Adaptive neighborhood Metric learning

Patients are often encouraged to make use of wearable devices for remote collection and monitoring of health data. This adoption of wearables results in a significant increase in the volume of data collected and transmitted. The battery life of the devices is then quickly diminished due to the high processing requirements of the devices. Given the importance attached to medical data, it is imperative that all transmitted data adhere to strict integrity and availability requirements. Reducing the volume of healthcare data for network transmission may improve sensor battery life without compromising accuracy. There is a trade-off between efficiency and accuracy which can be controlled by adjusting the sampling and transmission rates. This paper demonstrates that machine learning can be used to analyse complex health data metrics such as the accuracy and efficiency of data transmission to overcome the trade-off problem. The study uses time series nonlinear autoregressive neural network algorithms to enhance both data metrics by taking fewer samples to transmit. The algorithms were tested with a standard heart rate dataset to compare their accuracy and efficiency. The result showed that the Levenbery-Marquardt algorithm was the best performer with an efficiency of 3.33 and accuracy of 79.17%, which is similar to other algorithms accuracy but demonstrates improved efficiency. This proves that machine learning can improve without sacrificing a metric over the other compared to the existing methods with high efficiency.

