ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Caring Without Sharing: A Federated Learning Crowdsensing Framework for Diversifying Representation of Cities

By Michael Cho, Afra Mashhadi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Mobile Crowdsensing has become main stream paradigm for researchers to collect behavioral data from citizens in large scales. This valuable data can be leveraged to create centralized repositories that can be used to train advanced Artificial Intelligent...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Graph Representation Learning for Multi-Task Settings: a Meta-Learning Approach

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have become the state-of-the-art method for many applications on graph structured data. GNNs are a framework for graph representation learning, where a model learns to generate low dimensional node embeddings that encapsulate structural and feature-related information. GNNs are usually trained in an end-to-end fashion, leading to highly specialized node embeddings. While this approach achieves great results in the single-task setting, generating node embeddings that can be used to perform multiple tasks (with performance comparable to single-task models) is still an open problem. We propose a novel training strategy for graph representation learning, based on meta-learning, which allows the training of a GNN model capable of producing multi-task node embeddings. Our method avoids the difficulties arising when learning to perform multiple tasks concurrently by, instead, learning to quickly (i.e. with a few steps of gradient descent) adapt to multiple tasks singularly. We show that the embeddings produced by a model trained with our method can be used to perform multiple tasks with comparable or, surprisingly, even higher performance than both single-task and multi-task end-to-end models.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Multi-task Joint Strategies of Self-supervised Representation Learning on Biomedical Networks for Drug Discovery

Self-supervised representation learning (SSL) on biomedical networks provides new opportunities for drug discovery which is lack of available biological or clinic phenotype. However, how to effectively combine multiple SSL models is challenging and rarely explored. Therefore, we propose multi-task joint strategies of self-supervised representation learning on biomedical networks for drug discovery, named MSSL2drug. We design six basic SSL tasks that are inspired by various modality features including structures, semantics, and attributes in biomedical heterogeneous networks. In addition, fifteen combinations of multiple tasks are evaluated by a graph attention-based adversarial multi-task learning framework in two drug discovery scenarios. The results suggest two important findings. (1) The combinations of multimodal tasks achieve the best performance compared to other multi-task joint strategies. (2) The joint training of local and global SSL tasks yields higher performance than random task combinations. Therefore, we conjecture that the multimodal and local-global combination strategies can be regarded as a guideline for multi-task SSL to drug discovery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning Fair Node Representations with Graph Counterfactual Fairness

Fair machine learning aims to mitigate the biases of model predictions against certain subpopulations regarding sensitive attributes such as race and gender. Among the many existing fairness notions, counterfactual fairness measures the model fairness from a causal perspective by comparing the predictions of each individual from the original data and the counterfactuals. In counterfactuals, the sensitive attribute values of this individual had been modified. Recently, a few works extend counterfactual fairness to graph data, but most of them neglect the following facts that can lead to biases: 1) the sensitive attributes of each node's neighbors may causally affect the prediction w.r.t. this node; 2) the sensitive attributes may causally affect other features and the graph structure. To tackle these issues, in this paper, we propose a novel fairness notion - graph counterfactual fairness, which considers the biases led by the above facts. To learn node representations towards graph counterfactual fairness, we propose a novel framework based on counterfactual data augmentation. In this framework, we generate counterfactuals corresponding to perturbations on each node's and their neighbors' sensitive attributes. Then we enforce fairness by minimizing the discrepancy between the representations learned from the original graph and the counterfactuals for each node. Experiments on both synthetic and real-world graphs show that our framework outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines in graph counterfactual fairness, and also achieves comparable prediction performance.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Comparison of Representation Learning Techniques for Tracking in time resolved 3D Ultrasound

3D ultrasound (3DUS) becomes more interesting for target tracking in radiation therapy due to its capability to provide volumetric images in real-time without using ionizing radiation. It is potentially usable for tracking without using fiducials. For this, a method for learning meaningful representations would be useful to recognize anatomical structures in different time frames in representation space (r-space). In this study, 3DUS patches are reduced into a 128-dimensional r-space using conventional autoencoder, variational autoencoder and sliced-wasserstein autoencoder. In the r-space, the capability of separating different ultrasound patches as well as recognizing similar patches is investigated and compared based on a dataset of liver images. Two metrics to evaluate the tracking capability in the r-space are proposed. It is shown that ultrasound patches with different anatomical structures can be distinguished and sets of similar patches can be clustered in r-space. The results indicate that the investigated autoencoders have different levels of usability for target tracking in 3DUS.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federated Learning#Personal Data#Smart Phone#Artificial Intelligent#Mcs#Eai#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Communication-Efficient Federated Learning with Acceleration of Global Momentum

Federated learning often suffers from unstable and slow convergence due to heterogeneous characteristics of participating clients. Such tendency is aggravated when the client participation ratio is low since the information collected from the clients at each round is prone to be more inconsistent. To tackle the challenge, we propose a novel federated learning framework, which improves the stability of the server-side aggregation step, which is achieved by sending the clients an accelerated model estimated with the global gradient to guide the local gradient updates. Our algorithm naturally aggregates and conveys the global update information to participants with no additional communication cost and does not require to store the past models in the clients. We also regularize local update to further reduce the bias and improve the stability of local updates. We perform comprehensive empirical studies on real data under various settings and demonstrate the remarkable performance of the proposed method in terms of accuracy and communication-efficiency compared to the state-of-the-art methods, especially with low client participation rates. Our code is available at this https URL ninigapa0/FedAGM.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Knowledge Graph Augmented Network Towards Multiview Representation Learning for Aspect-based Sentiment Analysis

Aspect-based sentiment analysis (ABSA) is a fine-grained task of sentiment analysis. To better comprehend long complicated sentences and obtain accurate aspect-specific information, linguistic and commonsense knowledge are generally required in this task. However, most methods employ complicated and inefficient approaches to incorporate external knowledge, e.g., directly searching the graph nodes. Additionally, the complementarity between external knowledge and linguistic information has not been thoroughly studied. To this end, we propose a knowledge graph augmented network (KGAN), which aims to effectively incorporate external knowledge with explicitly syntactic and contextual information. In particular, KGAN captures the sentiment feature representations from multiple different perspectives, i.e., context-, syntax- and knowledge-based. First, KGAN learns the contextual and syntactic representations in parallel to fully extract the semantic features. Then, KGAN integrates the knowledge graphs into the embedding space, based on which the aspect-specific knowledge representations are further obtained via an attention mechanism. Last, we propose a hierarchical fusion module to complement these multiview representations in a local-to-global manner. Extensive experiments on three popular ABSA benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our KGAN. Notably, with the help of the pretrained model of RoBERTa, KGAN achieves a new record of state-of-the-art performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Feature Extraction Framework based on Contrastive Learning with Adaptive Positive and Negative Samples

In this study, we propose a feature extraction framework based on contrastive learning with adaptive positive and negative samples (CL-FEFA) that is suitable for unsupervised, supervised, and semi-supervised single-view feature extraction. CL-FEFA constructs adaptively the positive and negative samples from the results of feature extraction, which makes it more appropriate and accurate. Thereafter, the discriminative features are re extracted to according to InfoNCE loss based on previous positive and negative samples, which will make the intra-class samples more compact and the inter-class samples more dispersed. At the same time, using the potential structure information of subspace samples to dynamically construct positive and negative samples can make our framework more robust to noisy data. Furthermore, CL-FEFA considers the mutual information between positive samples, that is, similar samples in potential structures, which provides theoretical support for its advantages in feature extraction. The final numerical experiments prove that the proposed framework has a strong advantage over the traditional feature extraction methods and contrastive learning methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Uncertainty-Aware Multi-View Representation Learning

Learning from different data views by exploring the underlying complementary information among them can endow the representation with stronger expressive ability. However, high-dimensional features tend to contain noise, and furthermore, the quality of data usually varies for different samples (even for different views), i.e., one view may be informative for one sample but not the case for another. Therefore, it is quite challenging to integrate multi-view noisy data under unsupervised setting. Traditional multi-view methods either simply treat each view with equal importance or tune the weights of different views to fixed values, which are insufficient to capture the dynamic noise in multi-view data. In this work, we devise a novel unsupervised multi-view learning approach, termed as Dynamic Uncertainty-Aware Networks (DUA-Nets). Guided by the uncertainty of data estimated from the generation perspective, intrinsic information from multiple views is integrated to obtain noise-free representations. Under the help of uncertainty, DUA-Nets weigh each view of individual sample according to data quality so that the high-quality samples (or views) can be fully exploited while the effects from the noisy samples (or views) will be alleviated. Our model achieves superior performance in extensive experiments and shows the robustness to noisy data.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
arxiv.org

Reproducing BowNet: Learning Representations by Predicting Bags of Visual Words

This work aims to reproduce results from the CVPR 2020 paper by Gidaris et al. Self-supervised learning (SSL) is used to learn feature representations of an image using an unlabeled dataset. This work proposes to use bag-of-words (BoW) deep feature descriptors as a self-supervised learning target to learn robust, deep representations. BowNet is trained to reconstruct the histogram of visual words (ie. the deep BoW descriptor) of a reference image when presented a perturbed version of the image as input. Thus, this method aims to learn perturbation-invariant and context-aware image features that can be useful for few-shot tasks or supervised downstream tasks. In the paper, the author describes BowNet as a network consisting of a convolutional feature extractor $\Phi(\cdot)$ and a Dense-softmax layer $\Omega(\cdot)$ trained to predict BoW features from images. After BoW training, the features of $\Phi$ are used in downstream tasks. For this challenge we were trying to build and train a network that could reproduce the CIFAR-100 accuracy improvements reported in the original paper. However, we were unsuccessful in reproducing an accuracy improvement comparable to what the authors mentioned.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Cross-Modality Retinal Vessel Segmentation via Disentangling Representation Style Transfer and Collaborative Consistency Learning

Various deep learning models have been developed to segment anatomical structures from medical images, but they typically have poor performance when tested on another target domain with different data distribution. Recently, unsupervised domain adaptation methods have been proposed to alleviate this so-called domain shift issue, but most of them are designed for scenarios with relatively small domain shifts and are likely to fail when encountering a large domain gap. In this paper, we propose DCDA, a novel cross-modality unsupervised domain adaptation framework for tasks with large domain shifts, e.g., segmenting retinal vessels from OCTA and OCT images. DCDA mainly consists of a disentangling representation style transfer (DRST) module and a collaborative consistency learning (CCL) module. DRST decomposes images into content components and style codes and performs style transfer and image reconstruction. CCL contains two segmentation models, one for source domain and the other for target domain. The two models use labeled data (together with the corresponding transferred images) for supervised learning and perform collaborative consistency learning on unlabeled data. Each model focuses on the corresponding single domain and aims to yield an expertized domain-specific segmentation model. Through extensive experiments on retinal vessel segmentation, our framework achieves Dice scores close to target-trained oracle both from OCTA to OCT and from OCT to OCTA, significantly outperforming other state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Motion-Focused Contrastive Learning of Video Representations

Motion, as the most distinct phenomenon in a video to involve the changes over time, has been unique and critical to the development of video representation learning. In this paper, we ask the question: how important is the motion particularly for self-supervised video representation learning. To this end, we compose a duet of exploiting the motion for data augmentation and feature learning in the regime of contrastive learning. Specifically, we present a Motion-focused Contrastive Learning (MCL) method that regards such duet as the foundation. On one hand, MCL capitalizes on optical flow of each frame in a video to temporally and spatially sample the tubelets (i.e., sequences of associated frame patches across time) as data augmentations. On the other hand, MCL further aligns gradient maps of the convolutional layers to optical flow maps from spatial, temporal and spatio-temporal perspectives, in order to ground motion information in feature learning. Extensive experiments conducted on R(2+1)D backbone demonstrate the effectiveness of our MCL. On UCF101, the linear classifier trained on the representations learnt by MCL achieves 81.91% top-1 accuracy, outperforming ImageNet supervised pre-training by 6.78%. On Kinetics-400, MCL achieves 66.62% top-1 accuracy under the linear protocol. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reproducible, incremental representation learning with Rosetta VAE

Variational autoencoders are among the most popular methods for distilling low-dimensional structure from high-dimensional data, making them increasingly valuable as tools for data exploration and scientific discovery. However, unlike typical machine learning problems in which a single model is trained once on a single large dataset, scientific workflows privilege learned features that are reproducible, portable across labs, and capable of incrementally adding new data. Ideally, methods used by different research groups should produce comparable results, even without sharing fully trained models or entire data sets. Here, we address this challenge by introducing the Rosetta VAE (R-VAE), a method of distilling previously learned representations and retraining new models to reproduce and build on prior results. The R-VAE uses post hoc clustering over the latent space of a fully-trained model to identify a small number of Rosetta Points (input, latent pairs) to serve as anchors for training future models. An adjustable hyperparameter, $\rho$, balances fidelity to the previously learned latent space against accommodation of new data. We demonstrate that the R-VAE reconstructs data as well as the VAE and $\beta$-VAE, outperforms both methods in recovery of a target latent space in a sequential training setting, and dramatically increases consistency of the learned representation across training runs.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Learning Without a Global Clock: Asynchronous Learning in a Physics-Driven Learning Network

In a neuron network, synapses update individually using local information, allowing for entirely decentralized learning. In contrast, elements in an artificial neural network (ANN) are typically updated simultaneously using a central processor. Here we investigate the feasibility and effect of asynchronous learning in a recently introduced decentralized, physics-driven learning network. We show that desynchronizing the learning process does not degrade performance for a variety of tasks in an idealized simulation. In experiment, desynchronization actually improves performance by allowing the system to better explore the discretized state space of solutions. We draw an analogy between asynchronicity and mini-batching in stochastic gradient descent, and show that they have similar effects on the learning process. Desynchronizing the learning process establishes physics-driven learning networks as truly fully distributed learning machines, promoting better performance and scalability in deployment.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Uniformer: Unified Transformer for Efficient Spatiotemporal Representation Learning

It is a challenging task to learn rich and multi-scale spatiotemporal semantics from high-dimensional videos, due to large local redundancy and complex global dependency between video frames. The recent advances in this research have been mainly driven by 3D convolutional neural networks and vision transformers. Although 3D convolution can efficiently aggregate local context to suppress local redundancy from a small 3D neighborhood, it lacks the capability to capture global dependency because of the limited receptive field. Alternatively, vision transformers can effectively capture long-range dependency by self-attention mechanism, while having the limitation on reducing local redundancy with blind similarity comparison among all the tokens in each layer. Based on these observations, we propose a novel Unified transFormer (UniFormer) which seamlessly integrates merits of 3D convolution and spatiotemporal self-attention in a concise transformer format, and achieves a preferable balance between computation and accuracy. Different from traditional transformers, our relation aggregator can tackle both spatiotemporal redundancy and dependency, by learning local and global token affinity respectively in shallow and deep layers. We conduct extensive experiments on the popular video benchmarks, e.g., Kinetics-400, Kinetics-600, and Something-Something V1&V2. With only ImageNet-1K pretraining, our UniFormer achieves 82.9%/84.8% top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-400/Kinetics-600, while requiring 10x fewer GFLOPs than other state-of-the-art methods. For Something-Something V1 and V2, our UniFormer achieves new state-of-the-art performances of 60.9% and 71.2% top-1 accuracy respectively. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Semantic decoupled representation learning for remote sensing image change detection

Contemporary transfer learning-based methods to alleviate the data insufficiency in change detection (CD) are mainly based on ImageNet pre-training. Self-supervised learning (SSL) has recently been introduced to remote sensing (RS) for learning in-domain representations. Here, we propose a semantic decoupled representation learning for RS image CD. Typically, the object of interest (e.g., building) is relatively small compared to the vast background. Different from existing methods expressing an image into one representation vector that may be dominated by irrelevant land-covers, we disentangle representations of different semantic regions by leveraging the semantic mask. We additionally force the model to distinguish different semantic representations, which benefits the recognition of objects of interest in the downstream CD task. We construct a dataset of bitemporal images with semantic masks in an effortless manner for pre-training. Experiments on two CD datasets show our model outperforms ImageNet pre-training, in-domain supervised pre-training, and several recent SSL methods.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Learning Tensor Representations for Meta-Learning

We introduce a tensor-based model of shared representation for meta-learning from a diverse set of tasks. Prior works on learning linear representations for meta-learning assume that there is a common shared representation across different tasks, and do not consider the additional task-specific observable side information. In this work, we model the meta-parameter through an order-$3$ tensor, which can adapt to the observed task features of the task. We propose two methods to estimate the underlying tensor. The first method solves a tensor regression problem and works under natural assumptions on the data generating process. The second method uses the method of moments under additional distributional assumptions and has an improved sample complexity in terms of the number of tasks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Boosting Video Representation Learning with Multi-Faceted Integration

Video content is multifaceted, consisting of objects, scenes, interactions or actions. The existing datasets mostly label only one of the facets for model training, resulting in the video representation that biases to only one facet depending on the training dataset. There is no study yet on how to learn a video representation from multifaceted labels, and whether multifaceted information is helpful for video representation learning. In this paper, we propose a new learning framework, MUlti-Faceted Integration (MUFI), to aggregate facets from different datasets for learning a representation that could reflect the full spectrum of video content. Technically, MUFI formulates the problem as visual-semantic embedding learning, which explicitly maps video representation into a rich semantic embedding space, and jointly optimizes video representation from two perspectives. One is to capitalize on the intra-facet supervision between each video and its own label descriptions, and the second predicts the "semantic representation" of each video from the facets of other datasets as the inter-facet supervision. Extensive experiments demonstrate that learning 3D CNN via our MUFI framework on a union of four large-scale video datasets plus two image datasets leads to superior capability of video representation. The pre-learnt 3D CNN with MUFI also shows clear improvements over other approaches on several downstream video applications. More remarkably, MUFI achieves 98.1%/80.9% on UCF101/HMDB51 for action recognition and 101.5% in terms of CIDEr-D score on MSVD for video captioning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Demystifying Swarm Learning: A New Paradigm of Blockchain-based Decentralized Federated Learning

Federated learning (FL) is an emerging promising privacy-preserving machine learning paradigm and has raised more and more attention from researchers and developers. FL keeps users' private data on devices and exchanges the gradients of local models to cooperatively train a shared Deep Learning (DL) model on central custodians. However, the security and fault tolerance of FL have been increasingly discussed, because its central custodian mechanism or star-shaped architecture can be vulnerable to malicious attacks or software failures. To address these problems, Swarm Learning (SL) introduces a permissioned blockchain to securely onboard members and dynamically elect the leader, which allows performing DL in an extremely decentralized manner. Compared with tremendous attention to SL, there are few empirical studies on SL or blockchain-based decentralized FL, which provide comprehensive knowledge of best practices and precautions of deploying SL in real-world scenarios. Therefore, we conduct the first comprehensive study of SL to date, to fill the knowledge gap between SL deployment and developers, as far as we are concerned. In this paper, we conduct various experiments on 3 public datasets of 5 research questions, present interesting findings, quantitatively analyze the reasons behind these findings, and provide developers and researchers with practical suggestions. The findings have evidenced that SL is supposed to be suitable for most application scenarios, no matter whether the dataset is balanced, polluted, or biased over irrelevant features.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning-From-Disagreement: A Model Comparison and Visual Analytics Framework

With the fast-growing number of classification models being produced every day, numerous model interpretation and comparison solutions have also been introduced. For example, LIME and SHAP can interpret what input features contribute more to a classifier's output predictions. Different numerical metrics (e.g., accuracy) can be used to easily compare two classifiers. However, few works can interpret the contribution of a data feature to a classifier in comparison with its contribution to another classifier. This comparative interpretation can help to disclose the fundamental difference between two classifiers, select classifiers in different feature conditions, and better ensemble two classifiers. To accomplish it, we propose a learning-from-disagreement (LFD) framework to visually compare two classification models. Specifically, LFD identifies data instances with disagreed predictions from two compared classifiers and trains a discriminator to learn from the disagreed instances. As the two classifiers' training features may not be available, we train the discriminator through a set of meta-features proposed based on certain hypotheses of the classifiers to probe their behaviors. Interpreting the trained discriminator with the SHAP values of different meta-features, we provide actionable insights into the compared classifiers. Also, we introduce multiple metrics to profile the importance of meta-features from different perspectives. With these metrics, one can easily identify meta-features with the most complementary behaviors in two classifiers, and use them to better ensemble the classifiers. We focus on binary classification models in the financial services and advertising industry to demonstrate the efficacy of our proposed framework and visualizations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

STURE: Spatial-Temporal Mutual Representation Learning for Robust Data Association in Online Multi-Object Tracking

Online multi-object tracking (MOT) is a longstanding task for computer vision and intelligent vehicle platform. At present, the main paradigm is tracking-by-detection, and the main difficulty of this paradigm is how to associate the current candidate detection with the historical tracklets. However, in the MOT scenarios, each historical tracklet is composed of an object sequence, while each candidate detection is just a flat image, which lacks the temporal features of the object sequence. The feature difference between current candidate detection and historical tracklets makes the object association much harder. Therefore, we propose a Spatial-Temporal Mutual {Representation} Learning (STURE) approach which learns spatial-temporal representations between current candidate detection and historical sequence in a mutual representation space. For the historical trackelets, the detection learning network is forced to match the representations of sequence learning network in a mutual representation space. The proposed approach is capable of extracting more distinguishing detection and sequence representations by using various designed losses in object association. As a result, spatial-temporal feature is learned mutually to reinforce the current detection features, and the feature difference can be relieved. To prove the robustness of the STURE, it is applied to the public MOT challenge benchmarks and performs well compared with various state-of-the-art online MOT trackers based on identity-preserving metrics.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy