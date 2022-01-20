ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead-lag detection and network clustering for multivariate time series with an application to the US equity market

By Stefanos Bennett, Mihai Cucuringu, Gesine Reinert
 4 days ago

In multivariate time series systems, it has been observed that certain groups of variables partially lead the evolution of the system, while other variables follow this evolution with a time delay; the result is a lead-lag structure amongst the time series variables. In this paper, we propose a...

An Attention-based ConvLSTM Autoencoder with Dynamic Thresholding for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection in Multivariate Time Series

As a substantial amount of multivariate time series data is being produced by the complex systems in Smart Manufacturing, improved anomaly detection frameworks are needed to reduce the operational risks and the monitoring burden placed on the system operators. However, building such frameworks is challenging, as a sufficiently large amount of defective training data is often not available and frameworks are required to capture both the temporal and contextual dependencies across different time steps while being robust to noise. In this paper, we propose an unsupervised Attention-based Convolutional Long Short-Term Memory (ConvLSTM) Autoencoder with Dynamic Thresholding (ACLAE-DT) framework for anomaly detection and diagnosis in multivariate time series. The framework starts by pre-processing and enriching the data, before constructing feature images to characterize the system statuses across different time steps by capturing the inter-correlations between pairs of time series. Afterwards, the constructed feature images are fed into an attention-based ConvLSTM autoencoder, which aims to encode the constructed feature images and capture the temporal behavior, followed by decoding the compressed knowledge representation to reconstruct the feature images input. The reconstruction errors are then computed and subjected to a statistical-based, dynamic thresholding mechanism to detect and diagnose the anomalies. Evaluation results conducted on real-life manufacturing data demonstrate the performance strengths of the proposed approach over state-of-the-art methods under different experimental settings.
Occupancy Information Ratio: Infinite-Horizon, Information-Directed, Parameterized Policy Search

We develop a new measure of the exploration/exploitation trade-off in infinite-horizon reinforcement learning problems called the occupancy information ratio (OIR), which is comprised of a ratio between the infinite-horizon average cost of a policy and the entropy of its long-term state occupancy measure. The OIR ensures that no matter how many trajectories an RL agent traverses or how well it learns to minimize cost, it maintains a healthy skepticism about its environment, in that it defines an optimal policy which induces a high-entropy occupancy measure. Different from earlier information ratio notions, OIR is amenable to direct policy search over parameterized families, and exhibits hidden quasiconcavity through invocation of the perspective transformation. This feature ensures that under appropriate policy parameterizations, the OIR optimization problem has no spurious stationary points, despite the overall problem's nonconvexity. We develop for the first time policy gradient and actor-critic algorithms for OIR optimization based upon a new entropy gradient theorem, and establish both asymptotic and non-asymptotic convergence results with global optimality guarantees. In experiments, these methodologies outperform several deep RL baselines in problems with sparse rewards, where many trajectories may be uninformative and skepticism about the environment is crucial to success.
Clustering-based Joint Channel Estimation and Signal Detection for NOMA

We propose a joint channel estimation and signal detection approach for the uplink non-orthogonal multiple access using unsupervised machine learning. We apply the Gaussian mixture model to cluster the received signals, and accordingly optimize the decision regions to enhance the symbol error rate (SER). We show that, when the received powers of the users are sufficiently different, the proposed clustering-based approach achieves an SER performance on a par with that of the conventional maximum-likelihood detector with full channel state information. However, unlike the proposed approach, the maximum-likelihood detector requires the transmission of a large number of pilot symbols to accurately estimate the channel. The accuracy of the utilized clustering algorithm depends on the number of the data points available at the receiver. Therefore, there exists a tradeoff between accuracy and block length. We provide a comprehensive performance analysis of the proposed approach as well as deriving a theoretical bound on its SER performance as a function of the block length. Our simulation results corroborate the effectiveness of the proposed approach and verify that the calculated theoretical bound can predict the SER performance of the proposed approach well.
Seeking Alpha

Inflation And The Equity Market

Quantitative Tightening (QT), or the reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, may occur soon after rates move higher. The recent release of Federal Reserve minutes gave investors a reason to reevaluate the pace of future Fed tightening. The minutes lead investors to believe the Fed might raise rates in the first half of this year and maybe as soon as March and the January 25-26 Fed meeting likely sheds more light on future rate hikes. Quantitative Tightening (QT), or the reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, may occur soon after rates move higher too. This earlier increase in rates comes on the back of higher inflationary pressures and what seems like a tight labor market.
Big Data Application for Network Level Travel Time Prediction

Travel time is essential in advanced traveler information systems (ATIS). This paper used the big data analytics engines Apache Spark and Apache MXNet for data processing and modeling. The efficiency gain was evaluated by comparing it with popular data science and deep learning frameworks. The hierarchical feature pooling is explored for both between layer and the output layer LSTM (Long-Short-Term-Memory). The designed hierarchical LSTM (hiLSTM) model can consider the dependencies at a different time scale to capture the spatial-temporal correlations from network-level corridor travel time. A self-attention module is then used to connect temporal and spatial features to the fully connected layers, predicting travel time for all corridors instead of a single link/route. Seasonality and autocorrelation were performed to explore the trend of time-varying data. The case study shows that the Hierarchical LSTM with Attention (hiLSTMat) model gives the best result and outperforms baseline models. The California Bay Area corridor travel time dataset covering four-year periods was published from Caltrans Performance Measurement System (PeMS) system.
Forecast-based Multi-aspect Framework for Multivariate Time-series Anomaly Detection

Today's cyber-world is vastly multivariate. Metrics collected at extreme varieties demand multivariate algorithms to properly detect anomalies. However, forecast-based algorithms, as widely proven approaches, often perform sub-optimally or inconsistently across datasets. A key common issue is they strive to be one-size-fits-all but anomalies are distinctive in nature. We propose a method that tailors to such distinction. Presenting FMUAD - a Forecast-based, Multi-aspect, Unsupervised Anomaly Detection framework. FMUAD explicitly and separately captures the signature traits of anomaly types - spatial change, temporal change and correlation change - with independent modules. The modules then jointly learn an optimal feature representation, which is highly flexible and intuitive, unlike most other models in the category. Extensive experiments show our FMUAD framework consistently outperforms other state-of-the-art forecast-based anomaly detectors.
Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads equities' rebound as Powell sticks to script

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in testimony to Congress, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings. Bonds have also steadied after...
Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
Representing Long-Range Context for Graph Neural Networks with Global Attention

Graph neural networks are powerful architectures for structured datasets. However, current methods struggle to represent long-range dependencies. Scaling the depth or width of GNNs is insufficient to broaden receptive fields as larger GNNs encounter optimization instabilities such as vanishing gradients and representation oversmoothing, while pooling-based approaches have yet to become as universally useful as in computer vision. In this work, we propose the use of Transformer-based self-attention to learn long-range pairwise relationships, with a novel "readout" mechanism to obtain a global graph embedding. Inspired by recent computer vision results that find position-invariant attention performant in learning long-range relationships, our method, which we call GraphTrans, applies a permutation-invariant Transformer module after a standard GNN module. This simple architecture leads to state-of-the-art results on several graph classification tasks, outperforming methods that explicitly encode graph structure. Our results suggest that purely-learning-based approaches without graph structure may be suitable for learning high-level, long-range relationships on graphs. Code for GraphTrans is available at this https URL.
Attack of the Clones: Measuring the Maintainability, Originality and Security of Bitcoin 'Forks' in the Wild

Jusop Choi, Wonseok Choi, William Aiken, Hyoungshick Kim, Jun Ho Huh, Taesoo Kim, Yongdae Kim, Ross Anderson. Since Bitcoin appeared in 2009, over 6,000 different cryptocurrency projects have followed. The cryptocurrency world may be the only technology where a massive number of competitors offer similar services yet claim unique benefits, including scalability, fast transactions, and security. But are these projects really offering unique features and significant enhancements over their competitors? To answer this question, we conducted a large-scale empirical analysis of code maintenance activities, originality and security across 592 crypto projects. We found that about half of these projects have not been updated for the last six months; over two years, about three-quarters of them disappeared, or were reported as scams or inactive. We also investigated whether 11 security vulnerabilities patched in Bitcoin were also patched in other projects. We found that about 80% of 510 C-language-based cryptocurrency projects have at least one unpatched vulnerability, and the mean time taken to fix the vulnerability is 237.8 days. Among those 510 altcoins, we found that at least 157 altcoins are likely to have been forked from Bitcoin, about a third of them containing only slight changes from the Bitcoin version from which they were forked. As case studies, we did a deep dive into 20 altcoins (e.g., Litecoin, FujiCoin, and Feathercoin) similar to the version of Bitcoin used for the fork. About half of them did not make any technically meaningful change - failing to comply with the promises (e.g., about using Proof of Stake) made in their whitepapers.
How does unlabeled data improve generalization in self-training? A one-hidden-layer theoretical analysis

Self-training, a semi-supervised learning algorithm, leverages a large amount of unlabeled data to improve learning when the labeled data are limited. Despite empirical successes, its theoretical characterization remains elusive. To the best of our knowledge, this work establishes the first theoretical analysis for the known iterative self-training paradigm and proves the benefits of unlabeled data in both training convergence and generalization ability. To make our theoretical analysis feasible, we focus on the case of one-hidden-layer neural networks. However, theoretical understanding of iterative self-training is non-trivial even for a shallow neural network. One of the key challenges is that existing neural network landscape analysis built upon supervised learning no longer holds in the (semi-supervised) self-training paradigm. We address this challenge and prove that iterative self-training converges linearly with both convergence rate and generalization accuracy improved in the order of $1/\sqrt{M}$, where $M$ is the number of unlabeled samples. Experiments from shallow neural networks to deep neural networks are also provided to justify the correctness of our established theoretical insights on self-training.
Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
Dynamic Deep Convolutional Candlestick Learner

Candlestick pattern is one of the most fundamental and valuable graphical tools in financial trading that supports traders observing the current market conditions to make the proper decision. This task has a long history and, most of the time, human experts. Recently, efforts have been made to automatically classify these patterns with the deep learning models. The GAF-CNN model is a well-suited way to imitate how human traders capture the candlestick pattern by integrating spatial features visually. However, with the great potential of the GAF encoding, this classification task can be extended to a more complicated object detection level. This work presents an innovative integration of modern object detection techniques and GAF time-series encoding on candlestick pattern tasks. We make crucial modifications to the representative yet straightforward YOLO version 1 model based on our time-series encoding method and the property of such data type. Powered by the deep neural networks and the unique architectural design, the proposed model performs pretty well in candlestick classification and location recognition. The results show tremendous potential in applying modern object detection techniques on time-series tasks in a real-time manner.
Less is Less: When Are Snippets Insufficient for Human vs Machine Relevance Estimation?

Traditional information retrieval (IR) ranking models process the full text of documents. Newer models based on Transformers, however, would incur a high computational cost when processing long texts, so typically use only snippets from the document instead. The model's input based on a document's URL, title, and snippet (UTS) is akin to the summaries that appear on a search engine results page (SERP) to help searchers decide which result to click. This raises questions about when such summaries are sufficient for relevance estimation by the ranking model or the human assessor, and whether humans and machines benefit from the document's full text in similar ways. To answer these questions, we study human and neural model based relevance assessments on 12k query-documents sampled from Bing's search logs. We compare changes in the relevance assessments when only the document summaries and when the full text is also exposed to assessors, studying a range of query and document properties, e.g., query type, snippet length. Our findings show that the full text is beneficial for humans and a BERT model for similar query and document types, e.g., tail, long queries. A closer look, however, reveals that humans and machines respond to the additional input in very different ways. Adding the full text can also hurt the ranker's performance, e.g., for navigational queries.
Fixed-point cycles and EFX allocations

We study edge-labelings of the complete bidirected graph $\overset{\tiny\leftrightarrow}{K}_n$ with functions from the set $[d] = \{1, \dots, d\}$ to itself. We call a cycle in $\overset{\tiny\leftrightarrow}{K}_n$ a fixed-point cycle if composing the labels of its edges results in a map that has a fixed point, and we say that a labeling is fixed-point-free if no fixed-point cycle exists. For a given $d$, we ask for the largest value of $n$, denoted $R_f(d)$, for which there exists a fixed-point-free labeling of $\overset{\tiny\leftrightarrow}{K}_n$. Determining $R_f(d)$ for all $d >0$ is a natural Ramsey-type question, generalizing some well-studied zero-sum problems in extremal combinatorics. The problem was recently introduced by Chaudhury, Garg, Mehlhorn, Mehta, and Misra, who proved that $d \leq R_f(d) \leq d^4+d$ and showed that the problem has close connections to EFX allocations, a central problem of fair allocation in social choice theory.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ferromagnetic Detection System Market By Applications Types New Technologies & Trends Opportunity Analysis And Forecast By 2031 | Kopp Development, Metrasens, Mednovus

Market research on most trending report Global “Ferromagnetic Detection System” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Ferromagnetic Detection System market state of affairs. The Ferromagnetic Detection System marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Ferromagnetic Detection System report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Ferromagnetic Detection System Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Seekingalpha.com

Is Now The Time To Consider Chinese Equities?

2021 was a year of strong global growth and outsized equity returns, it's easy to point to China as a notable laggard. Given a challenging 2021, is now the time to embrace Chinese equities? That's the question our Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions team is pondering today-and the answer isn't a simple one.
On the adaptation of recurrent neural networks for system identification

This paper presents a transfer learning approach which enables fast and efficient adaptation of Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) models of dynamical systems. A nominal RNN model is first identified using available measurements. The system dynamics are then assumed to change, leading to an unacceptable degradation of the nominal model performance on the perturbed system. To cope with the mismatch, the model is augmented with an additive correction term trained on fresh data from the new dynamic regime. The correction term is learned through a Jacobian Feature Regression (JFR) method defined in terms of the features spanned by the model's Jacobian with respect to its nominal parameters. A non-parametric view of the approach is also proposed, which extends recent work on Gaussian Process (GP) with Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK-GP) to the RNN case (RNTK-GP). This can be more efficient for very large networks or when only few data points are available. Implementation aspects for fast and efficient computation of the correction term, as well as the initial state estimation for the RNN model are described. Numerical examples show the effectiveness of the proposed methodology in presence of significant system variations.
