Kaggle and Figshare containing different types of tumor, including glioma, meningioma, pituitary, and normal images. Experimental results proved that the proposed DBF-EC detection scheme outperforms and achieved accuracy (99.56%), precision (0.9991), recall (0.9899), F1-Score (0.9945), MCC (0.9892), and AUC-PR (0.9990). While the classification scheme, the joint employment of the deep features fusion of proposed BRAIN-RENet and HOG features improves performance significantly in terms of recall (0.9913), precision (0.9906), F1-Score (0.9909), and accuracy (99.20%) on diverse datasets.
CANCER


Hybrid Reinforcement Learning-Based Eco-Driving Strategy for Connected and Automated Vehicles at Signalized Intersections

Taking advantage of both vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication and automated driving technology, connected and automated vehicles are quickly becoming one of the transformative solutions to many transportation problems. However, in a mixed traffic environment at signalized intersections, it is still a challenging task to improve overall throughput and energy efficiency considering the complexity and uncertainty in the traffic system. In this study, we proposed a hybrid reinforcement learning (HRL) framework which combines the rule-based strategy and the deep reinforcement learning (deep RL) to support connected eco-driving at signalized intersections in mixed traffic. Vision-perceptive methods are integrated with vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications to achieve higher mobility and energy efficiency in mixed connected traffic. The HRL framework has three components: a rule-based driving manager that operates the collaboration between the rule-based policies and the RL policy; a multi-stream neural network that extracts the hidden features of vision and V2I information; and a deep RL-based policy network that generate both longitudinal and lateral eco-driving actions. In order to evaluate our approach, we developed a Unity-based simulator and designed a mixed-traffic intersection scenario. Moreover, several baselines were implemented to compare with our new design, and numerical experiments were conducted to test the performance of the HRL model. The experiments show that our HRL method can reduce energy consumption by 12.70% and save 11.75% travel time when compared with a state-of-the-art model-based Eco-Driving approach.
CARS


Reinforcement Learning based Air Combat Maneuver Generation

The advent of artificial intelligence technology paved the way of many researches to be made within air combat sector. Academicians and many other researchers did a research on a prominent research direction called autonomous maneuver decision of UAV. Elaborative researches produced some outcomes, but decisions that include Reinforcement Learning(RL) came out to be more efficient. There have been many researches and experiments done to make an agent reach its target in an optimal way, most prominent are Genetic Algorithm(GA) , A star, RRT and other various optimization techniques have been used. But Reinforcement Learning is the well known one for its success. In DARPHA Alpha Dogfight Trials, reinforcement learning prevailed against a real veteran F16 human pilot who was trained by Boeing. This successor model was developed by Heron Systems. After this accomplishment, reinforcement learning bring tremendous attention on itself. In this research we aimed our UAV which has a dubin vehicle dynamic property to move to the target in two dimensional space in an optimal path using Twin Delayed Deep Deterministic Policy Gradients (TD3) and used in experience replay Hindsight Experience Replay(HER).We did tests on two different environments and used simulations.
TECHNOLOGY


HardBoost: Boosting Zero-Shot Learning with Hard Classes

This work is a systematical analysis on the so-called hard class problem in zero-shot learning (ZSL), that is, some unseen classes disproportionally affect the ZSL performances than others, as well as how to remedy the problem by detecting and exploiting hard classes. At first, we report our empirical finding that the hard class problem is a ubiquitous phenomenon and persists regardless of used specific methods in ZSL. Then, we find that high semantic affinity among unseen classes is a plausible underlying cause of hardness and design two metrics to detect hard classes. Finally, two frameworks are proposed to remedy the problem by detecting and exploiting hard classes, one under inductive setting, the other under transductive setting. The proposed frameworks could accommodate most existing ZSL methods to further significantly boost their performances with little efforts. Extensive experiments on three popular benchmarks demonstrate the benefits by identifying and exploiting the hard classes in ZSL.
EDUCATION


HYLDA: End-to-end Hybrid Learning Domain Adaptation for LiDAR Semantic Segmentation

In this paper we address the problem of training a LiDAR semantic segmentation network using a fully-labeled source dataset and a target dataset that only has a small number of labels. To this end, we develop a novel image-to-image translation engine, and couple it with a LiDAR semantic segmentation network, resulting in an integrated domain adaptation architecture we call HYLDA. To train the system end-to-end, we adopt a diverse set of learning paradigms, including 1) self-supervision on a simple auxiliary reconstruction task, 2) semi-supervised training using a few available labeled target domain frames, and 3) unsupervised training on the fake translated images generated by the image-to-image translation stage, together with the labeled frames from the source domain. In the latter case, the semantic segmentation network participates in the updating of the image-to-image translation engine. We demonstrate experimentally that HYLDA effectively addresses the challenging problem of improving generalization on validation data from the target domain when only a few target labeled frames are available for training. We perform an extensive evaluation where we compare HYLDA against strong baseline methods using two publicly available LiDAR semantic segmentation datasets.
COMPUTERS


Finding Label and Model Errors in Perception Data With Learned Observation Assertions

ML is being deployed in complex, real-world scenarios where errors have impactful consequences. In these systems, thorough testing of the ML pipelines is critical. A key component in ML deployment pipelines is the curation of labeled training data. Common practice in the ML literature assumes that labels are the ground truth. However, in our experience in a large autonomous vehicle development center, we have found that vendors can often provide erroneous labels, which can lead to downstream safety risks in trained models.
SOFTWARE


Parametrization of sunspot groups based on machine learning approach

Sunspot groups observed in white-light appear as complex structures. Analysis of these structures is usually based on simple morphological descriptors which capture only generic properties and miss information about fine details. We present a machine learning approach to introduce a complete yet compact description of sunspot groups. The idea is to map sunspot group images into an appropriate lower-dimensional (latent) space. We apply a combination of Variational Autoencoder and Principal Component Analysis to obtain a set of 285 latent descriptors. We demonstrate that the standard descriptors are embedded into the latent ones. Thus, latent features can be considered as an extended description of sunspot groups and, in our opinion, can expand the possibilities for the research on sunspot groups. In particular, we demonstrate an application for estimation of the sunspot group complexity. The proposed parametrization model is generic and can be applied to investigation of other traces of solar activity observed in various spectrum lines. Key components of this work, which are the parametrization model, dataset of sunspot groups and latent vectors, are available in the public GitHub repository this https URL groups and can be used to reproduce the results and for further research.
ASTRONOMY


Automatic Labeling to Generate Training Data for Online LiDAR-based Moving Object Segmentation

Xieyuanli Chen, Benedikt Mersch, Lucas Nunes, Rodrigo Marcuzzi, Ignacio Vizzo, Jens Behley, Cyrill Stachniss. Understanding the scene is key for autonomously navigating vehicles and the ability to segment the surroundings online into moving and non-moving objects is a central ingredient for this task. Often, deep learning-based methods are used to perform moving object segmentation (MOS). The performance of these networks, however, strongly depends on the diversity and amount of labeled training data, information that may be costly to obtain. In this paper, we propose an automatic data labeling pipeline for 3D LiDAR data to save the extensive manual labeling effort and to improve the performance of existing learning-based MOS systems by automatically generating labeled training data. Our proposed approach achieves this by processing the data offline in batches. It first exploits an occupancy-based dynamic object removal to detect possible dynamic objects coarsely. Second, it extracts segments among the proposals and tracks them using a Kalman filter. Based on the tracked trajectories, it labels the actually moving objects such as driving cars and pedestrians as moving. In contrast, the non-moving objects, e.g., parked cars, lamps, roads, or buildings, are labeled as static. We show that this approach allows us to label LiDAR data highly effectively and compare our results to those of other label generation methods. We also train a deep neural network with our auto-generated labels and achieve similar performance compared to the one trained with manual labels on the same data, and an even better performance when using additional datasets with labels generated by our approach. Furthermore, we evaluate our method on multiple datasets using different sensors and our experiments indicate that our method can generate labels in diverse environments.
SOFTWARE


Data-Driven Deep Learning Based Hybrid Beamforming for Aerial Massive MIMO-OFDM Systems with Implicit CSI

In an aerial hybrid massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) system, how to design a spectral-efficient broadband multi-user hybrid beamforming with a limited pilot and feedback overhead is challenging. To this end, by modeling the key transmission modules as an end-to-end (E2E) neural network, this paper proposes a data-driven deep learning (DL)-based unified hybrid beamforming framework for both the time division duplex (TDD) and frequency division duplex (FDD) systems with implicit channel state information (CSI). For TDD systems, the proposed DL-based approach jointly models the uplink pilot combining and downlink hybrid beamforming modules as an E2E neural network. While for FDD systems, we jointly model the downlink pilot transmission, uplink CSI feedback, and downlink hybrid beamforming modules as an E2E neural network. Different from conventional approaches separately processing different modules, the proposed solution simultaneously optimizes all modules with the sum rate as the optimization object. Therefore, by perceiving the inherent property of air-to-ground massive MIMO-OFDM channel samples, the DL-based E2E neural network can establish the mapping function from the channel to the beamformer, so that the explicit channel reconstruction can be avoided with reduced pilot and feedback overhead. Besides, practical low-resolution phase shifters (PSs) introduce the quantization constraint, leading to the intractable gradient backpropagation when training the neural network. To mitigate the performance loss caused by the phase quantization error, we adopt the transfer learning strategy to further fine-tune the E2E neural network based on a pre-trained network that assumes the ideal infinite-resolution PSs. Numerical results show that our DL-based schemes have considerable advantages over state-of-the-art schemes.
TECHNOLOGY


Dynamic Infection Spread Model Based Group Testing

We study a dynamic infection spread model, inspired by the discrete time SIR model, where infections are spread via non-isolated infected individuals. While infection keeps spreading over time, a limited capacity testing is performed at each time instance as well. In contrast to the classical, static, group testing problem, the objective in our setup is not to find the minimum number of required tests to identify the infection status of every individual in the population, but to control the infection spread by detecting and isolating the infections over time by using the given, limited number of tests. In order to analyze the performance of the proposed algorithms, we focus on the mean-sense analysis of the number of individuals that remain non-infected throughout the process of controlling the infection. We propose two dynamic algorithms that both use given limited number of tests to identify and isolate the infections over time, while the infection spreads. While the first algorithm is a dynamic randomized individual testing algorithm, in the second algorithm we employ the group testing approach similar to the original work of Dorfman. By considering weak versions of our algorithms, we obtain lower bounds for the performance of our algorithms. Finally, we implement our algorithms and run simulations to gather numerical results and compare our algorithms and theoretical approximation results under different sets of system parameters.
SCIENCE


Identifying Adversarial Attacks on Text Classifiers

Zhouhang Xie, Jonathan Brophy, Adam Noack, Wencong You, Kalyani Asthana, Carter Perkins, Sabrina Reis, Sameer Singh, Daniel Lowd. The landscape of adversarial attacks against text classifiers continues to grow, with new attacks developed every year and many of them available in standard toolkits, such as TextAttack and OpenAttack. In response, there is a growing body of work on robust learning, which reduces vulnerability to these attacks, though sometimes at a high cost in compute time or accuracy. In this paper, we take an alternate approach -- we attempt to understand the attacker by analyzing adversarial text to determine which methods were used to create it. Our first contribution is an extensive dataset for attack detection and labeling: 1.5~million attack instances, generated by twelve adversarial attacks targeting three classifiers trained on six source datasets for sentiment analysis and abuse detection in English. As our second contribution, we use this dataset to develop and benchmark a number of classifiers for attack identification -- determining if a given text has been adversarially manipulated and by which attack. As a third contribution, we demonstrate the effectiveness of three classes of features for these tasks: text properties, capturing content and presentation of text; language model properties, determining which tokens are more or less probable throughout the input; and target model properties, representing how the text classifier is influenced by the attack, including internal node activations. Overall, this represents a first step towards forensics for adversarial attacks against text classifiers.
COMPUTERS


High-Dimensional Inference over Networks: Linear Convergence and Statistical Guarantees

We study sparse linear regression over a network of agents, modeled as an undirected graph and no server node. The estimation of the $s$-sparse parameter is formulated as a constrained LASSO problem wherein each agent owns a subset of the $N$ total observations. We analyze the convergence rate and statistical guarantees of a distributed projected gradient tracking-based algorithm under high-dimensional scaling, allowing the ambient dimension $d$ to grow with (and possibly exceed) the sample size $N$. Our theory shows that, under standard notions of restricted strong convexity and smoothness of the loss functions, suitable conditions on the network connectivity and algorithm tuning, the distributed algorithm converges globally at a {\it linear} rate to an estimate that is within the centralized {\it statistical precision} of the model, $O(s\log d/N)$. When $s\log d/N=o(1)$, a condition necessary for statistical consistency, an $\varepsilon$-optimal solution is attained after $\mathcal{O}(\kappa \log (1/\varepsilon))$ gradient computations and $O (\kappa/(1-\rho) \log (1/\varepsilon))$ communication rounds, where $\kappa$ is the restricted condition number of the loss function and $\rho$ measures the network connectivity. The computation cost matches that of the centralized projected gradient algorithm despite having data distributed; whereas the communication rounds reduce as the network connectivity improves. Overall, our study reveals interesting connections between statistical efficiency, network connectivity \& topology, and convergence rate in high dimensions.
COMPUTERS


PDE-Based Optimal Strategy for Unconstrained Online Learning

Unconstrained Online Linear Optimization (OLO) is a practical problem setting to study the training of machine learning models. Existing works proposed a number of potential-based algorithms, but in general the design of such potential functions is ad hoc and heavily relies on guessing. In this paper, we present a framework that generates time-varying potential functions by solving a Partial Differential Equation (PDE). Our framework recovers some classical potentials, and more importantly provides a systematic approach to design new ones.
CODING & PROGRAMMING


Attack of the Clones: Measuring the Maintainability, Originality and Security of Bitcoin 'Forks' in the Wild

Jusop Choi, Wonseok Choi, William Aiken, Hyoungshick Kim, Jun Ho Huh, Taesoo Kim, Yongdae Kim, Ross Anderson. Since Bitcoin appeared in 2009, over 6,000 different cryptocurrency projects have followed. The cryptocurrency world may be the only technology where a massive number of competitors offer similar services yet claim unique benefits, including scalability, fast transactions, and security. But are these projects really offering unique features and significant enhancements over their competitors? To answer this question, we conducted a large-scale empirical analysis of code maintenance activities, originality and security across 592 crypto projects. We found that about half of these projects have not been updated for the last six months; over two years, about three-quarters of them disappeared, or were reported as scams or inactive. We also investigated whether 11 security vulnerabilities patched in Bitcoin were also patched in other projects. We found that about 80% of 510 C-language-based cryptocurrency projects have at least one unpatched vulnerability, and the mean time taken to fix the vulnerability is 237.8 days. Among those 510 altcoins, we found that at least 157 altcoins are likely to have been forked from Bitcoin, about a third of them containing only slight changes from the Bitcoin version from which they were forked. As case studies, we did a deep dive into 20 altcoins (e.g., Litecoin, FujiCoin, and Feathercoin) similar to the version of Bitcoin used for the fork. About half of them did not make any technically meaningful change - failing to comply with the promises (e.g., about using Proof of Stake) made in their whitepapers.
MARKETS


Online Deep Learning based on Auto-Encoder

Online learning is an important technical means for sketching massive real-time and high-speed data. Although this direction has attracted intensive attention, most of the literature in this area ignore the following three issues: (1) they think little of the underlying abstract hierarchical latent information existing in examples, even if extracting these abstract hierarchical latent representations is useful to better predict the class labels of examples; (2) the idea of preassigned model on unseen datapoints is not suitable for modeling streaming data with evolving probability distribution. This challenge is referred as model flexibility. And so, with this in minds, the online deep learning model we need to design should have a variable underlying structure; (3) moreover, it is of utmost importance to fusion these abstract hierarchical latent representations to achieve better classification performance, and we should give different weights to different levels of implicit representation information when dealing with the data streaming where the data distribution changes. To address these issues, we propose a two-phase Online Deep Learning based on Auto-Encoder (ODLAE). Based on auto-encoder, considering reconstruction loss, we extract abstract hierarchical latent representations of instances; Based on predictive loss, we devise two fusion strategies: the output-level fusion strategy, which is obtained by fusing the classification results of encoder each hidden layer; and feature-level fusion strategy, which is leveraged self-attention mechanism to fusion every hidden layer output. Finally, in order to improve the robustness of the algorithm, we also try to utilize the denoising auto-encoder to yield hierarchical latent representations. Experimental results on different datasets are presented to verify the validity of our proposed algorithm (ODLAE) outperforms several baselines.
COMPUTERS

