Computers

Multi-agent Covering Option Discovery based on Kronecker Product of Factor Graphs

By Jiayu Chen, Jingdi Chen, Tian Lan, Vaneet Aggarwal
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Covering option discovery has been developed to improve the exploration of reinforcement learning in single-agent scenarios with sparse reward signals, through connecting the most distant states in the embedding space provided by the Fiedler vector of the state transition graph. However, these option discovery methods cannot be directly extended to multi-agent...

arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
syr.edu

Upcoming Change to Microsoft Multi-Factor Authentication App: Number Verification

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is currently enabled for all students, faculty and staff accessing SUMail, Office365, MySlice, Blackboard and many other web-based applications. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, users responding to a push notification from the Microsoft Authenticator app will be presented with a number verification that they will need to type into the app to complete the approval process. Those who currently use SMS (text messaging) or receive a phone call to authorize their accounts will not be affected by this change.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Wind Park Power Prediction: Attention-Based Graph Networks and Deep Learning to Capture Wake Losses

With the increased penetration of wind energy into the power grid, it has become increasingly important to be able to predict the expected power production for larger wind farms. Deep learning (DL) models can learn complex patterns in the data and have found wide success in predicting wake losses and expected power production. This paper proposes a modular framework for attention-based graph neural networks (GNN), where attention can be applied to any desired component of a graph block. The results show that the model significantly outperforms a multilayer perceptron (MLP) and a bidirectional LSTM (BLSTM) model, while delivering performance on-par with a vanilla GNN model. Moreover, we argue that the proposed graph attention architecture can easily adapt to different applications by offering flexibility into the desired attention operations to be used, which might depend on the specific application. Through analysis of the attention weights, it was showed that employing attention-based GNNs can provide insights into what the models learn. In particular, the attention networks seemed to realise turbine dependencies that aligned with some physical intuition about wake losses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Eternal Vertex Cover on Bipartite and Co-Bipartite Graphs

Eternal Vertex Cover problem is a dynamic variant of the vertex cover problem. We have a two player game in which guards are placed on some vertices of a graph. In every move, one player (the attacker) attacks an edge. In response to the attack, the second player (defender) moves the guards along the edges of the graph in such a manner that at least one guard moves along the attacked edge. If such a movement is not possible, then the attacker wins. If the defender can defend the graph against an infinite sequence of attacks, then the defender wins.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Agents#Multi Agent Systems#Aamas#Multiagent Systems#Ma#Machine Learning
arxiv.org

Multi-agent Motion Planning from Signal Temporal Logic Specifications

We tackle the challenging problem of multi-agent cooperative motion planning for complex tasks described using signal temporal logic (STL), where robots can have nonlinear and nonholonomic dynamics. Existing methods in multi-agent motion planning, especially those based on discrete abstractions and model predictive control (MPC), suffer from limited scalability with respect to the complexity of the task, the size of the workspace, and the planning horizon. We present a method based on {\em timed waypoints\/} to address this issue. We show that timed waypoints can help abstract nonlinear behaviors of the system as safety envelopes around the reference path defined by those waypoints. Then the search for waypoints satisfying the STL specifications can be inductively encoded as a mixed-integer linear program. The agents following the synthesized timed waypoints have their tasks automatically allocated, and are guaranteed to satisfy the STL specifications while avoiding collisions. We evaluate the algorithm on a wide variety of benchmarks. Results show that it supports multi-agent planning from complex specification over long planning horizons, and significantly outperforms state-of-the-art abstraction-based and MPC-based motion planning methods. The implementation is available at this https URL.
ENGINEERING
infosecurity-magazine.com

Your Multi-Factor Authentication Technology is Already Compromised – Here's How

In recent years, multi-factor authentication (MFA) has become the go-to buzzword for cybersecurity experts looking to promote better security practices and habits across the industry. Just as AI and blockchain have served as oversold and overused super-futuristic lingo in the tech industry over the past decade, the same can be said about MFA technology in cybersecurity.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Disentangled Graph Neural Networks for Session-based Recommendation

Session-based recommendation (SBR) has drawn increasingly research attention in recent years, due to its great practical value by only exploiting the limited user behavior history in the current session. Existing methods typically learn the session embedding at the item level, namely, aggregating the embeddings of items with or without the attention weights assigned to items. However, they ignore the fact that a user's intent on adopting an item is driven by certain factors of the item (e.g., the leading actors of an movie). In other words, they have not explored finer-granularity interests of users at the factor level to generate the session embedding, leading to sub-optimal performance. To address the problem, we propose a novel method called Disentangled Graph Neural Network (Disen-GNN) to capture the session purpose with the consideration of factor-level attention on each item. Specifically, we first employ the disentangled learning technique to cast item embeddings into the embedding of multiple factors, and then use the gated graph neural network (GGNN) to learn the embedding factor-wisely based on the item adjacent similarity matrix computed for each factor. Moreover, the distance correlation is adopted to enhance the independence between each pair of factors. After representing each item with independent factors, an attention mechanism is designed to learn user intent to different factors of each item in the session. The session embedding is then generated by aggregating the item embeddings with attention weights of each item's factors. To this end, our model takes user intents at the factor level into account to infer the user purpose in a session. Extensive experiments on three benchmark datasets demonstrate the superiority of our method over existing methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Representation Learning for Multi-Task Settings: a Meta-Learning Approach

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have become the state-of-the-art method for many applications on graph structured data. GNNs are a framework for graph representation learning, where a model learns to generate low dimensional node embeddings that encapsulate structural and feature-related information. GNNs are usually trained in an end-to-end fashion, leading to highly specialized node embeddings. While this approach achieves great results in the single-task setting, generating node embeddings that can be used to perform multiple tasks (with performance comparable to single-task models) is still an open problem. We propose a novel training strategy for graph representation learning, based on meta-learning, which allows the training of a GNN model capable of producing multi-task node embeddings. Our method avoids the difficulties arising when learning to perform multiple tasks concurrently by, instead, learning to quickly (i.e. with a few steps of gradient descent) adapt to multiple tasks singularly. We show that the embeddings produced by a model trained with our method can be used to perform multiple tasks with comparable or, surprisingly, even higher performance than both single-task and multi-task end-to-end models.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Label Relation Graphs Enhanced Hierarchical Residual Network for Hierarchical Multi-Granularity Classification

Hierarchical multi-granularity classification (HMC) assigns hierarchical multi-granularity labels to each object and focuses on encoding the label hierarchy, e.g., ["Albatross", "Laysan Albatross"] from coarse-to-fine levels. However, the definition of what is fine-grained is subjective, and the image quality may affect the identification. Thus, samples could be observed at any level of the hierarchy, e.g., ["Albatross"] or ["Albatross", "Laysan Albatross"], and examples discerned at coarse categories are often neglected in the conventional setting of HMC. In this paper, we study the HMC problem in which objects are labeled at any level of the hierarchy. The essential designs of the proposed method are derived from two motivations: (1) learning with objects labeled at various levels should transfer hierarchical knowledge between levels; (2) lower-level classes should inherit attributes related to upper-level superclasses. The proposed combinatorial loss maximizes the marginal probability of the observed ground truth label by aggregating information from related labels defined in the tree hierarchy. If the observed label is at the leaf level, the combinatorial loss further imposes the multi-class cross-entropy loss to increase the weight of fine-grained classification loss. Considering the hierarchical feature interaction, we propose a hierarchical residual network (HRN), in which granularity-specific features from parent levels acting as residual connections are added to features of children levels. Experiments on three commonly used datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach compared to the state-of-the-art HMC approaches and fine-grained visual classification (FGVC) methods exploiting the label hierarchy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Forecast-based Multi-aspect Framework for Multivariate Time-series Anomaly Detection

Today's cyber-world is vastly multivariate. Metrics collected at extreme varieties demand multivariate algorithms to properly detect anomalies. However, forecast-based algorithms, as widely proven approaches, often perform sub-optimally or inconsistently across datasets. A key common issue is they strive to be one-size-fits-all but anomalies are distinctive in nature. We propose a method that tailors to such distinction. Presenting FMUAD - a Forecast-based, Multi-aspect, Unsupervised Anomaly Detection framework. FMUAD explicitly and separately captures the signature traits of anomaly types - spatial change, temporal change and correlation change - with independent modules. The modules then jointly learn an optimal feature representation, which is highly flexible and intuitive, unlike most other models in the category. Extensive experiments show our FMUAD framework consistently outperforms other state-of-the-art forecast-based anomaly detectors.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Better Modeling the Programming World with Code Concept Graphs-augmented Multi-modal Learning

The progress made in code modeling has been tremendous in recent years thanks to the design of natural language processing learning approaches based on state-of-the-art model architectures. Nevertheless, we believe that the current state-of-the-art does not focus enough on the full potential that data may bring to a learning process in software engineering. Our vision articulates on the idea of leveraging multi-modal learning approaches to modeling the programming world. In this paper, we investigate one of the underlying idea of our vision whose objective based on concept graphs of identifiers aims at leveraging high-level relationships between domain concepts manipulated through particular language constructs. In particular, we propose to enhance an existing pretrained language model of code by joint-learning it with a graph neural network based on our concept graphs. We conducted a preliminary evaluation that shows gain of effectiveness of the models for code search using a simple joint-learning method and prompts us to further investigate our research vision.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Multi-task Joint Strategies of Self-supervised Representation Learning on Biomedical Networks for Drug Discovery

Self-supervised representation learning (SSL) on biomedical networks provides new opportunities for drug discovery which is lack of available biological or clinic phenotype. However, how to effectively combine multiple SSL models is challenging and rarely explored. Therefore, we propose multi-task joint strategies of self-supervised representation learning on biomedical networks for drug discovery, named MSSL2drug. We design six basic SSL tasks that are inspired by various modality features including structures, semantics, and attributes in biomedical heterogeneous networks. In addition, fifteen combinations of multiple tasks are evaluated by a graph attention-based adversarial multi-task learning framework in two drug discovery scenarios. The results suggest two important findings. (1) The combinations of multimodal tasks achieve the best performance compared to other multi-task joint strategies. (2) The joint training of local and global SSL tasks yields higher performance than random task combinations. Therefore, we conjecture that the multimodal and local-global combination strategies can be regarded as a guideline for multi-task SSL to drug discovery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Knowledge Graph Augmented Network Towards Multiview Representation Learning for Aspect-based Sentiment Analysis

Aspect-based sentiment analysis (ABSA) is a fine-grained task of sentiment analysis. To better comprehend long complicated sentences and obtain accurate aspect-specific information, linguistic and commonsense knowledge are generally required in this task. However, most methods employ complicated and inefficient approaches to incorporate external knowledge, e.g., directly searching the graph nodes. Additionally, the complementarity between external knowledge and linguistic information has not been thoroughly studied. To this end, we propose a knowledge graph augmented network (KGAN), which aims to effectively incorporate external knowledge with explicitly syntactic and contextual information. In particular, KGAN captures the sentiment feature representations from multiple different perspectives, i.e., context-, syntax- and knowledge-based. First, KGAN learns the contextual and syntactic representations in parallel to fully extract the semantic features. Then, KGAN integrates the knowledge graphs into the embedding space, based on which the aspect-specific knowledge representations are further obtained via an attention mechanism. Last, we propose a hierarchical fusion module to complement these multiview representations in a local-to-global manner. Extensive experiments on three popular ABSA benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our KGAN. Notably, with the help of the pretrained model of RoBERTa, KGAN achieves a new record of state-of-the-art performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Covering Many (or Few) Edges with k Vertices in Sparse Graphs

We study the following two fixed-cardinality optimization problems (a maximization and a minimization variant). For a fixed $\alpha$ between zero and one we are given a graph and two numbers $k \in \mathbb{N}$ and $t \in \mathbb{Q}$. The task is to find a vertex subset $S$ of exactly $k$ vertices that has value at least (resp. at most for minimization) $t$. Here, the value of a vertex set computes as $\alpha$ times the number of edges with exactly one endpoint in $S$ plus $1-\alpha$ times the number of edges with both endpoints in $S$. These two problems generalize many prominent graph problems, such as Densest $k$-Subgraph, Sparsest $k$-Subgraph, Partial Vertex Cover, and Max ($k$,$n-k$)-Cut.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Formula graph self-attention network for representation-domain independent materials discovery

The success of machine learning (ML) in materials property prediction depends heavily on how the materials are represented for learning. Two dominant families of material descriptors exist, one that encodes crystal structure in the representation and the other that only uses stoichiometric information with the hope of discovering new materials. Graph neural networks (GNNs) in particular have excelled in predicting material properties within chemical accuracy. However, current GNNs are limited to only one of the above two avenues owing to the little overlap between respective material representations. Here, we introduce a new concept of formula graph which unifies both stoichiometry-only and structure-based material descriptors. We further develop a self-attention integrated GNN that assimilates a formula graph and show that the proposed architecture produces material embeddings transferable between the two domains. Our model substantially outperforms previous structure-based GNNs as well as structure-agnostic counterparts while exhibiting better sample efficiency and faster convergence. Finally, the model is applied in a challenging exemplar to predict the complex dielectric function of materials and nominate new substances that potentially exhibit epsilon-near-zero phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Partial Vertex Cover on Graphs of Bounded Degeneracy

In the Partial Vertex Cover (PVC) problem, we are given an $n$-vertex graph $G$ and a positive integer $k$, and the objective is to find a vertex subset $S$ of size $k$ maximizing the number of edges with at least one end-point in $S$. This problem is W[1]-hard on general graphs, but admits a parameterized subexponential time algorithm with running time $2^{O(\sqrt{k})}n^{O(1)}$ on planar and apex-minor free graphs [Fomin et al. (FSTTCS 2009, IPL 2011)], and a $k^{O(k)}n^{O(1)}$ time algorithm on bounded degeneracy graphs [Amini et al. (FSTTCS 2009, JCSS 2011)]. Graphs of bounded degeneracy contain many sparse graph classes like planar graphs, $H$-minor free graphs, and bounded tree-width graphs. In this work, we prove the following results:
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Pedestrians in static crowds are not grains, but game players

Thibault Bonnemain, Matteo Butano (LPTMS), Théophile Bonnet (IJCLab, LPTMS, CEA), Iñaki Echeverría-Huarte (UPNA), Antoine Seguin (FAST), Alexandre Nicolas (ILM), Cécile Appert-Rolland (IJCLab), Denis Ullmo (LPTMS) The short-term (`operational') dynamics of pedestrian crowds are generally thought to involve no anticipation, except perhaps the avoidance of the most...
arxiv.org

A robust kernel machine regression towards biomarker selection in multi-omics datasets of osteoporosis for drug discovery

Many statistical machine approaches could ultimately highlight novel features of the etiology of complex diseases by analyzing multi-omics data. However, they are sensitive to some deviations in distribution when the observed samples are potentially contaminated with adversarial corrupted outliers (e.g., a fictional data distribution). Likewise, statistical advances lag in supporting comprehensive data-driven analyses of complex multi-omics data integration. We propose a novel non-linear M-estimator-based approach, "robust kernel machine regression (RobKMR)," to improve the robustness of statistical machine regression and the diversity of fictional data to examine the higher-order composite effect of multi-omics datasets. We address a robust kernel-centered Gram matrix to estimate the model parameters accurately. We also propose a robust score test to assess the marginal and joint Hadamard product of features from multi-omics data. We apply our proposed approach to a multi-omics dataset of osteoporosis (OP) from Caucasian females. Experiments demonstrate that the proposed approach effectively identifies the inter-related risk factors of OP. With solid evidence (p-value = 0.00001), biological validations, network-based analysis, causal inference, and drug repurposing, the selected three triplets ((DKK1, SMTN, DRGX), (MTND5, FASTKD2, CSMD3), (MTND5, COG3, CSMD3)) are significant biomarkers and directly relate to BMD. Overall, the top three selected genes (DKK1, MTND5, FASTKD2) and one gene (SIDT1 at p-value= 0.001) significantly bond with four drugs- Tacrolimus, Ibandronate, Alendronate, and Bazedoxifene out of 30 candidates for drug repurposing in OP. Further, the proposed approach can be applied to any disease model where multi-omics datasets are available.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Efficient Multi-Indicator and Many-Objective Optimization Algorithm based on Two-Archive

Indicator-based algorithms are gaining prominence as traditional multi-objective optimization algorithms based on domination and decomposition struggle to solve many-objective optimization problems. However, previous indicator-based multi-objective optimization algorithms suffer from the following flaws: 1) The environment selection process takes a long time; 2) Additional parameters are usually necessary. As a result, this paper proposed an multi-indicator and multi-objective optimization algorithm based on two-archive (SRA3) that can efficiently select good individuals in environment selection based on indicators performance and uses an adaptive parameter strategy for parental selection without setting additional parameters. Then we normalized the algorithm and compared its performance before and after normalization, finding that normalization improved the algorithm's performance significantly. We also analyzed how normalizing affected the indicator-based algorithm and observed that the normalized $I_{\epsilon+}$ indicator is better at finding extreme solutions and can reduce the influence of each objective's different extent of contribution to the indicator due to its different scope. However, it also has a preference for extreme solutions, which causes the solution set to converge to the extremes. As a result, we give some suggestions for normalization. Then, on the DTLZ and WFG problems, we conducted experiments on 39 problems with 5, 10, and 15 objectives, and the results show that SRA3 has good convergence and diversity while maintaining high efficiency. Finally, we conducted experiments on the DTLZ and WFG problems with 20 and 25 objectives and found that the algorithm proposed in this paper is more competitive than other algorithms as the number of objectives increases.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

