DRTCI: Learning Disentangled Representations for Temporal Causal Inference

By Garima Gupta, Lovekesh Vig, Gautam Shroff
 4 days ago

Medical professionals evaluating alternative treatment plans for a patient often encounter time varying confounders, or covariates that affect both the future treatment assignment and the patient outcome. The recently proposed Counterfactual Recurrent Network (CRN) accounts for...

