ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Generalizing Off-Policy Evaluation From a Causal Perspective For Sequential Decision-Making

By Sonali Parbhoo, Shalmali Joshi, Finale Doshi-Velez
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Assessing the effects of a policy based on observational data from a different policy is a common problem across several high-stake decision-making domains, and several off-policy evaluation (OPE) techniques have been proposed. However, these methods largely formulate OPE as a problem disassociated from the process used to generate the data (i.e....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Pavlovian Signalling with General Value Functions in Agent-Agent Temporal Decision Making

Andrew Butcher, Michael Bradley Johanson, Elnaz Davoodi, Dylan J. A. Brenneis, Leslie Acker, Adam S. R. Parker, Adam White, Joseph Modayil, Patrick M. Pilarski. In this paper, we contribute a multi-faceted study into Pavlovian signalling -- a process by which learned, temporally extended predictions made by one agent inform decision-making by another agent. Signalling is intimately connected to time and timing. In service of generating and receiving signals, humans and other animals are known to represent time, determine time since past events, predict the time until a future stimulus, and both recognize and generate patterns that unfold in time. We investigate how different temporal processes impact coordination and signalling between learning agents by introducing a partially observable decision-making domain we call the Frost Hollow. In this domain, a prediction learning agent and a reinforcement learning agent are coupled into a two-part decision-making system that works to acquire sparse reward while avoiding time-conditional hazards. We evaluate two domain variations: machine agents interacting in a seven-state linear walk, and human-machine interaction in a virtual-reality environment. Our results showcase the speed of learning for Pavlovian signalling, the impact that different temporal representations do (and do not) have on agent-agent coordination, and how temporal aliasing impacts agent-agent and human-agent interactions differently. As a main contribution, we establish Pavlovian signalling as a natural bridge between fixed signalling paradigms and fully adaptive communication learning between two agents. We further show how to computationally build this adaptive signalling process out of a fixed signalling process, characterized by fast continual prediction learning and minimal constraints on the nature of the agent receiving signals. Our results therefore suggest an actionable, constructivist path towards communication learning between reinforcement learning agents.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized Kernel Ridge Regression for Long Term Causal Inference: Treatment Effects, Dose Responses, and Counterfactual Distributions

I propose kernel ridge regression estimators for long term causal inference, where a short term experimental data set containing randomized treatment and short term surrogates is fused with a long term observational data set containing short term surrogates and long term outcomes. I propose estimators of treatment effects, dose responses, and counterfactual distributions with closed form solutions in terms of kernel matrix operations. I allow covariates, treatment, and surrogates to be discrete or continuous, and low, high, or infinite dimensional. For long term treatment effects, I prove $\sqrt{n}$ consistency, Gaussian approximation, and semiparametric efficiency. For long term dose responses, I prove uniform consistency with finite sample rates. For long term counterfactual distributions, I prove convergence in distribution.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entropy Balancing for Generalizing Causal Estimation with Summary-level Information

In this paper, we focus on estimating the average treatment effect (ATE) of a target population when individual-level data from a source population and summary-level data (e.g., first or second moments of certain covariates) from the target population are available. In the presence of heterogeneous treatment effect, the ATE of the target population can be different from that of the source population when distributions of treatment effect modifiers are dissimilar in these two populations, a phenomenon also known as covariate shift. Many methods have been developed to adjust for covariate shift, but most require individual covariates from the target population. We develop a weighting approach based on summary-level information from the target population to adjust for possible covariate shift in effect modifiers. In particular, weights of the treated and control groups within the source population are calibrated by the summary-level information of the target population. In addition, our approach also seeks additional covariate balance between the treated and control groups in the source population. We study the asymptotic behavior of the corresponding weighted estimator for the target population ATE under a wide range of conditions. The theoretical implications are confirmed in simulation studies and a real data application.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequential#Lg#Machine Learning
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Causal Lens for Controllable Text Generation

Controllable text generation concerns two fundamental tasks of wide applications, namely generating text of given attributes (i.e., attribute-conditional generation), and minimally editing existing text to possess desired attributes (i.e., text attribute transfer). Extensive prior work has largely studied the two problems separately, and developed different conditional models which, however, are prone to producing biased text (e.g., various gender stereotypes). This paper proposes to formulate controllable text generation from a principled causal perspective which models the two tasks with a unified framework. A direct advantage of the causal formulation is the use of rich causality tools to mitigate generation biases and improve control. We treat the two tasks as interventional and counterfactual causal inference based on a structural causal model, respectively. We then apply the framework to the challenging practical setting where confounding factors (that induce spurious correlations) are observable only on a small fraction of data. Experiments show significant superiority of the causal approach over previous conditional models for improved control accuracy and reduced bias.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Privacy Policies Across the Ages: Content and Readability of Privacy Policies 1996--2021

It is well-known that most users do not read privacy policies, but almost all users tick the box to agree with them. In this paper, we analyze the 25-year history of privacy policies using methods from transparency research, machine learning, and natural language processing. Specifically, we collect a large-scale longitudinal corpus of privacy policies from 1996 to 2021 and analyze the length and readability of privacy policies as well as their content in terms of the data practices they describe, the rights they grant to users, and the rights they reserve for their organizations. We pay particular attention to changes in response to recent privacy regulations such as the GDPR and CCPA. Our results show that policies are getting longer and harder to read, especially after new regulations take effect, and we find a range of concerning data practices. Our results allow us to speculate why privacy policies are rarely read and propose changes that would make privacy policies serve their readers instead of their writers.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Occupancy Information Ratio: Infinite-Horizon, Information-Directed, Parameterized Policy Search

We develop a new measure of the exploration/exploitation trade-off in infinite-horizon reinforcement learning problems called the occupancy information ratio (OIR), which is comprised of a ratio between the infinite-horizon average cost of a policy and the entropy of its long-term state occupancy measure. The OIR ensures that no matter how many trajectories an RL agent traverses or how well it learns to minimize cost, it maintains a healthy skepticism about its environment, in that it defines an optimal policy which induces a high-entropy occupancy measure. Different from earlier information ratio notions, OIR is amenable to direct policy search over parameterized families, and exhibits hidden quasiconcavity through invocation of the perspective transformation. This feature ensures that under appropriate policy parameterizations, the OIR optimization problem has no spurious stationary points, despite the overall problem's nonconvexity. We develop for the first time policy gradient and actor-critic algorithms for OIR optimization based upon a new entropy gradient theorem, and establish both asymptotic and non-asymptotic convergence results with global optimality guarantees. In experiments, these methodologies outperform several deep RL baselines in problems with sparse rewards, where many trajectories may be uninformative and skepticism about the environment is crucial to success.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

The Fairness Field Guide: Perspectives from Social and Formal Sciences

Over the past several years, a slew of different methods to measure the fairness of a machine learning model have been proposed. However, despite the growing number of publications and implementations, there is still a critical lack of literature that explains the interplay of fair machine learning with the social sciences of philosophy, sociology, and law. We hope to remedy this issue by accumulating and expounding upon the thoughts and discussions of fair machine learning produced by both social and formal (specifically machine learning and statistics) sciences in this field guide. Specifically, in addition to giving the mathematical and algorithmic backgrounds of several popular statistical and causal-based fair machine learning methods, we explain the underlying philosophical and legal thoughts that support them. Further, we explore several criticisms of the current approaches to fair machine learning from sociological and philosophical viewpoints. It is our hope that this field guide will help fair machine learning practitioners better understand how their algorithms align with important humanistic values (such as fairness) and how we can, as a field, design methods and metrics to better serve oppressed and marginalized populaces.
SOCIETY
arxiv.org

Optimal transport for causal discovery

Approaches based on Functional Causal Models (FCMs) have been proposed to determine causal direction between two variables, by properly restricting model classes; however, their performance is sensitive to the model assumptions, which makes it difficult for practitioners to use. In this paper, we provide a novel dynamical-system view of FCMs and propose a new framework for identifying causal direction in the bivariate case. We first show the connection between FCMs and optimal transport, and then study optimal transport under the constraints of FCMs. Furthermore, by exploiting the dynamical interpretation of optimal transport under the FCM constraints, we determine the corresponding underlying dynamical process of the static cause-effect pair data under the least action principle. It provides a new dimension for describing static causal discovery tasks, while enjoying more freedom for modeling the quantitative causal influences. In particular, we show that Additive Noise Models (ANMs) correspond to volume-preserving pressureless flows. Consequently, based on their velocity field divergence, we introduce a criterion to determine causal direction. With this criterion, we propose a novel optimal transport-based algorithm for ANMs which is robust to the choice of models and extend it to post-noninear models. Our method demonstrated state-of-the-art results on both synthetic and causal discovery benchmark datasets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Evaluating Generalization in Classical and Quantum Generative Models

Defining and accurately measuring generalization in generative models remains an ongoing challenge and a topic of active research within the machine learning community. This is in contrast to discriminative models, where there is a clear definition of generalization, i.e., the model's classification accuracy when faced with unseen data. In this work, we construct a simple and unambiguous approach to evaluate the generalization capabilities of generative models. Using the sample-based generalization metrics proposed here, any generative model, from state-of-the-art classical generative models such as GANs to quantum models such as Quantum Circuit Born Machines, can be evaluated on the same ground on a concrete well-defined framework. In contrast to other sample-based metrics for probing generalization, we leverage constrained optimization problems (e.g., cardinality constrained problems) and use these discrete datasets to define specific metrics capable of unambiguously measuring the quality of the samples and the model's generalization capabilities for generating data beyond the training set but still within the valid solution space. Additionally, our metrics can diagnose trainability issues such as mode collapse and overfitting, as we illustrate when comparing GANs to quantum-inspired models built out of tensor networks. Our simulation results show that our quantum-inspired models have up to a $68 \times$ enhancement in generating unseen unique and valid samples compared to GANs, and a ratio of 61:2 for generating samples with better quality than those observed in the training set. We foresee these metrics as valuable tools for rigorously defining practical quantum advantage in the domain of generative modeling.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

How does unlabeled data improve generalization in self-training? A one-hidden-layer theoretical analysis

Self-training, a semi-supervised learning algorithm, leverages a large amount of unlabeled data to improve learning when the labeled data are limited. Despite empirical successes, its theoretical characterization remains elusive. To the best of our knowledge, this work establishes the first theoretical analysis for the known iterative self-training paradigm and proves the benefits of unlabeled data in both training convergence and generalization ability. To make our theoretical analysis feasible, we focus on the case of one-hidden-layer neural networks. However, theoretical understanding of iterative self-training is non-trivial even for a shallow neural network. One of the key challenges is that existing neural network landscape analysis built upon supervised learning no longer holds in the (semi-supervised) self-training paradigm. We address this challenge and prove that iterative self-training converges linearly with both convergence rate and generalization accuracy improved in the order of $1/\sqrt{M}$, where $M$ is the number of unlabeled samples. Experiments from shallow neural networks to deep neural networks are also provided to justify the correctness of our established theoretical insights on self-training.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Enhancing Pseudo Label Quality for Semi-SupervisedDomain-Generalized Medical Image Segmentation

Generalizing the medical image segmentation algorithms tounseen domains is an important research topic for computer-aided diagnosis and surgery. Most existing methods requirea fully labeled dataset in each source domain. Although (Liuet al. 2021b) developed a semi-supervised domain general-ized method, it still requires the domain labels. This paperpresents a novel confidence-aware cross pseudo supervisionalgorithm for semi-supervised domain generalized medicalimage segmentation. The main goal is to enhance the pseudolabel quality for unlabeled images from unknown distribu-tions. To achieve it, we perform the Fourier transformationto learn low-level statistic information across domains andaugment the images to incorporate cross-domain information.With these augmentations as perturbations, we feed the inputto a confidence-aware cross pseudo supervision network tomeasure the variance of pseudo labels and regularize the net-work to learn with more confident pseudo labels. Our methodsets new records on public datasets,i.e., M&Ms and SCGM.Notably, without using domain labels, our method surpassesthe prior art that even uses domain labels by 11.67% on Diceon M&Ms dataset with 2% labeled data. Code will be avail-able after the conference.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Distributed Learning of Generalized Linear Causal Networks

We consider the task of learning causal structures from data stored on multiple machines, and propose a novel structure learning method called distributed annealing on regularized likelihood score (DARLS) to solve this problem. We model causal structures by a directed acyclic graph that is parameterized with generalized linear models, so that our method is applicable to various types of data. To obtain a high-scoring causal graph, DARLS simulates an annealing process to search over the space of topological sorts, where the optimal graphical structure compatible with a sort is found by a distributed optimization method. This distributed optimization relies on multiple rounds of communication between local and central machines to estimate the optimal structure. We establish its convergence to a global optimizer of the overall score that is computed on all data across local machines. To the best of our knowledge, DARLS is the first distributed method for learning causal graphs with such theoretical guarantees. Through extensive simulation studies, DARLS has shown competing performance against existing methods on distributed data, and achieved comparable structure learning accuracy and test-data likelihood with competing methods applied to pooled data across all local machines. In a real-world application for modeling protein-DNA binding networks with distributed ChIP-Sequencing data, DARLS also exhibits higher predictive power than other methods, demonstrating a great advantage in estimating causal networks from distributed data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Decision Models for Selecting Patterns and Strategies in Microservices Systems and their Evaluation by Practitioners

Researchers and practitioners have recently proposed many Microservices Architecture (MSA) patterns and strategies covering various aspects of microservices system life cycle, such as service design and security. However, selecting and implementing these patterns and strategies can entail various challenges for microservices practitioners. To this end, this study proposes decision models for selecting patterns and strategies covering four MSA design areas: application decomposition into microservices, microservices security, microservices communication, and service discovery. We used peer-reviewed and grey literature to identify the patterns, strategies, and quality attributes for creating these decision models. To evaluate the familiarity, understandability, completeness, and usefulness of the decision models, we conducted semi-structured interviews with 24 microservices practitioners from 12 countries across five continents. Our evaluation results show that the practitioners found the decision models as an effective guide to select microservices patterns and strategies.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A nonlinear conjugate gradient method with complexity guarantees and its application to nonconvex regression

Nonlinear conjugate gradients are among the most popular techniques for solving continuous optimization problems. Although these schemes have long been studied from a global convergence standpoint, their worst-case complexity properties have yet to be fully understood, especially in the nonconvex setting. In particular, it is unclear whether such methods possess better guarantees than first-order methods such as gradient descent. On the other hand, recent results have shown good performance of standard nonlinear conjugate gradient methods on nonconvex problems, even when compared with methods endowed with the best known complexity guarantees.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deep reinforcement learning under signal temporal logic constraints using Lagrangian relaxation

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has attracted much attention as an approach to solve sequential decision making problems without mathematical models of systems or environments. In general, a constraint may be imposed on the decision making. In this study, we consider the optimal decision making problems with constraints to complete temporal high-level tasks in the continuous state-action domain. We describe the constraints using signal temporal logic (STL), which is useful for time sensitive control tasks since it can specify continuous signals within a bounded time interval. To deal with the STL constraints, we introduce an extended constrained Markov decision process (CMDP), which is called a $\tau$-CMDP. We formulate the STL constrained optimal decision making problem as the $\tau$-CMDP and propose a two-phase constrained DRL algorithm using the Lagrangian relaxation method. Through simulations, we also demonstrate the learning performance of the proposed algorithm.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Minrank of Embedded Index Coding Problems and its Relation to Connectedness of a Bipartite Graph

This paper deals with embedded index coding problem (EICP), introduced by A. Porter and M. Wootters, which is a decentralized communication problem among users with side information. An alternate definition of the parameter minrank of an EICP, which has reduced computational complexity compared to the existing definition, is presented. A graphical representation for an EICP is given using directed bipartite graphs, called bipartite problem graph, and the side information alone is represented using an undirected bipartite graph called the side information bipartite graph. Inspired by the well-studied single unicast index coding problem (SUICP), graphical structures, similar to cycles and cliques in the side information graph of an SUICP, are identified in the side information bipartite graph of a single unicast embedded index coding problem (SUEICP). Transmission schemes based on these graphical structures, called tree cover scheme and bi-clique cover scheme are also presented for an SUEICP. Also, a relation between connectedness of the side information bipartite graph and the number of transmissions required in a scalar linear solution of an EICP is established.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Weight Expansion: A New Perspective on Dropout and Generalization

While dropout is known to be a successful regularization technique, insights into the mechanisms that lead to this success are still lacking. We introduce the concept of \emph{weight expansion}, an increase in the signed volume of a parallelotope spanned by the column or row vectors of the weight covariance matrix, and show that weight expansion is an effective means of increasing the generalization in a PAC-Bayesian setting. We provide a theoretical argument that dropout leads to weight expansion and extensive empirical support for the correlation between dropout and weight expansion. To support our hypothesis that weight expansion can be regarded as an \emph{indicator} of the enhanced generalization capability endowed by dropout, and not just as a mere by-product, we have studied other methods that achieve weight expansion (resp.\ contraction), and found that they generally lead to an increased (resp.\ decreased) generalization ability. This suggests that dropout is an attractive regularizer, because it is a computationally cheap method for obtaining weight expansion. This insight justifies the role of dropout as a regularizer, while paving the way for identifying regularizers that promise improved generalization through weight expansion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy