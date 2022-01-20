ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Adaptive neighborhood Metric learning

By Kun Song, Junwei Han, Gong Cheng, Jiwen Lu, Feiping Nie
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we reveal that metric learning would suffer from serious inseparable problem if without informative sample mining. Since the inseparable samples are often mixed with hard samples, current informative sample mining strategies used to deal with inseparable problem may bring up some side-effects, such as instability of objective function,...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

ECAS-ML: Edge Computing Assisted Adaptation Scheme with Machine Learning for HTTP Adaptive Streaming

As the video streaming traffic in mobile networks is increasing, improving the content delivery process becomes crucial, e.g., by utilizing edge computing support. At an edge node, we can deploy adaptive bitrate (ABR) algorithms with a better understanding of network behavior and access to radio and player metrics. In this work, we present ECAS-ML, Edge Assisted Adaptation Scheme for HTTP Adaptive Streaming with Machine Learning. ECAS-ML focuses on managing the tradeoff among bitrate, segment switches, and stalls to achieve a higher quality of experience (QoE). For that purpose, we use machine learning techniques to analyze radio throughput traces and predict the best parameters of our algorithm to achieve better performance. The results show that ECAS-ML outperforms other client-based and edge-based ABR algorithms.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Cross-Modality Retinal Vessel Segmentation via Disentangling Representation Style Transfer and Collaborative Consistency Learning

Various deep learning models have been developed to segment anatomical structures from medical images, but they typically have poor performance when tested on another target domain with different data distribution. Recently, unsupervised domain adaptation methods have been proposed to alleviate this so-called domain shift issue, but most of them are designed for scenarios with relatively small domain shifts and are likely to fail when encountering a large domain gap. In this paper, we propose DCDA, a novel cross-modality unsupervised domain adaptation framework for tasks with large domain shifts, e.g., segmenting retinal vessels from OCTA and OCT images. DCDA mainly consists of a disentangling representation style transfer (DRST) module and a collaborative consistency learning (CCL) module. DRST decomposes images into content components and style codes and performs style transfer and image reconstruction. CCL contains two segmentation models, one for source domain and the other for target domain. The two models use labeled data (together with the corresponding transferred images) for supervised learning and perform collaborative consistency learning on unlabeled data. Each model focuses on the corresponding single domain and aims to yield an expertized domain-specific segmentation model. Through extensive experiments on retinal vessel segmentation, our framework achieves Dice scores close to target-trained oracle both from OCTA to OCT and from OCT to OCTA, significantly outperforming other state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Feature Extraction Framework based on Contrastive Learning with Adaptive Positive and Negative Samples

In this study, we propose a feature extraction framework based on contrastive learning with adaptive positive and negative samples (CL-FEFA) that is suitable for unsupervised, supervised, and semi-supervised single-view feature extraction. CL-FEFA constructs adaptively the positive and negative samples from the results of feature extraction, which makes it more appropriate and accurate. Thereafter, the discriminative features are re extracted to according to InfoNCE loss based on previous positive and negative samples, which will make the intra-class samples more compact and the inter-class samples more dispersed. At the same time, using the potential structure information of subspace samples to dynamically construct positive and negative samples can make our framework more robust to noisy data. Furthermore, CL-FEFA considers the mutual information between positive samples, that is, similar samples in potential structures, which provides theoretical support for its advantages in feature extraction. The final numerical experiments prove that the proposed framework has a strong advantage over the traditional feature extraction methods and contrastive learning methods.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Anml#Triplet#Prox Nca
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Domain Adaptive Person Re-id with Local-enhance and Prototype Dictionary Learning

The unsupervised domain adaptive person re-identification (re-ID) task has been a challenge because, unlike the general domain adaptive tasks, there is no overlap between the classes of source and target domain data in the person re-ID, which leads to a significant domain gap. State-of-the-art unsupervised re-ID methods train the neural networks using a memory-based contrastive loss. However, performing contrastive learning by treating each unlabeled instance as a class will lead to the problem of class collision, and the updating intensity is inconsistent due to the difference in the number of instances of different categories when updating in the memory bank. To address such problems, we propose Prototype Dictionary Learning for person re-ID which is able to utilize both source domain data and target domain data by one training stage while avoiding the problem of class collision and the problem of updating intensity inconsistency by cluster-level prototype dictionary learning. In order to reduce the interference of domain gap on the model, we propose a local-enhance module to improve the domain adaptation of the model without increasing the number of model parameters. Our experiments on two large datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the prototype dictionary learning. 71.5\% mAP is achieved in the Market-to-Duke task, which is a 2.3\% improvement compared to the state-of-the-art unsupervised domain adaptive re-ID methods. It achieves 83.9\% mAP in the Duke-to-Market task, which improves by 4.4\% compared to the state-of-the-art unsupervised adaptive re-ID methods.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Brighterion: 2021 Was the Year of Adaptability

At a time when businesses need to be more flexible than ever, artificial intelligence may hold the key to bringing back-office functions up to speed to meet customer demand. Sudhir Jha, senior vice president and head of Brighterion, says finding the right platform partner can help finance teams meet the challenge. Read his thoughts in the PYMNTS eBook, “In a Word: 50 Thought Leaders Sum Up 2021.”
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Active Reinforcement Learning -- A Roadmap Towards Curious Classifier Systems for Self-Adaptation

Intelligent systems have the ability to improve their behaviour over time taking observations, experiences or explicit feedback into account. Traditional approaches separate the learning problem and make isolated use of techniques from different field of machine learning such as reinforcement learning, active learning, anomaly detection or transfer learning, for instance. In this context, the fundamental reinforcement learning approaches come with several drawbacks that hinder their application to real-world systems: trial-and-error, purely reactive behaviour or isolated problem handling. The idea of this article is to present a concept for alleviating these drawbacks by setting up a research agenda towards what we call "active reinforcement learning" in intelligent systems.
COMPUTERS
cfodive.com

'Friendly fraud' risks messing up CFOs' metrics

E-commerce fraud is a bottom-line problem for companies but it’s also a metrics problem for CFOs. Buyers returning purchases after using them, claiming they never received their order or returning empty boxes are examples of the kind of “friendly fraud” that has ticked up with the rise of online shopping. Retailers call it friendly fraud because it refers to buyers who aren’t career criminals but nevertheless exploit an inefficient process to gain advantage over a retailer.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Infinite multidimensional scaling for metric measure spaces

For a given metric measure space $(X,d,\mu)$ we consider finite samples of points, calculate the matrix of distances between them and then reconstruct the points in some finite-dimensional space using the multidimensional scaling (MDS) algorithm with this distance matrix as an input. We show that this procedure gives a natural limit as the number of points in the samples grows to infinity and the density of points approaches the measure $\mu$. This limit can be viewed as "infinite MDS" embedding of the original space, now not anymore into a finite-dimensional space but rather into an infinite-dimensional Hilbert space. We further show that this embedding is stable with respect to the natural convergence of metric measure spaces. However, contrary to what is usually believed in applications, we show that in many cases it does not preserve distances, nor is even bi-Lipschitz, but may provide snowflake (Assouad-type) embeddings of the original space to a Hilbert space (this is, for instance, the case of a sphere and a flat torus equipped with their geodesic distances).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Enhancement of Healthcare Data Performance Metrics using Neural Network Machine Learning Algorithms

Patients are often encouraged to make use of wearable devices for remote collection and monitoring of health data. This adoption of wearables results in a significant increase in the volume of data collected and transmitted. The battery life of the devices is then quickly diminished due to the high processing requirements of the devices. Given the importance attached to medical data, it is imperative that all transmitted data adhere to strict integrity and availability requirements. Reducing the volume of healthcare data for network transmission may improve sensor battery life without compromising accuracy. There is a trade-off between efficiency and accuracy which can be controlled by adjusting the sampling and transmission rates. This paper demonstrates that machine learning can be used to analyse complex health data metrics such as the accuracy and efficiency of data transmission to overcome the trade-off problem. The study uses time series nonlinear autoregressive neural network algorithms to enhance both data metrics by taking fewer samples to transmit. The algorithms were tested with a standard heart rate dataset to compare their accuracy and efficiency. The result showed that the Levenbery-Marquardt algorithm was the best performer with an efficiency of 3.33 and accuracy of 79.17%, which is similar to other algorithms accuracy but demonstrates improved efficiency. This proves that machine learning can improve without sacrificing a metric over the other compared to the existing methods with high efficiency.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Pseudo-Labeled Auto-Curriculum Learning for Semi-Supervised Keypoint Localization

Localizing keypoints of an object is a basic visual problem. However, supervised learning of a keypoint localization network often requires a large amount of data, which is expensive and time-consuming to obtain. To remedy this, there is an ever-growing interest in semi-supervised learning (SSL), which leverages a small set of labeled data along with a large set of unlabeled data. Among these SSL approaches, pseudo-labeling (PL) is one of the most popular. PL approaches apply pseudo-labels to unlabeled data, and then train the model with a combination of the labeled and pseudo-labeled data iteratively. The key to the success of PL is the selection of high-quality pseudo-labeled samples. Previous works mostly select training samples by manually setting a single confidence threshold. We propose to automatically select reliable pseudo-labeled samples with a series of dynamic thresholds, which constitutes a learning curriculum. Extensive experiments on six keypoint localization benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed approach significantly outperforms the previous state-of-the-art SSL approaches.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Physics-guided Learning-based Adaptive Control on the SE(3) Manifold

In real-world robotics applications, accurate models of robot dynamics are critical for safe and stable control in rapidly changing operational conditions. This motivates the use of machine learning techniques to approximate robot dynamics and their disturbances over a training set of state-control trajectories. This paper demonstrates that inductive biases arising from physics laws can be used to improve the data efficiency and accuracy of the approximated dynamics model. For example, the dynamics of many robots, including ground, aerial, and underwater vehicles, are described using their $SE(3)$ pose and satisfy conservation of energy principles. We design a physically plausible model of the robot dynamics by imposing the structure of Hamilton's equations of motion in the design of a neural ordinary differential equation (ODE) network. The Hamiltonian structure guarantees satisfaction of $SE(3)$ kinematic constraints and energy conservation by construction. It also allows us to derive an energy-based adaptive controller that achieves trajectory tracking while compensating for disturbances. Our learning-based adaptive controller is verified on an under-actuated quadrotor robot.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Adaptive Transfer Learning for Plant Phenotyping

Plant phenotyping (Guo et al. 2021; Pieruschka et al. 2019) focuses on studying the diverse traits of plants related to the plants' growth. To be more specific, by accurately measuring the plant's anatomical, ontogenetical, physiological and biochemical properties, it allows identifying the crucial factors of plants' growth in different environments. One commonly used approach is to predict the plant's traits using hyperspectral reflectance (Yendrek et al. 2017; Wang et al. 2021). However, the data distributions of the hyperspectral reflectance data in plant phenotyping might vary in different environments for different plants. That is, it would be computationally expansive to learn the machine learning models separately for one plant in different environments. To solve this problem, we focus on studying the knowledge transferability of modern machine learning models in plant phenotyping. More specifically, this work aims to answer the following questions. (1) How is the performance of conventional machine learning models, e.g., partial least squares regression (PLSR), Gaussian process regression (GPR) and multi-layer perceptron (MLP), affected by the number of annotated samples for plant phenotyping? (2) Whether could the neural network based transfer learning models improve the performance of plant phenotyping? (3) Could the neural network based transfer learning be improved by using infinite-width hidden layers for plant phenotyping?
SCIENCE
sflcn.com

The Power of Adaptive Planning

Adaptive Planning is more than a good idea; it’s one of the leading business intelligence and workflow applications available on the market today. As a part of the Workday suite of software tools, Adaptive Planning is built to provide top-tier services. But what exactly is Adaptive Planning?. While yes,...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Pedestrians in static crowds are not grains, but game players

Thibault Bonnemain, Matteo Butano (LPTMS), Théophile Bonnet (IJCLab, LPTMS, CEA), Iñaki Echeverría-Huarte (UPNA), Antoine Seguin (FAST), Alexandre Nicolas (ILM), Cécile Appert-Rolland (IJCLab), Denis Ullmo (LPTMS) The short-term (`operational') dynamics of pedestrian crowds are generally thought to involve no anticipation, except perhaps the avoidance of the most...
arxiv.org

GearNet: Stepwise Dual Learning for Weakly Supervised Domain Adaptation

This paper studies weakly supervised domain adaptation(WSDA) problem, where we only have access to the source domain with noisy labels, from which we need to transfer useful information to the unlabeled target domain. Although there have been a few studies on this problem, most of them only exploit unidirectional relationships from the source domain to the target domain. In this paper, we propose a universal paradigm called GearNet to exploit bilateral relationships between the two domains. Specifically, we take the two domains as different inputs to train two models alternately, and asymmetrical Kullback-Leibler loss is used for selectively matching the predictions of the two models in the same domain. This interactive learning schema enables implicit label noise canceling and exploits correlations between the source and target domains. Therefore, our GearNet has the great potential to boost the performance of a wide range of existing WSDL methods. Comprehensive experimental results show that the performance of existing methods can be significantly improved by equipping with our GearNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Dynamic Cooperative Vehicle Platoon Control Considering Longitudinal and Lane-changing Dynamics

This paper presents a distributed cascade Proportional Integral Derivate (DCPID) control algorithm for the connected and automated vehicle (CAV) platoon considering the heterogeneity of CAVs in terms of the inertial lag. Furthermore, a real-time dynamic cooperative lane-changing model for CAVs, which can seamlessly combine the DCPID algorithm and the improved sine function is developed. The DCPID algorithm determines the appropriate longitudinal acceleration and speed of the lane-changing vehicle considering the speed fluctuations of the front vehicle on the target lane (TFV). In the meantime, the sine function plans a reference trajectory which is further updated in real time using the model predictive control (MPC) to avoid potential collisions until lane-changing is completed. Both the local and the asymptotic stability conditions of the DCPID algorithm are mathematically derived, and the sensitivity of the DCPID control parameters under different states is analyzed. Simulation experiments are conducted to assess the performance of the proposed model and the results indicate that the DCPID algorithm can provide robust control for tracking and adjusting the desired spacing and velocity for all 400 scenarios, even in the relatively extreme initial state. Besides, the proposed dynamic cooperative lane-changing model can guarantee an effective and safe lane-changing with different speeds and even in emergency situations (such as the sudden deceleration of the TFV).
CARS
arxiv.org

Uncertainty Quantification in Scientific Machine Learning: Methods, Metrics, and Comparisons

Neural networks (NNs) are currently changing the computational paradigm on how to combine data with mathematical laws in physics and engineering in a profound way, tackling challenging inverse and ill-posed problems not solvable with traditional methods. However, quantifying errors and uncertainties in NN-based inference is more complicated than in traditional methods. This is because in addition to aleatoric uncertainty associated with noisy data, there is also uncertainty due to limited data, but also due to NN hyperparameters, overparametrization, optimization and sampling errors as well as model misspecification. Although there are some recent works on uncertainty quantification (UQ) in NNs, there is no systematic investigation of suitable methods towards quantifying the total uncertainty effectively and efficiently even for function approximation, and there is even less work on solving partial differential equations and learning operator mappings between infinite-dimensional function spaces using NNs. In this work, we present a comprehensive framework that includes uncertainty modeling, new and existing solution methods, as well as evaluation metrics and post-hoc improvement approaches. To demonstrate the applicability and reliability of our framework, we present an extensive comparative study in which various methods are tested on prototype problems, including problems with mixed input-output data, and stochastic problems in high dimensions. In the Appendix, we include a comprehensive description of all the UQ methods employed, which we will make available as open-source library of all codes included in this framework.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Approximating moving point sources in hyperbolic partial differential equations

We consider point sources in hyperbolic equations discretized by finite differences. If the source is stationary, appropriate source discretization has been shown to preserve the accuracy of the finite difference method. Moving point sources, however, pose two challenges that do not appear in the stationary case. First, the discrete source must not excite modes that propagate with the source velocity. Second, the discrete source spectrum amplitude must be independent of the source position. We derive a source discretization that meets these requirements and prove design-order convergence of the numerical solution for the one-dimensional advection equation. Numerical experiments indicate design-order convergence also for the acoustic wave equation in two dimensions. The source discretization covers on the order of $\sqrt{N}$ grid points on an $N$-point grid and is applicable for source trajectories that do not touch domain boundaries.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Infection Spread Model Based Group Testing

We study a dynamic infection spread model, inspired by the discrete time SIR model, where infections are spread via non-isolated infected individuals. While infection keeps spreading over time, a limited capacity testing is performed at each time instance as well. In contrast to the classical, static, group testing problem, the objective in our setup is not to find the minimum number of required tests to identify the infection status of every individual in the population, but to control the infection spread by detecting and isolating the infections over time by using the given, limited number of tests. In order to analyze the performance of the proposed algorithms, we focus on the mean-sense analysis of the number of individuals that remain non-infected throughout the process of controlling the infection. We propose two dynamic algorithms that both use given limited number of tests to identify and isolate the infections over time, while the infection spreads. While the first algorithm is a dynamic randomized individual testing algorithm, in the second algorithm we employ the group testing approach similar to the original work of Dorfman. By considering weak versions of our algorithms, we obtain lower bounds for the performance of our algorithms. Finally, we implement our algorithms and run simulations to gather numerical results and compare our algorithms and theoretical approximation results under different sets of system parameters.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy